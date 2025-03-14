Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (2025)

Table of Contents
You’ll see the most famous movie lines of all time 250 amazing movie quotes to make you nostalgic What are movie quotes, and why should I read them? Which of these movie quotes did you like the most? References

You’ll see the most famous movie lines of all time

We’ve all been there—watching a movie, and suddenly a line is spoken that hits you right in the feels. Maybe it makes you laugh, cry, or think about life in a whole new way.

Movie quotes have this magical ability to stay with us long after the credits roll, and they often become a part of our everyday language.

In this blog post, we’re diving into some of the most iconic and unforgettable movie quotes that have stood the test of time. Whether they’re funny, inspiring, or downright heartwarming, these lines have a way of sticking with you.

Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (1)
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (2)

250 amazing movie quotes to make you nostalgic

  1. “It’s a fool that looks for logic in the chambers of the human heart.” – O Brother Where Art Thou
  2. “Oh, Jerry, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars.” – Now, Voyager, 1942
  3. “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind.” – Lilo & Stitch, 2002
  4. “Houston, we have a problem.” – Apollo 13, 1995
  5. “I just wanted to take another look at you.” – A Star Is Born, 2018
  6. “I don’t want to survive. I want to live.” – 12 Years a Slave, 2013
  7. “Baby, you are gonna miss that plane.” “I know.” – Before Sunset, 2004
  8. “They call me Mister Tibbs!” – In the Heat of the Night, 1967
  9. “Keep your head down and your powder dry.” – The Departed, 2006
  10. “Honey, just cause I talk slow doesn’t mean I’m stupid.” – Sweet Home Alabama
  11. “If you’re worried and you can’t sleep, count your blessings instead of sheep. Then you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings.” – White Christmas
  12. “We rob banks.” – Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
  13. “Gentlemen, welcome to Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you DO NOT talk about Fight Club!” – Fight Club, 1999
  14. “Bond. James Bond.” – Dr. No, 1962
  15. “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.” – To Have and Have Not, 1944
  16. “Yo, Adrian!” – Rocky II, 1979
  17. “The greatest thing you will ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” – Moulin Rouge
  18. “Why so serious?” – The Dark Knight, 2008
  19. “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” – The Jazz Singer, 1927
  20. “Go ahead, make my day.” – Sudden Impact, 1983
  21. “The Dude abides.” – The Big Lebowski, 1998
  22. “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.” – Dead Poets Society, 1989
  23. “I do wish we could chat longer, but…I’m having an old friend for dinner. Bye.” – Silence of the Lambs, 1991
  24. “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.” – Dracula, 1931
  25. “Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!” – Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (3)
  1. “Oh, no, it wasn’t the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast.” – King Kong, 1933
  2. “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” – Dodgeball
  3. “Shane. Shane. Come back!” – Shane, 1953
  4. “May the Force be with you.” – Star Wars, 1977
  5. “King Kong ain’t got shit on me!” – Training Day, 2001
  6. “Here’s Johnny!” – The Shining, 1980
  7. “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.” – It’s A Wonderful Life, 1946
  8. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?” – Dumb and Dumber, 1994
  9. “I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a fucking comedy.” – Joker, 2019
  10. “Talk to me, Goose.” – Top Gun
  11. “Stella! Hey, Stella!” – A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951
  12. “I will return. I will find you. Love you. Marry you. And live without shame.” – Atonement
  13. “Here’s looking at you, kid.” – Casablanca, 1942
  14. “Welcome to Earth.” – Independence Day, 1996
  15. “I’ve got the guts to die. What I want to know is, have you got the guts to live?” – Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
  16. “A boy’s best friend is his mother.” – Psycho, 1960
  17. “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939
  18. “Mother of mercy, is this the end of Rico?” – Little Caesar, 1930
  19. “Hasta la vista, baby.” – Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991
  20. “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” – Cool Hand Luke, 1967
  21. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.” – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
  22. “Mr. Demille, I’m ready for my close-up.” – Sunset Boulevard, 1950
  23. “If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.” – Ratatouille
  24. “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” – Everything Everywhere All At Once, 2022
  25. “For the good old American life: For the money, for the glory, and for the fun… mostly for the money.” – Smokey and the Bandit
  1. “You’re a wizard, Harry.” – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
  2. “She thinks I’m a fascist? I don’t control the railways or the flow of commerce!” – Barbie, 2023
  3. “Made it, Ma! Top of the world!” – White Heat, 1949
  4. “Sawyer, you’re going out a youngster, but you’ve got to come back a star!” – 42nd Street, 1933
