Think Twice Before Buying an At-Home Fetal Doppler - Consumer Reports (2025)

The fetal doppler, at first sight, is a trifecta of ease. It’s easy to find online; it’s easy enough to put the ultrasound gel and the transducer to your abdomen; and it’s easy to understand why people would want to use these devices.

Pregnancy can feel terrifying. Especially in the early weeks, before you’re showing and perhaps before you’ve seen your doctor (in the U.S., you typically get in to see an obstetrician or a midwife around eight weeks into your pregnancy), it can be agonizing not to know exactly what is happening in there. Patients with normal pregnancies usually see their doctor or midwife once a month until week 28 or so; the wait between visits can be difficult and occasionally anxiety-inducing.

A fetal doppler can feel like a straightforward way to check in on the baby and make sure his or her heart is beating like it should. But its use is best left to the pros.

“It’s a bad idea” for patients to use a fetal doppler at home, says Priya Rajan, MD, an associate professor of maternal-fetal medicine and the medical director of diagnostic ultrasound at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Rajan’s trepidation comes from two angles: that patients will be falsely reassured by what they think is their baby’s heartbeat when the baby is, in fact, in danger; and that patients will not be able to hear their baby’s heartbeat and panic when everything is actually fine.

During the toughest days of the pandemic when prenatal visits were hard to secure, says Rajan, she had personal connections in her life ask her if she should use a fetal doppler at home. Rajan has tended to advise against it. “I felt like it was more likely to cause her anxiety because she was hearing something that was wrong, number one. Number two, I definitely didn’t want her to miss going to the hospital or the doctor when she needed to because she had falsely reassured herself,” she says. Plus, “there’s very little you can do based on what you hear on the doppler.” Even with Rajan providing information from afar, she isn’t comfortable with it, she says. “I knew the limitations of my remote guidance about what to do with that.”

Not to mention, while fetal dopplers appear on their face to be easy to use, the complexities of the human body mean they’re harder to wield correctly than you might think.

“Sometimes even in the clinic, I’ll struggle trying to get heartbeats on patients, and it has nothing to do with whether there’s something wrong with the baby,” Alexander says. The baby could be in a position that makes their heart difficult to find, or the uterus could be turned in a particular way, she says.

As difficult as it can be for the medical provider, it can be even harder for an untrained patient to use it on themselves at home. What sounds like your baby’s heartbeat could be your own, or it could be another blood vessel, or it could be the sloshing of the amniotic fluids. You can even pick up your own heartbeat alongside the baby’s, Alexander says, and think that you’re having twins that your medical providers somehow missed. It can cause a lot of extra anxiety during an already stressful time, she says. “Because [patients] haven’t actually been trained how to use the doppler, they can be picking up on things that someone who’s used the doppler regularly would not normally pick up on, or would know how to filter out.”

The Food and Drug Administration, for the record, cautions against home use of fetal dopplers, as does the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the British Medical Ultrasound Society, and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine. Beyond the potential risk that patients will be incorrectly reassured or frightened by what their doppler hears (or doesn’t), there’s concern that excessive ultrasound use could expose fetuses to hazardous heat.

“The reason the FDA doesn’t like these devices is that there are at least theoretical risks of the energy used to create the sound, which is vibration, causing effects on the body—the mother or the baby,” Copel says. It’s a theoretical risk because “nobody has shown harm at the frequencies that are used,” he says. Still, the potential that the doppler could cause harm, combined with the lack of much benefit to its use, means it’s safer to save the heartbeat show for your next prenatal visit.