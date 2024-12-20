This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (2024)

We're still in the high time in New Orleans for outdoor dining, and the best-known spots for open-air perches can be packed. But there's a true hidden gem in Gentilly with a verdant patio just waiting to be discovered.

For our ongoing video series "Eating with Ian," I’ve been taking my colleague Chelsea Shannon around to discover great New Orleans restaurants that should be on your list too.

That's what brought us to Afrodisiac (5363 Franklin Ave., 504-302-2090). That’s a fun name for a bighearted mom-and-pop spot, a cottage-sized restaurant that opens to a large, terraced patio fringed by ginger and palmetto.