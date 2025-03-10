This $30 Tool Is The Solution To Gross, Germy Toothbrushes (2025)

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
Bad news: Your toothbrush is probably way germier than you know. Millions of bacteria can collect on the bristles, and those germs can live for up to a few weeks. Dental guidance suggests replacing your toothbrush every three months, but what can you do in the meantime to keep your toothbrush (and mouth) as clean as possible? Enter: Bril’s UV-C portable toothbrush sanitizer, a $30 rechargeable tool that kills germs on toothbrushes using UV light technology. This affordable product can kill 99.9% of germs on your toothbrush bristles in just three minutes using the enclosed case.
Skeptical? UV light sanitization is backed by science.
According to Manal Mohammed, a medical microbiologist and senior lecturer at London’s University of Westminster,“UV light can kill a variety of germs including bacteria, viruses, and fungi by damaging their nucleic acid (DNA). UV sanitizers use specific wavelengths of UV light to target and destroy harmful pathogens,” Mohammed told HuffPost. (UV light can also sanitize other products you use all the time that accumulate germs, like mattresses.)
Reviewers have raved about the convenience of this little toothbrush-cleansing gadget, its suitability for travelers and families with kids, and the peace of mind it gives them in protecting them from germs.
Available in three colors, the wireless toothbrush case is adjustable to fit a variety of brush sizes. It can be mounted to a bathroom mirror or wall with its magnet technology. The case is also travel-friendly: At only 2 inches wide, you can use the case as a regular toothbrush holder, too. The USB-rechargeable batteries last for up to a month on one charge.
One note to keep in mind: Yes, sanitizing your toothbrush with a UV device like this one can help you reduce the amount of germs you’re exposing yourself to every day. But using one doesn’t mean you can ignore a regular replacement schedule, according to Mohammed. “They would not completely sterilize your toothbrush so even with UV sanitization, you should replace your toothbrush every 3-4 months,” she said. And even before the recommended replacement mark, if you get sick, you should replace your toothbrush once you’ve recovered. Still, using the sanitizer can help you maintain good oral hygiene in the meantime.
Make sure to keep safety considerations in mind when using a UV sanitizer, too.
“You should not look directly at the UV light as it can be harmful to your eyes,” Mohammed said. (The Bril case is completely enclosed, but has a small viewing window on the front.)
She also advised following the manufacturer’s instructions, especially for how long to leave your toothbrush in the sanitizer, as well as cleaning the sanitizer itself to prevent germ buildup.
Below, check out some more reviews of the Bril UV toothbrush sanitizer — or just go ahead and add it to your cart.
“Our Oral B toothbrush heads do fit into the Bril and the light comes on to sanitize it. It always made me suspect that we were re-infecting ourselves with germs especially when we’re sick. Swishing the brush heads in mouthwash leaves the bristles stiff so this is a perfect solution. I like that it’s small enough to travel with too.” — Janet
“I had the origional version of this model and I ended up breaking it, but I just ordered the new one and its built much better. I work in the oilfield testing gas oil and waters, so I swabbed my tooth brush and tested it for bacteria before use and after use just to see if it actually worked, and I can say 100% that it does kill of a sizeable amount of bacteria. I am extremely happy that it does what it says it does and isn’t just a gimmick. I have purchased them for friends and family.” — Derek
“My family and I travel a lot, I make sure we all have one of these on our toothbrushes whenever we go anywhere. Once you find the little slot to recharge them, you are good to go. These stay charged for ages and even come with a replacement battery, which I have never had to use. I like knowing my brush is protected from swirling germs in hotel bathrooms and that it is also protecting me from unknown water risks. I can’t recommend these little gadgets enough.” — kim scott
“I love this thing. It fits perfectly over my toothbrush and I love knowing it sanitizes. The battery life is great on it, I have to charge it only about once a month. Seems very high quality and easy to use. I might buy one for every family member!” — Laney Harden
Want more oral hygiene products? Check out these dentist-recommended picks:
1
The Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush
Dr. Bronwyn Hagan of New the York-based practice Fitzsimons & Hagan Dentistry recommends an electric toothbrush over a manual one and named the Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush as a favorite.
"My favorite feature of the iO toothbrushes is their ability to tell you whether you are brushing too hard, too soft, or just right," she says. "I was shocked by how hard I myself was brushing when I first started using it, and now I love seeing it light up green for 'just right.'" She adds that the Series 9 in particular lets you see on an app if you are covering all the surfaces of your teeth.
