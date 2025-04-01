Top 8 Best Incontinence Bed Pads of 2025 (2025)

A good night's sleep is something everyone deserves, but for those who experience incontinence, achieving a night of comfort and peace of mind doesn't always come easily.

Incontinence affects millions of people around the world. Many might not realize it or are too embarrassed to talk about it, but it's more common than you think! From stress and overactive bladders to menopause and pregnancy to a symptom of aging or illness, incontinence can happen at any stage of life.

If you or someone you love experiences incontinence, finding the right incontinence bed pad can help in the quest for a nightly rest uninterrupted by the fear of leaks. Fortunately, there are a variety of incontinence bed pads on the market that can help those dealing with incontinence get the good night's rest they deserve.

We've put together the ultimate roundup of the best incontinence bed pads, selecting our picks based on thorough research and real customer feedback. Read on to see Carewell's roundup and find the right incontinence bed pad to suit your lifestyle and budget.

What Are Incontinence Bed Pads?

Bed pads are absorbent and waterproof sheets that fit over bedding, allowing you to sleep without worrying about leaks. They come in reusable and disposal varieties. Reusable pads are made to be used and washed repeatedly and are generally more cost-effective in the long run but more expensive upfront. Disposable pads are a more convenient option for lifestyle situations that make regular washing difficult.

Caregiver Tip Washing reusable ped bad? First, read the instructions, as each brand will have different requirements for the care and handling of its products. The general best practice for washing reusable bed pads is to put the bed pad in the washer with no other garments or items (except for other soiled bed pads) and wash with cold water using mild detergent. Never use fabric softeners or bleach on a washable bed pad, as they may degrade its absorbency.

To dry, put the bed pad in the dryer for the amount of time recommended on the packaging. The heavier absorbency of the bed pad, the longer it will take to dry. Remove the bed pad from the dryer within five minutes of the drying cycle finishing. Never iron bed pads, as it can cause them to shrink. Lay bed pads flat after drying.

Bed pads also come in a variety of sizes to fit different types of beds, and some are even made for specific types of furniture and mobility aids like couches, wheelchairs, and car seats.

Multiple layers of absorbent fabric make these pads highly efficient at collecting liquids and reducing the mess created by accidents. This makes them ideal for all ages – kids managing bed wetting and adults with incontinence can benefit from the protection provided by incontinence bed pads.

How We Chose the Best Bed Pads

We rely on product research and caregiver/user feedback when making our product roundup lists. The products on this list are some of Carewell's best-selling bed pads backed up by caregiver and user reviews and feedback from our customer care team.

The 8 Best Incontinence Bed Pads

Quick Guide

Best Overall Disposal Bed Pad - McKesson Underpads

Best Overall Washable Bed Pad - Beck's Classic Reusable Underpads

Softest Disposable Bed Pad - Cardinal Wings Quilted Premium Comfort Underpad

Best Bed Pad Made in America - Prevail Underpads

Best Discreet Bed Pad - Beck's Classic Highland Blue Plaid Reusable Underpad

Best Anti-Bacterial & Anti-Fungal Bed Pad - CareFor Deluxe Reusable Underpad

Best for Bariatric Users - Attends Premier Underpads

Best for the Price - Attends Care Night Preserver Underpads

Best Overall Disposal Bed Pad - McKesson Underpads

McKesson Super Underpads, Moderate Absorbency Price:$3.59 - $48.49

McKesson Underpads take the top spot for best overall disposable underpads because of their high-quality construction, wide variety of sizes and absorption levels, and overall customer feedback.

These underpads can be found in varying absorbencies from moderate all the way up to maximum, with two extra breathable options (in the ultra and maximum absorbencies) that offer an extra level of dryness for those prone to skin irritation. In addition, McKesson Underpads are designed to ensure a comfortable night's sleep or day of caregiving. They are ideal not only for nighttime incontinence but for protecting furniture, tending to wounds, changing feeding tubes, or changing ostomy bags.

Key Benefits & Features:

Disposable

Variety of absorbencies from moderate to maximum

Variety of sizes to fit different bed sizes and types of furniture

Polymer core locks in wetness and reduces the pH of urine

Hear it from a caregiver "I've tried many different brands but have always come back to McKesson. They're super absorbent and with the different sizes to choose from I've always been able to get just the right size I need. Not only that Carewell is the only company I've found that offers a smaller package."

- Nadine D.

