This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (2024)

Chelsea Shannon and Ian McNulty dig in to some finger-licking good flavors at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Oxtails in a deeply flavorful sauce are paired with rice and peas at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
BBQ jerk shrimp combine Louisiana and Caribbean flavors at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Caron and Shaka Garel share the secret ingredient of Afrodisiac on a mural inside the Gentilly restaurant. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Invisible from the street, the back patio at Afrodisiac restaurant is a relaxing outdoor oasis in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Shrimp stew with sausage and rice has deep, soulful flavor and gets a few hearty sides at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
2 min to read
Ian McNulty
2 min to read
Chelsea Shannon and Ian McNulty dig in to some finger-licking good flavors at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Oxtails in a deeply flavorful sauce are paired with rice and peas at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
BBQ jerk shrimp combine Louisiana and Caribbean flavors at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Caron and Shaka Garel share the secret ingredient of Afrodisiac on a mural inside the Gentilly restaurant. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Invisible from the street, the back patio at Afrodisiac restaurant is a relaxing outdoor oasis in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Shrimp stew with sausage and rice has deep, soulful flavor and gets a few hearty sides at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
We're still in the high time in New Orleans for outdoor dining, and the best-known spots for open-air perches can be packed. But there's a true hidden gem in Gentilly with a verdant patio just waiting to be discovered.
For our ongoing video series "Eating with Ian," I’ve been taking my colleague Chelsea Shannon around to discover great New Orleans restaurants that should be on your list too.
That's what brought us to Afrodisiac (5363 Franklin Ave., 504-302-2090). That’s a fun name for a bighearted mom-and-pop spot, a cottage-sized restaurant that opens to a large, terraced patio fringed by ginger and palmetto.
Kay and Shaka Garel started out with a food truck and a menu blending his roots in Jamaica and hers in Louisiana. That truck was crushed by a falling tree when it was parked outside the couple's home during Hurricane Zeta in 2020. But soon a wave of community support helped buoy the business, and by 2022 they opened their own restaurant in Gentilly.
It expands on the food truck menu and adds a bar for a casual, welcoming Creole/island fusion restaurant that feels just right for New Orleans.
Crawfish etouffee fries are a fun place to start, and the buttery BBQ shrimp are ignited by jerk flavor. The first peppery bite pops on the palate and then keeps coming, not overwhelming, but robust and riveting.
But the sleeper hit are the turkey necks. You have to commit to turkey necks and really get in there between the ridges of bone, and these delicious examples paid off as we mined every juicy, smoky, peppery morsel.
For entrees, the oxtails in a rich, dark gravy is another you’ll want to take down to the bone. The the shrimp stew is bright and soulful, like back-of-the-stove cooking. It blends Louisiana flavor and island vibrancy beautifully, with plump shrimp mixing it up with smoked sausage and potatoes in a curry sauce.
Photos: Gentilly restaurant with hidden patio, tasty island flavors and cocktails
Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Crawfish etouffee fries start off a meal at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Oxtails in a deeply flavorful sauce are paired with rice and peas at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
The Gauva Rita is is a tequila cocktail with tropical flavor at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
New Orleans writer Chelsea Shannon peels the BBQ jerk shrimp at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
African art and a New Orleans Zulu coconut share a shlef at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Crawfish etouffee fries start off a meal at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Creole flavor and Jamaican tradition blend at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
BBQ jerk shrimp combine Louisiana and Caribbean flavors at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Afrodisiac restaurant is a versatile neighborhood spot for Gentilly with island flavors on the menu and at the bar. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Caron and Shaka Garel share the secret ingredient of Afrodisiac on a mural inside the Gentilly restaurant. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Shrimp stew with sausage and rice has deep, soulful flavor and gets a few hearty sides at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Invisible from the street, the back patio at Afrodisiac restaurant is a relaxing outdoor oasis in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Afrodisiac restaurant is a versatile neighborhood spot for Gentilly, where a mural by Lionel Milton adorns one dining room wall. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Afrodisiac restaurant is a versatile neighborhood spot for Gentilly with island flavors on the menu and at the bar. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Shrimp stew with sausage and rice has deep, soulful flavor and gets a few hearty sides at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Chelsea Shannon and Ian McNulty dig in to some finger-licking good flavors at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Afrodisiac restaurant is a versatile neighborhood restaurant in Gentilly with island flavors on the menu and at the bar (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Caron and Shaka Garel keep the Creole and island flavors rolling at their Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Afrodisiac restaurant is a versatile neighborhood restaurant in Gentilly with island flavors on the menu and at the bar (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Shaka Garel prepares a dish in the kitchen at his Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
Crawfish etouffee bubbles in the skillet at Afrodisiac restaurant in Gentilly, bound for an order of etouffee fries. (Photo by Chris Granger, The Times-Picayune)
- (Photo by Chris Granger The Times-Picayune)
+21
+21
+21
+21
+21
Afrodisiac tastes like the islands, and that goes for the bar too. I like the Three Little Birds cocktail (with rum and lime and agave) and a rum punch that’s potent and not too sweet.
