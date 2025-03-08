Top 10 Best Essential Oil Brands in 2025 – Reviewed & Compared (2025)

7K Shares

Have you ever wondered, what are the best essential oil brands? Who should you buy your essential oils from and why?

Those are very good questions! With so many companies selling essential oils today, it’s hard to know what to look for. Of course, you only want the best quality oils that are safe to use at a fair price, right?

The rising popularity of essential oils has led to an influx of essential oil brands. Some companies push to offer lower and lower prices, compromising oil quality by adding synthetic compounds to their products. While pure essential oils have a multitude of benefits, fake oils can be harmful to you.

Here are my best tips to help you select high quality oils from a brand that’s right for you!

My personal test winner for overall best essential oil brand, is Plant Therapy essential oils . They offer great value for your money, especially if you’re just getting started. You can get a kit of 10 oils for around $50! This almost begs for you to try essential oils.

for overall best essential oil brand, is . They offer great value for your money, especially if you’re just getting started. You can get a kit of 10 oils for around $50! This almost begs for you to try essential oils. If you’re looking to explore a fun, new brand that is keeping up with the more established competitors, have a look at REVIVE essential oils . Their oils are great quality, fairly priced, and ship quickly. Anyone switching over from an MLM like Young Living or doTERRA will find their blend comparison chart super useful.

that is keeping up with the more established competitors, have a look at . Their oils are great quality, fairly priced, and ship quickly. Anyone switching over from an MLM like Young Living or doTERRA will find their blend comparison chart super useful. Third, if you have a bit of a higher budget range, I also love Rocky Mountain Essential Oils . They are a bit more money than Plant Therapy and REVIVE, but their quality is outstanding and never disappoints. I think you’ll especially enjoy the blends, and their USDA Certified Organic oils are fantastic! Plus, you’ll be treated like family here, so customer experience is stellar!

. They are a bit more money than Plant Therapy and REVIVE, but their and never disappoints. I think you’ll especially enjoy the blends, and their USDA Certified Organic oils are fantastic! Plus, you’ll be treated like family here, so customer experience is stellar! Fourth, I do also like Eden’s Garden essential oils as they have great starter kits that are easy to use, and the oils included are useful. EG prices are fair, which is always appreciated. Their blends are unique and well-loved.

as they have that are easy to use, and the oils included are useful. EG prices are fair, which is always appreciated. Their blends are unique and well-loved. Mountain Rose Herbs would be my fifth favorite just because of their full-on commitment to all things organic. I really like their company culture, and like to support a great bunch of people! You can find a plethora of oils in their line-up: anything you may want or need, they’ll have it in stock.

How to Choose Your Essential Oil Brand

There are many professional, trustworthy, and reputable essential oil companies. I recommend you get to know an essential oil brand firstbefore you get their products through your door. After all, you’re trusting them with the well-being of yourself and your family.

The essential oils brand that is best for you will depend on a mix of things. How do you plan on using the essential oils? Do you need lots of oils or just a few? What price are you comfortable paying for your oils?

The essential oils industry is not regulated by the FDA. This makes comparison shopping quite difficult. Some essential oil brands use terms like “100% pure” or “therapeutic grade”. Others use different names for the same thing. Some brands choose not to use any of these terms at all.

So how do you know if you’re shopping for good quality essential oils? How do you know they are safe to use around your family or home?

Here are a few things to look out for when evaluating an essential oil brand:

Quality Control

The most important thing is that the essential oils sold are without chemical fillers, additives or synthetics. Most companies prove this by sending their oils to independent 3rd party labs, which perform a GC/MS (Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry) test to start, and sometimes a multitude of other chemical tests, as well. The best brands make these test results easily available to the consumer.

The next point of quality assurance lies in where the essential oils are sourced. Many plants have native countries where they flourish and thrive best, and different farmers will have different standards of production. The best oil brands have a special relationship with their suppliers and distillers, and visit them regularly to ensure the integrity and quality of raw materials supplied.

Company Reputation

It is important to know who owns an essential oils brand. I prefer companies that have been in business for a while, rather than start-up companies that may still have lots to learn. A well-established essential oil company will also have an accessible customer service team, which is paramount to keeping customers happy.

