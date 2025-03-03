This Microcurrent Device Is Basically an At-Home Face Lift (2025)

Just like your favorite red light therapy or LED face masks, the best microcurrent devices offer professional-level antiaging treatments from the comfort of your home. Think sculpted cheekbones, a defined jawline, or lifted eyebrows.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve tried dozens of the best at-home skin care tools but found nothing offered immediate results quite like microcurrent gadgets. These innovative devices use very low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles, enhance tone, and reduce sagging in a noninvasive and safe way, says Michelle Henry, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan. It’s quick and pain-free, and in my opinion, it makes you look instantly more awake, especially if you wake up particularly puffy.

To help you find the perfect device for your own skin care routine, we tapped dermatologists and aestheticians who regularly perform professional treatments. We also asked our expert editorial team to find out what devices they use and love. Then we put close to a dozen to the test, evaluating each for attributes like size and portability, ease of use, functionality (how many settings and how versatile), and overall performance.

Can you use a microcurrent device without the gel? Unlike with other skin care tools, you can’t just glide a microcurrent device directly across a clean face. For the electrical current to effectively reach deep into the facial muscles, the gadget needs to be used in tandem with a water-based conducting gel (a majority of at-home devices come with one). “Electricity needs to have a conductor for the electrons to flow,” says Shamara Bondaroff, a New York–based master esthetician specializing in microcurrent facials and founder of SB Skin. “Without one you are not reaping the benefits of the machine, and it will just stay on the top layers of your skin, which can cause a zappy and stingy feeling.” In a pinch, you can use alternative skin care products like aloe vera gel or water-based serums.

Are microcurrent devices painful? Microcurrent devices should not hurt. While some tingling sensations and muscle contractions are completely normal when using these tools, if you feel a painful zap, that means you’re not using enough conducting gel. If you have particularly sensitive skin and are worried about any irritation even from those slight tingling sensations you may experience, Carmen Castilla, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital, recommends looking for a device equipped with multiple intensity levels so you can adjust it to suit your comfort level.

Best Overall: NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

In the nearly 20 years since its launch, the Trinity has become a staple in estheticians’ in-office arsenals, and many dermatologists, including Dr. Henry and Dr. Castilla, recommend it for its stellar reputation. For her Nuface Mini review, Glamour contributor Deanna Pai incorporated the tool into her routine for a few weeks and was floored by both the immediate and gradual results. “After doing half my face, I could see my brow looked more lifted and my cheek less puffy,” she says. “I have more definition along my cheekbones and jawline too. But what really impressed me is that after 10 or so days of consistent use, my nasolabial folds look less noticeable.” For those who specifically want to improve the look of wrinkles around the eyes and mouth, additional attachments like a smaller head for lips and eyes or a red light therapy tool can also be purchased for more customized treatments.

Best Budget: Skin Gym Microcurrent Wand

Skin Gym offers a great option for newbies who don’t want to shell out a ton for a new beauty gadget but still expect to see results. Beyond price, it’s compact and easy to hold, so you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure it out. Hold the power button to turn it on, then toggle through five levels of intensities. We do wish it came with conducting gel, but our tester used aloe vera instead and had no issues. “I’ve tested much pricier microcurrent devices (I’m talking three times the price or more) and was impressed by this one’s power,” says Glamour contributor Brigitt Earley. “On the highest intensity (500 uA), I definitely felt those tingling sensations that indicate the tool is delivering that face lift you want, but I didn’t experience any pain.” Overall, this is a solid value pick that’s great for beginners.

Best for Beginners: Ziip Halo

The Ziip Halo is a bit different, because it works through a combination of technologies: nanocurrent (a very low-level current) and microcurrent. This means the pulses are very gentle—you likely won’t feel anything at all—and ideal for those with sensitive skin. “I couldn’t feel a single sensation as I swiped it along my face,” says Glamour contributor Mary Honkus. “Yet by the end of the four-minute express treatment—which is already preprogrammed into the tool—my entire face appeared to be lifted and the lines along my eyes softened.” The brand has also curated an extensive collection of thorough in-app tutorials that make it an exemplary pick for newbies at at-home skin care devices.

Best Compact: Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Considering that the new and improved Solawave Wand combines four technologies—red light therapy, facial massage, warmth, and galvanic current (which is similar to microcurrent)—the price is really a bargain compared with many other microcurrent devices. Rebecca Marcus, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at North Dallas Dermatology, is a fan, and not just because of the affordability. With continued use, she says, it can “stimulate collagen and tighten skin.” According to Glamour senior beauty editor Ariana Yaptangco, the small but mighty tool also makes an immediate difference in puffiness. “It really helps drain my face of any fluid buildup from overnight,” she says.