The restaurant presents a blink-and-you-missed-it storefront from the street, but once you walk inside it keeps going.
A mural of African beauty and Louisiana food bounty by Lionel Milton adorns one wall. A pattern of iridescent irises covers another. Little touches of personality and color appear across the small dining rooms leading out to the patio.
You’d never suspect this patio waiting back here, but once you go to Afrodisiac you’ll always remember it.
It’s another great find as Chelsea and I keep exploring the vibrant New Orleans restaurant scene. Subscribe to our newsletter Where NOLA Eats and you can follow along.
Afrodisiac
5363 Franklin Ave., 504-302-2090
Wed., Thu. 4-9 p.m., Fri., Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Love New Orleans food? Pull up a seat at the table. Join Where NOLA Eats, the hub for food and dining coverage in New Orleans.
Follow Where NOLA Eats on Instagram at @wherenolaeats, join the Where NOLA Eats Facebook group and subscribe to the free Where NOLA Eats biweekly newsletter here.
Email Ian McNulty at imcnulty@theadvocate.com.
More information
St. Louis meets NOLA at this Lakeview deli and pizzeria that brought back 'The Moon'
What do you call a restaurant that feels very New Orleans but is also a tribute to another city, one that’s a deli but also a pizzeria?
This Covington spot has served impressive Italian fare for decades. What you should try.
Our video series “Eating with Ian” has been a great way to introduce my colleague Chelsea Shannon to a wide range of restaurants. This time we…
Two restaurants in one, this Bywater spot is vegan friendly, easy on the wallet at lunch
What should you expect at a restaurant called Sneaky Pickle? The name is memorable, and so are the meals at this vibrant, versatile find in th…
Hidden on a Mid-City backstreet, this restaurant blends New Orleans with the Caribbean
New Orleans is full of great neighborhood restaurants and our ongoing video series “Eating with Ian” is all about putting more of them on your…
One of the best seafood spots in New Orleans is inside the food court at the outlet mall
I’ve been taking fellow food writer Chelsea Shannon around to some of my favorite restaurants in New Orleans, and with our "Eating with Ian" v…
Ian McNulty: How do these great New Orleans restaurants still manage to be off the radar?
One is a special occasion restaurant deep Uptown with a vivid connection back to a dearly missed restaurant of another era in New Orleans dining.
Stunning new Mexican restaurant brings big surprise to downtown New Orleans. See inside.
From the street the new Tacos del Cartel in downtown New Orleans makes an immediate impression, with an orchard of faux flowers and tropical p…
I love this spicy Chinese dish. The comeback story behind it burns brighter.
The ratio of red chilies to chicken looks like it must be somewhere around 1-1 by volume. It certainly tastes that way. This is laziji, a Szec…
Why is Clancy's a modern New Orleans classic? Go behind the scenes with Ian McNulty.
Our “Eating with Ian” series continues with an inside look at one of my favorite New Orleans restaurants, Clancy’s.
Tags
- Hardwall
`; const shareContainer = document.querySelector(".main-content-wrap .share-container"); shareContainer.parentNode.insertBefore(div, shareContainer.nextSibling); }
Ian McNulty
- Author email
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this feature
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today