Top 5 Hair Loss Products For Men: Scientifically Proven (2025)

You’d have to have been living under the proverbial rock not to have noticed the ever-growing mutterings around our much-loved Prince Harry’s scantily-covered crown. Yes, despite being gifted the maternal genes of arguably one of the most beautiful women in history, it looks like our young prince has – much like his brother William – inherited the MPB (male pattern baldness) gene. And I’m guessing it won’t be long till we start seeing more army-issue crew cuts, as he attempts to hide his thinning locks.

The good news is, it’s not too late for H. And like many medical conditions, if it’s diagnosed early enough, the chances of treating it successfully are much greater. With that in mind, here are what I consider to be the five products every guy (whether royal or not) experiencing hair loss should use, in a bid to help promote growth (and in some cases regrowth) whilst preventing further loss.

Hims Finasteride

An enduring “icon” of the hair loss industry, Finasteride has been shown to maintain existing hair in 83% of individuals after two years.Personally, I’ve been using Finasteride for 17 years now and have only good things to say about it. As well as stopping hair loss in its tracks, it has, thankfully, also thickened my entire mid and crown region. It’s been the secret to my overall success.

A monthly prescription of Propecia 1mg (Finasteride) typically costs around £40-55, which is not exactly loose change. If you’re not convinced by the price point, you’ll be pleased to hear there is a workaround. I use Proscar 5mg, a drug originally created to treat patients with enlarged prostates. It’s essentially just 5mg Finasteride in tablet form. What I recommend doing is spitting one Proscar tablet into fifths using a pill cutter. This means I can get my required daily dose of 1mg Finasteride at a more economical price of just £200 for 14 months’ supply. That’s a saving of around £360-570.

You will require a GP prescription but it’s now extremely common to use private GP services, if not wanting to speak to your own. There are also a number of companies offering this service online, the biggest and most trustworthy being Hims.

Things you should know

During the first three-to-six months of use, you may experience some hair shedding. Don’t fret – this is normal and usually indicates that the medication is working. So, if you do start noticing shedding, stick with it.

It can take a full year to see the full effects of Finasteride, so you need to be patient.

As with all hair loss treatments, some side effects may occur. With Finasteride, these can include decreased libido, erectile dysfunction and decreased volume of ejaculate. However, with a small 1mg dose of Finasteride, they are extremely uncommon and usually subside once you stop taking the tablets.

The verdict

Due to its potency and proven results, Finasteride is one of the best bang-for-buck products on the market and an essential part of any effective hair loss treatment plan.

Minoxidil/Regaine

Badged under the well-known brand name Rogaine/Regaine (US/UK), Minoxidil was actually the first FDA-approved medication for the treatment of hair loss.

The story goes that Rogaine was originally developed from the oral blood pressure medication Minoxidil (also known as Loniten). During trials it was found that patients who were taking Minoxidil began growing body hair and it therefore made sense that applying minoxidil directly to a bald scalp might cause hair to grow in this area too. Studies showed that this was indeed the case, although the growth was in most cases moderate.

As a topical solution, Regaine can be applied directly to the scalp and doesn’t required a prescription.

Things you should know

Minoxidil should be applied to the scalp twice daily and is only effective if it is in direct contact with that particular area of the head.

It usually works best when applied to the crown, but is also effective when used on the front of the scalp, as long as there is some fine (miniaturised) hair in the area.

The greatest results are seen from five months to two years, with a gradual decrease in efficacy after that.

The effects of the drug wear off as soon as you stop using the treatment. And if you do restart using it, in most cases you will not regain the hair that was lost.

The verdict

Minoxidil is considered one of the cornerstones of the hair-loss industry and has a long-term record of delivering real results, backed by science. However, it is a long-term financial commitment and you need to ensure you maintain a consistent routine.

GroMD Shampoo & Conditioner

I often wish this brand had been on my radar sooner, as I now consider this product to be a core part of any hair loss suffer’s treatment plan, whether male or female.

Incorporating smart, scientifically-proven ingredients known to combat hair loss, GroMD has taken the US by storm and is currently sold via dozens of salons and barber shops, with many customers reporting superb results.

