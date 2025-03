Tradução + Dublagem do Doom 3 – PC [PT-BR] (2025)

Não to conseguindo colar os itens do mod na pasta do doom 3, nem no bfg. Aparece 2 erros diferentes 0x80004005 ou 0x8096002. Tenho o doom pela steam. Oque pode ser???

Top Articles

Latest Posts

Recommended Articles

Author information

Name: Nathanael Baumbach

Birthday: 1998-12-02

Address: Apt. 829 751 Glover View, West Orlando, IN 22436

Phone: +901025288581

Job: Internal IT Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Motor sports, Flying, Skiing, Hooping, Lego building, Ice skating

Introduction: My name is Nathanael Baumbach, I am a fantastic, nice, victorious, brave, healthy, cute, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.