  5. “I wanted it to be you, I wanted it to be you so badly.” – You’ve Got Mail
  6. “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” – Casablanca, 1942
  7. “Get away from her, you bitch!” – Aliens, 1986
  8. “Who’s on first.” – The Naughty Nineties, 1945
  9. “Our lives are not fully lived if we’re not willing to die for those we love, for what we believe.” – Selma
  10. “You’re killing me, Smalls!” – The Sandlot, 1993
  11. “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.” – Babe, 1995
  12. “Hold on to your butts!” – Jurassic Park, 1993
  13. “Round up the usual suspects.” – Casablanca, 1942
  14. “I see dead people.” – The Sixth Sense, 1999
  15. “Life is a state of mind.” – Being There, 1979
  16. “No wire hangers, ever!” – Mommie Dearest, 1981
  17. “Now we are free. I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet.” – Gladiator, 2000
  18. “I was perfect.” – Black Swan, 2010
  19. “The truth is I gave my heart away a long time ago, my whole heart, and I never really got it back.” – Sweet Home Alabama
  20. “Greater good? I am your wife. I’m the greatest good you are ever gonna get!” – The Incredibles, 2004
  21. “YOU. SHALL. NOT. PASS!” – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
  22. “I like them French-fried potaters.” – Sling Blade
  23. “Shut up and deal.” – The Apartment, 1960
  24. “It’s just a flesh wound.” – Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 1975
  25. “Look at you, you have a baby… In a bar.” – Sweet Home Alabama
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (5)
  1. “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.” – To Kill a Mockingbird
  2. “Are you not entertained?” – Gladiator
  3. “I feel the need – the need for speed!” – Top Gun, 1986
  4. “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.” – A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951
  5. “I am your father.” – Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980
  6. “All I’m saying is, kindness don’t have no boundaries.” – The Help
  7. “No touchy!” – The Emperor’s New Groove, 2000
  8. “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” – The Pride of the Yankees, 1942
  9. “Do you guys ever think about dying?” – Barbie, 2023
  10. “Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now.” – Pretty Woman, 1990
  11. “You want the moon? Just say the word, and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” – It’s A Wonderful Life
  12. “And sometimes you love a person just because they feel like home.” – Bridget Jones’s Diary
  13. “It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” – Black Hawk Down
  14. “My life has no big meaning or direction or purpose, and I’m happy.” – Hope Floats
  15. “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” – Dirty Dancing, 1987
  16. “Who’s the only one here who knows secret Ninja moves from the government?” – Napoleon Dynamite
  17. “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump, 1994
  18. “The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up.” – Dumbo
  19. “My mother thanks you. My father thanks you. My sister thanks you. And I thank you.” – Yankee Doodle Dandy, 1942
  20. “I like you very much. Just as you are.” – Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
  21. “You’re tacky, and I hate you.” – School of Rock, 2003
  22. “I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met.” – The Wedding Date
  23. “A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” – Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
  24. “Show me the money!” – Jerry Maguire, 1996
  25. “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” – The Polar Express
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (6)
  1. “It’s alive! It’s alive!” – Frankenstein, 1931
  2. “I am serious… and don’t call me Shirley.” – Airplane!, 1980
  3. “Soylent Green is people!” – Soylent Green, 1973
  4. “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” – Love Story, 1970
  5. “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?” – Rush Hour, 1998
  6. “A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.” – The Silence of the Lambs, 1991
  7. “Do or do not. There is no try.” – Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, 1980
  8. “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” – Dr. Strangelove, 1964
  9. “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – The Godfather, 1972
  10. “You have no idea what I’m capable of.” – Transformers
  11. “Shut up — you had me at ‘hello.’” – Jerry Maguire, 1996
  12. “You better lawyer up, asshole.” – The Social Network, 2010
  13. “Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.” – The Big Lebowski, 1998
  14. “What a dump.” – Beyond the Forest, 1949
  15. “Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again.” – The Addams Family
  16. “I am big! It’s the pictures that got small.” – Sunset Blvd., 1950
  17. “After all, tomorrow is another day!” – Gone With the Wind, 1939
  18. “It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more.” – Scrooged
  19. “I never look back, darling! It distracts from the now.” – The Incredibles
  20. “I should’ve quit when I was behind.” – Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood
  21. “They’re here!” – Poltergeist, 1982
  22. “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” – The Jazz Singer, 1927
  23. “English, motherfucker! Do you speak it?” – Pulp Fiction, 1994
  24. “Play it, Sam. Play ‘As Time Goes By.’” – Casablanca, 1942
  25. “They’re here!” – Poltergeist, 1982