It’s a simple but ingenious concept: a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner combined with a Follicle Activator Spray (below), with both products engineered to prevent hair loss by leading IAHRS surgeon, Dr. Amir Yazdan.

I’ve been lucky enough to experience first-hand the results of this ground-breaking system and can, hand on heart, confirm it‘s a truly effective hair loss remedy – one which has made my hair look and feel better. And the best thing is that I’ve only been using it four months.

The secret to GroMD’s effectiveness is its scientifically-formulated DHT (the root cause of hair loss) blockers, a potent proprietary blend of patented ingredients: HairGenyl™ and Capixyl™. These are given an added boost thanks to the inclusion of Saw Palmetto, Stinging Nettle and Licorice Root Extract, all of which are natural DHT blockers.

Things you should know

GroMD incorporates DHT blockers to prevent hair loss and encourage new hair growth.

Contains caffeine and menthol to dilate the blood vessels around each hair follicle, improving circulation and stimulating dormant follicles.

Uses argan oil, biotin and niacinamide to protect and nourish the scalp and restore its good health, so that hair has a far better chance to grow.

The verdict

When it comes to hair loss products GroMd Shampoo & Conditioner reigns supreme. As someone who’s been there and bought the bottle, I wouldn’t think twice about recommending it as part of any daily hair regrowth routine.

GroMD Follicle Activator Spray

Part of the highly-acclaimed GroMD stable, the Follicle Activator Spray is a topical treatment that absorbs deep into the scalp to produce long-lasting results. It comes in a no-mess spray bottle that allows it to be accurately applied directly to where you need it most: your scalp. For maximum results, it’s recommended that you use it in tandem with the aforementioned GroMD Shampoo & Conditioner.

Utilising a special blend of vitamin A derivative, it gets to work by cleaning out your follicles, with the added bonus that it also increases the absorption of Minoxidil, boosting the effect of your Regaine.

At $69.99 the price point is at the upper end of the spectrum, but with GroMD’s hair care system you really do get what you pay for. In my experienced opinion this is the Ferrari of hair care products when it comes to ease of use and producing real results for the everyday hair loss sufferer.

Things you should know

GroMD uses ingredients that are all scientifically proven to be effective.

It’s the creation of a world-renowned, highly successful hair transplant surgeon .

. It’s simple to use and incorporates easily into anyone’s daily hair care regime, man or woman.

The Follicle Activator Spray is enriched with a high concentration of copper peptides which combat inflammation and stimulate growth in hair follicles.

The verdict

I’ve experienced excellent results myself in the short time I’ve used GroMD. And after trying literally hundreds of over-the-counter products during my own hair loss journey, this product stands out from the crowd. But what else would you expect from a brand that was created by someone with that much experience?

Vitabiotics Hairfollic Man

Here is a product that needs very little introduction: Vitabiotics Hairfollic. Packed with a masterful blend of biotin, selenium and zinc, this daily oral supplement is known the world over for its hair-enhancing properties.

If we dig a little deeper, it’s easy to see why this “holy trinity” of ingredients is making such an impact in the hair loss industry. With a unique ability to strengthen hair, biotin (B7) plays a huge role in ensuring you keep hold of the hair you have for longer. As for the zinc, well it’s packed with all the minerals you need for a glossy and healthy head of hair. Last but not least, selenium comes with a powerful antioxidant which fights the free radicals that can damage cells, helping boost hair growth while reducing dandruff.

Things you should know

Vitabiotics Hairfollic Man provides other important nutrients, including copper, to support normal hair pigmentation.

Incorporates vitamin C and B3 to promote healthy skin and nails.

Delivers a comprehensive balance of nutrients including vitamin D, which helps to maintain normal bones and folate, reducing tiredness and fatigue.

Take it daily as recommended and give it time to work. They’re not quick-fix pills but over a few months with continued use you can expect to start seeing some pleasing results.

The verdict

I’d happily recommend Vitabiotics Hairfollic to any man or woman looking to improve the overall strength and health of their hair at a very reasonable outlay. Great quality supplements like this really do what they say they will, with visible results in a couple of months.