This $30 Tool Is The Solution To Gross, Germy Toothbrushes (2025)

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

Bad news: Your toothbrush is probably way germier than you know. Millions of bacteria can collect on the bristles, and those germs can live for up to a few weeks. Dental guidance suggests replacing your toothbrush every three months, but what can you do in the meantime to keep your toothbrush (and mouth) as clean as possible? Enter: Bril’s UV-C portable toothbrush sanitizer, a $30 rechargeable tool that kills germs on toothbrushes using UV light technology. This affordable product can kill 99.9% of germs on your toothbrush bristles in just three minutes using the enclosed case.

Advertisement

Amazon

Skeptical? UV light sanitization is backed by science.

According to Manal Mohammed, a medical microbiologist and senior lecturer at London’s University of Westminster,“UV light can kill a variety of germs including bacteria, viruses, and fungi by damaging their nucleic acid (DNA). UV sanitizers use specific wavelengths of UV light to target and destroy harmful pathogens,” Mohammed told HuffPost. (UV light can also sanitize other products you use all the time that accumulate germs, like mattresses.)

Available in three colors, the wireless toothbrush case is adjustable to fit a variety of brush sizes. It can be mounted to a bathroom mirror or wall with its magnet technology. The case is also travel-friendly: At only 2 inches wide, you can use the case as a regular toothbrush holder, too. The USB-rechargeable batteries last for up to a month on one charge.

One note to keep in mind: Yes, sanitizing your toothbrush with a UV device like this one can help you reduce the amount of germs you’re exposing yourself to every day. But using one doesn’t mean you can ignore a regular replacement schedule, according to Mohammed. “They would not completely sterilize your toothbrush so even with UV sanitization, you should replace your toothbrush every 3-4 months,” she said. And even before the recommended replacement mark, if you get sick, you should replace your toothbrush once you’ve recovered. Still, using the sanitizer can help you maintain good oral hygiene in the meantime.

Advertisement

Make sure to keep safety considerations in mind when using a UV sanitizer, too.

“You should not look directly at the UV light as it can be harmful to your eyes,” Mohammed said. (The Bril case is completely enclosed, but has a small viewing window on the front.)

She also advised following the manufacturer’s instructions, especially for how long to leave your toothbrush in the sanitizer, as well as cleaning the sanitizer itself to prevent germ buildup.

Below, check out some more reviews of the Bril UV toothbrush sanitizer — or just go ahead and add it to your cart.

“Our Oral B toothbrush heads do fit into the Bril and the light comes on to sanitize it. It always made me suspect that we were re-infecting ourselves with germs especially when we’re sick. Swishing the brush heads in mouthwash leaves the bristles stiff so this is a perfect solution. I like that it’s small enough to travel with too.” — Janet “I had the origional version of this model and I ended up breaking it, but I just ordered the new one and its built much better. I work in the oilfield testing gas oil and waters, so I swabbed my tooth brush and tested it for bacteria before use and after use just to see if it actually worked, and I can say 100% that it does kill of a sizeable amount of bacteria. I am extremely happy that it does what it says it does and isn’t just a gimmick. I have purchased them for friends and family.” — Derek “My family and I travel a lot, I make sure we all have one of these on our toothbrushes whenever we go anywhere. Once you find the little slot to recharge them, you are good to go. These stay charged for ages and even come with a replacement battery, which I have never had to use. I like knowing my brush is protected from swirling germs in hotel bathrooms and that it is also protecting me from unknown water risks. I can’t recommend these little gadgets enough.” — kim scott “I love this thing. It fits perfectly over my toothbrush and I love knowing it sanitizes. The battery life is great on it, I have to charge it only about once a month. Seems very high quality and easy to use. I might buy one for every family member!” — Laney Harden