Ultimate Guide to Magnetic Lashes & Serum Use - RevitaLash Cosmetics (2025)

Lash
If you want the appearance of longer, fuller lashes, there are plenty of options available to try. You can make your lashes look thicker and longer with mascara. You can also apply false lashes with glue. Or you could visit a professional for eyelash extensions. And there’s one more option that’s a favorite for many lash lovers—and that’s magnetic lashes.
Many beauty enthusiasts swear by magnetic lashes. But they can also be on the pricier side—so before you invest, it’s important to understand what magnetic lashes are, who they’re for, and the magnetic lash benefits you can expect while wearing them.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about magnetic lashes for beginners, including how to decide if they're right for you.
Lash
What are magnetic lashes?
So, first things first. What, exactly, are magnetic lashes?
As the name suggests, these lashes use tiny magnets on the base of the lash strip. Essentially, you’re sandwiching your real lashes in between magnets, which allows the lashes to stick to your lash line—zero glue required. (Some lashes use a magnetic liner that you’ll need to apply before the lashes.)
People like magnetic lashes for a few different reasons, including:
- There’s no glue. Lash glue can be a nightmare to work with. It’s sticky, it’s messy, and if you don’t have a steady hand, it can get everywhere (including in your eye). Magnetic lashes skip glue entirely—which can make the process less messy.
- They’re easy to apply. Applying fake lashes is a process. You need to manipulate the glue and tweezers to ensure that you adhere the lashes in the right spot, and then you must ensure that the lashes stay put until the glue is dry. Magnetic lashes easily snap on and off; it’s much less of a process vs. fake eyelashes—and many people find magnetic lashes easier to apply (particularly the type that sandwich your natural lashes between magnets).
- They’re reusable. Another major draw for magnetic lashes? While they’re generally pricier than false lashes, you can wear reusable magnetic lashes many, many times before you have to replace them (some brands claim they can last up to 60 wears!).
- They’re versatile. Magnetic lashes come in a huge variety of shapes, sizes, and lash styles (for example, waterproof magnetic lashes). No matter what lash look you’re going for, chances are there’s a pair out there for you.
Can you use a lash serum and mascara with magnetic lashes?
Magnetic lashes will make your lashes look fuller and longer. But another major draw is that you can also combine magnetic lashes with other lash treatments and products to not only make lashes look more luxurious, but also prevent damage and support strong, healthy lashes over the long-term.
If you want to support both the look and the health of your lashes, try this 3-step routine:
- Apply RevitaLash® Advanced, our physician-developed lash conditioning serum designed to prevent damage, address the visible signs of eyelash aging, and support healthier-looking lashes. Allow to dry before moving onto the next step.
- Apply mascara to your natural lashes (like our Double-Ended Volume Set, which features both an eyelash primer and mascara), which will help your natural eyelashes blend with the magnetic lashes.
- Apply magnetic lashes for a full, luxurious lash look!
How to apply magnetic lashes
How to apply magnetic lashes will depend on the type. If it’s an eyeliner-style, you’ll need to apply the magnetic eyeliner to your lash line before applying the lashes. If it’s the “sandwich style” type, you can skip that step.
From there, you just need to make sure that the lashes are aligned properly to the outer corner of the eye, and then snap! Just let the magnets work their magic.
Now, it’s important to note that it can take a few tries to get the hang of magnetic lashes. But don’t give up! With a little time and patience, you’ll be a pro—and you’ll never have to worry about sticky, messy eyelash glue again.
Are there any downsides to magnetic lashes?
Clearly, there are a lot of magnetic lash benefits. But what about the drawbacks?
Some potential cons of magnetic lashes include:
- They’re expensive. One of the main drawbacks of magnetic lashes? They can be pricey. Magnetics have spawned a bevy of brands ranging from $20 to $200 (and beyond!)—so using them on a regular basis isn’t always the most budget-friendly.
- Difference in quality. Just like every cosmetic formula and procedure, quality can vary from brand to brand. There’s the real deal, there are knock-offs, and there are deluxe versions that may or may not be any better than their lower-cost counterparts. So, it can take some trial and error before you find the lashes that are right for you.
- They can damage eyelashes. Just like false lashes, when you remove magnetic lashes, there’s always a risk that you’ll cause breakage or damage to your natural lashes.
- They may have application issues. Some people claim that false lashes can be applied closer to the lash line than magnetic ones—and that traditional falsies look more natural than magnetic lashes.
- They’re less flexible. Magnetic lashes can feel stiff, unlike false lashes, which are flexible. Stiff lashes can be more difficult to bend to the shape of your eye to create a natural look.
How to determine if magnetic lashes are right for you
Like any beauty treatment or product, some people love magnetic lashes—and others, not so much.
So the question is: how do you determine if magnetic lashes are right for you?
As you’re deciding whether to get magnetic lashes, it’s important to ask yourself some key questions, including:
- Are my lashes healthy? Before you go down the magnetic lashes route, ask yourself: are your real lashes in good enough condition to handle the stress of magnetic lashes? Again, there’s a risk of damaging your lashes as you’re removing magnetic lashes—so you want to make sure your lashes are in good shape and can handle any potential stress that comes along with using them.
