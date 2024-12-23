Trust: These Hairsprays Won’t Make Your Hair Feel Like a Helmet (2024)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Of all the many (and I do mean many) hair products in the world, hairspray is one of the most essential. Without hairspray, fancy updos wouldn't hold up all day, curling-iron curls would lose their shape, and breezy beach waves would fall flat. Let's face it—hairspray quite literally holds any hairstyle together, making it the ultimate must-have in your hair tool kit (in addition to, ya know, a quality hair brush and some good deep conditioner).
But let’s address the elephant in the salon head-on (hehe): Hairspray has gotten a bad rep in the past. But before you swear it off for good, I'm here to tell you that the hairsprays of yesteryear that were known for leaving hair crunchy, stiff, and just downright not cute are gone. In fact, today’s hairsprays not only give you a flexible hold but also help fight humidity, amp up your volume, and add a natural-looking shine to your hair. And because I wanted the facts, I asked Donavin Maxwell, a NYC-based hairstylist at Fekkai Salon, to give us a crash course in Hairspray 101—including the best formulas on the market and how to choose the right hairspray for yourself, below.
Our top picks for the best hairsprays in 2024:
Best Hairspray For Most Hair Textures
Hair Rules Volumizing Hair Spray
Best Drugstore Hairspray
Tresemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray
Best Protective Hairspray
Ogx Argan Oil of Morocco Multi-Benefit Hairspray
Ready to go on your hairspray shopping journey with the help of a trusty expert who'll point you in the right direction? We got you! Countless spritzes and reviews later, we’ve managed to round up the 14 best hairsprays for holding curls, setting updos, and keeping fine hairs in check. Pick one (or all—I’m not judgin’) and try it for yourself. I promise you’ll be a hairspray convert, too.
1
Best Hairspray For Most Hair Textures
Hair Rules Volumizing Hair Spray
Pros
- Great for curly, wavy, and straight hair
Cons
- Sometimes sells out on Amazon
Those with curly hair understand how effing hard it can be to find products and create a routine that works with and for your curls—just as hard as it is for someone with thin, fine, straight hair to find a product that doesn't weigh the hair down. Now, what if I told you there's a hairspray that works for most hair types? Enter: The Hair Rules Volumizing Hair Spray that does, indeed, work for the curliest of hair to the straightest. Oh, and scroll down on the product page to see how they recommend applying the hairspray for every single hair type and texture. YW in advance.
- Size: 5.5 oz.
- Hold: Light
THE REVIEW: My friend who has 2c/3a curls, and me, with fine but very dense straight hair, both absolutely love this product. Both of us struggle to find products that won't weigh our hair down, and this hairspray makes the cut.
2
Best Drugstore Hairspray
Tresemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray
Pros
- Fine mist, strong hold
Cons
- Classic, glue-like hairspray smell upon application
Say hello to the OG hairspray I've been using since I first learned how to use one—yes, seriously. Not only does this Tresemmé hairspray cost less than my morning coffee, but it also gives my hair maximum hold, all while avoiding that stiff helmet hair.
- Size: 11 oz.
- Scent: Floral and fruity
- Hold: Extra Strong
THE REVIEW: "The spray is on the finer side, and it provides a decent hold on your hair without it getting too crunchy," writes one reviewer. "Nothing compares to this Tresemme Extra Hold Hairspray," writes another tester.
3
Best Protective Hairspray
Ogx Argan Oil of Morocco Multi-Benefit Hairspray
Pros
- Beautiful shine thanks to the added argan oil
Cons
- Fine hair may feel weighed down due to the oil
If you blow-dry, straighten, or curl your hair on the reg, this is hands down the best hairspray option for you. Spray it on to protect your hair from heat damage, lock your style in place, and smooth down frizz and flyaways.
- Size: 8 oz.
- Scent: Morocco
- Hold: Light
THE REVIEW: "A good hold without being too crunchy," writes one reviewer with thick, heavy hair. "There is a scent at first but it does not linger."
4
Best Moisturizing Hairspray
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish
Pros
- Lots of shine without oil or stickiness
Cons
- Dark hair may find that it leaves a small residue that requires the hair to be brushed through
This semi-strong hairspray is filled with Moroccanoil's iconic argan oil, which helps mitigate the drying effects of hairspray by coating your strands with a sheer layer of moisture. Bonus: It'll give you a super-reflective finish without looking oily.
- Size: 1o oz.
- Scent: Citrus, vanilla, amber
- Hold: Semi-strong
THE REVIEW: "It provides a great deal of shine, and it is not sticky at all," reads one review. "I wear my medium-length hair in very loose beach waves—it holds the loose curl, and I can run my fingers through it easily," reads another.
