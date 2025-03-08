This "Gripping" Skin Tint Earns Me So Many Compliments, Even When I'm Breaking Out (2025)

My skin and I have a bit of a contentious relationship. I've struggled with acne since I was 13, and have never felt like I had "good skin"—that is, until I did a second round of Accutane two years ago. For the first time in my life, I was comfortable without makeup, and I actually believed people when they would compliment my skin. I traded my heavy foundation for super sheer tints, and haven't looked back since.

Until now, that is. Recently, I've been dealing with some hormonal acne on my chin, and while it's nothing compared to my pre-Accutane skin, it's definitely rocking my confidence. Oddly though, I've been racking up more compliments on my skin than ever, and it's all thanks to Milk Makeup's newest launch.

On February 28, Milk Makeup expands its fan-favorite Hydro Grip line with the Hydro Grip 12-Hour Gel Tint, and I've been wearing and loving it for the past month. Ahead, all the details and my honest review.

The Formula

Of course, the Hydro Grip 12-Hour Gel Tint was inspired by the brand's viral, bestselling Hydro Grip Primer. "Our community loves the 12-hour hold [the primer] gives and the unique hydration level," Milk Makeup Co-Founder Head of Product Development, Dianna Ruth, tells Byrdie. "It took us over three years and 50 rounds of testing, but wefinally figured out a wayto build off thosebenefits to create a truly weightless, long-wearing skin tint that won't fade, cling to texture, or settle into lines throughout the day."

The Hydro Grip 12-Hour Gel Tint has a natural. dewy finish, and buildable light coverage. It has a unique gel texture that promises all day wear. "The texture was extremely challenging to create," Ruth explains. "Our product development team, Jess and Hannah,workedtirelessly to get it right—it took batches and batches before we landed on a texture that was truly innovative. If you close your eyes and touch the formula, it feels like a refreshing gel moisturizer, but it’s actually anamazing skin tint."

The glowy finish comes from the ultra-hydrating ingredients in the formula. Triple-powered hyaluronic acid (or what the brand is calling Triluronic acid) combines three molecular weights to deeply hydrate skin and provide barrier support. Niacinamide and squalane help smooth and hydrate, and aloe water and hemp seed oil help provide even more moisture, while blue agave extract works to grip your skin for smooth, all-day wear.

Hydro Grip 12-Hour Gel Tint comes in 15 shades, and is vegan, cruelty-free, non-comedogenic, safe for sensitive skin, and fragrance-free.



My Review

Before trying this tint, I'd yet to find the Goldilocks of foundation—it's either less coverage for a glowy finish or actual coverage that comes with cakiness. I feel like there's always some sacrifice being made, and I've never found a complexion product I truly love. While in an ideal world I would like just a touch more coverage out of the Gel Tint (I layer about three coats for the lightest medium coverage) it makes my skin look so good that it truly doesn't matter if you can see some imperfections through it.

For the last month, I've been dealing with red, inflamed acne on my chin. I've also gotten more compliments than I ever have, and I credit it all to this tint. It's kind of like Spanx for your face—something about the gel texture makes everything look tighter, juicier, and just better. My skin looks—and stays!—so glowy all day, despite my winter dryness, and shade 2 is the most perfect match for my fair-neutral skin.

One thing to note: I do like to give it a little time to "settle" before I leave the house. For some reason, it can look a little patchy right after application, but smoothes itself out into a perfect, glossy canvas after about 10 minutes on my skin.

If you give it a try, be prepared for compliments—I've traded "thanks, it's Accutane" for "thanks, it's Milk Makeup."

How to Apply It

Milk Makeup's Director of Artistry, Sara Wren, shares my love for the formula. "Hydro Grip Gel Tint is truly your skin on its best day," she tells Byrdie. "It gives buildable but super lightweight coverage and a dewy finish that looks like you just had a facial."

As far as application goes, you have options. "This formula can be used with fingers, brush or a sponge. I personally prefer a buffing brush as it allows me to stipple and build coverage where it’s needed and buff the edges where less coverage is needed."

And if you want a little more in the coverage department? "Working with a brush and a bit of product on the back of your hand is the best way to build coverage while keeping product controlled. I like to 'prime' the brush by tapping it into product, then starting at the center of the face and work out."

Starting Febraury 28, you can shop the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip 12-Hour Gel Tint for $36 at milkmakeup.com and sephora.com.