Best Overall Washable Bed Pad - Beck's Classic Reusable Underpads

Beck's Classic Reusable Underpads are Carewell's pick for the best overall washable bed pad because of the high volume of positive feedback from users and caregivers, high absorbency, and low environmental impact.

With a 100% cotton birdseye top sheet, these washable bed pads are soft against the skin. The sturdy vinyl backing keeps the pad from shifting, so you don't have to worry about it moving out of place during the night. Plus, you don't have to worry about waste! These underpads are reusable, so they're good for the environment and your wallet — just toss them in the washing machine for a quick cycle between uses.

Key Benefits & Features:

Reusable/washable

Soft cotton top sheet, sturdy vinyl backing

Environmentally friendly

Comes in a variety of sizes all the way up to 36" x 72"

Heavy absorbency

Hear it from a caregiver "They are perfect for adults, children and with disabilities and animals big and small. I just ordered the 72" length, so very happy with product and people. Good to have in the house!!! Awesome product."

- Laura C.

Softest Disposable Bed Pad - Cardinal Wings Quilted Premium Comfort Underpad

Cardinal Wings Quilted Premium Comfort Underpad, Heavy Price:$9.99 - $59.99

For those who want the convenience of a disposable bed pad with the softness of a washable bed pad, our pick is Cardinal Wings Quilted Premium underpad. This bed pad is made in the USA and designed with an extra level of comfort in mind with its super soft silk top sheet.

Cardinal Wings Quilted Premium underpad is also designed with maximum breathability to keep air circulating, which makes this a perfect bed pad for low air loss beds.

Key Benefits & Features:

Disposable

Extra soft top sheet

Low air loss bed compatible

Heavy absorbency

Odor guards to reduce smells

Comes in two sizes

Hear it from a caregiver "Tried many underpads/chucks for my elderly mother. Most are so thin that the plastic backing causes her to sweat and leads to infections. NOT these! These are thin but substantial, structured and absorbent. Simply the best I've found in 6 years of trying most everything. They feel soft."

- Charlotte S.

Best Bed Pad Made in America - Prevail Underpads

Prevail Incontinence Underpads, Super Absorbency Price:$17.49 - $61.20

Prevail Underpads are a great product if you're looking for a disposable incontinence pad made in the United States. It combines heavy absorbency with an extra-strong construction that resists stretching and tearing even when wet—so you can be sure that accidents won't mess up your bed linens or other furniture. Thanks to its super-absorbent layer, anything pooled on top will quickly be pulled away and locked in the absorbent layer, offering a high level of protection and peace of mind.

Key Benefits & Features:

Disposable

Strong construction resists stretching & tearing

Made in the USA

Heavy absorbency

30” x 36”

Hear it from a caregiver "This item has made rotating my husband in bed easier. The plastic side helps position his body as I turn his body also aids in mishaps during the night."

- Diana C.

Best Discreet Bed Pad - Beck's Classic Highland Blue Plaid Reusable Underpad

Beck's Classic Highland Blue Plaid Reusable Underpad is designed with a fun plaid design that looks great on your bed and discreetly blends in with the regular bedding. With bold colors and patterns to help hide stains, you won't have to worry about embarrassment or messes. Inside, you'll find three layers of soft and thick quilting, a vinyl barrier, and a special 5-thread safety stitch for extra durability. Made with 55/45 cotton/polyester twill and quilted to a blended poly/rayon soaker, it boasts maximum absorbency, comfort, strength.

Key Benefits & Features:

Reusable/washable

Attractive design that blends in with regular bedding

Heavy absorbency

Comes in two sizes

Hear it from a caregiver "These plaid washable pads are the best. I buy these and the cardinal blue/white moderate - but hands down the plaid are my favorite - they are soft for the patient not irritating and wash up like a champ and stay looking new for literally 100s of washings."

- Susan V.

Best Anti-Bacterial & Anti-Fungal Bed Pad - CareFor Deluxe Reusable Underpad

CareFor Deluxe Reusable Underpad, Heavy Price:$28.77 - $59.15

This underpad is designed with an anti-bacterial, anti-fungal top sheet that helps wick away any fluid and prevents bacteria growth. It is 100% waterproof with a non-slip surface with its PVC/ polyester back sheet give that stays firmly in place.

It is also made to last with its three layers of heavy-duty fabric to help maintain shape even after washing. It's washable and reusable without losing quality or comfort, as well as being available in three sizes, including an extra-large size 36" x 70" option so you can find the right fit.

