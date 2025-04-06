Titans president calls out 'false' Will Levis trade rumors (2025)

All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans, as they are armed with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. With reports heavily linking them to Miami football quarterback Cam Ward, that has left the future of Will Levis up in the air. Unsurprisingly, his name has popped up in trade rumors, but according to Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, the team currently isn't looking to trade Levis.

Tennessee selected Levis with the 33rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, and after some encouraging stretches as a rookie, he earned the starting gig in 2024. Levis struggled mightily, though, throwing just 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 12 games of action for the Titans. With the team becoming more and more likely to draft Ward, that leaves Levis in limbo, but it doesn't sound like a trade is on the table just yet.

“That's a false report,” Brinker said. “We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis. I don't think anything has changed from the time somebody asked me about this a month ago … The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year. And that's like every player that's on our roster. It's no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he's working hard. Everybody knows he's a great kid, he's a hard worker and he's going to give it everything he has. And we're going to continue to work with Will Levis.”

Titans not giving up on Will Levis … yet

While Levis may not be a part of the Titans' future plans, he's only a few years removed from being a top draft pick, which could hold value with several teams across the league. But Ward isn't officially on the team yet, so there's no sense for Tennessee to tip their hand and trade away Levis, which would all but guarantee they'd be selecting the former Hurricanes quarterback.

Could a trade involving Levis happen down the line? Certainly, especially if the Titans do end up drafting Ward (or any other quarterback for that matter), but for the time being, he will be staying put. Tennessee is still working through their draft plans, and until all their picks are made, you can bet Levis will be staying in town. What happens after that is as good as anyone's guess.