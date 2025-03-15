Top 7 Truck Campers with a Dry-Bath (2025)

The wet-bath vs the dry-bath. Given the choice, most RV owners would opt for a dry-bath, but due to size limitations having a dry-bath isn’t always practical in a truck camper. Because of these limitations the wet-bath—which incorporates the shower and toilet in the same space—is widely regarded as the standard for truck camper bathrooms. While the wet-bath isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it does impose limitations upon couples and families who may want to use it simultaneously. Fortunately, the dry-bath—which features a separate toilet and shower—doesn’t have such limitations. Persons can use the bathroom and shower at the same time without imposing on others. Due to the truck camper’s relatively small size, most assume that few if any truck campers feature a dry-bath, but if you held that notion you’d be mistaken. A good dozen truck campers feature a dry-bath with some dry-baths rivaling what you’d find in a motorhome. What are the largest and best truck campers with a dry-bath? Here are Truck Camper Adventure’s top 7.

1. Host Mammoth 11.6

Host Industries’ best selling camper, the Host Mammoth 11.6 is also a Truck Camper Adventure favorite due to its sheer size and magnificent layout. Part of what makes the Host Mammoth so attractive is that it features three slide-outs, providing an amazing 180 square feet of living space. Add to that what is probably the largest dry-bath in the industry and you have a truck camper that is truly special. The Mammoth’s 11-foot 6-inch floorplan features a large dinette, a fireplace, a comfortable loveseat, the aforementioned dry-bath, and a queen-size bed with an option for a king. Standards include a two-way 8-cubic foot refrigerator, a 6-gallon water heater, a 25,000 BTU propane fired furnace, a 1,000 watt inverter, and a three-burner propane cook top with a folding cook top cover. Not only that, the holding tanks in this aluminum-framed camper are among the largest in the industry with 65 gallons of fresh, 51 gallons of grey, and 31 gallons black. Additional standards include beautiful “grani-coat” solid surface counter tops, a massive heated battery compartment, an exterior 6-foot sliding storage tray, a 25,000 BTU furnace, an optional laundry center (that replaces the rear 4-foot sofa), and three optional off-grid packages large enough to power a large air conditioner. The Host Mammoth 11.6 is also the only Host model that offers an outside entertainment center with a 24-inch flat screen. At a whopping 4,700 pounds dry and 6,000 pounds fully loaded, you’ll need a minimum of a 3500/F-350 DRW truck with a 6,000-pound payload to safely haul this elephant-size beast around. The base model lists for $74,402. Available at top dealerships nationwide.

2. Rugged Mountain Denali 3S

Idaho-based Rugged Mountain has taken the industry by storm with a number of cutting-edge truck campers. Not only is the Denali 3S Rugged Mountain’s largest truck camper, but it’s also the largest triple-slide in the industry with a whopping 250 square feet of living space. Included in this mountain-sized beast is what is easily one of the largest and best dry-baths in the industry with plenty of elbow room for couples and families. The Denali 3S features a wood frame, real wood paneling, painted beadboard walls, hard wood cabinets, and one-piece molded fiberglass front cap. The four-season flatbed also offers the largest holding tanks in the industry with 82 gallons fresh, 77 gallons grey, and 35 gallons black. While the Denali 3S is BIG, it’s incredibly well-balanced with all of the holding tanks loaded in the front the camper. Standards for the 5,538-pound camper include a one-piece fiberglass front cap, Rieco-Titan remote controlled jacks, a massive exterior slide-out storage drawer, dual 20-pound LP tanks, smooth white interior wall paneling, crown molding and baseboards, acrylic windows with built-in screens and blackout shades, Corian countertops, an 8 cubic foot refrigerator-freezer, and more. While the camper’s size and accommodations are impressive alone, what puts the Denali 3S over the top is the camper’s electrical system which boasts 1,080 amp hours of lithium batteries, a 1,050 watt solar power system, and a 3,000 watt inverter that can run the camper’s 13,500 BTU air conditioner and induction cooktop if equipped. Due to the camper’s weight, you’ll want to go with a F-550/5500 outfitted with a heavy-duty flatbed like the one offered by StableCamper. The list price for Rugged Mountain Denali 3S is $99,400.

