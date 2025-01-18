This $10 Self-Tanner Rated Best in Our Tests for Delivering a Natural Bronze (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Our top picks:
Best Overall
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
Best Value
L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion Medium
Most Long-Lasting Self-Tanner
Coola Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion
Get glowing skin the safer way sans the damaging sun with a faux tan that looks so real no one will believe it's from a bottle. Self-tanner performance has improved dramatically thanks to advances in product formulation that address issues like the dreaded orange cast (by using cooler tones), unpleasant scent (reduced by superior odor-neutralizing and masking fragrances), shade selection (gradual, tinted and dark options) and streaking (better bases such as self-tanning drops, lotions, creams, mousses, wipes and mists that apply and spread more easily).
To find the best self-tanners, scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab test a variety of the latest face and body self-tanner formulas from drugstore to luxury brands on dozens of consumer testers. They then share their in-depth feedback on each product's attributes, application and results. In total, Lab experts evaluated over 2,332 data points to identify the top-rated self-tanners on the market.
Ahead, read all about the GH Beauty Lab's number one self-tanners for beginners, a range of skin tones from pale to dark, sensitive skin and more. Plus, peek behind the scenes of GH Beauty Lab testing and learn how to get a "tan" that looks anything but fake.
1
Best Overall
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Natural-looking color
- Instant results
- Pleasant mousse texture
- Soaks in fast
Cons
- Because it dries quickly, work fast or apply in sections to avoid streaks
Nail the perfect faux sun-kissed glow fast by gliding on Coco & Eve's lush self-tanner mousse, which won the GH Beauty Lab's self-tanner test. It ranked top almost across the board and was the overall tester favorite: An impressive 100% of users agreed the color looked natural, it gave the right amount of control over tan depth, they liked the way their skin looked after use and would recommend the product to others.
The formula also scored high for delivering instant effects, achieving the desired depth of color in one application, having an appealing "rich foam" texture and absorbing quickly. "I was able to have a tan in minutes!" a tester marveled. Two others commented: "I am an avid tanner and this is one of the best products I have tried," and the color "lasted over a week." They also praised its lack of "chemical smell."
Expert tip: Some users found the color wasn't even, which could be due to the quick-drying formula. Work quickly or apply the product to skin in sections to prevent streaks. The instructions also indicate it should be applied with an applicator mitt, which is sold separately.
2
Best Value
L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion Medium
Pros
- Produces an even tan look
- Appealing texture
- Softens skin
- Bargain price
Cons
- May need to be applied multiple times for desired color depth
- Could stain hands
Bronze beautifully without breaking the bank using the bargain-priced L’Oréal Paris, a top performer in GH Beauty Lab testing. It excelled at leaving skin soft after use and producing an even color result (100% of testers agreed on both fronts). The tinted lotion, which has a shimmer, also rated highly for having a pleasant "light, not greasy" texture. Two caveats: It may take multiple applications to achieve the desired depth of tan and could stain skin or nails.
"The feel of the product and lack of smell was really top notch and it was a beautiful bronzy color," a tester reported. Another noted: "It was easy to see where I applied it because of the instant bronze and it wasn't 'orange' at all."
3
Most Long-Lasting Self-Tanner
Coola Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion
Pros
- Easy to apply and not messy
- Absorbs quickly
- Color lasts and fades evenly
- Made with natural ingredients
Cons
- Expensive
- May need multiple applications for desired depth
Unlike many self-tanner formulas, Coola's lotion is made with plant-derived certified organic ingredients yet still delivered stellar, lasting bronzing results in GH Beauty Lab testing. A full 100% of testers agreed the application process wasn't messy and the color faded evenly. It also scored high for spreading effortlessly on skin and soaking in fast, as well as achieving long-lasting color.
(The untinted formula can be more difficult to see where it's applied and may take multiple applications to reach the desired shade, however.) "The product went on smooth, with no streaking," a tester remarked. Several praised that it was simple to use, "as easy as applying regular lotion."
