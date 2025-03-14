Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (2025)

Table of Contents You’ll see the most famous movie lines of all time

250 amazing movie quotes to make you nostalgic

What are movie quotes, and why should I read them?

Which of these movie quotes did you like the most?

You’ll see the most famous movie lines of all time

We’ve all been there—watching a movie, and suddenly a line is spoken that hits you right in the feels. Maybe it makes you laugh, cry, or think about life in a whole new way.

Movie quotes have this magical ability to stay with us long after the credits roll, and they often become a part of our everyday language.

In this blog post, we’re diving into some of the most iconic and unforgettable movie quotes that have stood the test of time. Whether they’re funny, inspiring, or downright heartwarming, these lines have a way of sticking with you.

This post may contain affiliate links. That is, if you click on a link and buy something I recommend, I will receive a small compensation at no additional cost to you.

250 amazing movie quotes to make you nostalgic

“It’s a fool that looks for logic in the chambers of the human heart.” – O Brother Where Art Thou “Oh, Jerry, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars.” – Now, Voyager, 1942 “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind.” – Lilo & Stitch, 2002 “Houston, we have a problem.” – Apollo 13, 1995 “I just wanted to take another look at you.” – A Star Is Born, 2018 “I don’t want to survive. I want to live.” – 12 Years a Slave, 2013 “Baby, you are gonna miss that plane.” “I know.” – Before Sunset, 2004 “They call me Mister Tibbs!” – In the Heat of the Night, 1967 “Keep your head down and your powder dry.” – The Departed, 2006 “Honey, just cause I talk slow doesn’t mean I’m stupid.” – Sweet Home Alabama “If you’re worried and you can’t sleep, count your blessings instead of sheep. Then you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings.” – White Christmas “We rob banks.” – Bonnie and Clyde, 1967 “Gentlemen, welcome to Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you DO NOT talk about Fight Club!” – Fight Club, 1999 “Bond. James Bond.” – Dr. No, 1962 “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.” – To Have and Have Not, 1944 “Yo, Adrian!” – Rocky II, 1979 “The greatest thing you will ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” – Moulin Rouge “Why so serious?” – The Dark Knight, 2008 “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” – The Jazz Singer, 1927 “Go ahead, make my day.” – Sudden Impact, 1983 “The Dude abides.” – The Big Lebowski, 1998 “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.” – Dead Poets Society, 1989 “I do wish we could chat longer, but…I’m having an old friend for dinner. Bye.” – Silence of the Lambs, 1991 “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.” – Dracula, 1931 “Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!” – Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989

“Oh, no, it wasn’t the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast.” – King Kong, 1933 “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” – Dodgeball “Shane. Shane. Come back!” – Shane, 1953 “May the Force be with you.” – Star Wars, 1977 “King Kong ain’t got shit on me!” – Training Day, 2001 “Here’s Johnny!” – The Shining, 1980 “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.” – It’s A Wonderful Life, 1946 “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?” – Dumb and Dumber, 1994 “I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a fucking comedy.” – Joker, 2019 “Talk to me, Goose.” – Top Gun “Stella! Hey, Stella!” – A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951 “I will return. I will find you. Love you. Marry you. And live without shame.” – Atonement “Here’s looking at you, kid.” – Casablanca, 1942 “Welcome to Earth.” – Independence Day, 1996 “I’ve got the guts to die. What I want to know is, have you got the guts to live?” – Cat On A Hot Tin Roof “A boy’s best friend is his mother.” – Psycho, 1960 “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939 “Mother of mercy, is this the end of Rico?” – Little Caesar, 1930 “Hasta la vista, baby.” – Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” – Cool Hand Luke, 1967 “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.” – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992 “Mr. Demille, I’m ready for my close-up.” – Sunset Boulevard, 1950 “If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.” – Ratatouille “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” – Everything Everywhere All At Once, 2022 “For the good old American life: For the money, for the glory, and for the fun… mostly for the money.” – Smokey and the Bandit