3. Lance 1062

Dubbed the “shortest double-slide, dry-bath on the market” by Lance Campers, the Lance 1062 now offers even more living space and storage for your truck camper adventures. The camper’s spacious 10-foot 11-inch floorplan features a north-south queen-size bed, a driver side kitchen and dry bath, and a passenger side super-slide dinette/cubby and 7 cubic foot refrigerator. While the size of the 1062’s dry-bath won’t wow you, it still satisfies the requirements for a dry bath with plenty of elbow room. If boondocking is your modis operandi, then you love what the Lance 1062 has to offer with 45 gallons fresh, 27 gallons grey, and 22 gallons black. The camper features loads of storage both inside and out and includes the company’s new “Lance Locker.” We love Lance’s new exterior mountain graphics, the exterior one-piece TPO nose cap, which gives the camper a sleek and aerodynamic look, the new Easy Charge battery charging center, and the excellent Truma Aventa 13,500 BTU air conditioner. We also like the camper’s basement pull-out try and exterior centralized storage compartment. Popular options include Lance’s 100 watt solar power system, Onan’s new 2500 QG LP ultra-quiet generator, side and rear awnings, a dual battery compartment, a keyless entry with key FOB, and Lance’s superb roof rack system. The Lance 1062 weighs 3,424 pounds dry, which puts the camper at around 4,500 pounds fully loaded, well within the payload ratings of most one-ton DRW trucks, even those with equipped with a diesel. The MSRP for the Lance 1062 is $61,735. Available at top dealerships nationwide.

4. NuCamp Cirrus 920

The best dry-bath is a non-slide truck camper. The nuCamp Cirrus 920 underwent a complete redesign in 2023, which includes a revamped electrical system, an enlarged bathroom, and a number of other improvements. As a matter of fact, the 920’s dry-bath is light years better than the original 920 wet-bath. The new and improved 920 features an 810 amp hour lithium battery bank (three 270 amp hour batteries), a 3,000 watt inverter, a DC-to-DC charger, and three 310 watt solar panels for a total of 930 watts. This system generates enough power to run the camper’s 8 cubic-foot DC compressor refrigerator, the new Truma Aventa air conditioner, and two-burner induction cooktop with ease. For cloudy days, the camper is also equipped with a generator and an LP tank, providing owners even more independence off-grid.Like all campers produced by nuCamp, the Cirrus 920 features unique aesthetics and European styling and a host of features found in the original like the Alde hydronic heating system, a whisper-quiet water heater furnace combination unit that saves on both weight and space, the Froli modular sleep system, and heated flooring. The 4,419-pound camper offers a 10-foot 6-inch floorplan with a large dry-bath, a large cabover with a north-south queen-size bed and loads of storage, a face-to-face dinette, a massive wardrobe, and a large kitchenette. Other highlights of this cutting-edge camper include a custom diamond-plated rear bumper with hose storage, dual thermopane windows, a 43-gallon fresh water tank, a 35-gallon grey water holding tank, and an 25-gallon black water holding tank. The MSRP is $93,670. Available at top dealerships nationwide.

5. Kingstar KRUZR 8

A real standout and one the best, the exterior lines and innovative interior of the Kingstar KRUZR 8 make it obvious that this cutting-edge, four-season camper isn’t just another cookie-cutter truck camper. Some of these innovations include cavernous underfloor storage, a wall-mounted air conditioner, a stainless steel roof, and a unique dry-bath design with a slide-out toilet. Kingstar offers five distinct interior layouts, all of which include either an east-west or a north-south cabover bed. KRUZR 8 floorplans offer a generous floor length of 9 feet 2 inches, a center of gravity between 34-36 inches, and can be hauled on a long-bed truck. Standard features for this well-equipped camper include an an east-west layout, a 32 gallon fresh water holding tank, a 460 amp hour Epoch lithium battery, a 3,000 watt Victron inverter, an 8,000 BTU wall mount air conditioner, two 20-pound propane tanks, a 400 watt solar power system, a Truma Combi, and a Vitrifrigo 5.3 cubic foot refrigerator. Loads of options and upgrades are also offered to make this overland rig even more capable including Truma Combi diesel upgrades, a north-south bunk, an entertainment package, Starlink, an induction cooktop, flatbed options for even more storage, additional lithium batteries, and more solar. We highly recommend what Kingstar calls the “Luxe” package which comes with brushed aluminum siding, a Tern Overland Door, walnut counter/cutting board/clock and hat racks large enough for your favorite cowboy or explorer hat. The dry weight of the KRUZR 8 camper is only 3,368 pounds. As of December 2024, the Kingstar KRUZR 8 standard dinette model lists for $60,930. Sold direct from Kingstar’s Houghton, Michigan factory on the upper peninsula.