Peer reviews are also huge in the essential oils industry. You want to buy from someone with a good track record, which doesn’t happen overnight. Check what other customer reviews are saying. Better yet, do you know anyone in person who could talk to you about their choice of oil brand? Amazon is a great place to read some customer reviews and dig into some of the star ratings if you have the time. You can learn a lot!

Selection & Price

It is frustrating to shop with an essential oil brand that doesn’t offer everything you’re looking for. I like to check out if the brand also offers related aromatherapy products for sale, such as carrier oils, diffusers, or accessories. The best brands offer special promotions or incentives such as bonus points or exclusive access to new oils, too. It pays to shop with a trusted brand repeatedly!

Last but not least: What price range are the essential oils sold at? It has to be fair! Some oils are naturally more expensive because the raw materials are more expensive to get. But the very commonly sourced oils shouldn’t break the bank.

Top 10 Best Essential Oil Brands

Have a look at my top 10 best essential oil companies that will sell you a great essential oil. Their oils sold are pure, potent, and safe to use. You’re going to be very happy when your essential oils kit arrives in the mail. But there are differences in quality control standards, company reputation, selection and price. So choose the brand that works best for you!

1. Young Living

Young Living Essential Oils has been one of the leading essential oil brands in the industry for a while. It was founded in 1993 with headquarters in Lehi (Utah) and offices in Australia, Europe, Canada, Japan and Singapore. Their company structure is a “MLM”, meaning multi-level-marketing. It is a revenue-sharing business model where people become independent distributors or consultants. They then encourage friends and family members to shop through them. Each sale pays the consultant a commission, and the buyer has to carry that cost as part of the oil price.

An assortment of Young Living essential oil products

Check Price for Starter Kit

Quality Control & Purity

On the front of essential oils quality, Young Living seem to be the real deal. They use a proprietary Seed to Seal process to make their essential oils. It is a system that controls the cultivating, harvesting and distilling of many of their oils. For some plants, Young Living owns their own farms across the world. This gives Young Living the unique ability to verify their quality standards at every step of the process.

You can buy Young Living essential oils from your local Independent Distributor. There are also qualified online distributors such as 911HealthShop.com that sell legitimate YL oils. They are also availableon Amazon.com.

Young Living’s Everyday Oils Starter Kit Collection.

Check Price

Selection & Price

Young Living products encompass essential oils, diffusers & accessories, nutritional supplements, and personal care products. Their line of Thieves® products specifically is very popular.

Young Living oils will be one of the most expensive essential oils you’ll buy. You have to decide whether Young Living quality standards, production ethics and company structure are worth it to you.

Young Living is the brand for you if you like to have a real person, in real life, advise you about which oils to choose. Shop through your local independent YL rep (or become one yourself).

High quality essential oils.

Very steep prices, because of the MLM company structure.

YL Thieves® is an amazing product line that is hard to find anywhere else.

Young Living Review

2. doTERRA

doTERRA essential oils was founded in 2008 by a group of health-care and business professionals, some of which used to work at Young Living. The founders all shared personal experiences with the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils. heir mission statement is to “bring a new standard of therapeutic-grade essential oils to the world”.

Their headquarters are in Pleasant Grove, Utah, with offices around the world. like Young Living, they are also a multi-level-marketing (MLM) company. doTERRA offers membership and wholesale programs.

doTerra Introductory Essential Oils Kit.

Check Price

Quality Control & Purity

doTERRA tests each batch of essential oils with their Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® (CPTG) quality protocol. It is a way to ensure potency, purity, and consistency from batch to batch. Unfortunately, this protocol is a company-internal process, which makes it hard to compare to other brands.

On the bright side, doTERRA offers full insight into their essential oils production journey on their website Source to You. The website provides information from oil sourcing, to delivering the bottle to a consumers’ hand. GC/MS quality reports are also available for download on this website.

doTERRA sources their essential oils from growers across the globe. Their global botanical network encompasses farmers and distillers in 40 different countries.

Selection & Price

doTerra Introductory Essential Oils Kit.

Check Price

The doTERRA selection of oils is targeted at wellness applications. Apart from 100% pure essential oils, the company also offers nutritional, spa, and other healthy living products.