5
Best Flexible Hairspray
Living Proof Flex Hairspray
Pros
- Works in all climates
Cons
- Those with sensitive noses may not like the stronger scent
This flexible hairspray from Living Proof is ideal for days when you're doing multiple styles. It can be used on damp or dry hair and will keep the shape of whatever look you're going for (updos, beachy waves, you name it), but isn't so stiff or strong that you can't switch things up without having to wash your hair first.
- Size: 7.5 oz.
- Scent: Vanilla, amber
- Hold: Medium
THE REVIEW: "I have thick, dry, wavy hair and I prefer soft touchable styles," writes one tester, adding that the "hold on this is great with no added stiffness, and it's absolutely great in humidity, at the beach, or in the winter against static."
6
Best Fast-Drying Hairspray
Kenra Perfect Medium Spray
Pros
- Keeps hair voluminous all day without looking stiff
Cons
- Can cause buildup, so if you use a lot you may need to move up wash day
When you need a little lift, this fast-drying hairspray will be your BFF. Spritz along the crown for some volume without any stiffness. No matter your preferred style (straight, curly, wavy), you'll have moveable, head-turning hair—yes, pun intended.
- Size: 10 oz.
- Scent: Light and fresh
- Hold: Medium
THE REVIEW: "I have fine, straight hair without much body," writes one reviewer, adding that this hairspray doesn't cause flat, stiff hair, and the hold "can withstand hurricanes."
7
Best Eco-Friendly Hairspray
Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk Hair Spray
Pros
- Eco-friendly and aerosol free
Cons
- Some testers noted that theirs comes out of the container in a stream versus a mist
This eco-friendly, non-aerosol hairspray is powered by air instead of the harmful greenhouse gases traditional hairsprays use. Even better: It's made with organic and natural ingredients, like coconut oil, coconut milk, and jasmine, to give your hair a light hold.
- Size: 6.8 oz.
- Scent: White jasmine
- Hold: Light
THE REVIEW: "I like this spray as an alternative to dry shampoo for volume," writes one reviewer, adding that it comes out of the container in a stream, as water would, so if you're looking for a traditional "hairspray" experience, this isn't it.
8
Best Scented Hairspray
Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray
Pros
- Some testers note that this hairspray smells so good, they use it in lieu of perfume
Cons
- It doesn't add significant texture, acts like a classic hairspray
There are so many reasons to love this hairspray: it adds instant volume, creates body, and absorbs oil. It also smells amazing. The fragrance is North Bondi—a fresh floral scent with notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet, and white musk.
- Size: 4.5 ozor 1.4 oz.
- Scent: Floral
- Hold: Light
THE REVIEW: "I was looking for a hairspray to use after curling my hair that wouldn’t weigh it down or make it crunchy, and this does just that," writes one reviewer, adding that they love the smell.
9
Best Lightweight Hairspray
Oribe Superfine Hair Spray
Pros
- Holds the hair while also allowing movement
Cons
- Reviews say sometimes the bottle malfunctions
First of all, you gotta just trust me. But if you still don't, then at least trust this lightweight hairspray. It gives you that flexible-yet-natural hold that keeps flyaways in place without feeling like a helmet, and never, ever, ever feels sticky or crunchy. Promise.
- Size: 9 oz. or 2.2 oz
- Scent: Lightly scented hair perfume* (*not specified)
- Hold: Medium
THE REVIEW: "As with all Oribe products, this has an amazing fragrance that isn’t too overpowering," writes one tester, adding that the hairspray provides a "decent hold without making the hair crunchy or sticky."
10
Best Crunch-Free Hairspray
IGK 1-800-HOLD ME No-Crunch Flexible Hold Hairspray
Pros
- Totally crunch-free and adds a natural shine
Cons
- If you're looking for an incredibly strong hold hairspray, this is not for you
My biggest beef with most hairsprays is that they leave my hair looking and feeling crunchy as hell. Yuck. But honestly? This hairspray from IGK doesn't create stiffness or stickiness at all. It has a soft, flexible finish that's perfect for smoothing frizz and flyaways.
- Size: 5 oz.
- Scent: Not specified
- Hold: Medium
THE REVIEW: "I love that it is a multi-purpose [product] that not only holds [the hair] but has heat protection as well," reads one review. "It really gives your hair a nice natural-looking shine."
11
Best Color Protecting Hairspray
Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Pros
- UV and color protection
Cons
- May not last the entire day if you have very thick hair
Got long, fine, and/or frizzy hair? This lightweight formula keeps your hair in place without giving it a firm, helmet-head feeling. Another reason to love this hairspray: it provides a UV filter and color protection, so your highlights always shine (literally).
- Size: 10 oz.
- Scent: Not specified
- Hold: Medium
THE REVIEW: "FINALLY a non-sticky, helmet-producing hairspray," writes one reviewer with fine, color-treated hair that tangles easily. "I like a flexible, styling spray, not one you can't comb or move," adds the tester.
