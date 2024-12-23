Trust: These Hairsprays Won’t Make Your Hair Feel Like a Helmet (2024)

Of all the many (and I do mean many) hair products in the world, hairspray is one of the most essential. Without hairspray, fancy updos wouldn't hold up all day, curling-iron curls would lose their shape, and breezy beach waves would fall flat. Let's face it—hairspray quite literally holds any hairstyle together, making it the ultimate must-have in your hair tool kit (in addition to, ya know, a quality hair brush and some good deep conditioner).

But let’s address the elephant in the salon head-on (hehe): Hairspray has gotten a bad rep in the past. But before you swear it off for good, I'm here to tell you that the hairsprays of yesteryear that were known for leaving hair crunchy, stiff, and just downright not cute are gone. In fact, today’s hairsprays not only give you a flexible hold but also help fight humidity, amp up your volume, and add a natural-looking shine to your hair. And because I wanted the facts, I asked Donavin Maxwell, a NYC-based hairstylist at Fekkai Salon, to give us a crash course in Hairspray 101—including the best formulas on the market and how to choose the right hairspray for yourself, below.

Ready to go on your hairspray shopping journey with the help of a trusty expert who'll point you in the right direction? We got you! Countless spritzes and reviews later, we’ve managed to round up the 14 best hairsprays for holding curls, setting updos, and keeping fine hairs in check. Pick one (or all—I’m not judgin’) and try it for yourself. I promise you’ll be a hairspray convert, too.