Key Benefits & Features:

reusable/washable

anti-bacterial & anti-fungal top sheet

100% waterproof

extra-large size available

heavy absorbency

Hear it from a caregiver "This product is much better quality and much more comfortable than the thin ones used for children. It stays put and does not wrinkle under use."

- Aiken

Best for Bariatric Users - Attends Premier Underpads

Attends Premier Underpads, Overnight Price:$19.99 - $109.99

Attends Premier Underpads are comfortable, disposable bed pads that provide heavy absorbency and Odor Guard to fight lingering smells. A dry-lock polymer core and an ultra-sturdy construction that can safely support individuals of up to 350 pounds make it ideal for bariatric users who may shift in the night or need to be repositioned by a caregiver. Featuring a supremely breathable design that is compatible with low airflow mattresses, these USA-made underpads offer maximum comfort and protection against wetness.

Key Benefits & Features:

Disposable

Can be used to reposition loved ones of up to 350 pounds

Heavy absorbency

Made in the USA

Hear it from a caregiver "Great size and I feel protected and dry from urinary leaks especially at night on my bed. The extra weight also helps keep it from sliding around. Very happy with this product and would not even consider any other one. The box is so handy and I can reach inside to pull the next one out when I need it. I would recommend this to anyone who needs the extra protection by far, hands down and two thumbs up for sure!"

- June L.

Caregiver Tip For optimal placement of a bed pad, place the pad at waist level on top of or under a fitted sheet. If you find the bed pad is getting displaced frequently, consider doubling up on pads, placing one horizontally and the other vertically and overlapping. Be sure to pull the underpad back to its desired position whenever you leave the bed.

Best for the Price - Attends Care Night Preserver Underpads

Attends Care Night Preserver Underpads, Heavy Price:$4.99 - $64.39

Attends Care Night Preserver Underpads are disposable bed pads that use a combination of absorbent polymer and cellulose fibers to provide heavy absorbency that locks away moisture, plus they're made specifically for nighttime use. You can purchase these pads in smaller packs so you only get what you need when you need it, and there are two sizes available for just the right fit. Purchase packs of up to 150 for the most bang for your buck at $0.43/pad.

Key Benefits & Features:

Disposable

Heavy absorbency

Can be purchased in smaller packs

Good for someone on a tight budget

Hear it from a caregiver "These are good for bed ridden patients that have to go in the bed because you can roll the patient on their side and have the pad under them to catch it all for easy clean up. Just toss the whole soiled pad away and voila! No washing reusable ones over and over."

- Fuji F.

How to Choose the Right Incontinence Underpad for You

There are a few main features to consider when selecting an underpad.

Disposable or reusable?

The first step to selecting an incontinence bed pad is deciding if you'd like to use disposable or washable reusable pads. Disposable bed pads are convenient because you only have to use them once and then throw them away, but single-use items are wasteful and may not be the right choice for someone who would like to be more environmentally friendly.

Washable bed pads may cost more upfront, but they're reusable and a great way to reduce environmental impact. Plus, washable bed pads are often softer and sturdier than disposables. The biggest consideration will be whether or not you can consistently wash a reusable bed pad in order to maintain a hygienic environment.

Caregiver Tip To dispose of a disposable bed pad, remove it from the bed, fold it up, and place it into a plastic bag (two plastic bags if it is especially soaked or contains feces). If possible, dispose of the bed pad in the bags in an outside trash can to reduce inside odors.

What level of absorbency do you need?

Generally, protection pads for beds come in light, moderate, heavy, and heavy-duty absorbencies. You should select bed pads based on how much liquid you estimate they will need to hold and how often you will change them. It's important to note that a thicker pad does not necessarily mean more absorbent. An underpad’s absorbency is based on the amount of polymer or fluff inside the absorbent layer of the pad. The more liquid-absorbing materials in the pad, the more absorbent it will be.

What size bed pad do you need?

Underpads come in a range of sizes to fit most beds comfortably. Smaller sizes are also great for use on wheelchairs, recliners, and other smaller pieces of furniture. For heavier individuals or those who like a bit more room when sleeping, extra-large underpad options are available to help ensure that you get the perfect level of protection with your purchase.

Do you need an extra breathable underpad?

Bed pads listed as "air flow compatible" or "breathable" are designed to be used on low air loss beds or for patients prone to skin irritation or breakdown. This type of underpad is made with specific materials to increase air circulation.