While doTERRA is also still in that higher price bracket due to its MLM company structure, you can get started with a kit of 3 oils for around $30 on Amazon.

doTERRA is the brand for you if you want holistically made health & wellness products, and perhaps not so much just essential oils. Their wellness products are almost more popular than their oils.

Wholesale pricing and loyalty rewards programs available.

You could choose to become a wellness advocate yourself, and start to promote doTERRA products to your friends & family to gain rewards & commissions.

doTERRA Review

3. Plant Therapy

Plant Therapy was established in 2011 and sells high quality essential oils at a reasonable price. They offer a solid product line-up of single oils, blends, sets, roll-ons, diffusers, carrier oils and accessories. It is a true one-stop-shop essential oil brand.

You’ll also often find a good deal or promotion when shopping with Plant Therapy. Keep your eyes peeled for banners, ads, or giveaways on their website.

Plant Therapy’s sleep blends are perfect for beginners.

Check Price

Quality Control & Purity

Plant Therapy puts their oils through solid third party testing to ensure quality. They guarantee that their oils are 100% pure and of the highest quality. They were one of the first essential oil companies to make their test results available for direct download on their website. Awesome!

You can buy Plant Therapy products on their online store or through Amazon.com.

Selection & Price

Plant Therapy’s popular 7 & 7 set is a perfect starter kit.

Check Price

Plant Therapy offers a huge selection of products. From single oils to blends, carrier oils, diffusers, carrying cases, jewelry and books, you can really shop your heart out here. They also offer quite a few organic essential oils, a specially crafted KidSafe line, and a line for pups & ponies. Plant Therapy also carries household products, and personal care & beauty items. If you like making DIY recipes, you can also find your ingredients here, such as cocoa butter or beeswax pastilles.

The price point of Plant Therapy oils is really fair. Plant Therapy offers a 100% money back guarantee for 90 days. If for any reason, your purchase doesn’t fulfill your needs, you can return it for a full refund.

Plant Therapy is the brand for you if you’re looking for that one-stop shop you can keep coming back to, no matter what stage of life you are in! Amazing selection of products.

Great prices.

Fun discounts, rewards and perks.

It is a true one-stop-shop essential oil brand.

I usually have a hard time stopping to fill my shopping cart here.

Plant Therapy Review

4. REVIVE Essential Oils

REVIVE essential oils is a newer essential oil brand. They offer a “Compare to MLMs” section where you can easily cross-compare your favorite MLM blends to REVIVE’s alternative options.

The company is one of pure essential oil people. You can buy great quality, carefully sourced essential oils at REVIVE. They also offer wild crafted essential oils, which are oils made from wild harvested plant materials and not plants grown on farms. Last but not least, you can also buy a select variety of USDA certified organic oils.

REVIVE has everything you need to get started with essential oils. Get their starter kit for just around $100.

Check Price

Quality Control & Purity

REVIVE essential oils come directly from distillers, farmers and producers. They do not cultivate their own farms, but rather work with people native to the craft in their own specific home country. GC/MS results are available for each batch of essential oils and directly downloadable from their website.

Selection & Price

REVIVE offers a great range of essential oils for sale at fair prices.

Check Price

You can buy 93 single oils, 40 blends, 11 different essential oil kits and 7 carrier oils at REVIVE. You’ll also find 3 diffusers, and a few other accessories (such as empty glass bottles for DIY recipes) in their online store. This is a huge assortment and rivals any other popular essential oil brand on the market today.

Essential oils prices at REVIVE are fair. Not too steep, but also not too good to be true. It’s definitely a respectable, reputable brand that I shop with often.

REVIVE Essential Oils is the brand for you if you’re making the first steps to move away from big MLM companies and want a comparable, cheaper version of popular blends like Young Living Thieves or doTerra Purify. Great for moving away from MLM’s. Lots of comparable oils and blends.

Fair prices.

Fast shipping.

I like their single oils better than their blends.

REVIVE Essential Oils Review

5. Rocky Mountain Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils (RMO) offers a full product line, including select USDA Certified Organic oils. The company is based out of Orem, Utah. They’ve been operating since 2004 and are one of the leading essential oil brands available today.

A selection of my oils from RMO

Shop Here

Quality Control & Purity

To prove their oils’ quality, Rocky Mountain Oils provides full GC/MS test results from an independent third-party test lab. Additionally, the company has created their proprietary S.A.A.F.E Promise™, which stands for Satisfaction, Authentic, Analysis, Free of Adulterants, and Effective and Pure.

