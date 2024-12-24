Top 10 Strongest Characters In In Search Of The Lost Future Special (2024)

Sou is the main character of the anime, but follows an even worse route than Kaori. He is known for his affinity for the stars but is otherwise passive in all ...

Read reviews on the anime Ushinawareta Mirai wo Motomete (In Search of the Lost Future) on MyAnimeList, the internet's largest anime database. Kaori Sasaki—a member of Uchihama Academy's Astronomy Club—confesses to Sou Akiyama, but later that evening, she dies in a tragic road accident. Her friends and fellow club members mourn her death in a local hospital. Yet she shows up to school the following day, and no one senses anything amiss. The day finishes without any unusual incidents, and the...