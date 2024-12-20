This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (2024)

Table of Contents
More information St. Louis meets NOLA at this Lakeview deli and pizzeria that brought back 'The Moon' This Covington spot has served impressive Italian fare for decades. What you should try. Two restaurants in one, this Bywater spot is vegan friendly, easy on the wallet at lunch Hidden on a Mid-City backstreet, this restaurant blends New Orleans with the Caribbean One of the best seafood spots in New Orleans is inside the food court at the outlet mall Ian McNulty: How do these great New Orleans restaurants still manage to be off the radar? Stunning new Mexican restaurant brings big surprise to downtown New Orleans. See inside. I love this spicy Chinese dish. The comeback story behind it burns brighter. Why is Clancy's a modern New Orleans classic? Go behind the scenes with Ian McNulty. References

  • BY IAN MCNULTY | Staff writer

    Ian McNulty

    • Author email

  • 2 min to read

We're still in the high time in New Orleans for outdoor dining, and the best-known spots for open-air perches can be packed. But there's a true hidden gem in Gentilly with a verdant patio just waiting to be discovered.

For our ongoing video series "Eating with Ian," I’ve been taking my colleague Chelsea Shannon around to discover great New Orleans restaurants that should be on your list too.

That's what brought us to Afrodisiac (5363 Franklin Ave., 504-302-2090). That’s a fun name for a bighearted mom-and-pop spot, a cottage-sized restaurant that opens to a large, terraced patio fringed by ginger and palmetto.

Kay and Shaka Garel started out with a food truck and a menu blending his roots in Jamaica and hers in Louisiana. That truck was crushed by a falling tree when it was parked outside the couple's home during Hurricane Zeta in 2020. But soon a wave of community support helped buoy the business, and by 2022 they opened their own restaurant in Gentilly.

It expands on the food truck menu and adds a bar for a casual, welcoming Creole/island fusion restaurant that feels just right for New Orleans.

Crawfish etouffee fries are a fun place to start, and the buttery BBQ shrimp are ignited by jerk flavor. The first peppery bite pops on the palate and then keeps coming, not overwhelming, but robust and riveting.

But the sleeper hit are the turkey necks. You have to commit to turkey necks and really get in there between the ridges of bone, and these delicious examples paid off as we mined every juicy, smoky, peppery morsel.

For entrees, the oxtails in a rich, dark gravy is another you’ll want to take down to the bone. The the shrimp stew is bright and soulful, like back-of-the-stove cooking. It blends Louisiana flavor and island vibrancy beautifully, with plump shrimp mixing it up with smoked sausage and potatoes in a curry sauce.

Photos: Gentilly restaurant with hidden patio, tasty island flavors and cocktails

+21

+21

This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (36)

+21

+21

This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (37)

+21

+21

This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (38)

+21

+21

This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (39)

+21

+21

This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (40)

Afrodisiac tastes like the islands, and that goes for the bar too. I like the Three Little Birds cocktail (with rum and lime and agave) and a rum punch that’s potent and not too sweet.

The restaurant presents a blink-and-you-missed-it storefront from the street, but once you walk inside it keeps going.

A mural of African beauty and Louisiana food bounty by Lionel Milton adorns one wall. A pattern of iridescent irises covers another. Little touches of personality and color appear across the small dining rooms leading out to the patio.

You’d never suspect this patio waiting back here, but once you go to Afrodisiac you’ll always remember it.

It’s another great find as Chelsea and I keep exploring the vibrant New Orleans restaurant scene. Subscribe to our newsletter Where NOLA Eats and you can follow along.

Afrodisiac

5363 Franklin Ave., 504-302-2090

Wed., Thu. 4-9 p.m., Fri., Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (41)

Love New Orleans food? Pull up a seat at the table. Join Where NOLA Eats, the hub for food and dining coverage in New Orleans.

Follow Where NOLA Eats on Instagram at @wherenolaeats, join the Where NOLA Eats Facebook group and subscribe to the free Where NOLA Eats biweekly newsletter here.

See Also
With Creole, Caribbean and cocktails, Afrodisiac brings vibrant new restaurant to Gentilly

Email Ian McNulty at imcnulty@theadvocate.com.

More information

+2

St. Louis meets NOLA at this Lakeview deli and pizzeria that brought back 'The Moon'

What do you call a restaurant that feels very New Orleans but is also a tribute to another city, one that’s a deli but also a pizzeria?

This Covington spot has served impressive Italian fare for decades. What you should try.

Our video series “Eating with Ian” has been a great way to introduce my colleague Chelsea Shannon to a wide range of restaurants. This time we…

Two restaurants in one, this Bywater spot is vegan friendly, easy on the wallet at lunch

What should you expect at a restaurant called Sneaky Pickle? The name is memorable, and so are the meals at this vibrant, versatile find in th…

Hidden on a Mid-City backstreet, this restaurant blends New Orleans with the Caribbean

New Orleans is full of great neighborhood restaurants and our ongoing video series “Eating with Ian” is all about putting more of them on your…

+2

One of the best seafood spots in New Orleans is inside the food court at the outlet mall

I’ve been taking fellow food writer Chelsea Shannon around to some of my favorite restaurants in New Orleans, and with our "Eating with Ian" v…

+18

Ian McNulty: How do these great New Orleans restaurants still manage to be off the radar?

One is a special occasion restaurant deep Uptown with a vivid connection back to a dearly missed restaurant of another era in New Orleans dining.

+18

Stunning new Mexican restaurant brings big surprise to downtown New Orleans. See inside.

From the street the new Tacos del Cartel in downtown New Orleans makes an immediate impression, with an orchard of faux flowers and tropical p…

+12

I love this spicy Chinese dish. The comeback story behind it burns brighter.

The ratio of red chilies to chicken looks like it must be somewhere around 1-1 by volume. It certainly tastes that way. This is laziji, a Szec…

+8

Why is Clancy's a modern New Orleans classic? Go behind the scenes with Ian McNulty.

Our “Eating with Ian” series continues with an inside look at one of my favorite New Orleans restaurants, Clancy’s.

Tags

  • Hardwall

`; const shareContainer = document.querySelector(".main-content-wrap .share-container"); shareContainer.parentNode.insertBefore(div, shareContainer.nextSibling); }

Ian McNulty

  • Author email
This Jamaican-Creole restaurant in Gentilly has the best turkey necks and a hidden patio (2024)

References

Top Articles
getting your first tattoo? here’s everything you should know
Choosing, Caring For and Removing Tattoos | Sutter Health
The Best Mini Tattoo Printer for Tattoo Artists
Latest Posts
A Beginner’s Guide to Walk-In Tattoos: What to Expect and How to Prepare - Business
5 Important Considerations for Getting Your First Tattoo
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 5271

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.