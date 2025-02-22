This 'Animal Control' Character Has Quietly Become One of the Show's Best (2025)

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the most recent episode of 'Animal Control.'The hit FOX television sitcom, Animal Control, is now settling comfortably into its third season, and it’s time to spotlight one of the show's best characters. Since the first season, Officer Amit Patel (Ravi Patel) of Seattle's Animal Control Northwest Precinct has stood out as a standout character in the series. Amit, an enjoyable character since the beginning, has quietly grown into one of the show's best. Let's explore why it's time to give Amit Patel his due as one of television's most likable and relatable underdogs.

Ravi Patel Plays a Tremendously Relatable Underdog on 'Animal Control'

Ravi Patel is absolutely fantastic in his role as Amit, and his performance and delivery are always on point. Amit often plays the butt of the joke in the show's various gags, and it's not unusual for him to get beaten up or mauled during animal-related incidents. The key to Patel's performance lies in his tremendous charisma, comedic timing, and extreme relatability. Patel exceptionally channels Amit's nervous energy and anxieties. Among the main cast, Amit stands out as the only officer in the Northwest Precinct who is married with children, so he often deals with the doldrums of middle-aged life. Amit is a caring parent and husband, but he suffers from the stress of his kids' disrespect and couples therapy with his wife, Maya (Kalyn Miles). The show's tendency to put Amit through hell imbues the character with a strong relatability.

Amit appears to harbor delusions of grandeur, as he constantly devises new side hustles. Despite his flaws and mistakes, he is the living embodiment of the American dream. Amit exhibits a strong underdog factor, and despite his frequent buffoonery on the job, the character inspires a desire to finally see him succeed. In the most recent episode, "Hot Dogs and Losers," Amit takes over bar duties for the precinct's trivia night game. Amit was not about to leave since his wife approved the time off for the night. In a humorous turn of events, it turns out that Amit is great at tending bar, revealing another layer to the character.

The Growing Bond Between Shred and Amit Is a Season 3 Delight

One of the more rewarding arcs of Animal Control Season 2 began with Amit and fellow Northwest Precinct Officer Fred "Shred" Taylor (Michael Rowland) buying a house to refurbish and sell as a side hustle. Unfortunately, that came with its own set of problems as the expenses racked up due to black mold and someone fell through the second floor in the Season 2 finale, "Beagles and Lemurs." In Season 3, Episode 4, "Baby Kangaroos and Chickens," just when it looked like Amit and Shred turned a corner on fixing the house, they dealt with a squatter, Parker (Josh Segarra). The vagrant, Parker, attempts to scam Shred and Amit out of the house by tricking Amit into signing over the lease. Ultimately, Shred saves the day, getting Parker to secretly move in with him to spare Amit from further grief.

The subplot emphasizes Shred's overwhelming kindness and empathy for Amit in a rather sweet manner. Both Shred and Amit proved gullible in how they were easily fooled by Parker, but Shred's willingness to take the grenade for Amit demonstrated that he recognized how badly Amit needed a win. Shred's actions highlight his loyalty to his colleagues, his infinite kindness towards his friends, and his sympathy for Amit's anxiety. Although much of the series highlights Shred's attempts to break through the hardened veneer of his partner, Frank Shaw (Joel McHale), it's notable that the writers have taken the time to portray the interpersonal dynamics of other members in the Northwest Precinct, such as Shred and Amit.

Amit Deserves a Win on the FOX Comedy Series

Considering Amit's various anxieties and family issues, it would be nice to see the character walk away with an emphatic win once in a while. Amit deals with so much, and it's time to see him achieve a bigger moral victory without the other shoe dropping. While Amit became a viral celebrity due to his embarrassing thumbs video, he later squandered that after blowing the opening pitch at a minor league baseball game. Hopefully, the writers will see fit to give Amit a nice vacation at some point, or perhaps he can get a chance to impress his kids at a show-and-tell day. Ultimately, Amit has evolved into one of the highlight characters of the hilarious series.

Animal Control returns with a new episode on Thursday, February 13 on FOX. Every episode is available to stream now on Hulu in the U.S.