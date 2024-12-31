Tradita A Morte (1989) Movie Review

  Written and directed by Pasquale Fanetti, "Tradita a morte"

  • Unhappily married rich lady Emanuelle is fed up with her sleazy, disgusting and overbearing lout husband Michael and other men insensitively treating her like a piece of meat. So Emanuelle dumps Michael and gets involved in a torrid lesbian affair with enticing novelist Leona.

  • Unhappily married rich lady Emanuelle is fed up with her sleazy, disgusting and overbearing lout husband Michael and other men insensitively treating her like a piece of meat. So Emanuelle dumps Michael and gets involved in a torrid lesbian affair with enticing novelist Leona.

  Lady Emanuelle: Movie from 1989 with Ileana Carisio, Gianni Macchia, Antonio Zequila.

  • Unhappily married rich lady Emanuelle is fed up with her sleazy, disgusting and overbearing lout husband Michael and other men insensitively treating her like a piece of meat. So Emanuelle dumps Michael and gets involved in a torrid lesbian affair with enticing novelist Leona.

  1989. Original title, Tradita a morte. Region code, 2. Cast & Crew. Actor. Micaela · Malù · Gianni Macchia

  • Malù, die Enkelin Lady Chatterleys, ist sehr frustriert. Sie führt eine erotisch, unbefriedigende Ehe und träumt von so leidenschaftlichen und gefährlichen Affären, wie sie das geheime Tagebuch ihrer berühmt-berüchtigten Grossmutter offenbart. Plötzlich taucht die schöne und interessante Lyonn bei ihr auf. Von ihr wird sie zu verbotenen, ausschweifenden Spielen verführt, die Malùs bisher verborgene, ungezügelte Sinnlichkeit freilegen.

  Tradita a morte (engl. Lady Emanuelle, 1989), Drama mit Malù als Emanuelle

  Original / Other Title: Tradita a morte. Director: Pasquale Fanetti.

  • Unhappily married rich lady Emanuelle is fed up with her husband and other men insensitively treating her like a piece of meat. So Emanuelle dumps her husband and gets involved in a torrid lesbian affair with enticing novelist Leona. But their relationship also becomes complicated, leading her to fuck other men and cheat on Leona with a young man.

  Tradita a morte; Herstellungsland: Italien; Erscheinungsjahr: 1989

  Von Pasquale Fanetti. Mit José Dingeo, Gianni Macchia, Malù, Micaela, Antonio Zequila.

