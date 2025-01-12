Top 10 Accurate Body Fat Scales Reviewed for Fitness Goals (2025)

Your body fat percentage (BFP) is the equivalent of your body fat mass divided by your body’s total weight multiplied by 100.

Why is it so important that you know this?

Because it defines your fitness level, which also translates to whether you are healthy or not. To make it easier for you, we reviewed quite a good number of scales and determined some of the best body fat scales with a high degree of accuracy.

Top 10 body fat scales we reviewed

You can see our complete list of review points below. But why are these scales essential? Why can’t I just use calipers?

The caliper testing method is based on the notion that about 50% of your body fat lies right under your skin.

Using calipers is, therefore, tedious and inaccurate. If you truly want to cut most of your excess and unhealthy fat, you need something more than the normal weight scale.

Most body fat analyzers work by measuring the subcutaneous fluid beneath the skin. They do so by sending a slight painless electric current through the body from their galvanized electrodes.

Step-on scales are considered to be better than hand-held versions of the same devices. Here are 10 of the best, most accurate body fat percentage scales you can get for your fitness goals.

RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale – FDA Approved – Smart BMI Scale

While there are many body composition scales on this list, RENPHO has one of the only FDA-approved smart scales. It is said to have millions of happy global users, and it comes with both WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities.

It has overwhelmingly positive reviews from different online stores. Personally, I found it to be the cheapest yet considerably accurate scale on the market today.

If you are a fan of Google Fit, Apple Health, or the popular Fitbit app, you will find this weight tracking device very useful because it is compatible not only with these but also many other apps.

The scale takes 11 different measurements, including your body weight, your body fat percentage, and the most critical – BMI.

Not to forget, the scale comes equipped with a free friendly app that you can download from your favorite app store.

Although many people have complained that this bathroom scale may not be very accurate, we found that if you move the scale, you need to calibrate it again for it to give you accurate results.

According to the manufacturer’s website, you should not use it on a soft surface. This means that it is important that you place the scale on a hard surface and not one like a carpet.

“…lay the scale on a hard and flat surface, and stand on the central area. Avoid carpet or soft surfaces.”

Unlike most other digital smart scales, this one comes with AAA batteries included in the package. Its capacity is approximately 400 lbs and can be used by the entire family without any problems.

Eatsmart Precision Getfit Digital Body Fat Scale

Since body fat scales have evolved a lot, a smart scale that does more than just tell you how much you weigh is the best buy. This scale has multiple functions, being able to measure the following:

Body fat percentage

Your total body water

Bone mass

Muscle mass

In addition to this, it stores your data, and you can share it with 8 other people without getting this data mixed up.

What I liked about this scale is that it doesn’t have awkward buttons for turning it on, off, and calibrating it. It automatically does its job when you step on it.

The blue backlit LCD integrated into it will show all the information you need to know at a glance.

The scale is equipped with a BIA (Bio-Electrical Impedance Analysis) technology that sends a low-level electrical signal through your body fat and then measures the resistance the signal encounters. This signal is perfectly safe and will not be felt.

What about sharing? Will I need to input all my information over and over again?

No. The good thing about the Eatsmart Precision Getfit Digital Body Fat Scale is that it has an autorecognition software that does all this job for all the 8 users it can handle.

All you need to do is step on it with your bare feet, and it will recognize who you are based on your last metrics.

Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Scale

Nowadays, a scale that comes with an app is a big boost to fitness tracking and goals. It helps keep your data at your fingertips. The Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Scale makes a strong case on our list of the best body fat scales out there.

It is highly accurate

It is perfectly suited for measuring your overall weight over time

Measures BMI, body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and even water weight.

It comes with Bluetooth connectivity technology.

What we liked the most about this app is that it redefines convenience since you can track your body fat and weight with your smartphone. It also works with other platforms such as Apple’s Health app, Google Fit, and FITBIT.

By far, the Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Body Fat Scale is the number 1 brand being sold in the US. I thought it is an excellent scale because it is thoroughly designed to help you keep your goals in check and monitor your progress.

“It’s hard to meet your goals if you can’t see your progress. Weighing in regularly and tracking multiple health metrics—not just weight—is the best way to stay accountable and motivated along your fitness journey.”

Smart Bluetooth connectivity makes it effortless to collect your data since it syncs automatically. The app you will use with this scale is free.

However, you can view your results even without a smartphone. When you weigh-in, the scale will store your data and sync them later when the smartphone is in range.

