Types and Clinical Application of External Dosage Forms for Gynecological Inflammation (2025)

[1] Duan Hua. Common gynecological inflammation and treatment. Health Care World, 2021, (03): 18-20.

[2] Lili, Yang Jing. Research progress of new dosage forms and new technologies of traditional Chinese medicine. Industry and Technology Forum, 2021, (24): 34-35.

[3] Chen Yahui, Zhang Fang, Li Panpan, etc. Progress in clinical application of commonly used gynecological traditional Chinese medicine preparations. Proprietary Chinese Medicine, 2017, (09): 1904-1908.

[4] Xu Congjian, Hua Keqin. Use Obstetrics and Gynecology. Beijing: people's Health Publishing House, 2017 Pluto 540-551.

[5] Chen Renxu, Jin Shiyao. Beijing: people's Health Publishing House, 2009:695-696

[6] Chen Qing, Bai Xiaoying, Zhang Xiaobin, etc. Efficacy of recombinant human interferon α 2a suppository in the treatment of cervical high-risk human papillomavirus infection. Chinese Journal of Biological products, 2021, (12): 1469-1472.

[7] Wang Lu. Clinical observation of traditional Chinese medicine fumigation combined with miconazole nitrate in the treatment of recurrent fungal vaginitis. Modern distance Education of traditional Chinese Medicine, 2021, 19 (19): 141-142.

[8] Chen Fenghua. Clinical observation of compound zedoary turmeric oil suppository in the treatment of inflammatory diseases of cervical persistent HPV infection. Chinese and Foreign Medicine, 2011 (27): 10-11.

[9] Wang Yuan. Observation on the effect of compound zedoary turmeric oil suppository in clinical treatment of candidal vaginitis. World's latest Medical Information Abstracts, 2015, (28): 121.

[10] Li Heshan, he Jinyan, Huang Minyi, he Yingjun, etc. Study on the effect of nifetil nystatin suppository in patients with candidal vaginitis. Journal of practical Gynecological Endocrinology (Electronic Edition), 2018, (25): 43-44.

[11] Xu Wenwen. Clinical efficacy and safety analysis of compound metronidazole vaginal suppository in the treatment of vaginitis. Chinese practical Medicine, 2021, (19): 28-30.

[12] Zhao Qiuping. Clinical observation of Dingjunsheng combined with tinidazole suppository in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. Strait Pharmacy, 2020, 32 (12): 137-139.

[13] Chang Yumei, Zhang Fengxi, Wang Wei, etc. Observation on the efficacy of compound seabuckthorn seed oil suppository combined with recombinant human interferon α 2b gel in the treatment of chronic cervicitis complicated with high-risk human papillomavirus infection. Hebei traditional Chinese Medicine, 2021, (06): 969-971.

[14] Ye Peiyun, Li Youdi. Effect of Baofukang suppository on immune function and inflammatory factors in patients with chlamydia trachomatis and mycoplasma cervicitis. Electronic Journal of Modern Medicine and Health Research, 2021, 5 (17): 103-105.11.

[15] Lu Yao, Liu Zhaohui, Lou Jiaoying, etc. Study on the efficacy and safety of red nucleus Fujie lotion in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. Chinese Journal of practical Gynecology and Obstetrics, 2020, (11): 1125-1128.

[16] Hu Jian, Liao Lilin. Observation on the therapeutic effect of Jieeryin lotion combined with metronidazole vaginal effervescent tablets on senile vaginitis. Drug Evaluation, 2019, (23): 46-47.

[17] Zhou Huafeng, Shen Caihong. Clinical observation of Sophora flavescens gel combined with Anaerfujie in the treatment of trichomonal vaginitis. New traditional Chinese Medicine, 2015.47 (03): 154-155.

[18] Cai Hengling, Zhou Juan. Observation on germicidal efficacy of compound Huangsong lotion on rabbits in vitro. Central South Journal of Medical Science, 2014, (06): 577,578 and 604.

[19] Zhang Liyan, Zeng Zhifang. Analysis of the efficacy of povidone iodine in the treatment of vulva and vaginitis. Grass-roots Medical Forum, 2012 Jing 16 (25): 3305-3306.

[20] Guo Ping, Chen Meiqin, Deng Ling. Efficacy of compound Sophora flavescens lotion combined with metronidazole in patients with bacterial vaginosis and its effect on vaginal microecology. Anti-infective Pharmacy, 2019, Journal of Medicine 16 (09): 1574-1576.

[21] Jin Ru, Gao Yanjun. Clinical observation of Fuyanxiao effervescent tablet in the treatment of damp-heat downward injection fungal vaginitis. China Pharmacy, 2016, June 27 (06): 774-776.

[22] Shen Huiling. Study on the efficacy of Jieeryin effervescent tablet in the treatment of vaginitis and cervicitis. Clinical study, 2018, (01): 166167.

