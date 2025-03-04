Ultimate Guide to Magnetic Lashes & Serum Use - RevitaLash Cosmetics (2025)

What are magnetic lashes?

So, first things first. What, exactly, are magnetic lashes?

As the name suggests, these lashes use tiny magnets on the base of the lash strip. Essentially, you’re sandwiching your real lashes in between magnets, which allows the lashes to stick to your lash line—zero glue required. (Some lashes use a magnetic liner that you’ll need to apply before the lashes.)

People like magnetic lashes for a few different reasons, including:

There’s no glue . Lash glue can be a nightmare to work with. It’s sticky, it’s messy, and if you don’t have a steady hand, it can get everywhere (including in your eye). Magnetic lashes skip glue entirely—which can make the process less messy.



. Lash glue can be a nightmare to work with. It’s sticky, it’s messy, and if you don’t have a steady hand, it can get everywhere (including in your eye). Magnetic lashes skip glue entirely—which can make the process less messy. They’re easy to apply . Applying fake lashes is a process. You need to manipulate the glue and tweezers to ensure that you adhere the lashes in the right spot, and then you must ensure that the lashes stay put until the glue is dry. Magnetic lashes easily snap on and off; it’s much less of a process vs. fake eyelashes—and many people find magnetic lashes easier to apply (particularly the type that sandwich your natural lashes between magnets).



. Applying fake lashes is a process. You need to manipulate the glue and tweezers to ensure that you adhere the lashes in the right spot, and then you must ensure that the lashes stay put until the glue is dry. Magnetic lashes easily snap on and off; it’s much less of a process vs. fake eyelashes—and many people find magnetic lashes easier to apply (particularly the type that sandwich your natural lashes between magnets). They’re reusable . Another major draw for magnetic lashes? While they’re generally pricier than false lashes, you can wear reusable magnetic lashes many, many times before you have to replace them (some brands claim they can last up to 60 wears!).



. Another major draw for magnetic lashes? While they’re generally pricier than false lashes, you can wear reusable magnetic lashes many, many times before you have to replace them (some brands claim they can last up to 60 wears!). They’re versatile. Magnetic lashes come in a huge variety of shapes, sizes, and lash styles (for example, waterproof magnetic lashes). No matter what lash look you’re going for, chances are there’s a pair out there for you.

Can you use a lash serum and mascara with magnetic lashes?

Magnetic lashes will make your lashes look fuller and longer. But another major draw is that you can also combine magnetic lashes with other lash treatments and products to not only make lashes look more luxurious, but also prevent damage and support strong, healthy lashes over the long-term.

If you want to support both the look and the health of your lashes, try this 3-step routine:

Apply RevitaLash® Advanced , our physician-developed lash conditioning serum designed to prevent damage, address the visible signs of eyelash aging, and support healthier-looking lashes. Allow to dry before moving onto the next step.



, our physician-developed lash conditioning serum designed to prevent damage, address the visible signs of eyelash aging, and support healthier-looking lashes. Allow to dry before moving onto the next step. Apply mascara to your natural lashes (like our Double-Ended Volume Set , which features both an eyelash primer and mascara), which will help your natural eyelashes blend with the magnetic lashes.



, which features both an eyelash primer and mascara), which will help your natural eyelashes blend with the magnetic lashes. Apply magnetic lashes for a full, luxurious lash look!

How to apply magnetic lashes

How to apply magnetic lashes will depend on the type. If it’s an eyeliner-style, you’ll need to apply the magnetic eyeliner to your lash line before applying the lashes. If it’s the “sandwich style” type, you can skip that step.

From there, you just need to make sure that the lashes are aligned properly to the outer corner of the eye, and then snap! Just let the magnets work their magic.

Now, it’s important to note that it can take a few tries to get the hang of magnetic lashes. But don’t give up! With a little time and patience, you’ll be a pro—and you’ll never have to worry about sticky, messy eyelash glue again.