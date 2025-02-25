Trending Korean beauty products you can find on Amazon (2025)

Get your glow up

Korean beauty has revolutionized the industry with its holistic approach to skin care. K-beauty brands tend to embody a skin-first philosophy, prioritizing your skin's natural beauty and health. Korean skin care and beauty products are known for their gentleyet highly effective ingredients and innovative formulas. From serums and essences tosheet masks and toners, here are some of the best Korean beauty productsto try — and they're all conveniently available on Amazon.

Best Korean beauty products on Amazon

Hanyul Red Rice Moisture Firming Cream

Red rice, which holds moisture 690 times its size,is the star ingredient in this deeply hydrating moisturizer. The cream helps firm and smooth your skin.

Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask

For an extra boost of moisture while you slumber, try this overnight leave-on mask designed to add bounce and firmness to your skin. It's formulated with peony extract and collagen.

HANYUL Yuja (Yuzu) Vita Tone Up Apple Zone Toner Pads

Brighten your cheeks and under-eye area with these toning pads saturated with vitamin C andniacinamide. It keeps your skin hydrated and dewyas well.

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask

These nifty sheet masks went viral on TikTok for good reason.The hydrating mask turns transparent after three hours of wear or overnight, delivering active ingredients deep into the skin. It leaves your complexion looking and feeling healthier.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this essence is designed to keep skin dryness and aging at bay. The lightweight product absorbs quickly into the skin yet delivers long-lasting hydration. It also helps reduce the size of pores.

A’PIEU Icing Sweet Bar Mask Sheet

These fun and fruity sheet masks are alcohol-free and will hydrate, calm, smooth and brightenyour skin, depending on the scent. They include mandarin, melon, watermelon and pineapple.

Tonymoly Intense Care Gold Snail Eye Mask Pot

In these soothing eye patches, fermented snail mucus is combined with brightening 24-karat gold in a formula designed to awaken and rejuvenate your delicate under-eye skin. The pot includes 30 pairs of gel pads thathelp encourage collagen production.

Laneige Water Bank Cleansing Foam

Blue hyaluronic acid in this cleansing foam works to hydrate your skin while you clean it. Meanwhile, papain enzyme and cellulose capsules soften and exfoliate.

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Blemish Busting Toner

If oily or acne-prone skin is your concern, this toner with 95% snail mucin and cica can help. It’s designed to clear and minimize the look of pores, eliminate blemishes, calm signs of redness and strengthen your skin barrier.

Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser

Your most stubborn makeup is no match for this oil cleanser. It cuts through waterproof formulas with ease and doesn't leave your skin feeling dry or stripped. The formula uses botanical antioxidants, such as ginger root extract and pineapple ferment extract, to brighten and protect the skin against free radicals.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

With a cooling gel texture, this light overnight mask is just what your skin needs after a long day. It contains a slew of calming minerals suspended in mineral water to hydrate and plump the skin, lock in moisture and reduce inflammation. It works well for all skin types.

CosrxAcne Pimple Master Patch

One of Cosrx's bestselling products, these hydrocolloid acne patches are a savior for breakouts. They can be used as an overnight spot treatment to help shrink and heal active acne faster and prevent further infection. Each pack comes with 24 patches in various sizes.

Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb

Like a tall glass of water for tired skin, this refreshing formula delivers an instant burst of hydration to the eye area. It also helps smooth out fine lines and boost skin elasticity, thanks to powerhouse ingredients, such as tiger grass, squalene, glycerin and ceramides.

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

This gentle cleanser does more than just deeply cleanse your face. Thanks to rice water and ceramides, it also helps brighten your complexion and even out your skin tone. Plus, the creamy texture doesn't irritate or dry, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

Formulated with volcanic ash, this mask is great for absorbing excess sebum. Plus, lactic acid helps with pore size and exfoliates as well.

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

This luxurious cleansing balm has a sorbet-like texture that deeply cleanses your skin and melts away every bit of makeup from your face. It is less messy thanan oil cleanser and doesn't leave an oily residue on the skin. It works for all skin types.

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Probio Ampoule

A supercharged version of a serum, ampoules contain higher concentrations of active ingredients. This one includes 10 skin-strengthening probiotics and promises to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps boost your skin's elasticity and smooth out its texture.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This award-winning lip sleeping mask uses a blend of butters, antioxidants and vitamin C to nourish and hydrate your lips. Its moisture-locking formula helps soften your lips while you snooze, so you wake up to smooth, supple lips. It comes in a bunch of flavors.

Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream with Ceramide

This gentle cream hydrates yourskin with ceramide and protects its moisture barrier. It provides long-lasting hydration with encapsulating beads that absorb into your skin.

Goodall Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum

This vitamin C serum is formulated with green tangerine, an ingredient rich in antioxidants that has a brightening effect to minimize the appearance of acne hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Soothing ingredients, including tiger grass, protect the moisture barrier.

Round Lab Dokdo Toner

This facial toner removes dead skin cells while hydrating the skin.The panthenol, allantoin and betaine in the formula soothe irritated skin. It has a watery texture that absorbs easily into the skin without leaving a sticky finish.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream

This antiaging cream is designed for mature skin. Concentrated ginseng targets fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin smoother and firmer for a more youthful appearance.

I Dew Care Kitten My Balance On Skin Care Set

This Korean skin care set features kaolin, which targets excess oil and refines the skin, as well as heartleaf extract, which has a clarifying, calming effect on the skin. You start with the cleanser, follow with the clay mask and finish with the serum. This set is conveniently travel-sized, so you can easily take it on the go.

