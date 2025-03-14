Treatments for Psoriatic Arthritis | Arthritis Foundation (2025)

By Stephanie Watson | June 17, 2022

Treating psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is tricky because this disease affects both the skin and joints. PsA treatment includes a combination of medication and non-drug therapies like exercise, massage, heat and cold. It’s personalized to your symptoms and the severity of your disease.

The goals of treatment are to

Slow the disease and possibly put it into remission

Relieve pain and other symptoms

Protect your skin and joints

You may need to see a team of specialists, including a rheumatologist to manage joint pain and a dermatologist for skin symptoms. Work with your medical team to find the treatment approach that works for you.

Medications

Medicines are an important part of treating PsA and managing flares. Psoriatic arthritis medications may include some or all of the following:

NSAIDs. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may be enough to control inflammation and pain in mild PsA. NSAIDs come in over-the-counter versions like aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Naprosyn), or with a prescription from your doctor.

may be enough to control inflammation and pain in mild PsA. NSAIDs come in over-the-counter versions like aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Naprosyn), or with a prescription from your doctor. Biologics. These medications are for people with more severe PsA. A type of biologic called a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor is often the first medication doctors recommend for active PsA. TNF inhibitors approved for psoriatic arthritis include adalimumab (Humira), etanercept (Enbrel), infliximab (Remicade), golimumab (Simponi, Simponi Aria) and certolizumab pegol (Cimzia). If your disease is very severe or it doesn’t respond to one or more TNF inhibitors, your doctor might try a biologic that blocks interleukin-17 (IL-17) or interleukins 12 and 23 (IL 12/23) — either secukinumab (Cosentyx), guselkumab (Tremfya), risankizumab (Skyrizi), ustekinumab (Stelara) or ixekizumab (Taltz). Certain people who can’t take these or who don’t have adequate response may try abatacept (Orencia), a type of biologic that works differently in the body. Some are more effective for skin symptoms while others work better for joints. You will not be prescribed more than one biologic at a time.

These medications are for people with more severe PsA. A type of biologic called a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor is often the first medication doctors recommend for active PsA. TNF inhibitors approved for psoriatic arthritis include adalimumab (Humira), etanercept (Enbrel), infliximab (Remicade), golimumab (Simponi, Simponi Aria) and certolizumab pegol (Cimzia). If your disease is very severe or it doesn’t respond to one or more TNF inhibitors, your doctor might try a biologic that blocks interleukin-17 (IL-17) or interleukins 12 and 23 (IL 12/23) — either secukinumab (Cosentyx), guselkumab (Tremfya), risankizumab (Skyrizi), ustekinumab (Stelara) or ixekizumab (Taltz). Certain people who can’t take these or who don’t have adequate response may try abatacept (Orencia), a type of biologic that works differently in the body. Some are more effective for skin symptoms while others work better for joints. You will not be prescribed more than one biologic at a time. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Conventional synthetic DMARDs like methotrexate slow or prevent inflammation that damages joints and skin. A biologic may be used with a conventional DMARD to manage symptoms. Targeted syntheticDMARDs also slow or prevent inflammation, but they target specific parts and pathways in the immune system rather than having a widespread effect, like conventional DMARDs. Three targeted DMARDs are approved to treat PsA: apremilast (Otezla), and two Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, upadacitinob (Rinvoq) and tofacitinib (Xeljanz).

Conventional synthetic DMARDs like methotrexate slow or prevent inflammation that damages joints and skin. A biologic may be used with a conventional to manage symptoms. Targeted syntheticDMARDs also slow or prevent inflammation, but they target specific parts and pathways in the immune system rather than having a widespread effect, like conventional DMARDs. Three targeted DMARDs are approved to treat PsA: apremilast (Otezla), and two Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, upadacitinob (Rinvoq) and tofacitinib (Xeljanz). Corticosteroids. Injecting corticosteroids (steroids) into affected joints can quickly lower inflammation and relieve pain. Steroid injections are a short-term treatment for disease flares.

Injecting (steroids) into affected joints can quickly lower inflammation and relieve pain. Steroid injections are a short-term treatment for disease flares. Topical treatments. Biologics and other DMARDs also treat skin plaques and nail changes from psoriasis. Along with these treatments, you can use over-the-counter or prescription creams, ointments and other topical products containing steroids or nonsteroid medications, such as anthralin, vitamin A, salicylic acid or coal tar to relieve skin psoriasis.

Physical Therapy and Exercise

Exercise is an important part of treating PsA. Staying active relieves pain and stiffness, boosts energy and mood, and improves overall health and function. The ideal workout program for PsA includes a mix of aerobic exercises, strength training and stretching.

Walking, swimming and biking are low-impact aerobic exercises that don’t put too much stress on sore joints. Just avoid the pool during flares because the chlorine can irritate your skin. Yoga and tai chi combine deep breathing and relaxation with fitness. Check with your doctor before trying any new fitness routine and ease into it slowly. A physical therapist (PT) can teach you exercises and techniques to improve your strength and joint range of motion. The PT can create a program to maximize your mobility without causing pain. An occupational therapist (OT) can teach you techniques to make daily activities easier and less painful.

Living With PsA

In addition to medication, exercise and physical therapy, you can do a few things on your own to relieve symptoms and minimize the impact of PsA on your life.