Transformers One: A Resurgence for the Franchise (2025)

Transformers One is a wonderfully rich and rewarding take on the origins of the Transformers. Aside from a few minor niggles, this story is more than meets the eye.

After more than four decades, a new Transformers animated movie has arrived in the form of TRANSFORMERS ONE. The film has an uphill task to win over a fan base ravaged by the divisive Michael Bay movies. After Rise of the Beasts failed to ignite the box office, the franchise needs to regain its legs. But can director Josh Cooley right the ship and deliver a movie worthy of the franchise? Or is Transformers One another tepid adventure destined for the bargain bin?

REVIEW

Fear not, Transformers fans, because Transformers One is an absolute blast. With its mix of breathtaking animation, stunning visuals, bold storyline, and noteworthy voice acting, the film truly delivers. Sadly, it isn’t without its flaws; after all, no film is perfect, and here, the film is mired by some childish antics in the early going that leave a lot to be desired. Thankfully, they only affect the opening half of the film. But they are soon banished by a sensational second half that hits all the right marks and sends die-hard Transformers fans into delirium. The result is the best Transformers project since the original animated movie captured lightning in a bottle in 1986.

VOICE CAST

The talented voice cast tasked with bringing the characters to life is the first thing that needs addressing. Peter Cullen has been the voice of Optimus Prime since the original animated series launched in 1984, so the decision to cast Chris Hemsworth in the role was a bold choice. And for the most part, it pays off. Cullen is Optimus Prime; his voice is iconic and instantly recognizable worldwide, and nothing can change that. Instead of opening themselves to universal condemnation, the filmmakers sidestepped the controversy by returning the character to his roots. Here, Hemsworth plays the beloved Autobot leader in time before he takes up the mantle of PRIME, and his work is commendable.

A lowly mining bot, Orion Pax yearns for a better future for his people. His mining brethren lacktransformation cogs, the essential components that allow them to transform and become actual TRANSFORMERS. Only the robots of higher stature have this ability. But, with the fabled Matrix of Leadership lost in the war against the Quintessons, Pax spends his free time in the Cybertron archives, desperate for a clue to its whereabouts. The only downside? The archives are off-limitsto all but the upper class of Cybertron’s elite.

ARCHIVE RAIDER

With Cybertron’s beloved leader, Sentinel Prime, scouring the ravaged and restricted planet’s surface for the Matrix, Pax, desperate to play his part in the planet’s restoration, breaks into the archives and begins his research. However, a swift security alert later, Pax is fleeing for his life from two of the planet’s security agents. After a bold and daring escape, Pax is rescued by his long-time friend, D-16 – the future Megatron and we witness their strong bond before its inevitable rift.

BROTHERS IN ARMS

We continue to follow the unlikely pair as they resume their ordinary mining tasks. Their distinctive traits become evident in this setting. Pax, the reliable bot, goes to great lengths to safeguard his fellow miners. On the other hand, D-16 shows less interest, caring only for Pax. Their shift manager, Elita-1, focuses solely on her maintenance record and career advancement. However, when a sudden cave-in occurs in the Energon mines, her career takes a hit as she bears the brunt of the blame.

After surviving the cave-in, Pax and D-16 enter the Iacon 5000, a race through Iacon City reserved for only the best of the Robots in Disguise to enter. Undeterred, the duo sneaks into the race, determined to show that mining bots are more than meets the eye. With only jetpacks to keep up with other better-equipped brethren, our heroic bots do everything they can to propel the mining guild into the limelight. And amazingly, their efforts paid off and caught the attention of Sentinel Prime.

SENTINEL PRIME

After a chance meeting with their heroic leader, Sentinel Prime, Pax, D-16, Elita-1, and a new companion named B-127, aka Bumblebee, find themselves thrust into a daring mission to the surface that will test them to their limits. Along the way, significant revelations change their entire outlook on life and put Pax and D-16 on a collision course that will change the face of Cybertron forever.What follows is the birth of the Transformers as we know them.

