'Transformers One' Review: 2024's Biggest Surprise — FilmSpeak (2025)

The biggest surprise of 2024 has arrived in ‘Transformers One’, an animated film that delivers the action-packed goods and an emotionally powerful origin story for the iconic OPtimus Prime and Megatron.
The Transformers IP is looking to evolve in Transformers One, an animated film that tells the untold origin story of heated enemies Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) as their seemingly rock-solid friendship slowly decays as they try to change the fate of Cybertron forever. Joining Hemsworth and Tyree Henry in this star-studded cast are Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, Lawrence Fishburne, and Steve Buscemi. Fortunately, this talented cast and uncharted territory for the characters isn’t wasted in this surprisingly powerful film.
This film works very well due in large part to the terrific storytelling and voice performances. While he may be no Peter Cullen, Hemsworth proves to be a perfect fit for Prime, channeling the spirit and cadence of the character effectively throughout. Tyree Henry is also fantastic here, giving the audience many new shades to the iconic Megatron as he slowly loses his grasp on sanity and turns sinister. The two sell the characters’ friendship extremely well, making it feel lived-in and fleshed out within the first few minutes of interaction. Their chemistry is palpable and effortless, making the inevitable trajectory of their relationship all the more heartbreaking.
The supporting cast is also very strong here, Johansson adding a prickly charm to her Elita-1 while Michael Key provides the film’s biggest laughs as Bumblebee/B-127. However, Hamm is a force to be reckoned with here as the villainous Sentinel Prime, chewing up scenery and relishing every word he gets to utter as the polished, larger than life leader of Cybertron. Each of their characters get ample time to shine and be fleshed out, making for an eclectic set of characters that is fascinating and very entertaining to watch. In short, these revered characters have never been more compelling to watch than they are here.
The film is directed by Josh Cooley, who previously helmed the underrated Toy Story 4, another shockingly good animated film. Cooley’s grasp on action and character is assured and confident, delivering outstanding action sequences and character-driven moments that are better than they have any right to be. In the midst of the cacophony of explosions and moving gears, Cooley never loses sight of the characters, making sure their journey is seen through to the end and is handled with care and affection. The film’s central theme about the power of belief and how it relates to both Prime and Megatron is handled tremendously well. Prime is firm in his belief that he is destined to be far more than a measly mining bot, which propels him on his journey to becoming a true hero while Megatron’s firm belief in something, more specifically someone, a belief that is shattered, causes him to devolve into evil incarnate. Exploring the two sides to that coin through their characters is a stroke of genius.
The animated film is also unafraid to explore darker territory with its core characters, a refreshing change of pace for this world and this genre. For a film that was clearly marketed toward a younger demographic, it’s surprising how mature and visceral this adventure turns out to be. The action sequences are intense, wholly immersive, and very violent, pushing the boundaries of its PG rating. However, rest assured that this isn’t a dark, dour affair. The film is also very funny, jokes flying rapidly and furiously in the film’s first two acts, hitting the bullseye far more than anticipated. There’s humor here that can be enjoyed by both children and adults, visual gags and high-brow humor both on the menu.
Without burying the lead too much, the animation on display is simply stunning. The attention to detail, the world building, and the meticulous design of every facet of the film, from the look and functionality of the various Transformers to the distinct locales, is all incredible to look at. Every shot looks gorgeous, fully enveloping the viewer in this world and the characters that inhabit it. Without a doubt, the film is one of the most gorgeous animated films to be released this year, settling at the top of the list for now.
However, the film isn’t perfect or without a couple of setbacks. The first act of the film is a little too safe and geared toward children, essentially being the film the trailers have aimed to sell. While the first act does a great job establishing the central friendship between Prime and Megatron, the humor is a little forced and the pacing feels rushed in order to cover a lot of ground briskly. Also, there are some supporting characters that are introduced in the last act of the film that have considerable potential, but are ultimately plot devices that don’t amount to much more.
Transformers One is a genuinely phenomenal pleasant surprise. Its winning combination of drop dead gorgeous animation, colorful characters, passionate storytelling and heart cements it as one of the year’s best films. It’s by far and away the best Transformers film to date and one that showcases boundless potential for a possible new animated franchise. If this animated film proves anything, it’s that there truly is more than meets the eye when it comes to these beloved characters.
Grade: [A-]
