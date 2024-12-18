Tottoko Hamtarou Ova 1: Hamtaro No Otanjoubi - Mama Wo Tasunete Sanzen Techi Techi Actor (2024)

Happy Birthday Hamtaro - 3000 Hammy Steps In Search Of Mommy (ハム太郎のおたんじょうび〜ママをたずねて三千てちてち〜) is a special OVA of Hamtaro. It was released on August 6th, 2001 in Japan, exclusively on home video. In English territories, a small portion of the episode was included in the Happy Birthday Hamtaro Special!, aired on TV in 2003. Note: this section contains important plot points that could be considered spoilers. It's Hamtaro's birthday, and Laura is looking at a photo album with him. She shows Hamtaro a