1byone Bluetooth Scale (with iOS & Android Apps)

If you are looking for a scale that will measure way more than just a few metrics, 1byone Bluetooth Scale is the most suitable. It measures over 10 aspects of your body that relate to your fitness, including lean muscle mass, visceral fat, BMI, basal metabolic rate, water weight, and bone mass.

At the time of writing this list of the top body fat scales and analyzers, 1byone had many positive reviews on Amazon .

What our reviewers liked about this scale is that at a very reasonable price, you can get this scale and be able to monitor your body composition.

Most importantly is the way it presents the data to the user. It is one of the best body fat analyzers thanks to the insightful graphs, lists, and charts that show your progress.

FitBit Aria WiFi Smart Scale

Pros:

The scale takes 8 different essential body health measurements.

You will get comprehensive data about your weight health.

Comes with smartphone apps, both for iOS and Android.

Syncs with your smartphone instantly. You just need to make sure the Bluetooth is turned on.

Very quick and easy to connect with your Bluetooth. No pairing is required. No WiFi is needed. This body fat scale can work anywhere!

It is very accurate owing to the advanced algorithm capabilities and 4 high precision sensors for precise measurements.

Cons:

Using the app may be a bit challenging at first. However, the user manual provided with the product helps you breeze through this.

The metal surface is quite cold, especially in a bathroom, but that is a small negative for a scale with all the features it comes with at a bargain price.

Some scales rely on Bluetooth connectivity, but the FitBit Aria smart scale relies on your home WiFi network to transmit your data to your computer or smartphone.

Other than measuring just your body fat percentage, it measures your BMI and body weight as well. What we liked the most about this scale is that it can store information for up to 8 users, making it ideal for family use.

But how will it know it’s me?

This smart scale will instantly recognize you when you step on it based on the previous measurements it took.

It will then send your latest information to your Fitbit account, where it is kept confidential – only to be accessed by you. If you prefer to use the app, you can easily access and view your weight loss and fitness goals through the FitBit app.

What we liked the most about this scale is that the app and FitBit accounts don’t just show graphs of your data. You can use the free tools provided to plan your diet and easily track your activity.

Pros:

We liked the clean, modern look. Adding it to the bathroom can transform it into a trendy place. It is an all-glass construction.

The cloud-based software and analysis tools like those you will get with the FitBit Ultra Pedometer give it much power to help you reach your goals. Easy to install and set up with your smartphone.

Cons:

One of the major cons of this device is its price. Costing up to $130 in some stores is quite a lot when there are so many other scales you can get for much less, even less than $50.

The scale has a maximum weight limit of just 350 pounds.

The support for many other third-party fitness apps is not as good as with many other devices.

Withings WS-50 Smart Body Analyzer

First things first:

Pros:

The scale measures more than just the body fat percentage. You will get to take your weight, heart rate, air quality, BMI, and even your body temperature.

Yes, that’s more metrics than most of the scales on top body fat analyzers lists. For this reason, our review found it to be one of the best smart body fat scales on the market today.

The diverse feature set it comes with makes it beat the competition and receives over 4200 excellent reviews on Amazon and many other retail stores.

It supports both WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Cons:

The only downside is the price that is a little bit exaggerated.

Our review of the Withings WS-50 bathroom scale

With a quick look at this product, you will notice a crisp modern design with a clear display. It comes with web, iOS app, and Android interfaces, or apps. The WiFi connectivity makes the wireless syncing of your data effortless.

The price drop makes it feature on our list of top WiFi bathroom scales capable of taking your heart rate, body muscle mass, and body fat composition. It can also store up to 8 profiles, which seems to be a standard for most of the products we noted having high ratings.

How much weight can it handle?

Well, while most top-rated scales can analyze up to 400 lbs, the Withings analyzer can handle only up to 360 pounds. We find this still impressive. It is also very accurate at its metrics, including temperature.

When it comes to web interfaces and app compatibility, Withings has various partnerships and can connect with at least 60 other compatible applications. There’s a chance you won’t have to change your preferred weight tracking up once you buy this bathroom scale.

Nokia Body Cardio- WiFi Smart Scale

Nokia now owns Withings and rebranded the Body Cardio. This smart scale for body fat percentage comes with a cool set of features, as we have disclosed from our review and rating below.

Pros:

The Body Cardio comes with a rechargeable battery.

The design is sleek and trendy.

It is one of the most accurate body fat scales on the market today.

The scale reads your fat percentage, bone mass, arterial health, heart rate, water, and general weight.

It also shows the weather forecast in your area. That is quite an impressive set of features that are not available in many other brands.

Cons:

This body fat analyzer is one of the most expensive out there. However, it is a balance of cost and quite a good set of features.

Another negative side we noted is that taking heart readings back to back gives varying readings.