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (7)
  1. “Rosebud.” – Citizen Kane, 1941
  2. “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.” – The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
  3. “You can’t sit with us!” – Mean Girls, 2004
  4. “Open the pod bay doors, HAL.” – 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968
  5. “This one time at band camp…” – American Pie, 1999
  6. “Forget it, Jake, it’s Chinatown.” – Chinatown, 1974
  7. “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?” – Dirty Harry, 1971
  8. “I’ll have what she’s having.” – When Harry Met Sally, 1989
  9. “Hello, gorgeous.” – Funny Girl, 1968
  10. “Elementary, my dear Watson.” – The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1929
  11. “You can mess with a lot of things. But you can’t mess with kids on Christmas.” – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  12. “With great power comes great responsibility.” – Spider-Man
  13. “Jessica, only child, Illinois, Chicago.” – Parasite, 2019
  14. “Some people are worth melting for.” – Frozen, 2013
  15. “When I buy a new book, I always read the last page first. That way, in case I die before I finish, I know how it ends.” – When Harry Met Sally
  16. “They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops.” – Big Fish
  17. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 1986
  18. “I love you without knowing how, why, or even from where.” – Patch Adams
  19. “I’m walking here! I’m walking here!” – Midnight Cowboy, 1969
  20. “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” – A Charlie Brown Christmas
  21. “You had me at ‘hello.’” – Jerry Maguire, 1996
  22. “Is it safe?” – Marathon Man, 1976
  23. “Hail to the king, baby.” – Army of Darkness, 1992
  24. “Bye, Buddy. Hope you find your dad!” – Elf, 2003
  25. “Life and death are only temporary but freedom goes on forever.” – Crazy in Alabama
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (8)
  1. “I want to be alone.” – Grand Hotel, 1932
  2. “I have had it with these motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane!” – Snakes on a Plane, 2006
  3. “How many times do I have to teach you: just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.” – Black Panther
  4. “Coffee’s for closers only.” – Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992
  5. “Listen to me, mister. You’re my knight in shining armor. Don’t you forget it.” – On Golden Pond
  6. “If you build it, he will come.” – Field of Dreams, 1989
  7. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” – Back to the Future, 1985
  8. “You talking to me?” – Taxi Driver, 1976
  9. “My precious.” – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
  10. “I knew I’d never be able to remember what Nina wore that day. But I also knew I’d never forget the way she looked.” – Father of the Bride
  11. “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.” – Casablanca, 1942
  12. “One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don’t know.” – Animal Crackers, 1930
  13. “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” – Sunset Boulevard, 1950
  14. “He can’t see without his glasses!” – My Girl, 1991
  15. “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.” – All About Eve, 1950
  16. “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?” – The Graduate, 1967
  17. “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around.” – Love Actually
  18. “Say ‘hello’ to my little friend!” – Scarface, 1983
  19. “Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape!” – Planet of the Apes, 1968
  20. “To live would be an awfully big adventure.” – Hook, 1991
  21. “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” – Network, 1976
  22. “Get busy livin’ or get busy dyin’… That’s goddamn right.” – The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
  23. “I can’t see anything I don’t like about you.” – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  24. “What, like it’s hard?” – Legally Blonde, 2001
  25. “There’s no crying in baseball!” – A League of Their Own, 1992
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (9)
  1. “Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939
  2. “Snap out of it!” – Moonstruck, 1987
  3. “Don’t forget: I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” – Notting Hill, 1999
  4. “To me, you are perfect.” – Love Actually
  5. “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” – Wuthering Heights
  6. “There’s no place like home.” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939
  7. “So this is how liberty dies… with thunderous applause.” – Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, 2005
  8. “Attica! Attica!” – Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
  9. “As if!” – Clueless, 1995
  10. “Get your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape.” – Planet of the Apes, 1968
  11. “Be afraid. Be very afraid.” – The Fly, 1986
  12. “Hey everybody, we’re all gonna get laid!” – Caddyshack, 1980
  13. “Plastics.” – The Graduate, 1967
  14. “Please! I’m a star!” – Pearl, 2022
  15. “Don’t give me no rules. All I got are rules.” – Walk The Line
  16. “A heart can be broken, but it keeps beating just the same.” – Fried Green Tomatoes
  17. “E.T. phone home.” – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
  18. “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – Jaws, 1975
  19. “I wouldn’t expect you to understand this, but it’s a great comfort for a girl to know she could not possibly sink any lower.” – Cape Fear
