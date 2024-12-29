This Derma Roller Makes Microneedling at Home Less Scary (2024)

While the idea of rolling hundreds of tiny needles over your skin may sound like something out of a horror movie,dermatologists say the best derma rollers (the at-home version of professional microneedling) can help boost collagen production and improve skin texture. To help you understand just how at-home derma rollers work and which devices are worth buying, we asked dermatologists for their tips on safety and efficacy, as well as which products they recommend to their own patients. We also tapped our expert editorial team to share what they use regularly.

Our top pick is the Beauty Bio Glopro At Home Microneedling Tool. I’ve personally tried six different derma rollers (five of which are on this list), and this is the gentlest one by far. While it’s more expensive, it comes with everything you need from start to finish. But if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly or ones that target different concerns—like a derma roller for hair loss, for example—there are plenty of other great expert-approved options on this list.

How does derma rolling work? So what exactly is microneedling and how does it work? Basically, those tiny needles glide over the skin’s surface at a 45-degree angle, which creates tiny skin tears. The skin then goes into repair mode, triggering collagen production, which helps with elasticity and firmness. After about four to five weeks you’ll notice improvements in skin tone and texture and a reduction in signs of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars, says Kseniya Kobets, MD,a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in New York. The tool can also improve absorption of skin-care products like skin-brightening vitamin C and hydrating hyaluronic acid serum. In fact, some face rollers are even infused with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide to leave your complexion plump and dewy. When used on the scalp the follicle stimulation may help with hair growth benefits, according to studies. Are there any risks with using a derma roller? Derma rollers are similar but less expensive and less intense versions of in-office microneedling treatments—and something dermatologists say is relatively safe for home use when used appropriately. Derma rollers should be gentle on the skin with needles that aren’t too long or jagged. “Since the derma-roller needles microscopically tear the skin and create mechanical irritation, there is a risk that it can cause excess irritation,” says Dr. Kobets. “This can potentially cause hyperpigmentation, especially in patients with melanin-rich skin.” Technique is key to safely get that glowing skin. “Follow instructions to avoid skin damage,” says Tiffany Jow Libby, MD, FAAD, FACMS, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in Providence, Rhode Island. More importantly, make sure the derma roller is clean by soaking it in an alcohol-based solution and drying it on a clean paper towel, and never share your device, she adds.

Best Overall: Beauty Bio Glopro At Home Microneedling Tool

Of all the derma rollers I’ve tested, this is the one I’d recommend if you have skin sensitivity. The vibration helps you resist the urge to press down too hard. I also love that it comes with a case to keep the tool more sanitary between uses. As mentioned, it’s more expensive than standalone derma rollers, but we like that it’s really a one-stop shop. It includes everything you need: an award-winning micro-needling tool, a pH-balancing cleanser, clarifying pads, a vitamin B12-infused recovery gel cream, a spritzer bottle to clean the tool with alcohol, and a case to keep the tool sanitary between uses. The brand touts a quick treatment time of just 60 seconds, claiming that’s enough to reap the benefits of firmer, smoother, brighter-looking skin with fewer fine lines, diminished pores, and less visible acne scarring.

We love how versatile this tool is too. While it comes with an attachment for use on the face, the brand sells seven additional interchangeable heads. There’s something for every area and concern, from targeted spots like your lips and eyes to a larger head to stimulate the scalp and its hair follicles. No matter which attachment you reach for, it does require two (included) AAA batteries that power a very slight vibration and red light therapy.

Best for Beginners: Stacked Skincare Microneedling Tool

What we love: Comes with replacement heads; ergonomic handle; smaller needles are good for beginners and sensitive skin

Developed by an aesthetician, this ergonomic derma roller with smaller needles (0.2mm to be exact) gently micro-exfoliates skin to create those micro-tears without too much irritation. For this reason, we like it both for newbies and for more sensitive skin types. “I like that this device has stainless steel needles and offers replacement heads, which minimizes the risk of bacteria buildup or using dull needles,” says Dr. Libby.

During evaluations, we found the ergonomic handle comfortable to use. We also appreciated the heft of the tool—the handle is made of aluminum as opposed to the plastic of our top pick—which allows for greater control.

Best for Hair Growth: Act & Acre .25mm Scalp Dermaroller

Courtesy of brand Best for Hair Growth: Act & Acre .25mm Scalp Dermaroller $46 Sephora $46 $35 Act And Acre

What we love: Enhances scalp health; helps stimulates new growth; works on both oily and dry scalps

According to certain studies, using a derma roller on the scalp regularly can support hair growth and boost scalp health—and this tool from Act & Acre is specifically created with this beauty benefit in mind. The tool, which is one of the more budget-friendly on our list, contains 540 0.25mm stainless steel microneedles that activate hair follicles, stimulate blood flow to the scalp, increase microcirculation, and amp up collagen production. The result: less scalp buildup and more voluminous strands over time.

Overall, we love the size of this tool. It’s petite enough to work through hair but not so small that you’ll have to spend an inordinate amount of time covering your whole head. The contoured handle is also comfortable to hold. And it’s always a plus when a derma roller comes with a case to keep it cleaner between uses.

Best for Dry Skin: Skin Gym Hyaluronic Roller

Original video by Glamour reviewer Brigitt Earley using Skin Gym Hyaluronic Roller Courtesy of brand Skin Gym Hyaluronic Roller $70 Ulta $70 Nordstrom

What we love: Infused with moisturizing ingredients; can be used on face, neck, and décolletage;

Ideal for dry or flaky skin, this innovative roller contains over 3,000 dissolving needle tips that are infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides to deliver intense hydration. As you roll, the powerful ingredients melt into your skin to fill fine lines and wrinkles and leave you with a soft, supple complexion. Think of it kind of like at-home Skinvive—IYKYK. You can use it on your face, neck, and décolletage for five to 10 minutes per session. When the needles on the device dissolve, simply pop it off and trash it.

I was pleasantly surprised by how easily the roller head snapped onto the tool but I was even more surprised by how well I could feel those tiny needles, considering they’re dissolvable. As a long sufferer of dry skin, what impressed me most was that I really could feel an immediate difference in the texture of my skin. After a minute or two my skin not only felt softer to the touch but also had a really refreshed, cool feeling.

Best for Anti-Aging: ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System

Courtesy of brand Best for Advanced Users: ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System $38 Dermstore $38 Ulta