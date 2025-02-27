Top Probiotic Foods for a Healthier Gut & Digestion (2025)

If you’re concerned about your gut health, adding more probiotic-rich foods can help optimize digestion and offer other health benefits. Probiotics are live microorganisms in your gut that kill harmful bacteria to create an optimally-balanced microbiome. This balance of gut flora is essential for healthy digestion, promoting regular bowel movements and helping to ease issues like gas, bloating, and constipation.

You can derive probiotics from certain foods or by taking supplements. What foods have probiotics? The majority of probiotic foods are fermented, as the fermentation process creates beneficial bacteria and other nutrients. However, high temperatures can kill probiotic bacteria, so it is important to look for labels that specify active cultures.

In this article, we review the benefits of probiotics and provide you with a list of the top foods to include in your diet for optimal gut and overall health.

Benefits of Eating More Probiotic-Rich Foods Why should you eat more probiotic-rich foods? A healthy gut microbiome helps optimize your digestion, but it also provides a host of other health benefits. The digestive tract is strongly linked to the immune system, with 70-80% of immune cells living in the gut. Optimal microbiome balance helps strengthen the immune system (1) to fight off infections and reduce chronic inflammation, and it supports the heart and endocrine systems. Research also indicates that an optimally-running digestive system supports brain health, improving cognitive functions like mental clarity and memory and helping to boost mood and well-being (2). Consuming foods high in probiotics may also help you manage your weight (3), according to research, as some strains support metabolic health. In addition, natural probiotics have powerful antioxidants that repair damage to the skin barrier, helping to reduce wrinkles, prevent acne, and boost hydration. With the multitude of health benefits they offer, it's more than worth incorporating more probiotic-rich foods into your diet. What are the best sources? Read more: Can You Take Probiotics with Vitamins and Minerals?

Made from milk fermented by probiotics, yogurt is often a rich source of lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria. However, it's important to look at the label to ensure it contains live cultures, as some yogurt loses its probiotic bacteria during processing. In addition to probiotics, yogurt contains protein, calcium, zinc, and vitamins B2 and B12, and supports the health of the bones, heart, and immune system. Yogurt may also help with weight management, as the protein can help curb hunger. Evidence also indicates it could support energy metabolism and help lower the risk of type II diabetes (4). Sauerkraut A favorite salty, sour-flavored Eastern European food, sauerkraut is shredded cabbage fermented with lactic acid. Often included as a side dish or topping on other foods like sausages, when unpasteurized it's one of the richest probiotic food sources. However, make sure to choose it in this form, as the pasteurization process strips it of live, active bacteria. Sauerkraut is also rich in fiber, which helps feed the probiotic bacteria for more optimal microbiome balance. It also contains nutrients like iron, potassium, vitamins C and K, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which help strengthen immunity, support eye health, and strengthen the bones. Miso Used frequently in Japanese dishes and soups, miso is a fermented seasoning made from salt, soybeans, and the fungus koji. It is a good source of probiotics and fiber to support a healthy microbiome (5) and enhance gut health, and it also contains protein and nutrients like iron, vitamin K, B vitamins, and manganese. Miso is high in choline, which plays a central role in cognitive functions like memory, learning, and focus. Research also supports the potential benefits of miso in strengthening heart health, balancing cholesterol and blood sugar, and helping with weight management. Tempeh A common meat substitute for people following a plant-based diet, tempeh is a fermented soybean-based food. In addition to being a complete protein source with all 9 amino acids, it is one of the foods high in probiotics and fiber that supports optimal microbiome balance and gut health. Tempeh also contains protein, and the fermentation process produces vitamin B12. This food also contains iron, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium. Evidence indicates it helps with weight management and may support the heart, brain, and immune system. Kefir Kefir is a fermented milk that is similar to yogurt, but richer in diverse natural probiotics. In addition to optimizing the microbiome to support gut health, the strains in this probiotic food may help prevent infection and strengthen the immune system. Kefir also contains protein, calcium, magnesium zinc, phosphorus, selenium, and vitamins A, B2, B12, and D. Potential health benefits include supporting heart health, strengthening bones, decreasing inflammation, and balancing cholesterol. It is low in lactose and may be ideal for those with an intolerance. Kimchi A popular Korean dish, kimchi contains fermented cabbage and other vegetables with a blend of seasonings. Rich in lactic acid probiotic bacteria and prebiotic fiber, consuming this food helps balance the gut microbiota and enhance digestive health (6). In addition to being one of the foods highest in probiotics, kimchi contains other key nutrients like iron, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins A, B, C, and K. It offers additional health benefits like supporting immune health, strengthening bones, and decreasing inflammation. Aged Cheeses Most aged cheeses are fermented, and many like gouda, cheddar, cottage cheese, and mozzarella contain probiotic bacteria. However, even fermented cheeses don't always have probiotics, so you have to check the nutrition label to ensure that it indicates live cultures. While some cheeses are higher in calories and saturated fat than other foods on our list, including them at moderate levels supports gut health and offers several other health benefits. Cheese contains protein, calcium, magnesium, zinc, vitamins A, D, and K, and B vitamins. It may help enhance heart and immune health, strengthen bones, and promote muscle growth. Pickles Do you like to add pickles to a sandwich, or munch on them as a side? Pickles are cucumbers fermented in salt and water, giving them a tangy sour flavor in most cases. While high in sodium, they are teeming with healthy probiotic bacteria to help your gut microbiome flourish and enhance digestive health. Make sure to avoid pickles made with vinegar, as they do not contain live probiotics. Pickles are also rich in Vitamin K, calcium, and potassium, making them ideal for supporting bone health.

Probiotics: How to Take and When If you want to increase your intake of probiotics, foods are the best source. There are no guidelines for the recommended daily intake, and you cannot overdose, so we suggest incorporating several fermented foods you enjoy into your diet regularly. If you don’t consume enough foods high in probiotics, consider taking a supplement to enhance your gut health. Available in the form of capsules, gummies, or powder, these formulas provide the healthy bacteria your gut needs to flourish. How should you take them? Consult with a healthcare practitioner regarding the correct dosage and timing for you. Some people should take a supplement daily, while providers may recommend 2 or 3 days a week for others.

Some probiotics are best taken on an empty stomach, while other strains should be combined with a meal. Follow the label directions and the advice of your healthcare practitioner.

The ideal time to take your supplement depends on the strains included. Some are best taken in the morning, while others work better a couple of hours after dinner. Again, follow the label and the advice of your provider. Also read: Can You Take Prebiotics and Probiotics Together?