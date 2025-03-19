Trevor McDonald Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (2025)

2025 Spring Training
Sign up for the free Baseball Reference newsletter and get scores, news and notes in your inbox every day.
It's also available for football, basketball and hockey.
Sign Up For Free
Projections
Standard Pitching
ShowNon‑Major
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|WAR
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|BF
|FIP
|WHIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/BB
|Awards
|2024
|23
|SFG
|NL
|0.1
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.50
|0.333
|0.0
|0.0
|3.0
|3.0
|1.00
|1 Yr
|0.1
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.50
|0.333
|0.0
|0.0
|3.0
|3.0
|1.00
|162 Game Avg
|6.1
|0
|0
|0.00
|68
|0
|68
|0
|0
|0
|204
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|0
|68
|0
|0
|0
|680
|3.50
|0.333
|0.0
|0.0
|3.0
|3.0
|1.00
Value Pitching
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|IP
|G
|GS
|R
|RA9
|RA9opp
|RA9def
|RA9role
|RA9extras
|PPFp
|RA9avg
|RAA
|WAA
|gmLI
|WAAadj
|WAR
|RAR
|waaWL%
|162WL%
|Awards
|2024
|23
|SFG
|NL
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|4.19
|0.01
|-0.28
|0.00
|86
|3.35
|1
|0.1
|0.05
|-0.1
|0.1
|1
|.625
|.501
|1 Yr
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|4.19
|0.01
|-0.28
|0.00
|86
|3.35
|1
|0.1
|0.05
|-0.1
|0.1
|1
|.625
|.501
|162 Game Avg
|204
|68
|0
|0
|0.00
|4.19
|0.01
|-0.28
|0.00
|86
|3.35
|76
|8.2
|0.05
|-4.8
|6.1
|95
|.625
|.501
WAR Explained (v2.2): 8+ MVP, 5+ A-S, 2+ Starter, 0-2 Sub, < 0 Repl
Advanced Pitching
|Batting Against
|Pitching Ratios
|Batted Ball
|Win Probability
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|IP
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BAbip
|HR%
|K%
|BB%
|EV
|HardH%
|LD%
|GB%
|FB%
|GB/FB
|WPA
|cWPA
|RE24
|Awards
|2024
|23
|SFG
|NL
|3.0
|.000
|.100
|.000
|.100
|.000
|0.0
|10.0
|10.0
|85.3
|12.5
|0.0
|87.5
|12.5
|7.00
|0.0
|0.0%
|1.41
|1 Yr
|3.0
|.000
|.100
|.000
|.100
|.000
|0.0
|10.0
|10.0
|85.3
|12.5
|0.0
|87.5
|12.5
|7.00
|0.0
|0.0%
|1.41
|MLB Average
|.243
|.312
|.399
|.711
|.291
|3.0
|22.6
|8.2
|88.3
|39.0
|23.7
|41.9
|26.4
|0.73
Player News
- Add Your Blog Posts Here
- Player News Archive
- Player News RSS Feed
Standard Fielding
|Standard
|DRS
|Range Factor
|Baserunners
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|Pos
|G
|GS
|CG
|Inn
|Ch
|PO
|A
|E
|DP
|Fld%
|lgFld%
|Rdrs
|Rdrs/yr
|RF/9
|lgRF9
|RF/G
|lgRFG
|SB
|CS
|Pick
|Awards
|2024
|23
|SFG
|NL
|P
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|.950
|1
|67
|3.00
|1.50
|1.00
|1.30
|0
|0
|0
|1 Yr
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|.950
|1
|67
|3.00
|1.50
|1.00
|1.30
|0
|0
|0
Fielding stats are a combination of official records and Retrosheet records. Both are likely to have substantial errors and will not match perfectly. (See data coverage details)
Transactions
Frequently Asked Questions
How old is Trevor McDonald?
Trevor McDonald is 24 years old.
When was Trevor McDonald born?
Trevor McDonald was born on February 26, 2001.
Where was Trevor McDonald born?
Trevor McDonald was born in Mobile, AL.
How tall is Trevor McDonald?
Trevor McDonald is 6-2 (188 cm) tall.
How much does Trevor McDonald weigh?
Trevor McDonald weighs 200 lbs (90 kg).
How many seasons has Trevor McDonald played?
Trevor McDonald has played 1 season.
When was Trevor McDonald drafted?
Trevor McDonald was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft from George County HS (Lucedale, MS).
What position does Trevor McDonald play?
Trevor McDonald is a Pitcher.
How many strikeouts does Trevor McDonald have?
Trevor McDonald had 1 strikeout last season and has 1 strikeout over his career.
How many teams has Trevor McDonald played for?
Trevor McDonald has played for 1 team, the San Francisco Giants.
What is Trevor McDonald's Instagram account?
Trevor McDonald is on Instagram at trevvv18.
Other Resources & Links
More McDonald Pages
Trevor McDonald Overview
Minor Lg Stats
Pitching Splits
- Career
- 2024
Pitching Game Logs
- 2024
Fielding Game Logs
- 2024
Pitching Finders & Advanced Stats
- Advanced Stats
- Home Run Log
- Game Finder
- Streak Finder
- Event Finder
- vs. Batter
- Pivotal Play Finder
- Span Finder
- Split Finder
Fielding Finders & Advanced Stats
- Advanced Stats
More Trevor McDonald Pages at Baseball Reference
- Trevor McDonald page at the Bullpen Wiki