You might also like: 138 Top Look Up Quotes to Inspire You Today

See Also 75 famous movie quotes every film buff should know

“You’re a wizard, Harry.” – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “She thinks I’m a fascist? I don’t control the railways or the flow of commerce!” – Barbie, 2023 “Made it, Ma! Top of the world!” – White Heat, 1949 “Sawyer, you’re going out a youngster, but you’ve got to come back a star!” – 42nd Street, 1933 “I wanted it to be you, I wanted it to be you so badly.” – You’ve Got Mail “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” – Casablanca, 1942 “Get away from her, you bitch!” – Aliens, 1986 “Who’s on first.” – The Naughty Nineties, 1945 “Our lives are not fully lived if we’re not willing to die for those we love, for what we believe.” – Selma “You’re killing me, Smalls!” – The Sandlot, 1993 “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.” – Babe, 1995 “Hold on to your butts!” – Jurassic Park, 1993 “Round up the usual suspects.” – Casablanca, 1942 “I see dead people.” – The Sixth Sense, 1999 “Life is a state of mind.” – Being There, 1979 “No wire hangers, ever!” – Mommie Dearest, 1981 “Now we are free. I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet.” – Gladiator, 2000 “I was perfect.” – Black Swan, 2010 “The truth is I gave my heart away a long time ago, my whole heart, and I never really got it back.” – Sweet Home Alabama “Greater good? I am your wife. I’m the greatest good you are ever gonna get!” – The Incredibles, 2004 “YOU. SHALL. NOT. PASS!” – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001 “I like them French-fried potaters.” – Sling Blade “Shut up and deal.” – The Apartment, 1960 “It’s just a flesh wound.” – Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 1975 “Look at you, you have a baby… In a bar.” – Sweet Home Alabama

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.” – To Kill a Mockingbird “Are you not entertained?” – Gladiator “I feel the need – the need for speed!” – Top Gun, 1986 “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.” – A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951 “I am your father.” – Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 “All I’m saying is, kindness don’t have no boundaries.” – The Help “No touchy!” – The Emperor’s New Groove, 2000 “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” – The Pride of the Yankees, 1942 “Do you guys ever think about dying?” – Barbie, 2023 “Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now.” – Pretty Woman, 1990 “You want the moon? Just say the word, and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” – It’s A Wonderful Life “And sometimes you love a person just because they feel like home.” – Bridget Jones’s Diary “It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” – Black Hawk Down “My life has no big meaning or direction or purpose, and I’m happy.” – Hope Floats “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” – Dirty Dancing, 1987 “Who’s the only one here who knows secret Ninja moves from the government?” – Napoleon Dynamite “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump, 1994 “The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up.” – Dumbo “My mother thanks you. My father thanks you. My sister thanks you. And I thank you.” – Yankee Doodle Dandy, 1942 “I like you very much. Just as you are.” – Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001 “You’re tacky, and I hate you.” – School of Rock, 2003 “I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met.” – The Wedding Date “A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” – Who Framed Roger Rabbit? “Show me the money!” – Jerry Maguire, 1996 “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” – The Polar Express

You might also like: 250 Romantic Love Quotes to Let Them Know How You Feel

“It’s alive! It’s alive!” – Frankenstein, 1931 “I am serious… and don’t call me Shirley.” – Airplane!, 1980 “Soylent Green is people!” – Soylent Green, 1973 “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” – Love Story, 1970 “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?” – Rush Hour, 1998 “A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.” – The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 “Do or do not. There is no try.” – Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, 1980 “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” – Dr. Strangelove, 1964 “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – The Godfather, 1972 “You have no idea what I’m capable of.” – Transformers “Shut up — you had me at ‘hello.’” – Jerry Maguire, 1996 “You better lawyer up, asshole.” – The Social Network, 2010 “Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.” – The Big Lebowski, 1998 “What a dump.” – Beyond the Forest, 1949 “Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again.” – The Addams Family “I am big! It’s the pictures that got small.” – Sunset Blvd., 1950 “After all, tomorrow is another day!” – Gone With the Wind, 1939 “It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more.” – Scrooged “I never look back, darling! It distracts from the now.” – The Incredibles “I should’ve quit when I was behind.” – Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood “They’re here!” – Poltergeist, 1982 “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” – The Jazz Singer, 1927 “English, motherfucker! Do you speak it?” – Pulp Fiction, 1994 “Play it, Sam. Play ‘As Time Goes By.’” – Casablanca, 1942 “They’re here!” – Poltergeist, 1982

