'Transformers One' Review: 2024's Biggest Surprise — FilmSpeak (2025)

The film is directed by Josh Cooley, who previously helmed the underrated Toy Story 4, another shockingly good animated film. Cooley’s grasp on action and character is assured and confident, delivering outstanding action sequences and character-driven moments that are better than they have any right to be. In the midst of the cacophony of explosions and moving gears, Cooley never loses sight of the characters, making sure their journey is seen through to the end and is handled with care and affection. The film’s central theme about the power of belief and how it relates to both Prime and Megatron is handled tremendously well. Prime is firm in his belief that he is destined to be far more than a measly mining bot, which propels him on his journey to becoming a true hero while Megatron’s firm belief in something, more specifically someone, a belief that is shattered, causes him to devolve into evil incarnate. Exploring the two sides to that coin through their characters is a stroke of genius.

The animated film is also unafraid to explore darker territory with its core characters, a refreshing change of pace for this world and this genre. For a film that was clearly marketed toward a younger demographic, it’s surprising how mature and visceral this adventure turns out to be. The action sequences are intense, wholly immersive, and very violent, pushing the boundaries of its PG rating. However, rest assured that this isn’t a dark, dour affair. The film is also very funny, jokes flying rapidly and furiously in the film’s first two acts, hitting the bullseye far more than anticipated. There’s humor here that can be enjoyed by both children and adults, visual gags and high-brow humor both on the menu.