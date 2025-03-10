Ukrainian official says terms of minerals deal reached with US (2025)

Ukraine sees deal as a 'good outcome' published at 23:27 Greenwich Mean Time 25 February 23:27 GMT 25 February

Abdujalil Abdurasulov

Reporting from Kyiv

Ukrainian officials say that the new deal is much more favourable to the country, and Kyiv sees it “as a good outcome”.

According to media reports, the revised version of the document appears to have dropped the US demand to get $500bn (£395bn) in potential revenue from exploiting Ukrainian natural resources.

The US will not have full control of the fund that will be set up as part of this agreement, however the American side is expected to have a priority voice in making decisions.

Ukraine is expected to contribute 50% of revenues from its mineral resources, including oil and gas. The US will reportedly have financial commitments to support Ukraine, but that amount will be agreed later.

The new version, however, does not specify what security guarantees will be offered to Kyiv. Ukrainian officials hope that they can discuss this matter separately during a visit to Washington soon when this deal is expected to be signed.