“Rosebud.” – Citizen Kane, 1941 “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.” – The Devil Wears Prada, 2006 “You can’t sit with us!” – Mean Girls, 2004 “Open the pod bay doors, HAL.” – 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 “This one time at band camp…” – American Pie, 1999 “Forget it, Jake, it’s Chinatown.” – Chinatown, 1974 “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?” – Dirty Harry, 1971 “I’ll have what she’s having.” – When Harry Met Sally, 1989 “Hello, gorgeous.” – Funny Girl, 1968 “Elementary, my dear Watson.” – The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1929 “You can mess with a lot of things. But you can’t mess with kids on Christmas.” – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York “With great power comes great responsibility.” – Spider-Man “Jessica, only child, Illinois, Chicago.” – Parasite, 2019 “Some people are worth melting for.” – Frozen, 2013 “When I buy a new book, I always read the last page first. That way, in case I die before I finish, I know how it ends.” – When Harry Met Sally “They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops.” – Big Fish “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 1986 “I love you without knowing how, why, or even from where.” – Patch Adams “I’m walking here! I’m walking here!” – Midnight Cowboy, 1969 “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” – A Charlie Brown Christmas “You had me at ‘hello.’” – Jerry Maguire, 1996 “Is it safe?” – Marathon Man, 1976 “Hail to the king, baby.” – Army of Darkness, 1992 “Bye, Buddy. Hope you find your dad!” – Elf, 2003 “Life and death are only temporary but freedom goes on forever.” – Crazy in Alabama

You might also like: 300 Motivational Success Quotes to Inspire You Today

“I want to be alone.” – Grand Hotel, 1932 “I have had it with these motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane!” – Snakes on a Plane, 2006 “How many times do I have to teach you: just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.” – Black Panther “Coffee’s for closers only.” – Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992 “Listen to me, mister. You’re my knight in shining armor. Don’t you forget it.” – On Golden Pond “If you build it, he will come.” – Field of Dreams, 1989 “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” – Back to the Future, 1985 “You talking to me?” – Taxi Driver, 1976 “My precious.” – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002 “I knew I’d never be able to remember what Nina wore that day. But I also knew I’d never forget the way she looked.” – Father of the Bride “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.” – Casablanca, 1942 “One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don’t know.” – Animal Crackers, 1930 “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” – Sunset Boulevard, 1950 “He can’t see without his glasses!” – My Girl, 1991 “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.” – All About Eve, 1950 “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?” – The Graduate, 1967 “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around.” – Love Actually “Say ‘hello’ to my little friend!” – Scarface, 1983 “Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape!” – Planet of the Apes, 1968 “To live would be an awfully big adventure.” – Hook, 1991 “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” – Network, 1976 “Get busy livin’ or get busy dyin’… That’s goddamn right.” – The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 “I can’t see anything I don’t like about you.” – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind “What, like it’s hard?” – Legally Blonde, 2001 “There’s no crying in baseball!” – A League of Their Own, 1992

“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939 “Snap out of it!” – Moonstruck, 1987 “Don’t forget: I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” – Notting Hill, 1999 “To me, you are perfect.” – Love Actually “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” – Wuthering Heights “There’s no place like home.” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939 “So this is how liberty dies… with thunderous applause.” – Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, 2005 “Attica! Attica!” – Dog Day Afternoon, 1975 “As if!” – Clueless, 1995 “Get your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape.” – Planet of the Apes, 1968 “Be afraid. Be very afraid.” – The Fly, 1986 “Hey everybody, we’re all gonna get laid!” – Caddyshack, 1980 “Plastics.” – The Graduate, 1967 “Please! I’m a star!” – Pearl, 2022 “Don’t give me no rules. All I got are rules.” – Walk The Line “A heart can be broken, but it keeps beating just the same.” – Fried Green Tomatoes “E.T. phone home.” – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982 “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – Jaws, 1975 “I wouldn’t expect you to understand this, but it’s a great comfort for a girl to know she could not possibly sink any lower.” – Cape Fear “Well, nobody’s perfect.” – Some Like It Hot, 1959 “Dinosaurs eat man. Woman inherits the earth.” – Jurassic Park, 1993 “Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!” – Auntie Mame, 1958 “The stuff that dreams are made of.” – The Maltese Falcon, 1941 “Why don’t you come up sometime and see me?” – She Done Him Wrong, 1933 “La-dee-da, la-dee-da.” – Annie Hall, 1977