  20. “Well, nobody’s perfect.” – Some Like It Hot, 1959
  21. “Dinosaurs eat man. Woman inherits the earth.” – Jurassic Park, 1993
  22. “Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!” – Auntie Mame, 1958
  23. “The stuff that dreams are made of.” – The Maltese Falcon, 1941
  24. “Why don’t you come up sometime and see me?” – She Done Him Wrong, 1933
  25. “La-dee-da, la-dee-da.” – Annie Hall, 1977
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (10)
  1. “I’m king of the world!” – Titanic, 1997
  2. “Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.” – Miracle on 34th Street
  3. “This confession has meant nothing.” – American Psycho, 2000
  4. “Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious… and don’t call me Shirley.” – Airplane!, 1980
  5. “I’ll be back.” – The Terminator, 1984
  6. “There are two types of people in the world: those with a gun, and those who dig.” – The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, 1966
  7. “Look at me. Look at me. I’m the captain now.” – Captain Phillips, 2013
  8. “You sit on a throne of lies.” – Elf
  9. “I want to apologize. I’m not even confident on which end that came out of.” – Bridesmaids
  10. “Bye, Felicia.” – Friday, 1995
  11. “It’s funny how a little place like this brought so many people together.” – Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
  12. “I’m gonna come at you like a spider monkey.” – Talladega Nights
  13. “Toga! Toga!” – National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
  14. “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.” – Wall Street, 1987
  15. “Alright, alright, alright.” – Dazed and Confused, 1993
  16. “I am Iron Man.” – Avengers: Endgame, 2019
  17. “Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!” – Sons of the Desert, 1933
  18. “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” – Apocalypse Now, 1979
  19. “You have bewitched me, body and soul.” – Pride and Prejudice, 2005
  20. “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” – The Princess Bride, 1987
  21. “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.” – The Help
  22. “There’s been a slight misuse of the Substance.” – The Substance, 2024
  23. “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.” – Legally Blonde
  24. “We fell in love, despite our differences, and something rare and beautiful was created.” – The Notebook
  25. “Just keep swimming.” – Finding Nemo, 2003
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (11)
  1. “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” – The Godfather Part II, 1974
  2. “I’m king of the world!” – Titanic
  3. “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!” – The Wizard of Oz, 1939
  4. “I wish I had done everything on earth with you.” – The Great Gatsby
  5. “It’s less trouble to feel sorry for her than it is to teach her anything better.” – The Miracle Worker
  6. “Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker.” – Die Hard, 1988
  7. “Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries.” – Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  8. “You can’t change who people are without destroying who they were.” – The Butterfly Effect
  9. “Adventure is out there.” – Up
  10. “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump
  11. “You are a sad, strange, little man, and you have my pity. Farewell.” – Toy Story, 1995
  12. “Tell ‘em to go out there with all they got and win just one for the Gipper.” – Knute Rockne All American, 1940
  13. “I find it amusing. Men are supposed to be made of steel or something.” – Steel Magnolias
  14. “Happiness is only real when shared.” – Into the Wild
  15. “You can’t handle the truth!” – A Few Good Men, 1992
  16. “A martini. Shaken, not stirred.” – Goldfinger, 1964
  17. “I wish I knew how to quit you.” – Brokeback Mountain, 2005
  18. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” – Gone With the Wind, 1939
  19. “As God is my witness, I’ll never be hungry again.” – Gone With the Wind, 1939
  20. “I’m finished.” – There Will Be Blood, 2007
  21. “We’ll always have Paris.” – Casablanca, 1942
  22. “To infinity… and beyond.” – Toy Story, 1995
  23. “Our love is like the wind… I can’t see it, but I sure can feel it.” – A Walk to Remember
  24. “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.” – The Notebook
  25. “My mama always said, life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump, 1994
  26. “Son of a bitch stole my line.” – Good Will Hunting, 1997
Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (12)

What are movie quotes, and why should I read them?

Movie quotes are lines or phrases from films that capture powerful moments, emotions, or lessons that stay with us long after the movie ends.

Whether it’s a funny one-liner, a touching speech, or a line that just makes you feel seen, these quotes stick with us on a deeper level.

You should read them because they can inspire, make you laugh, or help you get through life’s ups and downs.

There’s something special about how a simple sentence from a movie can express how we feel, give us new ideas, or even help us understand a situation better.

Besides, they’re a fun way to connect with others—who doesn’t love quoting their favorite films with friends? So, whether you’re looking for motivation, a bit of nostalgia, or just a good laugh, movie quotes are always worth revisiting.

Which of these movie quotes did you like the most?

Top 250 Famous Movie Quotes That You Must Read (2025)

