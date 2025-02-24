Types of Fake Nails: What False Nails are Best for Your Nails? (2025)

Are you trying to find the ideal set of false nails? Choosing the best fake nails for you might be challenging because so many different styles are available. There is bound to be a choice that meets your demands, whether you want to give your natural nails a rest or want something more dramatic.

Different Types of Fake Nails

From acrylics and gels to wraps and Shellac, read on for a breakdown of the different types of fake nails available and what sort of nail will suit you, your hand shape and hints on how to keep your natural nails plus your fake nails looking glorious for as long as possible.

Acrylic Nails

Let's start with one of the most popular types of false nails – acrylics. These full nail extensions are made from a combination of liquid monomer and powder polymer. Once applied, they create a solid yet lightweight nail that is hard to break and absorbs very little moisture.

Acrylic nails are great for any look, from natural shapes like squoval and oval to dramatic looks like stiletto nails. You can get a complete set applied at the salon or do them yourself at home.

If you want to know how long acrylic nails last, click the link.

Gel Nails

Gel nails are also popular fake nails that create a glossy finish with an intense colour payoff. They use a different type of polymer than acrylics which gives them their glossy finish and feels lighter on the nail once applied.

Gel nails can also be used with different applications, such as wraps, silks or pre-stuck tips, giving you many options in terms of looks and styles. You must cure gels by using a UV light. If you have the correct equipment, gels are easy to apply at home.

If you're not set up, don't worry; you can choose other styles.

Wraps and Silks

For those looking for an even stronger false nail, wraps are a great option. Wraps are usually made of silk, fibreglass, or linen and come in sheets. Once applied to your nails, they create a strong yet lightweight layer that helps protect your natural nails while giving you the look you want.

Silks are also types of wraps, but they consist of tiny fibres that can be stuck on one by one for a detailed finish. You can apply wraps and silks at the salon or do them at home with the correct tools.

Shellac Over Your False Nails

A hybrid nail polish with a powerful colour payoff and long-lasting wear is called Shellac. It is cured using UV rays and is an excellent option for individuals who don't have time to perform touch-ups in between because it lasts for up to two weeks without chipping.

One negative about using Shellac is that it can be difficult to remove and may damage your natural nails if not done correctly. It's best to leave this one up to the professionals - unless you are a DIY expert (good on you), combining your acrylics with some shellac could prove to be a home run.

Dip Polish Nails

Dip polish is another type of false nail with a longer-lasting finish than regular nail polish. It consists of a powder and liquid monomer that must be applied in layers; the great news is dip polish doesn't need an LED light, so it's an excellent option for home manicures. The result is a glossy, long-lasting finish lasting up to four weeks without fading or chipping.

Press-On Fake Nails

Another option is press-on nails which come in various shapes and sizes. These types of fake nails are great for those who need a fast manicure that won't damage their natural nails. Press them on, paint them to match your nail shape and colour, and you're good to go.

Press-on nails come with adhesive already attached, so no special tools are required; plus, they can be easily removed when it's time for a new look. Perfect!

The Best Styles

The type of fake nails you choose is generally a matter of taste, but it's always helpful to know what style suits your hands to find the best false nails for your needs.

The Best Style Fake Nails for Short Fingers

If you have short fingers, you need a nail that will elongate your hands. The best type of nails to try would be stiletto or almond-shaped nails, giving you a more elegant look.

Oval and squoval shapes are also great options for short fingers, as they won't make your hands look overdone; squoval nails are a great daytime look. However, if you're looking for something stylish and bold, go for the stiletto shape.

The Best Style Fake Nails for Long Fingers

You can experiment with different types of false nails if you have long fingers. Squoval, almond shape and coffin-style nails look particularly good on longer fingers. Stiletto styles are also great for making an impression, ensuring enough length to make them look elegant.

Regardless of your type of fake nails, always remember that your natural nails should be in good condition before application. False nails will last longer if applied over healthy nails, so ensure you take care of your hands and keep them looking their best.

Read more about how to put on fake nails.

The Best Styles for Low-Key Look

If you prefer a more low-key look, there are types of false nails that won't draw too much attention. Wraps and silks provide a natural look with minimal effort; plus, they last longer than regular nail polish, so you can enjoy your manicure for as long as it takes to change your mind.

A French manicure is a classic, simple look that is quite low maintenance compared to most other faux nails options.

Dip powder nails are also perfect for subtle looks, as you can customise the colour to match your skin tone. If time is of the essence, press-on false nails will be your best friend - choose pre-coloured styles, and you will be ready in two minutes flat.

The Best Styles for High-Impact Looks

Going low-key is fine for a daytime look, but come the weekend, it's time to ramp up the glamour. Acrylic and gel nails are a classic choice for an evening out; they come in various shapes and colours to add extra oomph to your look while still looking sophisticated. Stiletto-shaped acrylics also create instant drama - perfect for more daring fashionistas.

Looking After Your Nails

Taking good care of your nails is important to keep both your natural nails and nail bed in good condition, as well as keeping press on nails in top condition during everyday wear. If you do not go to a nail artist or nail technician for your faux nails, you should make sure that you have a good nail care routine.

Making sure that you remove acrylic nails before your natural nails get damaged is important and having the right nail care products will help you to keep your nails in the best condition. Keeping a mini nail file and cuticle stick in your handbag can help with any nail emergencies while on the go. You should also make sure that you use nail glue that will not harm your nails.

FAQs

Why do acrylic nails hurt?

Filing down your natural nail bed can be a little painful and sometimes nail glue can hurt when it is applied. It may help to take some ibuprofen before you go to the salon and read more about why acrylic nails hurt and how to reduce pain in our blog.

How long do acrylic nails last?

The length of time acrylic nails will last depends on how good a job the application is and how well you take care of your acrylic nails. If you follow the application process for how to put on fake nails carefully and practice applying your nails to a high standard, your nails will last longer.

Are fake nails haram?

In Islam, there are no hard-and-fast rules about wearing fake nails. The main concern lies with the intention behind wearing them; if the intention is done for vanity or pride, then it can be considered haram. However, if the intention is to protect or enhance a woman's natural beauty, it is permissible as long as it does not offend Islamic law.

Conclusion

No matter what types of fake nails you choose, always remember that your natural nails should be in good condition before application. False nails will last longer if applied over healthy nails, so ensure you take care of your hands and keep them looking their best. With the right types of false nails, you can quickly achieve any look, from subtle to statement-making. So, explore all kinds of fake nails; the possibilities are endless.