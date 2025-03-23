Treating Hernia Types and Managing Pain (2025)

A hernia is a bulging internal sac that pushes through a weakened area of muscle, such as a hole in the abdominal walls. Most hernias develop in the stomach or groin area. Once you develop a hernia, it can only be repaired through surgery.

Describing Hernia Pain Based on Type

There are a few different kinds of hernias, almost all of which develop in the stomach or groin. The most common examples are:

Femoral hernias : Femoral hernias develop in the upper part of the thighs just beneath the groin area. These bulges may hurt or look more obvious when you strain your muscles, such as by picking something up or standing for an extended period of time.

: Femoral hernias develop in the upper part of the thighs just beneath the groin area. These bulges may hurt or look more obvious when you strain your muscles, such as by picking something up or standing for an extended period of time. Inguinal hernias : Inguinal hernias are the most common type of hernia. They cause a bulge in the groin or scrotum that looks bigger or even “pops out” when you lift something heavy or cough. Symptoms may also include burning, straining, or a heavy ache in the groin area.

: Inguinal hernias are the most common type of hernia. They cause a bulge in the groin or scrotum that looks bigger or even “pops out” when you lift something heavy or cough. Symptoms may also include burning, straining, or a heavy ache in the groin area. Umbilical hernias : As the name suggests, umbilical hernias develop near the belly button, where the umbilical cord was connected. They often occur in infants just after birth. They cause painless swelling that may become more noticeable when the baby is upright or crying.

: As the name suggests, umbilical hernias develop near the belly button, where the umbilical cord was connected. They often occur in infants just after birth. They cause painless swelling that may become more noticeable when the baby is upright or crying. Hiatal hernias : A hiatal hernia occurs when part of the abdominal tissue pushes into the diaphragm (the major respiratory muscle, located below the lungs), which can cause chest pain, heartburn, and difficulty swallowing.

: A hiatal hernia occurs when part of the abdominal tissue pushes into the diaphragm (the major respiratory muscle, located below the lungs), which can cause chest pain, heartburn, and difficulty swallowing. Incisional hernias : Incisional hernias, also known as ventral hernias , usually form in an area where you received abdominal surgery. Like other types of hernias, they usually cause swelling and pain that gets worse when you sit or stand up, cough, or defecate.



Emergency Symptoms

If blood flow is restricted to your hernia, you may develop a life-threatening complication called a strangulated hernia. Seek medical help right away if you have any signs of a strangulated hernia, such as:

Bloating

Fever

Inability to defecate or urinate

Increase in size or a hernia that suddenly gets bigger or remains, even when lying down

Redness or discoloration around the hernia

Severe pain in the affected area

Vomiting

Less Common (But Possible) Symptoms

The main symptoms of a hernia are pain and bulging in the affected area, as described above. Less common symptoms may include acid reflux (when stomach acid backs up into the esophagus, or food tube) or chest discomfort, especially if you have a hiatal hernia. Some people with femoral hernias also experience nausea and vomiting.

In rare cases, people with less common types of hernias, such as babies with diaphragmatic hernias, may have trouble breathing as a result of parts of the internal organs pushing into the chest.



When Is Hernia Repair Crucial?

Not every hernia is symptomatic or requires surgery. However, they will not go away on their own, and some get larger over time.

Hernias may also cause serious and even fatal complications if they become strangulated, meaning that blood flow to the area is restricted, as described above. They can also become incarcerated, which happens when a piece of your intestine gets trapped in the hernia. If this occurs, you will need to undergo emergency surgery. This is especially common for femoral hernias.

How a Hernia Forms

Hernias typically develop because the abdominal walls are weaker than normal—often due to overexertion of the muscles. Some hernias are congenital, meaning that they are present from birth.

Anyone can develop a hernia, including both men and women, as well as infants and children. Some of the risk factors for hernias include:

Abdominal surgery in the past

Connective tissue disorders

Chronic constipation

Chronic cough

Cystic fibrosis

Genetic mutations (certain ones)

Having obesity

Kidney failure

Pregnancy

Repetitive heavy lifting

Smoking

Undescended testicles

Urinating difficulty, such as due to an enlarged prostate

Confirming a Hernia Diagnosis

If your healthcare provider suspects that you have a hernia, they may perform a physical examination. They will feel for a bulging of the hernia when you cough or when you perform a physical maneuver, such as bending or lifting.

To confirm a diagnosis, you’ll need to undergo imaging tests. These may include imaging of the abdomen and/or groin area using the following methods:

Computed tomography (CT) scans

Ultrasounds

X-rays



How to Relieve Hernia Discomfort

While you’re waiting for a diagnosis or surgery to repair a hernia, you can take several steps to relieve your pain and prevent complications, including:

Avoiding heavy lifting

Lifting things using your legs rather than bending over to pick them up

Staying hydrated

Going to the bathroom right away when you have the urge

Increasing fiber intake

Limiting alcohol intake

Quitting smoking

Exercising regularly

Managing your weight if necessary

Treatment to Repair a Hernia

If your hernia is small and not causing many symptoms, your healthcare provider may not recommend surgery. Some people opt for hernia repair surgery, also called hernioplasty or herniorrhaphy, to relieve their symptoms or prevent serious complications.

Surgery to repair your hernia may be either open, which involves larger incisions, or laparoscopic , making keyhole incisions that are less invasive. During the procedure, your surgeon can push the sac back into its original place and repair the damaged muscle walls, or fascia, with stitches and/or mesh.Hernias are unlikely to return after they are repaired, except for incisional hernias.

Healing Timeline After Hernia Surgery

Healing timelines after hernia surgery will depend on your overall health, your pain tolerance, and the size of the hernia. Generally, though, you can expect to gradually return to your normal activity level after about a week.

Typically, you will need to stay in the hospital or rest at home for 24 hours after surgery. You may need to take medication for pain relief for a few days, after which your pain should start to subside. Most people are able to drive and/or return to work after about two weeks.

While you recover, your healthcare provider may recommend that you do the following:

Avoid alcohol for several days.

Stop smoking for at least two weeks.

Take a gentle laxative to soothe constipation.



Daily Movement and Easing Back Into Exercise

It’s important to take the time you need to rest after having surgery to repair a hernia. Still, easing back into movement and gentle exercise can actually help you recover more quickly by improving blood flow, which may speed up the healing process. It can also help to prevent postoperative complications, such as blood clots.

Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions about how long you should avoid heavy lifting or rigorous workouts—often up to six weeks after surgery. Most people can start taking walks and returning to gentle to moderate activity after a few days. If you have any severe pain while exercising, stop what you’re doing and let your healthcare provider know right away.

Summary

A hernia is a sac of internal tissue or organs that bulges into a weakened or damaged area of the abdominal walls. There are many different kinds of hernias, including inguinal, femoral, umbilical, hiatal, and incisional hernias. Typically caused by repetitive strain, hernias often lead to symptoms like swelling and pain that get worse when you exert yourself.

Your healthcare team may recommend that you undergo surgery to repair your hernia if your symptoms are affecting your quality or life or if you have a high risk of related complications. Talk to your healthcare provider if you think that hernia repair surgery may be right for you.