The arterial health feature is also difficult to use, as many other reviewers also noted online.

Our verdict and rating

If you want something outstanding in your bathroom, the Nokia Body Cardio is your best body fat scale to buy this year.

The sleek and stable design with all the features above packed in it will mesmerize you. That is why we are rating it highly, 4.8/5 stars.

Since one of the reasons why you are buying a body fat scale and analyzer is to keep fit and healthy, this kind of comprehensive bathroom device will also help you keep track of your cardiovascular health.

The device transmits data via WiFi. You can then access your data and progress charges and graphs via the Health Mate App or directly on their website. However, as soon as you step on it, it will give you instant feedback on your weight trend.

Like many other bathroom scales, it stores up to 8 profiles with unique privacy levels.

You can use this device with various smartphone apps, including Weight Watchers, Health Mate, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun, etc. Diet, activity, and weight apps are also supported.

The maximum weight it can handle is 396 pounds.

Garmin Index Smart Scale

Why is this device one of the best body fat analyzers? Because it is one of the few – if not the only – scales that support up to 16 user profiles.

While most people will rely on fitness trackers, the Garmin Index Smart Scale can give some of the most accurate metrics, including weight, body water, body fat, bone mass, and body mass index (BMI).

While the Nokia Body Cardio’s battery life is in its league, our review found Garmin’s battery life of 9 months quite impressive as well. Being a WiFi compatible device, your data syncs via the internet to the Garmin Connect. This lets you see more detail and review your progress against your goals.

Pros:

Almost every other scale out there relies on Bluetooth and WiFi for syncing. This one adds ANT to the list.

The design is very clean and comfortable to read the data it outputs.

This analyzer supports up to 16 users. This is an excellent choice for large families or small fitness groups.

It is also one of the best, most accurate body fat scales.

Cons:

When testing, we noticed a little bit of complicated setup and syncing with the app.

It also doesn’t come inbuilt with a pregnancy mode.

Besides, it is a bit pricey since there are scales that can do the same costing under $100.

When you step onto the scale, the first thing you will see is your weight. You stay on the scale as other numbers and icons flash until it stops reading your metrics. The display will then show all your data then sync it with your apps or web account.

This is one of the features I liked the most about this scale. Most other analyzers will send this data to the apps before displaying it on the LCD.

The accuracy is excellent. Our back-to-back tests showed identical metrics, meaning it has a good level of consistency.

Yunmai Premium Smart Scale

Pros:

Hands down the best body fat scale for accuracy and consistency.

Measures body fat, heart rate, body water weight, lean muscle mass, and your overall weight.

It is perfect for families.

It is an FDA listed smart scale brand that is being used by over 5,000,000 users.

Can sync with Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit

Cons:

Navigating the app to read your charts is a little bit difficult.

The app does not collect your calorie intake data like the FitBit Aria WiFi Scale.

The Body Cardio by Nokia did well with 16 user profiles, and the Yunmai Premium body fat analyzer is another one of the best when it comes to how many users can store their data and have it remember them.

Up to 16 users can create profiles and sync with their iOS and Android devices. That’s impressive given most other scales will only handle a maximum of 8.

You can actually put this thing in a small-scale local gym! I liked it for its sleek design and easy-to-set-up procedure. But that is not all. Its consistency when you take back-to-back readings is equally impressive. That makes it one of the most accurate body fat scales on the market today.

Our review

I have seen so many scales fail the accuracy and consistency test, but not this one. Having tested it myself, plus trying other random users with a few weights, I concluded that it is the perfect, accurate bathroom scale you can get. We took our weights in rapid succession, then followed the same procedure with predetermined weights of between 40 and 50 pounds.

The results came in accurate and consistent.

There’s not much setting up you need to do. The app automatically connects with the scale. All you will need to do is provide your gender, age, and height.

Our verdict

Since the customer service is excellent with a free exchange or refund within 30 days possible, we rated this scale a 9.5 out of 10. Most of this owes to its incredible accuracy and consistency levels.

Omron Body Composition Monitor with Scale

Pros:

It has a set of unique features that are not found on many other scales.

Other than analyzing body fat, it also measures your resting metabolism and body age.

The scale scored highly on our accuracy tests. This owes to the bioelectrical impedance that is clinically proven to analyze body fat percentage with a high level of accuracy.

Cons:

While most scales can read and analyze up to 400 pounds, the Omron scale can only handle a maximum of 330 pounds.

Only suitable for a small family because it takes and stores measurements of only 4 individuals.

Have you seen a scale that estimates your body’s age? Well, meet the Omron Body composition monitor that has racked up many positive customer reviews on Amazon.