6. Arctic Fox 1150

Another winner from our friends at Oregon-based Northwood Manufacturing, the Arctic Fox 1150 offers the most living space for a single-slide truck camper including an 1150 version with a dry-bath. The 3,605-pound camper features a rugged aluminum frame, a Corona treated fiberglass exterior, 2-inch thick high density foam block insulation, and Northwood Manufacturing’s new one-piece aerodynamic nose cap. The 1150’s layout features a large north-south cabover, a kitchen and bathroom (wet-bath or dry-bath) on the driver side, and a super-size dinette/refrigerator/ward slide-out on the passenger side. Standards include a 20,000 BTU furnace, a 6-gallon DSI water heater, a 45-amp converter-charger, and a huge two-way 8-cubic foot refrigerator. Not only is the 1150’s floor length generous at 11-feet 4-inches, but it also has some of the largest holding tanks for a single-slide camper with 59 gallons fresh, 35 gallons grey, and 43 gallons black, perfect for boondocking. The big pros of the four-season camper include the dual battery compartment, the dual 30-pound LP tanks, the molded fiberglass dry-bath, the comprehensive systems monitor, heated holding tanks, and the extra-long storage tray. The best options for the Arctic Fox 1150 include the excellent Coleman Mach 10 air conditioner, the Fox Landing Step, thermal pane windows, Onan’s new 2500 QG LP ultra-quiet generator, and a 400 watt solar power system. The dry bath version can even be ordered at no additional charge. Built for long-bed, one-ton trucks, but due to its sheer weight, should probably be mounted on a DRW truck with the requisite payload. The MSRP of the Arctic Fox 1150 is $50,393, making it an excellent value when it comes to both quality and cost. Available at top dealerships nationwide.

7. Northern Lite 10-2 EX LE Dry

Without a doubt, Northern Lite builds one of the best truck campers in the entire industry. One reason for this high quality is Northern Lite’s exquisite fiberglass “clam-shell” exterior. The molded fiberglass design produces not only a superior, aerodynamic structure, but also one that is stronger and doesn’t leak like typical campers after several years of use. The Northern Lite 10-2 EX LE Dry is the company’s largest model. The 10-foot 9-inch floorplan features a north-south queen-size bed, a face-to-face dinette, loads of storage, a large kitchenette, and a roomy dry-bath. In 2021, Northern Lite improved the camper’s design even more with a re-designed dry-bath providing extra room and comfort that includes a divider that separates the toilet from the shower as well as a built-in shower seat. Standard features include all-wood cabinets with beautiful sapele veneer paneling; a mirrored, three-way 6.3-cubic foot refrigerator; a 6-gallon DSI water heater; a dual battery compartment, Seitz windows, and a three-burner propane cooktop. The 3,265-pound camper also features an 20,000 BTU furnace, two 20-pound propane tanks, a 9,200 btu air conditioner, two 185-watt solar panels, a 45-amp Progressive Dynamics converter/charger with three-stage Charge Wizard, LED lighting, and side and rear awnings. The tank sizes in the camper are excellent, too, with 36 gallons fresh, 40 gallons grey, and 18 gallons black, making the camper perfect for boondocking. The camper can also be ordered with a wet-bath and a U-shape dinette. The Ozite “furry” headliner and the dated, turquoise color exterior graphics are the only negatives in what is otherwise an outstanding, four-season camper.