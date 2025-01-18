This $10 Self-Tanner Rated Best in Our Tests for Delivering a Natural Bronze (2025)

Start by considering your desired results and level of expertise, GH Beauty Lab experts recommend. Here are the key details to take into account:

✔️ Instant vs. gradual: Traditional self-tanners are fast-acting, developing over a few hours (some are also tinted for instant effect) and often offer a deeper color. Gradual self-tanners develop subtler color slowly over a few days and can be reapplied for a darker look.

✔️ Face vs. body (or both): Body self-tanners are created to be used on larger areas of skin and therefore usually come in bigger bottles. Self-tanners labeled for the face are often packaged in smaller bottles and formulated without ingredients that can irritate or cause breakouts on facial skin. Some self-tanner formulas can be used on both face and body (look for labeling as such on the packaging).

✔️ Type of formula: Lotion, cream and oil self-tanners apply like moisturizers, making them simple to use, but they can be more difficult to rub in and take time to absorb. "If you are new to the self-tanner game, we recommend experimenting with a lotion self-tanner first as they usually require consecutive applications, which allows for more control over the depth of color," said GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek. Foams and mousses generally spread and soak in quickly. Spray and mist self-tanners make it easier to reach all areas of the body, but they can be messy. Wipes are great for travel and are mess-free, though are single-use. Note that some self-tanner formulas like mousses are best applied with an applicator mitt, which can be sold together or separately.

✔️ Clear vs. tinted: Some self-tanners go onto skin clear, which means less mess, but it can be more difficult to know where you've applied the product. Others are tinted so you can more easily see the areas you've covered, but can be messier or transfer to fabrics.