12
Best Hairspray For Shine
Amika Top Gloss Hair Shine Spray
Pros
- Leaves hair shiny without feeling oily
Cons
- Smell can be overwhelming at first, but fades upon wear
Other than the bottle being totally adorable, this hairspray by Amika will give you the shiny hair of your dreams, all without that oily look we all know and dread. Bonus: Your hair will also feel smooth asf.
- Size: 4.8 oz.
- Scent: Not specified, but testers note it smells a bit citrus-y
- Hold: Light
THE REVIEW: "This makes my hair shiny instantly without that 'oily' feeling," writes one reviewer, adding that the texture is light and it leaves the hair feeling smooth.
13
Best Hairspray for Curls
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist
Pros
- Great moisturizing, smoothing refresher
Cons
- Very little hold
Those with thick, curly hair will love this moisturizing hairspray mist from SheaMoisture. The gentle, hydrating formula smooths and softens hair while providing a very light hold and protecting it from environmental aggressors (hi, pollution, and UV rays) with a combo of proteins, neem oil, coconut oil, and hibiscus extract.
- Size: 8 oz.
- Scent: Coconut and hibiscus
- Hold: Very light
THE REVIEW: "This product is honestly amazing on my 3b/3c/4a low porosity high-density hair," writes one reviewer, adding "as people with low porosity hair know, it’s super hard to find a product that actually smoothes and moisturizes our hair, but, this product worked WONDERS."
14
Best Anti-Frizz Hairspray
Shu Uemura Moya Hold Hair Spray
Pros
- Frizz-free hold, while also allowing for flexibility in the hair
Cons
- If overused and sprayed too closely, it can make the hair stiff.
This cult-classic hairspray gives you an ultra-strong, glossy hold that will last through a summer party in Miami (speaking from experience here) without any of the heaviness or stickiness that you usually get with a strong-hold hairspray.
- Size: 8 oz.
- Scent: Not specified
- Hold: Strong
THE REVIEW: "I've always had trouble finding a hairspray that didn't make my hair feel stiff or chunky, but I haven't had any issues like that with this one in particular," writes one reviewer, adding that "it holds well while also being flexible." Another review reads, "I sprayed it on my edges and it held them in place all day."
What does hairspray do?
Hairsprays "keep the hair in place while working to help fight humidity that invites frizz," says hairstylist Donavin Maxwell. Hairspray is formulated using polymers that essentially work to provide structural support to the hair (think: like a hairnet). Hairspray can also be formulated to offer other benefits, such as texture, volume, shine, or moisture to the hair.
How do you apply hairspray?
"I like to have my clients flip their heads down and apply the hairspray," says Maxwell. This technique will increase volume and add some texture to your hair. To help with flyaways, Maxwell suggests spraying the product in your hands, and lightly passing over the areas where the frizz sticks up—this will smooth and set your hair.
How to find the best hairspray:
Consider your hair type
It's important to keep in mind what kind of hair you have in order to choose which hairspray will work best for you. Is it straight, curly, frizzy, flat, thin, fine, wavy, or so on? Hairsprays are specially formulated to work with specific hair types and combat a series of common hair problems (think: keeping frizzy hair at bay during humid days).
Choose the hold
Hairsprays are made using a blend of different types of polymers, allowing the formula to be either a light, medium, or maximum hold. If you're looking for something moveable that still provides a little bit of hold, go for a light or medium hairspray. If you don't want your hair to budge, a maximum hold hairspray is the way to go.
Meet the expert:
- Donavin Maxwell is a hairstylist who has worked in the beauty and hair industry for 10 years. He performs cuts and colors at the Frederick Fekkai salon located inside the Mark Hotel in New York, NY.
Why trust Cosmo?
Siena Gagliano is an associate editor at Cosmopolitan and has three years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing beauty and hair stories, like the best texture sprays and the greatest purple shampoos on the market, and feels especially knowledgeable in hairsprays, because finding one that works on her fine, dense hair is a major job. She regularly tests and analyzes hairsprays on her own hair for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top hairstylists and cosmetic chemists to assess new formulas and brands.
Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan with eight years of experience researching, writing, and editing skincare, hair, and makeup stories that range from the best hair detanglers to the greatest hair straightening brushes on the market. She chose her picks based on product reviews and personal testing.
Siena Gagliano
Associate Editor
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? Gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.
Lauren Balsamo
Deputy Beauty Director
Lauren Balsamo is deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan, where she writes, edits, and produces all types of beauty content—from product reviews to personal essays and trend reports. She has covered beauty for nine years at Cosmopolitan and has contributed to Women’s Health and Seventeen magazines as well. Follow her on Instagram.