Trends Shaping the Future of Recreation and Aquatic Facility Design - Mile High CRE (2025)

OLC (Ohlson Lavoie Corporation), an international architecture firm founded in 1961 with an office in Denver, has shared key trends shaping the future of recreationand aquatic facility design.

As communities grow and change, so do their expectations for public spaces. Recreation centers, aquatic complexes, and sports facilities are no longer just places for exercise—they are hubs of wellness, social connection, and community engagement. OLC is committed to designing spaces that meet these evolving needs through thoughtful, sustainable, and innovative design solutions.

Here’s a look at those key trends:

Sustainability & Resilient Design: Building for the Future

Energy-Efficient HVAC & Pool Systems – Advanced dehumidification and heat recovery systems are reducing energy use in aquatic centers.

– Advanced dehumidification and heat recovery systems are reducing energy use in aquatic centers. Solar & Geothermal Integration – Many facilities are turning to electrification and renewable energy to offset high energy costs.

– Many facilities are turning to electrification and renewable energy to offset high energy costs. Net-Zero & LEED Certification Goals – Municipalities and private entities alike are pushing for carbon-neutral buildings.

– Municipalities and private entities alike are pushing for carbon-neutral buildings. Green Roofs & Rainwater Collection– Innovative stormwater management solutions are improving facility sustainability.

By incorporating these strategies, today’s recreation facilities can reduce their environmental footprint while ensuring long-term operational efficiency.

The Rise of Multi-Use & Flexible Facilities

Gone are the days of single-use facilities. Communities are seeking dynamic, adaptable spaces that serve a variety of programs and demographics. Whether it’s a sports complex that accommodates tournaments and community events or an aquatic center that transitions from swimming lessons to competitive training, flexibility is key. How Facilities Are Adapting:

Flexible & Convertible Spaces – Gyms that transform into event venues, pools with moveable floors, and fitness studios that adapt to different programming needs.

– Gyms that transform into event venues, pools with moveable floors, and fitness studios that adapt to different programming needs. Multi-Generational Design – Spaces that accommodate youth, adults, and seniors seamlessly.

– Spaces that accommodate youth, adults, and seniors seamlessly. Shared & Co-Located Facilities– Schools, municipalities, and private entities are partnering to create shared-use spaces that maximize investment.

These innovations ensure that facilities remain relevant and useful for decades to come.

The Role of Smart Technology & AI in Recreation Facilities

Technology is reshaping how people experience recreational spaces. From AI-powered fitness tracking to smart environmental controls, modern facilities are integrating digital tools that enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency. Technology-Driven Enhancements:

AI-Driven Space Utilization – Real-time data helps optimize facility usage and staffing needs.

– Real-time data helps optimize facility usage and staffing needs. Touchless Entry & Mobile Access – Enhancing user convenience and safety with app-based access control.

– Enhancing user convenience and safety with app-based access control. Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) – Interactive training, rehabilitation programs, and gamified fitness experiences.

– Interactive training, rehabilitation programs, and gamified fitness experiences. Smart Water & Air Quality Monitoring– Ensuring healthier environments through automated system controls.

By integrating smart technology, recreation centers can offer a seamless, data-driven experience that improves both user satisfaction and operational management.

Equity, Inclusion & Universal Design: Making Recreation Accessible for All

Community spaces must be welcoming and accessible to all, regardless of age, ability, or socioeconomic status. Inclusive design is now a priority in recreation planning, ensuring that facilities serve diverse populations with thoughtful features. Key Inclusive Design Principles:

ADA-Plus Standards – Going beyond basic compliance to create truly accessible spaces.

– Going beyond basic compliance to create truly accessible spaces. Adaptive & Therapeutic Aquatics – Warm water therapy pools, zero-entry designs, and sensory-friendly swim environments.

– Warm water therapy pools, zero-entry designs, and sensory-friendly swim environments. Culturally Responsive Programming – Facilities that reflect the needs of diverse communities, from women-only swim hours to multilingual programming.

– Facilities that reflect the needs of diverse communities, from women-only swim hours to multilingual programming. Affordability & Public Access Considerations– Ensuring that cost is not a barrier to participation.

When inclusivity is prioritized, recreation facilities become spaces where all community members feel welcome and supported.

Wellness & Holistic Health: A Shift Beyond Fitness

Recreation centers are increasingly integrating wellness-focused spaces that address physical, mental, and social health. Facilities are no longer just about exercise but about holistic well-being. Emerging Wellness-Focused Features:

Mindfulness & Recovery Spaces – Meditation rooms, sensory retreats, and relaxation zones.

– Meditation rooms, sensory retreats, and relaxation zones. Medical & Rehabilitation Partnerships – Integrating physical therapy and sports medicine into facility programming.

– Integrating physical therapy and sports medicine into facility programming. Social Connection Hubs – Lounges, co-working spaces, and cafés designed to foster community engagement.

– Lounges, co-working spaces, and cafés designed to foster community engagement. Outdoor Integration– Blending indoor and outdoor spaces with walking trails, outdoor fitness zones, and nature-inspired designs.

By embracing a wellness-first approach, recreation facilities can serve as vital health hubs for their communities.

For more information about OLC’s design services, visit https://www.olcdesigns.com