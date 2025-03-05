Toothbrush Heads Collection | Premium Oral Care (2025)

Oral-B 3D White Electric Toothbrush Heads with CleanMaximiser Technology, 3-Pack – Advanced Whitening and Deep Cleaning
Achieve a brighter smile with the Oral-B 3D White Electric Toothbrush Heads, designed with CleanMaximiser Technology. These heads feature a unique polishing cup that helps remove surface stains while advanced bristles provide a deep clean. The CleanMaximiser bristles turn from green to yellow, indicating when it's time to replace the head, ensuring optimal performance. This 3-pack offers an extended supply for continuous whitening and cleaning.
Key Features:
- Polishing Cup: Removes surface stains for a whiter smile.
- CleanMaximiser Technology: Bristles change color for timely replacement.
- 3-Pack: Convenient supply for ongoing use.
Specifications:
- Brand: Oral-B
- Product Type: Electric Toothbrush Replacement Heads
- Quantity: 3 Brush Heads
Package Includes:
- 3 x Oral-B 3D White Electric Toothbrush Heads
Achieve a brighter, healthier smile with these advanced brush heads designed for effective whitening and thorough cleaning.
At PrimeGroom.uk, customer satisfaction is our top priority. We understand that sometimes a product may not meet your expectations, and we’re here to help. Our 30-day return policy is designed to make returns simple and hassle-free.
Eligibility for Returns
- Timeframe: You can return items within 30 days from the date of delivery.
- Condition: Items must be unused, in their original packaging, and in the same condition as received.
- Non-Returnable Items:
- Used or damaged products.
- Perishable goods like food and supplements.
- Gift cards and items on sale.
How to Initiate a Return
- Contact Us: Reach out to our customer service team at contact@primegroom.uk with your order number and reason for the return.
- Receive Return Authorization: Once approved, you'll receive a Return Authorization Number (RAN) and return instructions.
- Return Shipping:We are responsible for return shipping costs.
Refund Process
- Inspection: After receiving and inspecting your return, we’ll notify you of the approval or rejection of your refund.
- Processing: Approved refunds will be credited to your original payment method within a few days.
- Partial Refunds: May apply if the product shows signs of use or is missing parts.
Exchanges
We replace defective or damaged items only. Contact us at contact@primegroom.uk for exchange requests.
Late or Missing Refunds
- Check Your Bank Account: If you haven’t received a refund, first check your bank account.
- Contact Your Credit Card Company: It may take some time before your refund is officially posted.
- Still No Refund? Contact us at contact@primegroom.uk.
Gifts
- If marked as a gift, you'll receive a gift credit for the return value. Once the returned item is received, a gift certificate will be mailed to you.
Need Help?
For any questions or concerns about your return, please contact our support team at contact@primegroom.uk.
Welcome to Prime Groom – Your Premier Destination for Grooming, Personal Care, and Beyond!
At Prime Groom, we are dedicated to offering a curated selection of premium products that cater to your everyday grooming and personal care needs. Our range includes high-quality grooming tools, oral care essentials, and a variety of beauty products designed to enhance your daily routine.
We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that every product meets our strict standards for quality and effectiveness.
Who We Are
Founded in 2024, PRIME GROOM is a trading name of TECHWORK NETWORK LTD that has established itself as a trusted provider of top-tier grooming and personal care products in the UK. We started with a vision to create a comprehensive shopping experience that combines quality, variety, and outstanding customer service. Today, we proudly serve a growing community of satisfied customers.
Our Values
- Quality: We meticulously select products that meet the highest standards. From skincare and haircare to grooming tools and personal care items, we offer only the best.
- Variety: Our extensive product range includes everything from shaving essentials and beard care to skincare products and hydration solutions.
- Customer Focus: Your satisfaction is our priority. We strive to offer a seamless shopping experience, from browsing our website to receiving your order.
Why Choose Prime Groom?
- Diverse Selection: We offer a wide array of products for both men and women, including grooming tools, skincare and beauty products.
- Expert Guidance: Our team of experts provides detailed product descriptions, reviews, and tutorials to help you make informed decisions.
- Secure Shopping: Our website uses advanced security measures to protect your personal information, ensuring a safe shopping experience.
- Fast and Reliable Delivery: We provide prompt delivery services across the UK, ensuring your orders arrive in perfect condition and on time.
Our Commitment to Sustainability
Prime Groom is dedicated to sustainability. We offer eco-friendly products and are continuously working to reduce our environmental footprint. We believe in making choices that are beneficial for both you and the planet.
Join the Prime Groom Community
Stay connected with Prime Groom by following us on social media and subscribing to our newsletter. Get the latest updates on new products, exclusive offers, and grooming tips directly in your inbox.
Contact Us
Have questions or need assistance? Our customer support team is here to help. Reach out to us via email at contact@primegroom.uk.We're committed to making your experience with Prime Groom exceptional.
Prime Groom – Elevate Your Routine Today!