4
Best for Pale Skin
Ulta Express Tan Tinted Mousse
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Even, natural-looking color
- Not streaky
Cons
- Doesn't provide as deep of a tan
Even those with fair skin tones can turn to this tinted Ulta Beauty foam formula, which scored top in GH Beauty Lab testing at achieving a “tan” that looked uniform and faded evenly. It rated above the rest on many fronts: 100% of testers liked the “airy” mousse and mitt application, 85% said the color wasn’t streaky or blotchy, 95% found that it faded evenly and 90% would continue to use it. (Note that the applicator mitt is sold separately.)
“The result was a gorgeous, golden natural tan that looked like my actual suntanned skin,” one marveled. A second said: "I loved that it was a light texture, went on smooth, left no streaks, had no strong smell and didn't look orange." Though the ligher color produced may work for those with paler skin tones, some users said it didn't give the "ultra dark" result they desired even after multiple applications.
5
Best for Beginners
Clarins Self Tanning Milky Lotion
Pros
- Face and body formula
- Easy to use
- Mess-free and fast-drying
- Natural look
Cons
- Streaks may develop
A GH Beauty Lab test winner, this Clarins lightweight lotion with softening glycerin is almost foolproof, even for beginners: It can be used on both face and body to give skin a flattering, believable warmth that testers loved. Evaluations found that the lotion glided on effortlessly with no mess or drying time.
Every single tester agreed it was easy to use, not messy, absorbed fast and they liked the way their skin looked after application. Several reported that the color wasn’t "orangey," but a few thought it was streaky.
"This is a winner — I’ll never go back to the self-tanners I’ve used in the past," one said. Another raved that "the tan looked real." Note: The buildable formula doesn't need to be rinsed off and can be reapplied as desired to get a darker shade (a tester said two applications resulted in a "deep tan").
6
Best for Sensitive Skin
Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer
Pros
- Easy to use
- Mild, skin-conditioning formula
- Available in multiple shades
Cons
- Some testers commented that they didn't get a deep enough tan
You can build up coverage with this Jergens gradual self-tanner in a gentle, skin-softening cream formula. The Beauty Lab test winner earned top scores for moisturization; testers were pleased with how easy this lotion was to apply, noted the lack of self-tanner odor and felt the product absorbed quickly into their skin.
"I particularly liked how natural the color was," a tester shared. "It looked like I had a nice tan glow. There was no streaking at all and my skin looked healthy." However, some felt they did not get a deep enough tan with this product.
7
Best for Face
Soleil Toujours Daily Sunless Tanning Serum
Pros
- Can be mixed with skincare products
- Noticeable results after a single application
- Good depth of color
Cons
- Could look orange if not added to a skincare product
With a formulation like a skincare serum, Soleil Toujours was created specifically to self-tan the face. In GH Beauty Lab testing, it scored well for achieving the desired depth of tan color. The tanner can also be mixed into any leave-on skincare product to achieve a subtler effect and reduce an "orange" look some testers said they noticed on skin.
"My skin seemed to have a glow and brightness to it," a tester reported. Others commented that the color "lasted a few days" and "faded evenly."
8
Best Drugstore Self-Tanner
L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Water Mousse
Pros
- Top scores for scent in Lab evaluations
- Easy to use, fast-drying mousse
Cons
- Clear formula can make it difficult to see where you're applying
In an almost unheard of feat for a self-tanner, this watery L’Oréal Paris mousse infused with coconut juice and castor oil earned perfect points for its “pleasant” tropical scent. Plus, the drugtore bargain came out on top for being simple to use and tied for cleanest application, being easiest to spread and absorbing fastest.
It left skin "buttery soft" after application, one tester enthused. Another revealed: "I am very fair and this color looked natural on me." A few users commented that it was hard to see where you were applying, as this product is clear.