[23] Chen Xiuying, Zhu Rong. Clinical observation of Fuyanling effervescent tablet in the treatment of mixed vaginitis. Chinese prescription drugs, 2015, (11): 72-73.

[24] Tang Jing, Mu Bingnan, Liang Jing. Efficacy of lactic acid bacteria vaginal capsule combined with nifetil tablets in the treatment of senile bacterial vaginitis. China Medical Herald, 2021, 18 (15): 121-124.

[25] Liu Yuyan. Analysis of the efficacy of nystatin vaginal effervescent tablets and Dakening suppository in the treatment of fungal vaginitis. Chinese ethnic Folk Medicine, 2013 Ji 22 (08): 129.

[26] Xu Limei, Lai Shuzhen, Zhu Chunmei, etc. Analysis of the effect of povidone iodine ointment combined with Fujieshu lotion in preventing radiation vaginitis. Journal of Clinical Nursing, 2018, (02): 70-73.

[27] Shi Mingqing, Hank, Xia Yulan, etc. Clinical observation of Premarin ointment and Zhibai Dihuang pills in the treatment of recurrent genitourinary tract infection in postmenopausal women. Guangming TCM, 2015. 30 (10): 2185-2187.

[28] Tan Huanyi. Study on nifetil nystatin vaginal ointment in the treatment of recurrent candidal vaginitis. Chinese Community physician, 2021, 37 (08): 41-42.

[29] Su Ruijin, Yang Fei, Zhang Lan. Clinical study of Fuyanping capsule combined with ornidazole suppository in the treatment of senile bacterial vaginitis. Modern Medicine and Clinic, 2020, (07): 1430-1433.

[30] Yang Shunfang, Chen Weijuan. 44 cases of sequelae of pelvic inflammatory diseases treated with Fuyanling capsule and nursing points. China Pharmaceutical Industry, 2015, 24 (22): 177178.

[31] Chen Qianying. Analysis of clinical effect of vaginal Lactobacillus live bacteria capsule in the treatment of vaginitis. Journal of Clinical rational Drug use, 2020, (19): 76-77.

[32] Zhang Pingshi. Clinical efficacy and symptom improvement of miconazole nitrate vaginal soft capsule combined with fluconazole in patients with fungal vaginitis. Anti-infective Pharmaceuticals, 2019, June 16 (03): 527-529.

[33] Shi Zhihua, Guo Yanjie. 58 cases of senile vaginitis with kidney deficiency and damp-heat were treated by Zhibai Dihuang decoction combined with Shukang gel. Henan TCM, 2017, 37 (10): 1820-1822.

[34] Liu Dongze, Hu Zhenzhen, Zhang Ping, et al. Pharmacological and clinical research progress of Sophora flavescens gel. Shanghai Journal of traditional Chinese Medicine, 2014, 48 (11): 96-98.

[35] Cui Lianghui, Yang Jia, Zhang Xiaoran. Clinical observation of Wandai decoction combined with metronidazole gel in the treatment of senile recurrent bacterial vaginitis. Geriatrics and Health Care, 2020, 26 (06): 1077-1080.

[36] Zhang Huizhen. Evaluation of the efficacy of chitosan gynecological gel in the treatment of cervical erosion. Journal of practical Gynecological Endocrinology (Electronic Edition), 2016, (13): 161,162.

[37] Chen Hui. Efficacy of cryotherapy combined with recombinant human interferon α-2b gel in the treatment of chronic cervicitis in young women. Journal of Baotou Medical College, 2021, (09): 34-38.

[38] Huang Guoning. Analysis of efficacy and adverse reactions of Fufukang spray in the treatment of postpartum vaginitis. Chinese and Foreign Women's Health Research, 2020, (07): 77: 135.

[39] Han Yan, Ma Caiyuan. Clinical observation of Fufukang spray in the treatment of trichomonal vaginitis. Electronic Journal of practical Gynecological Endocrinology, 2020, (19): 50-51.

[40] Li Yaling. Fufukang spray combined with miconazole nitrate suppository in the treatment of fungal vaginitis. Intellectual Health, 2020, (28): 75-77.

[41] Zhu Xianjin. Analysis of the efficacy of Fufukang spray in the treatment of vaginitis during pregnancy. Electronic Journal of practical Gynecological Endocrinology, 2020, (01): 16.

[42] Xiao Xuemei. 50 cases of vulvovaginal candidiasis treated with Baofukang foam. Everyone Health (academic Edition), 2011, (17): 23-24.

[43] Wang Dangli. Nursing care of patients with cervical erosion treated by microwave combined with Boxing Kang medicine film. Inner Mongolia traditional Chinese Medicine, 2012, (03): 149150.

[44] Tian Weihong. Analysis of clinical effect of Nocardia rubrum cell wall cytoskeleton in the treatment of high-risk human papillomavirus. Qingdao Medical and Health, 2021, (04): 285287.