You might also like: 120 Hilarious and Funny Quotes to Make You Laugh

“I’m king of the world!” – Titanic, 1997 “Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.” – Miracle on 34th Street “This confession has meant nothing.” – American Psycho, 2000 “Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious… and don’t call me Shirley.” – Airplane!, 1980 “I’ll be back.” – The Terminator, 1984 “There are two types of people in the world: those with a gun, and those who dig.” – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, 1966 “Look at me. Look at me. I’m the captain now.” – Captain Phillips, 2013 “You sit on a throne of lies.” – Elf “I want to apologize. I’m not even confident on which end that came out of.” – Bridesmaids “Bye, Felicia.” – Friday, 1995 “It’s funny how a little place like this brought so many people together.” – Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991 “I’m gonna come at you like a spider monkey.” – Talladega Nights “Toga! Toga!” – National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978 “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.” – Wall Street, 1987 “Alright, alright, alright.” – Dazed and Confused, 1993 “I am Iron Man.” – Avengers: Endgame, 2019 “Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!” – Sons of the Desert, 1933 “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” – Apocalypse Now, 1979 “You have bewitched me, body and soul.” – Pride and Prejudice, 2005 “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” – The Princess Bride, 1987 “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.” – The Help “There’s been a slight misuse of the Substance.” – The Substance, 2024 “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.” – Legally Blonde “We fell in love, despite our differences, and something rare and beautiful was created.” – The Notebook “Just keep swimming.” – Finding Nemo, 2003

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” – The Godfather Part II, 1974 “I’m king of the world!” – Titanic “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939 “I wish I had done everything on earth with you.” – The Great Gatsby “It’s less trouble to feel sorry for her than it is to teach her anything better.” – The Miracle Worker “Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker.” – Die Hard, 1988 “Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries.” – Monty Python and the Holy Grail “You can’t change who people are without destroying who they were.” – The Butterfly Effect “Adventure is out there.” – Up “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump “You are a sad, strange, little man, and you have my pity. Farewell.” – Toy Story, 1995 “Tell ‘em to go out there with all they got and win just one for the Gipper.” – Knute Rockne All American, 1940 “I find it amusing. Men are supposed to be made of steel or something.” – Steel Magnolias “Happiness is only real when shared.” – Into the Wild “You can’t handle the truth!” – A Few Good Men, 1992 “A martini. Shaken, not stirred.” – Goldfinger, 1964 “I wish I knew how to quit you.” – Brokeback Mountain, 2005 “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” – Gone With the Wind, 1939 “As God is my witness, I’ll never be hungry again.” – Gone With the Wind, 1939 “I’m finished.” – There Will Be Blood, 2007 “We’ll always have Paris.” – Casablanca, 1942 “To infinity… and beyond.” – Toy Story, 1995 “Our love is like the wind… I can’t see it, but I sure can feel it.” – A Walk to Remember “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.” – The Notebook “My mama always said, life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump, 1994 “Son of a bitch stole my line.” – Good Will Hunting, 1997

What are movie quotes, and why should I read them?

Movie quotes are lines or phrases from films that capture powerful moments, emotions, or lessons that stay with us long after the movie ends.

Whether it’s a funny one-liner, a touching speech, or a line that just makes you feel seen, these quotes stick with us on a deeper level.

You should read them because they can inspire, make you laugh, or help you get through life’s ups and downs.

There’s something special about how a simple sentence from a movie can express how we feel, give us new ideas, or even help us understand a situation better.

Besides, they’re a fun way to connect with others—who doesn’t love quoting their favorite films with friends? So, whether you’re looking for motivation, a bit of nostalgia, or just a good laugh, movie quotes are always worth revisiting.

Which of these movie quotes did you like the most?