9
Best Gradual Self-Tanner
Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Tan Lotion
Pros
- Gradual, even results
- Natural-looking tan
Cons
- Thin consistency makes application tricky
GH Beauty Lab testers loved the Tan-Luxe gradual self-tanner lotion's scent during application and development, and that their tan looked natural and not blotchy.
"I liked the even tone of the color and the way my skin felt," one said. "I noticed no blotchiness." Others reported there was "no orange tint" and "it gave pale, ivory skin a nice glow." For best results, apply it with a tanning mitt since some people said its thin consistency made application more difficult.
10
Best Dark Self-Tanner
Coola Sunless Tan Express Sculpting Mousse
Pros
- Can produce a deep tan
- Easy application
- Even look that's not spotty or streaky
Cons
- Scent was polarizing to testers
- Expensive
Tailor your level of color with Coola's self-tanning mousse plus applicator mitt (sold separately). In GH Beauty Lab testing, 89% of users agreed they were able to achieve their desired depth of tan. It also scored well for being easy to apply and spread and delivering an even result that wasn't streaky or blotchy.
"I was able to get a deep, dark tan," a tester remarked. Another raved: "What an amazing product — the most natural-looking and easiest to apply and dry of any of the other tanning products that I have tried." The foam has a "natural piña colada" scent, but some testers didn't love it.
11
Best Self-Tanner Spray
St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mist
Pros
- Easy-to-use aerosol mist for even coverage and no streaking
- Deepens skin tone in one use
Cons
- Spray can be messy
Grab St. Tropez's self-tanning mist for a natural-looking tan that develops fast. The spray applicator and blending mitt ensures even coverage, and GH Beauty Lab testers loved that they achieved their perfect level of color in a single application.
"I got a beautiful golden tan with just one use," a fan said. "I've kept the tan for four days and it's still going." Another raved: "I love that it was a spray and not messy — amazing product." Note that since it's an aerosol mist, apply in a well-ventilated area that you don't mind getting messy.
12
Best Tinted Self-Tanner
St. Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Daily Firming Body Lotion
Pros
- Tinted for an instant glow
- Gives a healthy, realistic bronze
- Skin-softening formula
Cons
- May take a while to absorb into skin
GH Beauty Lab testers thought this St. Tropez tinted gradual-tanning body lotion worked quickly to deliver their perfect color, ideal for when you're hitting the beach and need a faux tan fast. Plus, it's formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
"The slight tint immediately gave a healthy look to my legs and aided in the application to ensure even coverage," one user reported. "My skin is quite light and it was extremely realistic, just like a sun-developed tan." To avoid staining your clothes, make sure skin is completely dry before getting dressed — some users said the rich texture took longer to absorb.
How we test the best self-tanners
The GH Beauty Lab constantly scans the market for the best self-tanners, spanning from affordable drugstore picks to high-end formulations. In the Beauty Lab's most recent self-tanner test, scientists first surveyed 701 members of our panel of consumer testers and evaluated 115 self-tanner products.
They then distributed the top formulas to 120 testers of various skin tones, who applied the self-tanner as many times as needed until they reached their desired color and then reported how it wore on skin and faded over three days. Testers rated the products on a wide range of factors, including:
- Ease of application
- Formula texture and scent
- Messiness and staining of fabrics and skin
- The look, evenness and depth of color achieved
- Number of applications needed to reach the desired shade
- Feel of skin after application
- How evenly the tan faded and how long it lasted
A Lab chemist also patch-tested each formula on her skin over the course five days to gauge depth of color and longevity after a single application (above). In total, GH Beauty Lab experts tallied 2,332 data points to find the best self-tanners you can buy.
What to look for when shopping for the best self-tanner
Start by considering your desired results and level of expertise, GH Beauty Lab experts recommend. Here are the key details to take into account:
✔️ Instant vs. gradual: Traditional self-tanners are fast-acting, developing over a few hours (some are also tinted for instant effect) and often offer a deeper color. Gradual self-tanners develop subtler color slowly over a few days and can be reapplied for a darker look.