At this stage, Pax/Prime, D-16/Megatron, Elita-1, and B-177/Bumblebee are pretty different from the heroic characters we know. Pax is focused on creating a better future for the miners, extremely loyal, and dedicated to his comrades, but his lack of experience often leads to trouble. His impulsive nature causes conflict with D-16, who feels entitled to recognition for his hard work and loyalty. Elita-1 values order and duty but struggles to see the positive qualities in her companions who don’t conform. On the other hand, B-127 comes across as that bothersome friend we all tolerate. This depiction of Bumblebee may not sit well with long-time fans, as it introduces new aspects of his personality – and they aren’t welcome additions. Kids will probably adore these traits, but diehard fans will feel differently when the credits roll.

EVOLUTION

Of course, we shouldn’t expect our beloved bots to be the refined versions we know and love. After all, this is an origin story. But seeing these pillars of the franchise so casual and cavalier is jarring. Even more alarming is the vocabulary they use throughout. Hearing Pax and his cohorts talking like inexperienced teenagers leaves a lot to be desired and is my biggest complaint about the film. In fact, this is my only real gripe with the movie. But when you hear Pax using modern terminology, Optimus Prime would never say or hear Bumblebee refer to himself as “Badassatron” for the thirtieth time, it begins to grate very quickly.

Thankfully, Elita-1 is spared this minor character assassination. However, her story arc finds her learning to see the good in her companions and becoming a valued member of Optimus Prime’s inner circle. The payoff is worth the wait, but the journey may be a test of endurance for some of us.

ROBOTS IN DISGUISE

As the first animated film in the series since the iconic TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE, the expectations for this movie are sky-high. Luckily, it exceeds all expectations. The visuals are stunning, with vibrant colors and quintessential Transformers style. Josh Cooley, a self-proclaimed fan of the original animated series, clearly poured his passion into the film. It feels like a true successor to the series and wholeheartedly honors its legacy.

What’s more, the story is littered with Easter eggs and nuggets of trivia that will make even the most diehard fan drool with glee. As I watched, I couldn’t stop smiling like a teenager whenever certain lines of dialogue sparked that fantastic sense of nostalgia—and there were so many of them. This all builds up to an incredible finale that delivers everything a Transformers fan could ever want – AND IT’s PRETTY EPIC.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

Accompanying the spectacle on the screen is another pulse-pounding soundtrack from Brian Tyler. Although the score doesn’t boast the same brilliance as Vince DiCola’s synthesized awesomeness from 1986, the soundtrack fits the material perfectly. From the light opening moments to the darker turn that arrives around the midway point, the score echoes the narratives at play on the screen. It is a testament to Tyler for effortlessly matching the film’s tone and for heightening the ride on the screen. When the action truly kicks into high gear, the score hits its stride to match, leading to the best finale in any Transformers movie since 1986.If you’re a Gen-1 fan, you’re in for a rollercoaster ride of a lifetime.

VERDICT

As a lifelong Transformers fan, I had a blast with TRANSFORMERS ONE. The film is the best in the series since the animated classic of 1986. It delivers everything a fan could ever ask for. From its grand spectacle to its slam-bang finish, the film is truly epic. Although the childish dialogue is grating at first, it is quickly banished and replaced with some of the best iconography in the series to date. The soundtrack is bold and heroic, the animation is breathtaking, and the voice actors deliver where it counts. Sure, Chris Hemsworth isn’t Peter Cullen, but there is enough here to conjure the essence of Optimus Prime and give him an origin story truly more than meets the eye.

If you’ve been waiting for the best Transformers film in the last four decades, the wait is finally over. The film may be animated, but this is how all Transformers films need to be made—with love, affection, and a deep-seated love of the source material. So, Transform and roll out to your nearest cinema—til all are one!

TRANSFORMERS ONE will be released in UK cinemas on October 11th.

