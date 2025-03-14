Top 100 Famous Movie Quotes of All Time (2025)

Movies are more than just entertainment; they offer a glimpse into different worlds, perspectives, and emotions. The magic of cinema is often captured in unforgettable lines that resonate long after the credits roll. These iconic movie quotes have transcended the screen to become part of everyday conversations, motivational speeches, and even our cultural lexicon. Whether they are words of wisdom, moments of humor, or declarations of love and bravery, these quotes remind us why we love movies so much. Dive into this collection of the top 100 famous movie quotes and see how many of them have become a part of your own life.

"May the Force be with you." — Star Wars (1977)

"There's no place like home." — The Wizard of Oz (1939)

"I'm the king of the world!" — Titanic (1997)

"Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary." — Dead Poets Society (1989)

"Elementary, my dear Watson." — The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1939)

"It's alive! It's alive!" — Frankenstein (1931)

"My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." — Forrest Gump (1994)

"I'll be back." — The Terminator (1984)

"You're gonna need a bigger boat." — Jaws (1975)

"Here's looking at you, kid." — Casablanca (1942)

"My precious." — The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

"Houston, we have a problem." — Apollo 13 (1995)

"There's no crying in baseball!" — A League of Their Own (1992)

"E.T. phone home." — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

"You can't handle the truth!" — A Few Good Men (1992)

"A martini. Shaken, not stirred." — Goldfinger (1964)

"Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!" — Auntie Mame (1958)

"If you build it, he will come." — Field of Dreams (1989)

"The stuff that dreams are made of." — The Maltese Falcon (1941)

"Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?" — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

"Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer." — The Godfather Part II (1974)

"I am your father." — Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

"Just keep swimming." — Finding Nemo (2003)

"You is kind. You is smart. You is important." — The Help (2011)

"What we've got here is failure to communicate." — Cool Hand Luke (1967)

"Hasta la vista, baby." — Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

"You don't understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I could've been somebody." — On the Waterfront (1954)

"Bond. James Bond." — Dr. No (1962)

"You talking to me?" — Taxi Driver (1976)

"Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads." — Back to the Future (1985)

"That'll do, pig. That'll do." — Babe (1995)

"I'm walking here! I'm walking here!" — Midnight Cowboy (1969)

"It was beauty killed the beast." — King Kong (1933)

"Stella! Hey, Stella!" — A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

"As if!" — Clueless (1995)

"Here's Johnny!" — The Shining (1980)

"Rosebud." — Citizen Kane (1941)

"I'll have what she's having." — When Harry Met Sally (1989)

"Inconceivable!" — The Princess Bride (1987)

"All right, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up." — Sunset Boulevard (1950)

"Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night." — All About Eve (1950)

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner." — Dirty Dancing (1987)

"Well, nobody's perfect." — Some Like It Hot (1959)

"Snap out of it!" — Moonstruck (1987)

"You had me at ‘hello.’" — Jerry Maguire (1996)

"They may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom!" — Braveheart (1995)

"To infinity and beyond!" — Toy Story (1995)

"You're killin' me, Smalls." — The Sandlot (1993)

"I am serious. And don't call me Shirley." — Airplane! (1980)

"Show me the money!" — Jerry Maguire (1996)

"After all, tomorrow is another day." — Gone with the Wind (1939)

"Go ahead, make my day." — Sudden Impact (1983)

"Why so serious?" — The Dark Knight (2008)

"I'll make him an offer he can't refuse." — The Godfather (1972)

"I see dead people." — The Sixth Sense (1999)

"May the odds be ever in your favor." — The Hunger Games (2012)