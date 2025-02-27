This Type Of Cleanser Can Provide A Deeper Clean, According To Dermatologists (2025)

Amazon

Those with dry, sensitive skin know all too well that tight and squeaky feeling that often happens post-cleanse. This is especially the case when using a foaming facial wash most likely containing surfactants that, although effective at thoroughly removing impurities, tend to strip skin of natural oils and good bacteria.

Dr. Noah Gratch, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, said that the innovation of foaming oil cleansers — which are washes that start off as an oil then work up into a rich foaming lather — can offer both a deep clean and a dose of moisture.

“A foaming oil cleanser can provide a deeper clean than traditional cleansers, while keeping the skin hydrated,” Gratch said. “The oil in these formulations can break down oil-based residues from makeup and help balance the skin’s oil levels.”

This is due to the “like dissolves like” theory, a general rule of thumb previously explained to us by a dermatologist. Typically, compounds will dissolve in like compounds. In this case, oil is highly successful at breaking down excess oil, sunscreens, makeup and other debris on the skin.

If you’ve already looked into foaming oil cleansers, you may have noticed they’re slightly challenging to find. This is because, according to a previous interview with cosmetic chemist Javon Ford, they can be difficult to formulate. Fortunately, now more than ever, there are a few oil-to-foam cleansers available on the market, which you can shop for yourself down below.