If organic oils are important to you, this company can deliver. Look for the correct “USDA Certified Organic” label on select oils.

Rocky Mountain Oils carries a beautiful Certified Organic Tea Tree Oil.

Shop Here

Selection & Price

Not only can you buy 100% pure essential oils at RMO, you’ll also find a comprehensive line-up of other natural wellness products in their online shop or on Amazon. The products include skin care, cleaning, natural supplements, and aromatherapy blending supplies.

For the quality offered, Rocky Mountain Oils is really competitive in their pricing. Even for organic varieties, their prices are still below the cost of a MLM company. Thus, RMO oils are very accessible to anyone getting started and still looking for rock-solid quality.

Rocky Mountain Oils is the brand for you if you want a fabulous, unwavering, confident shopping experience from beginning to end – these oils are sourced so thoroughly, I’ve never yet ever been disappointed or had to return anything! AMAZING quality oils that are sourced super diligently.

Customers are treated like family.

A little pricier, but worth every penny!

Not such a big selection for accessories or starter kits.

Rocky Mountain Oils Review

6. Edens Garden

Edens Garden essential oils has been selling essential oils since 2009. For a few years in a row now, they have been voted #1 Non-MLM Essential Oils Company by Dr. Pappas’ Essential Oil University.

Established in San Clemente, CA, Edens Garden CEO Grace says that her dream was “to build a business that valued people over profit.” This means, Edens Garden offers affordable essential oil products without compromising on quality.

Edens Garden oils are fairly priced and labelled beautifully.

Shop Here

Quality Control & Purity

Edens Garden ensures that every oil received by a customer is a 100% pure essential oil, of their best possible quality. Edens Garden (EG) essential oils follows their cornerstone E.D.E.N.S. pledge, standing for Effective, Dedicated, Educated, Natural, and Safe. It is a company-internal promise and no other oil brand uses it.

EG oils are all tested in batches before bottling. The oils are stored in a temperature sensitive room with minimal light exposure. This ensures the therapeutic properties are not compromised.

Selection & Price

Edens Garden offers over 150 oils and counting! They come out with new blends and health & beauty products all the time. From bath salts to room sprays, hand sanitizer and perfume, Edens Garden has you covered.

I should note, EG packaging is also quite pretty! Receiving your EO goodies in the mail will feel like a total gift to yourself.

I love how approachable Edens Garden essential oils are. You can get their nice-looking “Best of the Best Set” for around $59 on Amazon. That’s a really nice, home use starter kit that won’t break your wallet.

Best of the Best Essential Oil Set from Edens Garden

Check Price

Edens Garden is the brand for you if you want an affordable, easy starter kit or nice looking essential oils gift. It was the very first brand I ever ordered from myself, and I still enjoy their oils and product selection to this day. Woman-led company.

Beautiful packaging and product design.

Huge selection of kits, sets, and bath products.

Edens Garden Review

Buying from a company like Edens Garden with a large assortment is fun and satisfying.

Shop Here

7. Mountain Rose Herbs

Mountain Rose Herbs is a brand dedicated to all things organic. They strive to sell the absolute finest quality of pure essential oils. All their products are certified organic, and an attitude of “People and Planet before Profit” runs through their whole company.

Aromatherapy products from Mountain Rose Herbs

Shop Here

Quality Control & Purity

Mountain Rose Herbs also holds quite a few certifications and awards for their product sourcing, including a non-GMO project certification. Overall, this brand is making some awesome commitments to better, green business practices. If you like this ideology, this is your company to support.

Selection & Price

Popular Lavender Essential Oil is sold in Certified Organic.

Shop Here

The product line-up at Mountain Rose Herbs (MRH) includes anything an aspiring aromatherapist would need. You can find many specialty oils and specialty accessories at MRH. The best thing you can do is have a look at their website and shop for the oils you’d like.

Mountain Rose Herbs essential oils come in a variety of price ranges. Keep in mind, all oils are certified organic, so the extra dollars spent may be worth the investment.

Mountain Rose Herbs is the brand for you if you want strictly organic oils (and a large selection at that), and incredibly rooted company values & sustainability practices.

