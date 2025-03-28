This Is the $9 Shampoo Dermatologists Recommend for Hair Growth (2025)

While there’s no one solution for hair loss, and there is debate around whether over-the-counter products like shampoos for hair growth truly work, experts say the right formulas can help preserve your existing follicles—especially when used in tandem with medical treatments and supplements. “They’re a great starting point,” says Danilo Del Campo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and partner at Chicago Skin Clinic.

I can personally vouch for their efficacy, as I’ve seen success after two months of testing various formulas. Both our top pick—Vegamor’s Hydr-8 shampoo and the L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo—made my hair lusher and shinier than ever.

Ahead, these are the hair-growth shampoos that our reviewers, hairstylists, trichologists, and dermatologists say yield actual results.

The best shampoos for hair growth, at a glance