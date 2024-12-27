This Little Tool Will Seriously Smooth Your Cracked Heels — And Save You A Trip To The Salon (2024)

Since pumice is coarse and porous, it's great for exfoliation. The best pumice stones for feet are especially effective at removing rough, dry calluses. That said, in the beauty world, pumice stones now include those made from volcanic rock as well as other materials, like SiliGlass, ceramic, terra cotta, and synthetic pads — all of which mimic the porous consistency and aim to exfoliate just like pumice. So how can you guarantee you're buying a good one?

Pore size is a good starting point and can tell you how exfoliating the stone will be. Smaller pores are smoother and so better-suited for sensitive areas like knees and elbows, while larger pores are rougher to effectively remove dead skin and stubborn calluses. When it comes to pumice stones for feet, the larger the pores, the better.

Next, look at the pumice stone's shape and design. Flatter areas are ideal for getting leverage on larger sections of skin, like the foot's heel and ball, while rounded edges help you reach into contours. A combination of flat and round surfaces is great for your pumice stone's versatility. Finally, some stones offer additional convenient features, like a handle, a drying string, suction cups, or even a motorized tool.

These pumice stones are some of the best on the market — and with hundreds of reviews to back them up, you don't have to blindly pick one off the drugstore shelf and hope for the best.

1. The Overall Best Pumice Stone For Cracked Heels Onyx Professional Double-Sided Pumice Stone $7 Reviewers widely consider the Onyx Professional SiliGlass pumice stone to be an awesome choice — largely due to this pick's double-sided design. On one side, you have a wide-cell structure to remove unwanted calluses and rough skin, and on the other, there's a smoother texture that's ideal for polishing. The edges are rounded for reaching those hard-to-smooth parts of your skin. Despite its porous design, this bar resists bacterial, fungal, and liquid absorption to prevent the growth of mildew and further bacteria, which is just one of the reasons it has a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote: "I don't know what the difference is between this pumice stones and others, but my feet have never looked so amazing and felt so soft after using! There are two sides to it, the green scrub side and the white buff side. The results are amazing! My calluses are gone!”

3. The Best Natural Pumice Stone KuuCare Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone $7 If you’re looking for a fully natural option at a great price, this is it. The KuuCare pumice stone is made from genuine volcanic lava and comes with a built-in hanging string and suction-cup hook — all for just $7. This pumice stone's ergonomic, ovular shape is great for the versatility of smoothing large stretches of skin as well as difficult-to-reach contours. Its wide holes are ideal for smoothing tough calluses on your feet. Plus, the hook is convenient for drying and quick access. The manufacturer even points out other uses for this stone, like de-pilling sweaters, removing cat and dog hair from mats, carpets, and car seats, and cleaning your oven — but maybe buy more than one for this kind of versatility. One reviewer wrote: "The first time I used it, I soaked my feet for 10 minutes and went at them with the stone and was amazed how much came off. I've started using it every other time I shower, mostly going over the heels, and then when I get out, I use Flexitol foot cream and put on socks. If you have rough heels, buy this!"

4. The Best Pumice Stone With A Handle Miliamp Professional Pedicure Foot File $13 For some added leverage, there's this professional pedicure foot file. Unlike most options, this one features a ceramic pumice stone on a beech-wood handle, so it's easier to reach your feet and apply the correct pressure. This pick is best for heavy-duty smoothing of large stretches of skin, not necessarily for harder-to-reach curves or angles. Reviewers say the rough texture is especially effective, and the attached string is great for hanging. Currently, it has over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote: "I use this every three days in the shower. I put soap on the pumice and hit the very rough spots on my feet and rinse. It is hard for me to get to my feet, so I am glad this one has a handle for that little extra reach I need.”