All oils are USDA Certified Organic

Incredible sustainability standards & company ethics.

Lots of other organic products to shop for.

Perhaps not the prettiest product packaging…

Mountain Rose Herbs Review

8. Jade Bloom

Jade Bloom Essential Oils is a family-owned company with a mission to “change the way people think about health®”.

Headquartered in Draper, Utah, Jade Bloom not only offers online shopping, but also one retail store location at 12300 S. 380 W. #101.

The single most unique feature about Jade Bloom is their free essential oils university. It’s a fun program with lessons and schedules, to learn about essential oils.

Jade Bloom oils come in their signature green amber glass bottles.

Check Price

Quality Control & Purity

The essential oil products are 100% pure, and you can look up GC-MS reports by batch number, using this tool provided on their website. Jade Bloom essential oils are packaged in their signature green glass bottles, which makes them easy to identify among other essential oil brands. The green still ensures that light does not disrupt the oils’ integrity and individual properties.

Selection & Price

Jade Bloom’s Starter Pack is a Good Option for Beginners.

Check Price

Jade Bloom offers over 130 oils to choose from. You can definitely build your library of oils here. The company also sells blends, carrier oils, starter kits, and roll-on products. They also sell an exclusive Sensitivity line, which is created especially for people with sensitive skin, children, and the elderly.

I appreciate the affordability of Jade Bloom essential oils, while not compromising quality and testing protocols. If you’re on the Jade Bloom newsletter, there are also always special promotions running that can save you even more.

Jade Bloom Essential Oils is the brand for you if you’re ready to dive deeply into essential oils knowledge. Enjoy their free Essential Oils University and earn up to $32 in rewards towards Jade Bloom product purchases. Essential Oils University

Offers their own app.

Large product selection.

Maybe not so attractive in the green bottles vs. dark brown amber glass.

Jade Bloom Review

9. NOW Essential Oils

This essential oils brand offers a comprehensive natural product line-up at an attainable price. NOW essential oils are part of the NOW Solutions brand. As a company, they manufacture and distribute over 1,400 natural foods, dietary supplements, and personal care products.

Now Organic Orange Essential Oil.

Check Price

Quality Control & Purity

NOW oils are natural and 100% pure. The company runs an in-house full facility laboratory and uses external third party testing only when necessary. They put their oils through Gas Chromatography (GC) testing and Infrared Spectometry. But it’s all in-house, leaving some questions about accountability.

Selection & Price

Now Organic Orange Essential Oil.

Check Price

NOW oils offers a selection of well over 100 essential oils. A small portion of NOW oils’ assortment are also USDA certified organic essential oils, even though offering organic doesn’t seem to be their main focus. The prices for NOW oils are extremely fair, making them easily attainable for anyone. You can also find them on Amazon, which is a bonus for quick & easy shopping.

NOW Essential Oils is the brand for you if you prefer to shop on Amazon. Super affordable prices.

Widely available on Amazon.

50+ years in business and still family owned!

NOW Foods Review

10. Aura Cacia

Aura Cacia Essential Oilsis a unique brand in the mix of essential oil companies available on the market today because they’re a co-op structure (part of the Frontier Co-Op) rather than a corporation. With that, the leadership input is based on all member’s ideas, values, and desires, making for a community feel and direction.

Established in Eastern Iowa way back in 1976, they had started bottling essential oils by 1979 in response to requests from stores.

Aura Cacia Medieval Mix Essential Oil Blend, in an easy roller bottle.

Check Price

Quality Control & Purity

Aura Cacia essential oils are packaged in amber glass bottles, which ensures that light does not disrupt the oils’ integrity and individual properties. The essential oil products are also 100% pure, not containing any additional bases, fillers, or additives.

Selection & Price

Aura Cacia’s Discover Essential Oils Kit is a Great Starter Option!

Check Price

This company sells affordable essential oils, while not compromising quality and testing protocols. Their bottles contain 7.4 mL instead of other “standard” 10 mL, so just be aware of that when comparing pricing.

While not all their oils are certified organic, they do have some certified organic oils in their line-up. If organic is important to you, shop for those specific product and look out for the correct “certified organic” label.

Aura Cacia is the brand for you if you love a good price and easy-to-use products. Great prices.

