This Is the $9 Shampoo Dermatologists Recommend for Hair Growth (2025)

While there’s no one solution for hair loss, and there is debate around whether over-the-counter products like shampoos for hair growth truly work, experts say the right formulas can help preserve your existing follicles—especially when used in tandem with medical treatments and supplements. “They’re a great starting point,” says Danilo Del Campo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and partner at Chicago Skin Clinic.
I can personally vouch for their efficacy, as I’ve seen success after two months of testing various formulas. Both our top pick—Vegamor’s Hydr-8 shampoo and the L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo—made my hair lusher and shinier than ever.
Ahead, these are the hair-growth shampoos that our reviewers, hairstylists, trichologists, and dermatologists say yield actual results.
The best shampoos for hair growth, at a glance
- Best Overall: Vegamour Hydr-8 Shampoo, $38
- Best Budget: V&Co. Thickening Shampoo, $8
- Best for Dandruff: Head & Shoulders Bare Soothing Hydration Silicone-Free Dandruff Shampoo (2-Pack), $20
- Best for Hydrating: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $30
- Best for Colored Hair: L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo, $46
Does hair-growth shampoo work?
As mentioned, there’s no strong consensus among experts about whether these hair-growth products actually work. Some doctors, like Michele Green, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in NYC, believe they do make an impact. “Hair-growth shampoos are an excellent way for promoting overall hair health, hair retention, and hair growth,” she says. Others, like Steve Daveluy, MD, associate professor and program director of dermatology at Wayne State University in Detroit, are skeptical, pointing to a lack of scientific proof about their effectiveness.
Still others take a middle-ground approach, believing certain formulas can help as part of a hair care routine, but only to an extent and certainly not for everyone. For instance, Pettis finds hair-growth shampoos to be “hit or miss.” The results, she says, all depend on the underlying cause of someone’s hair loss.
The bottom line: Consider hair-growth shampoos as a potential solution and way to address hair thinning and hair loss at home. Just know it may take some trial and error to find one that helps your situation and that results are never guaranteed.
How does hair-growth shampoo work?
Again, there are mixed opinions here. Joyce Davis, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in NYC, says hair-growth shampoos “are probably misnamed” and should probably be called “thickening shampoos.” Instead of actually growing new hair, they mostly give the appearance of fuller hair, she says.
However, Dr. Del Campo says hair-growth shampoos can help with overall scalp health and “address the skin health issues to optimize it for best potential growth.” He gives the analogy of the head being like a forest, where your hair is the trees and your skin is the soil. “If the forest is on fire, it doesn’t matter what you are trying to do to promote more tree growth," he says. "First, treat the actual fire by turning off any inflammation to make sure the soil is the best it can be.” A hair-growth shampoo can help “calm things down” and “set the stage” for—hopefully—more regrowth, he explains.
What causes hair loss?
Factors like age, genetics, hormones, medical conditions, and stress can all contribute, says Dr. Green. As we grow older, “our hair follicles’ size decreases, leading to thinner, shorter hairs,” she explains. “This natural aging process can be exacerbated by genetics, as patients can be genetically more prone to thinning and hair-follicle miniaturization.”
Hormonal changes, such as those that happen during pregnancy, postpartum, or menopause, can also play a role, and so can medical conditions, like thyroid and autoimmune disorders. Moreover, chronic stress can be to blame, as it can “trigger an immune response that attacks and damages hair follicles, causing hair loss,” Dr. Green says.
Metabolic problems, such as iron deficiency anemia (a condition whereby you don’t have enough iron in your body), are also issues. “Hair is just a protein, but it’s the least important protein your body produces,” Dr. Davis says. So if your body doesn’t have all the vitamins and amino acid ingredients it needs to create proteins, then hair “is the first thing your body will skimp on.”
What are other hair-loss treatments?
For the most bang for your buck, consider a minoxidil 5% solution, Dr. Daveluy says: “Minoxidil has the best evidence of any over-the-counter hair-loss product.” Originally developed as a medication to lower blood pressure, minoxidil helps your blood vessels relax. “We aren’t 100% sure how it helps hair growth, but we believe it relaxes the blood vessels in the scalp, which allows more blood flow to reach the hairs and nourish their growth,” he says.
You can also try certain prescription medications that either block dihydrotestosterone (or DHT, a hormone that can increase hair-follicle miniaturization) or decrease androgen production. These include propecia, dutasteride, and spironolactone, says Dr. Green.
Pricier potential solutions for hair loss include laser treatments, which can help regrow hair, as well as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, which involve a doctor drawing your blood, spinning it down, extracting the platelets, and injecting them into your scalp to help stimulate growth, Dr. Davis says.
“PRP injections require minimal downtime and are incredibly safe, as the PRP is taken from the patient’s own blood supply,” says Dr. Green. “Typically, an initial series of treatments is recommended, followed by regular maintenance sessions, to achieve the best restoration results.”
Meet our experts
- Joyce Davis, MD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in NYC
- Michele Green, MD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in NYC
- Rahi Sarbaziha, MD, double board-certified integrative aesthetics doctor in Beverly Hills, California
- Danilo Del Campo, MD, board-certified dermatologist and partner at the Chicago Skin Clinic
- Melanie Palm, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Art of Skin in Solana Beach, California
- Steve Daveluy, MD, associate professor and program director of dermatology at Wayne State University in Detroit
- Brooke Jeffy, MD, board-certified dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Candace Spann, MD, board-certified dermatologist and hair-loss specialist in Las Vegas
- Elizabeth Geddes-Bruce, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas
- Jalia Pettis, hairstylist and makeup artist based in Phoenix