5. A Budget Extra-Coarse Pumice Stone Mr. Pumice Purple Pumi Bar $4 While one side is ridged and the other is flat, the Mr. Pumice Purple Pumi bar features extra-course foam grit on both sides. As a result, it's one of the most trusted options (even by professionals) for especially stubborn foot calluses. It's also designed to chip away as you use it, which prevents any unsanitary build-up of dirt or old skin. Still, according to reviewers, it'll last quite a while; just rinse it under hot water when you're done, and it's ready for next time. One reviewer wrote: "After using it just twice over the course of a week, it helped remove the rough, pointed callouses that I get on the edges of my toes, in a very gentle way. It didn't scrape up my skin or leave any abrasions, but rather left my feet feeling soft."

6. The Best Value — & The Most Sanitary Maccibelle Salon Foot Pumice and Scrubber (2-Pack) $4 Looking for a bargain, or need a handful of exfoliating tools for a great price? Maccibelle Salon pumice scrubbers are a top seller for a reason: They work well while remaining super affordable. A pack of one costs under $4, while a pack of 12 breaks down to roughly 90 cents apiece. Still, they’re double-sided for both coarse and medium exfoliation, and they come individually packaged for peace of mind. They’re not the most durable (and they’re more of a pad consistency than a stone), but reviewers say they work especially well as an affordable, extra-sanitary option — like when you’re bringing your own exfoliator to the salon. One reviewer wrote: “These are the best and what my local nail salon uses. One side is for a soft scrub and one side is for a more intense scrub. These leave my feet feeling so soft and like I just got a pedicure! Highly recommend!”

7. A Pumice Stone & Scrubber That Suctions To The Shower Floor BESKAR Shower Foot Scrubber with Pumice Stone $22 The top features coarse pumice and contoured bristles, while the bottom has sturdy suction cups attached to the base. As a result, this foot scrubber attaches to the floor of your tub or shower so you can exfoliate your feet without having to bend down. There’s even a built-in loop so you can hang it in the shower between uses. Needless to say, this one is a favorite among those with back pain or limited mobility. One reviewer wrote: “[It] makes your feet feel so good! I love the fact I don't have to bend down to wash my feet in the shower and I like that the pumice stone smooths the backs of my heels as I'm scrubbing the bottom of my feet.”

8. A Pumice Stone Specially Designed For Foot Odor, Itchy Feet, Or Athlete’s Foot Love Lori Athlete's Foot Pumice Stone $14 Maybe rough calluses aren’t the only foot-related thing you’re trying to tackle. If that’s the case, Love Lori’s pumice stone is definitely worth considering. Yes, it has a synthetic, coarse pumice to effectively remove dead skin and calluses — but the other side features a healing soap that’s formulated with rich nutrients: Real tea tree oil aims to tackle athlete’s foot and other fungal infections, eucalyptus and peppermint oil neutralize unwanted odors, and vitamin E deeply hydrates skin to minimize itching. With a 4.4-star rating overall and over 3,000 reviews, it’s clear that buyers love the results. One reviewer wrote: “Very moisturizing and it makes my feet feel great. I love how the two bars split apart so it's easy to use. I have had a hard time finding anything to make my feet smoother and help with my athlete's foot and this really works.”

9. The Best Electric Pumice Stone Gackoko Facial Cleansing Brush $13 The Gackoko cleansing brush is marketed as a facial tool, but thanks to the pumice attachment, buyers rave about their cleaner, smoother feet, too. The scrubber itself offers two speed settings, a waterproof design, and battery-operated convenience, while the four interchangeable heads take care of cleansing, massaging, polishing, and exfoliating. One reviewer wrote: "Nice little brush set. I like to use the exfoliating pumice disk on my feet but the rest of the brush attachments are great for my face.”

Also Great: A Callus Remover Gel For Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $13 When your foot's tough skin is especially stubborn, Lee Beauty Professional's callus remover gel gives your pumice stone an efficiency boost. In under five minutes, this formula penetrates and softens thick, rough skin, so exfoliation is easier and more effective. With nearly 40,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, needless to say, buyers are thrilled with the results. One reviewer wrote: "I soaked my feet then applied the gel and rasped while it was still wet, reapplying as needed. This stuff is like magic, it softens the calluses so they can be easily removed. My feet felt smooth and looked so much better.”