✔️ Face vs. body (or both): Body self-tanners are created to be used on larger areas of skin and therefore usually come in bigger bottles. Self-tanners labeled for the face are often packaged in smaller bottles and formulated without ingredients that can irritate or cause breakouts on facial skin. Some self-tanner formulas can be used on both face and body (look for labeling as such on the packaging).
✔️ Type of formula: Lotion, cream and oil self-tanners apply like moisturizers, making them simple to use, but they can be more difficult to rub in and take time to absorb. "If you are new to the self-tanner game, we recommend experimenting with a lotion self-tanner first as they usually require consecutive applications, which allows for more control over the depth of color," said GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek. Foams and mousses generally spread and soak in quickly. Spray and mist self-tanners make it easier to reach all areas of the body, but they can be messy. Wipes are great for travel and are mess-free, though are single-use. Note that some self-tanner formulas like mousses are best applied with an applicator mitt, which can be sold together or separately.
✔️ Clear vs. tinted: Some self-tanners go onto skin clear, which means less mess, but it can be more difficult to know where you've applied the product. Others are tinted so you can more easily see the areas you've covered, but can be messier or transfer to fabrics.
How exactly do self-tanners work?
"The active ingredient in most self-tanners is dihydroxyacetone or DHA, which has been allowed by the FDA for external use," said GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. DHA works by temporarily tinting skin to darken it, with results that either appear instantly or develop within a few hours or days and color lasting about a week.
Remember that self-tanners will not protect against sunburn or sun damage because they don't contain sunscreen ingredients (unless indicated on product packaging), so dermatologists still recommend applying a top-rated sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher to protect skin. If you apply self-tanner correctly, the color should last up to a week (and a self tan-removing product can help if you need to return to your natural skin color before that).
What's the best way to apply self-tanner?
The self-tanner application technique is just as important as the product itself. Here are some pointers from GH Beauty Lab and faux-tanning experts:
- Always self-tan in a well-ventilated room, and protect your nose and mouth when you're using a spray.
- Exfoliate your skin first with a face scrub or body scrub. "This will help produce a nice, even tan and prevent areas of dry skin from becoming too dark," Wnek advises.
- Avoid applying moisturizers before tanning, as they could form a barrier on skin that prevents the color from developing evenly.
- Lightly apply the tanner over drier areas of the skin like knees and elbows, which will absorb the product faster and produce a darker color in those spots. Rub it in circular motions to minimize streaks, Wnek suggests. You can also try "using a blending brush to blend out the hands and feet," adds Natalia Radosz, owner of Glow2Go NYC, a spray tanning business.
- Steer clear of certain areas when applying self-tanner, specifically those covered by mucous membranes including the lips, nose and areas in and around the eyes, Wnek said.
- Wash hands immediately after application to avoid staining and wait until the product is fully dry before you get dressed to prevent streaks and staining clothes.
- Protect clothes. "If you're using a rinse-off product, wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty as you are waiting for it to develop, as these may stain clothes," Wnek recommends.
- Be patient. "Do not be discouraged if you don’t see immediate results," Wnek said. "DHA, the active ingredient in self-tanners, begins to develop within hours of application and can take to 24 hours to take full effect."
- To achieve a darker color, apply another layer of the self-tanner. Multiple applications may be needed to get a deeper result, Wnek said.
- Read the packaging on your tanning solution to determine how long you should wait before showering.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
GH Beauty Director April Franzino researched and wrote this story. She has over 15 years of experience reporting, writing and editing skincare-related content, including on self-tanners. GH Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn previously updated this article. They worked with the following GH Beauty Lab scientists to report on their self-tanner testing results and insights:
- GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek conducted the Beauty Lab's past three self-tanner tests and provided expert commentary for this piece.
- GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann oversaw self-tanner testing and contributed insights to the story.