Unique specialty items (such as shower tablets), that I can’t find anywhere else.

7.46 ml bottles instead of 10 ml.

Good starter sets.

Aura Cacia Review

Quality Control Comparison

This comparison chart quickly compares each brand’s essential oil quality standards and practices.

Young Living Proprietary Seed to Seal® production process. doTERRA Proprietary Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® (CPTG) quality protocol. “Source to You” production process. Plant Therapy Third-party GC/MS tested. All test results fully disclosed on their website. REVIVE 3rd party GC/MS testing. Reports available to download from website. Rocky Mountain Oils Independent GC/MS testing, plus proprietary S.A.A.F.E. Promise™. Edens Garden Proprietary E.D.E.N.S Guarantee. Mountain Rose Herbs Independently tested and quality controlled using third party GC/MS testing. Jade Bloom Public GC/MS batch reports available on their website. NOW Essential Oils Uses their own team to conduct quality tests and ensure oils matches their internal standards. Aura Cacia Internal Quality Standards and Control Mechanisms. No 3rd party testing.

Price Comparison

It’s not always about money, of course. But essential oils should be priced fairly. Some companies have more inflated prices because they spend more on marketing and selling their oils. Family-run businesses seem to have the least overhead and the most fair prices for good quality oils.

* Prices as on Amazon.com or supplier’s website(s) at the time of writing and subject to change without notice

You can see a more detailed price comparison here.

I hope my reviews and comparisons have helped you see the differences between essential oil companies. Have you made your choice of essential oil company to start buying from?

Frequently Asked Questions

What are pure therapeutic grade essential oils? Essential oils aren’t regulated by the FDA. There is no agency or organization that certifies or grades essential oils as “therapeutic” or “medicinal grade”. Each essential oil company can decide on their own how they wish to label their oils in this regard. Most reputable companies choose to steer away from these terms now, though there are a few who still pursue them for marketing purposes.

Are organic essential oils better? Essential oils are concentrated extracts from plant materials. With organic farming practices, the plant materials have to meet higher quality and purity criteria before they can be labelled “certified organic”. Thus, organic essential oils should be more potent compared to their regular counterparts, because their plant material ingredients are kept more pure.

How long are oils good for? Essential oils typically have a shelf life ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the type of oil. Store your oils in a cool, dark place to preserve their potency.

How do I use essential oils safely? Using essential oils safely is crucial to maximize their benefits while minimizing any risks. When applying oils topically, dilute them with a carrier oil, such as coconut or jojoba oil, to prevent skin irritation. Use a dilution rate of 2-3% for adults, which translates to about 2-3 drops of essential oil per teaspoon of carrier oil. When diffusing, and add a few drops of your chosen essential oil to the water; this method disperses the oil into the air, allowing for a gentle and safe aromatic experience. If you are pregnant, nursing, or have underlying health conditions, consult with your healthcare professional.

Where is the best place to buy essential oils? You can find essential oils at local drug stores, pharmacies, or big box stores. But many of the best essential oil brands don’t sell through smaller retailers. I would recommend to buy your essential oils directly from the brand website, or through Amazon. Many popular essential oil brands have their own seller profile with Amazon, so you are still buying from them, but your oils will be shipped through Amazon.

What is a GC/MS report? GC/MS stands for Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry. It is a scientific analysis that identifies different substances within a batch of oil. It is used for checking the quality of essential oils, and ensuring that there are no synthetic additives, fillers, or other chemicals present in the oil tested.

Why trust Essential Oil Haven?

My name is Emma Carter and I live, breathe and adore everything essential oils. I have been educating others about the many beautiful uses of essential oils for over 10 years.

I personally use essential oils daily for myself and my family, with my favorites being Rose, Lavender, Frankincense, Cedarwood, and Sage.

For this article, I have spent countless hours researching reputable essential oil companies, and I have personally gotten to know many of the brands on this list behind the scenes. I have personally tested and experienced countless essential oils, blends, and related products from these brands.

Now it is my mission to help others get real information about thebest essential oil brands.

Learn More About Essential Oils

I have created my website around helping YOU get started with essential oils in your life. If you’d like to learn more about aromatherapy and essential oils, check out the following resources:

Are Essential Oils Safe to Ingest?

How to Use Essential Oils

Blending Essential Oils

