Trevor McDonald Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (2025)

Table of Contents
Frequently Asked Questions How old is Trevor McDonald? When was Trevor McDonald born? Where was Trevor McDonald born? How tall is Trevor McDonald? How much does Trevor McDonald weigh? How many seasons has Trevor McDonald played? When was Trevor McDonald drafted? What position does Trevor McDonald play? How many strikeouts does Trevor McDonald have? How many teams has Trevor McDonald played for? What is Trevor McDonald's Instagram account?

2025 Spring Training

Projections

Standard Pitching

Upgraded

ShowNon‑Major

Standard Pitching Table
Season Age Team Lg WAR W L ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/BB Awards
2024 23 SFG NL 0.1 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 10 3.50 0.333 0.0 0.0 3.0 3.0 1.00
1 Yr 0.1 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 10 3.50 0.333 0.0 0.0 3.0 3.0 1.00
162 Game Avg 6.1 0 0 0.00 68 0 68 0 0 0 204 0 0 0 0 68 0 68 0 0 0 680 3.50 0.333 0.0 0.0 3.0 3.0 1.00

Value Pitching

Upgraded

Value Pitching Table
Season Age Team Lg IP G GS R RA9 RA9opp RA9def RA9role RA9extras PPFp RA9avg RAA WAA gmLI WAAadj WAR RAR waaWL% 162WL% Awards
2024 23 SFG NL 3.0 1 0 0 0.00 4.19 0.01 -0.28 0.00 86 3.35 1 0.1 0.05 -0.1 0.1 1 .625 .501
1 Yr 3.0 1 0 0 0.00 4.19 0.01 -0.28 0.00 86 3.35 1 0.1 0.05 -0.1 0.1 1 .625 .501
162 Game Avg 204 68 0 0 0.00 4.19 0.01 -0.28 0.00 86 3.35 76 8.2 0.05 -4.8 6.1 95 .625 .501

WAR Explained (v2.2): 8+ MVP, 5+ A-S, 2+ Starter, 0-2 Sub, < 0 Repl

Advanced Pitching

Upgraded

Advanced Pitching Table
Batting Against Pitching Ratios Batted Ball Win Probability
Season Age Team Lg IP BA OBP SLG OPS BAbip HR% K% BB% EV HardH% LD% GB% FB% GB/FB WPA cWPA RE24 Awards
2024 23 SFG NL 3.0 .000 .100 .000 .100 .000 0.0 10.0 10.0 85.3 12.5 0.0 87.5 12.5 7.00 0.0 0.0% 1.41
1 Yr 3.0 .000 .100 .000 .100 .000 0.0 10.0 10.0 85.3 12.5 0.0 87.5 12.5 7.00 0.0 0.0% 1.41
MLB Average .243 .312 .399 .711 .291 3.0 22.6 8.2 88.3 39.0 23.7 41.9 26.4 0.73

Player News

Standard Fielding

Upgraded

Standard Fielding Table
Standard DRS Range Factor Baserunners
Season Age Team Lg Pos G GS CG Inn Ch PO A E DP Fld% lgFld% Rdrs Rdrs/yr RF/9 lgRF9 RF/G lgRFG SB CS Pick Awards
2024 23 SFG NL P 1 0 0 3.0 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 .950 1 67 3.00 1.50 1.00 1.30 0 0 0
1 Yr 1 0 0 3.0 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 .950 1 67 3.00 1.50 1.00 1.30 0 0 0

Fielding stats are a combination of official records and Retrosheet records. Both are likely to have substantial errors and will not match perfectly. (See data coverage details)

Transactions

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Trevor McDonald?

Trevor McDonald is 24 years old.

When was Trevor McDonald born?

Trevor McDonald was born on February 26, 2001.

Where was Trevor McDonald born?

Trevor McDonald was born in Mobile, AL.

How tall is Trevor McDonald?

Trevor McDonald is 6-2 (188 cm) tall.

How much does Trevor McDonald weigh?

Trevor McDonald weighs 200 lbs (90 kg).

How many seasons has Trevor McDonald played?

Trevor McDonald has played 1 season.

When was Trevor McDonald drafted?

Trevor McDonald was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft from George County HS (Lucedale, MS).

What position does Trevor McDonald play?

Trevor McDonald is a Pitcher.

How many strikeouts does Trevor McDonald have?

Trevor McDonald had 1 strikeout last season and has 1 strikeout over his career.

How many teams has Trevor McDonald played for?

Trevor McDonald has played for 1 team, the San Francisco Giants.

What is Trevor McDonald's Instagram account?

Trevor McDonald is on Instagram at trevvv18.

  • Trevor McDonald page at the Bullpen Wiki
References