Personally, I did not find its design very appealing, but I had to give credit where it due. This body fat analyzer has 7 different fitness indicators, including body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle, resting metabolism, visceral fat, body age, and weight.

Our verdict

This scale falls short when it comes to very standard features you will find in most other bathroom scales. However, it makes up for it with a set of its own unique features you will not find on many other scales.

For example, it has a retractable cord that makes it suitable for adult users up to 6′ 6 3/4″ tall. If the weight value is displayed abnormally (low or high), then place the monitor on a hard and level floor.

In summary, here are the 10 top-rated and most accurate body fat scales and analyzers.

Buying Guide: How to Select the Best Body Fat Percentage Scale

The suggestions above came out to be the best after tireless reviews and testing. But how did we arrive at this list? What are the criteria we used to find the best body fat scales?

While some products here have undeniable brand popularity, such as the FitBit Aria and Nokia Body Cardio, we had to conduct in-depth research to find out what consumers are looking for and come up with a list of the best products that meet these needs.

In the end, we looked at accuracy body composition measurements, accuracy, user-friendliness, price, and any additional extra benefits the scale comes with.

What metrics can the scale measure?

Since modern scales have really evolved into some amazingly complex devices that can accurately track more than just your body weight, looking at a set of features each analyzer has was one of our essential review criteria.

So, what features did we analyze? Here’s a list of the standard features we looked at and tested.

Body fat percentage

Keeping your body weight and cardiovascular health on track is not easy. You need a scale that can tell you exactly what percentage of your body composition is made up of fat.

So, we looked at the ability of each of the best body fat scales to analyze body fat composition accurately. Most of the devices on our list can display this information on the scale itself or via an app.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition by D. Gallagher et al, knowing your body fat percentage is an important approach in achieving an optimal BMI and, as a result, optimal health.[1]

Our list of top-rated scales includes those that can, at the very least, analyze body fat composition.

Body weight

While every bathroom scale does measure something, it is not always true of those that analyze body fat percentage. So, we thought it would be awkward to have a scale for body weight and a separate one for other metrics. The space in your bathroom is quite limited already, and you don’t want to clutter it.

The main reason for most scales is to tell you how much you weigh and how that has been changing over time. This is particularly very important if you are trying to lose weight and tracking your goals towards achieving this.

Therefore, in our rating criteria, we considered scales that can measure body weight as a major plus.

Water weight

Water weight is temporary in many instances. But did you know that knowing your water weight can point to two very important pieces of information? These are:

Too much water retention comes from indulging in too much sodium intake, or hormonal changes in your body.

There’s water weight that associated with glycogen, the body’s fuel source that makes sure you stay healthy.

Of importance to know is that increased hydration can help you with your weight loss goals.[2]

For this reason, we thought a scale that analyzes body fat as well as your total water weight will be more comprehensive in keeping you informed than most other devices. Knowing your hydration levels will help you know when to drink more fluid or cut down on the same.

Lean muscle mass

Lean muscle is exactly what you want to become well-toned. People who have a high lean muscle mass percentage are generally considered to be fit. The ratio of lean muscle to fat can tell you if you are doing well or poorly when it comes to weight loss or gain.

Recent studies have shown that increasing your lean mass will give you more benefits beyond becoming a swimsuit model and a much healthier individual. A sufficient amount of lean mass is critical for building a healthy life over the long-term.[3]

Heart rate

What most people don’t know is that targeting your heart rate can help you get into your fat-burning zone.

According to WebMD, “Working out at about 60% to 75% of your maximum heart rate (the so-called “fat-burning zone”) burns fewer calories than working out at 75% to 85% of your maximum heart rate (the so-called “aerobic” or “cardio” zone).” [4]

This makes a heart rate monitor on a good body fat scale very important. Scales that incorporated this metric scored a little bit better on our general index and rating.

BMI vs. Body Fat

Should you look at your body fat or just consider BMI? There are so many scales out there that measure body mass index (BMI). However, this is different from your body fat percentage.

BMI refers to the measure of body fat based on a person’s weight in relation to their height. Body fat, on the other hand, is the total amount of fat in the body given as a percentage on most weighing scales.

In short, BMI does not consider your bone and lean muscle weight. That is why a scale needs to measure the fat mass, which is a better indicator in determining your healthy weight.

BMR

Does the scale measure BMR? Well, most of the scales we reviewed do not measure the basal metabolic rate (BMR) except the 1byOne Bluetooth Body Fat Scale .

Since BMR is a simple estimate of how many calories you are likely to burn while resting over 24 hours, it will help you determine the minimum number of calories you need to maintain your current weight.

