Top 12 Pretty Spring Nail Designs You'll Love (2025)

Spring nail designs are the perfect way to celebrate the season’s energy and color. Whether you prefer bright florals, pastel tones, or glittering accents, there are endless ways to create stylish looks for short and long nails.

Contents Spring Nail Designs Lilac Blooms with Glitter Details Bright Florals with Pink Tips Glittery French Tips Pastel Ombre with Floral Designs Mint Green Chic with Botanical Art Matte Pastel Rainbow Jelly Pastel Glow Neon Green Edgy Claws Speckled Pastel Gradient Minimalist White Waves on Sheer Nude



Spring Nail Designs

This season’s designs combine playful patterns like polka dots and flowers with fresh colors that reflect the joy of spring. One look to try this season is blue nail polish, which works well with both simple and detailed designs.

Its calming shade can create stunning looks, whether paired with delicate florals or cheerful polka dots. Of course, shades of pink, green, and purple also stand out for the season.

Lilac Blooms with Glitter Details

Embrace color with soft pastel lilac nails paired with intricate floral art featuring golden accents. It’s the perfect blend of shimmer and creativity for the season. For a flawless design, use stamping plates with flower patterns to save time and achieve perfect symmetry.

Bright Florals with Pink Tips

These nails pop with a lime green base and bold pink French tips, perfect for a springtime vibe. The floral nail art and small gem accents add a playful touch.

This look works great with long coffin nails. Make sure to finish with a shiny top coat to keep your design vibrant and protected.

Glittery French Tips

A classic nude base gets a fun upgrade with glittery peach tips and soft white moons. These simple spring nails are ideal for short nails and add just the right amount of sparkle. Use a fine-tip nail brush to apply glitter polish precisely on the tips for a clean, professional look.

Pastel Ombre with Floral Designs

Soft purple and yellow ombre nails paired with delicate black floral designs give off a dreamy, spring feel. This style is trendy and versatile for any occasion. Look for jelly nail polishes for a semi-transparent finish that adds depth to your manicure.

Baby Blue with Polka Dots & Bunny Art

Keep it chic with adorable baby blue nails that feature white polka dots and a cute bunny design. This makes them great for the Easter holiday. The manicure’s cheerful look is also ideal for short nails. Look into buying a dotting tool for consistent polka dots.

Earthy Green & Geometric Manicure

A combination of soft green, white, and bold brown creates a fresh, earthy vibe with sharp geometric patterns and minimalist detailing. This is a bold choice for those who love edgy spring nail art.

Use nail striping tape to create clean lines for the geometric shapes and add a matte top coat for a modern finish.

Mint Green Chic with Botanical Art

Showcase your love for nature with a mint green base featuring delicate hand-painted flowers and leaves. The soft floral details make it ideal for spring weddings or garden parties.

Put gold accents around the floral designs, mimicking dew drops or sparkles for a more eye-catching effect.

Matte Pastel Rainbow

A mix of vibrant matte pastels like green, blue, pink, and yellow creates a cheerful rainbow manicure. The soft, velvety finish makes this look trendy and perfect for any outing. Buff your nails lightly before applying matte polish to create a smooth, even surface for flawless results.

Jelly Pastel Glow

Take on the jelly nail trend with pastel nails shine with a juicy finish in delicate hues of lavender, yellow, and green. The soft, ethereal effect is perfect if you are a minimalist. Apply a sheer nude base coat under pastel jelly polishes to enhance the colors and smooth the application.

Neon Green Edgy Claws

Sharp stiletto nails make a bold statement, featuring neon green bases with black accents, glitter, and unique textured details. The addition of 3D embellishments makes this design unconventional. Purchase strong nail glue for 3D elements to ensure they stay secure, even on longer nails.

Speckled Pastel Gradient

A design blends pastel yellow, blue, and nude shades with speckled black details for an artistic look. The soft tones are balanced by the edgy, paint-splatter-like specks. Use a fan brush dipped in black polish to create speckled effects for a natural, abstract pattern.

Minimalist White Waves on Sheer Nude

Perfect for an elegant and modern vibe, these sheer nude nails are topped with soft, flowing white wave designs. The simplicity is great for engagement nails. Use a striping brush for smooth and precise wave lines, and finish with a gel top coat for a glassy, polished finish.