The holy grail toothbrush with comes seven different cleaning modes, three extra brush head and a travel case.
2
A Cocofloss Cocobrush manual toothbrush
Even though Hagan prefers that her patients use an electric toothbrush, she still has a suggestion for those who want a manual toothbrush. "Cocofloss has a wonderful, soft toothbrush," she says. "The bristles feel great on your gums."
The Cocobrush has thousands of micro-bristles that are designed to be 75% finer than a standard toothbrush and an angled brush head to reach under the gum line. It comes in four colors.
3
Cocofloss woven dental floss
You've probably heard this from your own dentist before, but you can't skip on floss — and yes, that means string floss. "Water flossing is great, but it does not replace traditional floss or floss picks," Hagan says. "That mechanical debridement of your teeth and gums is important."
One of her favorites is this kid-friendly string floss from Cocofloss, which is also great for adults. "I love a good grippy floss," she says. "It is a little thicker, so it’s great at pulling out all that gunk, but the best part is all the flavors! My team and I love the strawberry, pineapple and watermelon flavors the most."
4
A Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit
If brushing alone isn't giving you the white smile you want, Hagan named the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus teeth whitening strip kit — a HuffPost reader favorite — as one of the "great at-home options for whitening." She mentioned it's especially good for folks who have never whitened their teeth before. The kit comes with 24 treatments that you can apply daily for 45 minutes to an hour before peeling them off. The brand claims they can remove over 25 years of stubborn stains, leaving you with a brighter, whiter smile.
5
Lumineux teeth whitening strips
Hagan also recommends these Lumineux whitening strips for people with sensitive teeth. They're non-toxic and peroxide-free, instead using natural ingredients like coconut oil and Dead Sea salt. The box comes with seven treatments that work in much the same way as the Crest strips: Apply them for 30 minutes once a day for four days, and then once a week after that or as directed by your dentist.
6
Crest cavity protection toothpaste
"Look for a toothpaste that has an active ingredient like fluoride or nano hydroxyapatite, otherwise you might as well just brush with good old water," Hagan says. "I personally use toothpaste that contains fluoride, for its anti-cavity properties."
She recommends this Crest cavity protection toothpaste, which contains fluoride. It has the ADA (American Dental Association) seal of acceptance, and with regular brushing, can help prevent cavities before they become an issue.
7
Or a pack of Colgate Extra Clean toothbrushes
Dr. Joke Alesh, a dentist in Rhode Island, previously told HuffPost she buys these seriously affordable Colgate toothbrushes in bulk for the convenience of changing her toothbrush every month. They're a great option, especially if you don't see yourself remembering to change the brush head on an electric toothbrush as often as you should.
"When it comes to tooth brushing, the most important thing to me is the bristles," Alesh said. "Flattened, worn bristles do not effectively displace plaque. I know I wouldn't change expensive or complicated brush heads as often."
8
CariFree's anti-cavity oral maintenance rinse
Dr. Inna Chern, a dentist at New York General Dentistry in Manhattan, recommended this CariFree fluoride mouthwash in previous HuffPost Shopping coverage. "My practice uses the CariFree mouthwashes as they balance pH, help dry mouth and aid in balancing bacterial load/aiding in gingivitis prevention," she said. The rinse improves tooth sensitivity, is alcohol-free and contains xylitol to help with tooth remineralization and reduce plaque buildup. Get it in three flavor options.
9
Or the Davids fluoride-free nano hydroxyapatite toothpaste
For folks who want a fluoride-free toothpaste option, Hagan's pick is this Davids nano hydroxyapatite toothpaste for sensitive teeth. It's naturally sourced, vegan, whitening and comes in two flavors: peppermint or orange vanilla.
10
The Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser and toothbrush
"I recommend water flossers to certain patients, like those who have many implants or a lot of bone loss," says Hagan, who adds that she doesn't use water flossers herself very often because "I’m a busy mom and don’t have time to add yet another item into my morning and nightly routines."
Still, there are options out there for those who want to add this step to their routine. "If my patient is really resistant to flossing and wants to try a water flosser, Waterpik has a really neat product that is a combination toothbrush and water flosser," Hagan says.
She's talking about the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0, which has three cleaning modes, two toothbrush speeds, a two-minute brushing timer and 10 pressure settings for the water flosser component. You can use it to brush, floss or do both at once by just pressing a button, making this a great option if you're in a similar boat as Hagan and may not always have the time to devote to this extra step.