This information is crucial for people who are looking to gain or lose weight and are dieting to get there.

Features of the bathroom scale

Other than the measurements a scale can take, what features does it come with? Here, we rated the scales based on the different kinds of features, as discussed below.

Smartphone apps

Support for apps and web interfaces makes things much more manageable. We thought this is a significant feature and included it in our review criteria for the best body fat scales on our list.

At the very minimum, an excellent indoor scale should have its own app supported. Bonus factors to consider when buying these scales include:

Suppose the scale can work with other third-party apps as well. (Many people don’t like switching from their favorite apps and start charting their data afresh.)

How easy is it to use the app. Some apps are a pain when it comes to accessing your most important data. Others make it a breeze to see your progress at a glance. This came in as a critical factor in determining easy-to-use body fat analyzers.

Other than just having apps, another closely-related criterion is the ability of the scale to show your data even without smartphone connectivity.

Connectivity

Some scales are smart, and others are not. But in the modern world, it has to be smart to cut it. But what does that mean?

Smart scales are Bluetooth, or WiFi enabled. In order to work, they connect with their smartphone apps via either WiFi or Bluetooth. We looked at this feature in our rating criteria.

In fact, our preference was bathroom scales that were able to connect via both, whichever the user preferred.

Other than that, a good body fat scale should also be able to connect with other fitness tracking apps – at least the ones that are popularly used today – to reduce the tedious job of transferring data from previously used applications to the new one.

Design

Design is everything. A study by the Design Council found that companies that empathized design in their business products and dealings performed 200% better than those that did not.

The same applies to these scales. A good bathroom scale needs not only to be accurate but also appealing. That is why we listed some of the most attractive devices right at the top of our list.

Accuracy

What is the most accurate body fat scale? If you are serious about your weight and body fitness goals, I would say this is one of the most important things to test on a bathroom scale.

In our reviews, we took the pain of testing different scales for consistency in order to determine which one would score high in this regard.

Of importance to note is that most of these scales use bioelectrical impedance technology to measure body fat percentage and other metrics. This is fairly accurate since it measures the resistance of electrical waves flowing through your body.

The whole idea behind bioelectrical impedance is that the current will move differently through fat, body water, etc.

Note that it can be hard to get consistent results of metrics such as hydration at different times of the day, during menstruation and pregnancy.

Such scales are generally not safe for people with pacemakers.

Weight capacity

What is the maximum weight the scale can analyze? Most of the scales we reviewed had a maximum limit of 400 lbs. However, some fell a little short but had a unique set of features that seemed to be quite interesting for us to include them on this list.

We would advise, however, that when choosing the right bathroom scale for analyzing your body fat, consider your current weight before selecting one. Otherwise, you might end up with a device that may find your weight out of its range of analysis.

Some FAQs to consider

If you are interested in buying your first scale, you may be interested in knowing a few things about the device. Here are a few questions and answers to help you get started.

Question #1: How do body fat scales work?

Answer: Most of these devices us bioelectrical impedance to analyze the body’s composition. But what does that mean?

It means they send a small, very safe electrical current through the lower half of your body.

The analysis is based on the fact that the current travels faster through water and muscle than fat or bone. The results of the scale, therefore, rely on the analysis of the speed of the current.

Your body fat is determined using a multi-step mathematical formula calibrated into the scale.

Question #2: How is a body fat scale set up?

Answer: Each scale comes with its own manual. To set up most scales, you first download the respective app, then set up your profile. Once you are done, you can step on the scale with bare feet to start weighing. Refer to the setup manual of your specific body fat scale of your choice.

Question #3: When is the right time to weigh yourself?

Answer: While mornings are generally the best times to weigh yourself, you must try to take measurements at precisely the same time of the day. This will help you get consistent results even though body fat percentages do not drop drastically.

Question #4: What factors can affect the accuracy of the results?

Answer: The accuracy of this type of scale depends on several factors. Your readings can be affected by factors, including:

Age (particularly in children under the age of 16)

Elevated body temperature

Pregnancy

Diabetes and other health conditions

Heart pacemakers or defibrillators

Foot calluses, movement while weighing and hydration levels can also affect the accuracy of your results.

References

[1] The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2000): Healthy percentage body fat ranges: an approach for developing guidelines based on body mass index https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/72/3/694/4729363

[2] The US National Library of Medicine: Increased Hydration Can Be Associated with Weight Loss https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4901052/

[3] The US National Library of Medicine: The underappreciated role of muscle in health and disease. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16960159

https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/features/the-truth-about-heart-rate-and-exercise#1

