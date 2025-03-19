Trevor McDonald Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com (2025)

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Trevor McDonald?

Trevor McDonald is 24 years old.

When was Trevor McDonald born?

Trevor McDonald was born on February 26, 2001.

Where was Trevor McDonald born?

Trevor McDonald was born in Mobile, AL.

How tall is Trevor McDonald?

Trevor McDonald is 6-2 (188 cm) tall.

How much does Trevor McDonald weigh?

Trevor McDonald weighs 200 lbs (90 kg).

How many seasons has Trevor McDonald played?

Trevor McDonald has played 1 season.

When was Trevor McDonald drafted?

Trevor McDonald was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft from George County HS (Lucedale, MS).

What position does Trevor McDonald play?

Trevor McDonald is a Pitcher.

How many strikeouts does Trevor McDonald have?

Trevor McDonald had 1 strikeout last season and has 1 strikeout over his career.

How many teams has Trevor McDonald played for?

Trevor McDonald has played for 1 team, the San Francisco Giants.

What is Trevor McDonald's Instagram account?

Trevor McDonald is on Instagram at trevvv18.