- Do magnetic lashes work with my budget? Magnetic lashes can be expensive. Before you make the investment (especially if you plan to wear them regularly), it’s important to make sure the cost works with your budget.
- Do I feel comfortable applying them? As mentioned, there can be a bit of a learning curve with magnetic eyelashes—so before you invest in a pair, make sure that you’re willing to work through that learning curve.
Magnetic eyelash tips and tricks
Want to try magnetic lashes for yourself? Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind:
- Get your natural lashes healthy first. Before you apply magnetic lashes (or any type of false eyelashes), it’s important to make sure your natural lashes are as healthy as possible. Take a month or two to pamper, hydrate, strengthen, and protect lashes before using magnetics.
- Start with Micellar Water Lash Wash to gently cleanse lashes (we love it because it's oil free), then use RevitaLash® Advanced daily to boost strength and shine. Twice a week, nourish your lashes with our ultra-reparative Lash & Brow Masque, which improves hydration in a single use (and offers even more damage-repairing benefits over time.)
- Read magnetic lash reviews. With so many magnetic lashes out there, you want to make sure you choose a high-quality brand that’s going to work for you, your lashes, and your beauty routine. And the best way to do that? Read magnetic lash reviews. Reading about other people’s experiences with a lash brand or type can give you key insights into how that brand or type will work (or not work) for you.
- Watch a tutorial. A great way to overcome the magnetic lash learning curve is to watch someone else apply magnetic lashes and see how it’s done. Search for tutorials by makeup artists/lash artists on YouTube so you can see, step by step, how to apply your magnetic lashes and remove them without damaging your real ones. (You might even be able to find a tutorial for your specific brand or type of lashes!)
FAQs
How much do magnetic lashes cost?
The price of magnetic lashes will vary by brand—and can run anywhere between $20 and $200 (or more!).
How long do magnetic lashes last?
If applied correctly, most magnetic lashes will last for up nine hours per wear.
How many times can you reuse magnetic lashes?
Magnetic lashes can typically be worn somewhere between 10 and 30 times before needing to be replaced—although some brands claim to offer up to 60 uses.
Are magnetic lashes safe?
Magnetic lashes are generally considered safe—although they’re not without risk (for example, using magnetic lashes could lead to skin irritation). Be sure to read the caution statement on the product’s label. And remember, removing them incorrectly can damage your real lashes. Use a lash serum as part of your routine to keep your natural lashes strong and healthy.
Now that you know everything about magnetic lashes, all that’s left to do? Try them!
Now that you know what magnetic lashes are, how to apply them, and the pros and cons of this lash option (along with tips and tricks to make the lashes work for you!), you’re armed with the information you need to decide whether magnetic lashes are the right fit for your lash routine. And if you decide that they are, all that’s left to do? Get out there and try magnetic lashes for yourself!
- Bestseller 3.5ML ($43/ml) - BEST VALUE Variante épuisée ou indisponible 2.0ML ($50/ml) Variante épuisée ou indisponible 1.0ML ($59/ml) Variante épuisée ou indisponible
Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash® Advanced
Prix habituel Du $59
Prix habituelPrix promotionnelDu $59
Prix unitaire / par
- Bestseller
Volumizing Primer & Mascara
Double-Ended Volume Set
Prix habituel $35
Prix habituelPrix promotionnel$35
Prix unitaire / par
Conditioning Eye Makeup Remover
Micellar Water Lash Wash
Prix habituel $33
Prix habituelPrix promotionnel$33
Prix unitaire / par
Related Posts
Feb 14, 2025
LashCelebrate Your Lashes: It’s National Lash Day!
Learn more about the history, impact, and ways to celebrate this yearly holiday dedicated to the beauty of eyelashes.
Celebrate Your Lashes: It’s National Lash Day!Read More
Jan 27, 2025
Lash2025 Mascara Trends: What’s In, What’s Out
Update your look with this year’s trending makeup looks for lashes—including natural-looking mascara and more.
2025 Mascara Trends: What’s In, What’s OutRead More
Jan 27, 2025
LashWant to Amplify Your Natural Lashes? Try Tubing Mascara
Tubing mascara works differently than traditional mascara. Here’s how to know if it’s right for your lashes.
Want to Amplify Your Natural Lashes? Try Tubing MascaraRead More
Dec 06, 2024
LashCastor Oil vs. Lash Serum for Lash Health
Explore the differences between castor oil vs. lash serum for enhancing overall lash health—and discover which lash care options are best suited for achieving healthier-looking lashes.
Castor Oil vs. Lash Serum for Lash HealthRead More
Oct 18, 2024
LashWant Voluminous Lashes? Try This Double-Ended Mascara
Discover the secret to fuller, longer lashes with double-ended mascara. Learn application tips, find the best products, and achieve voluminous, eye-catching eyelashes effortlessly.
Want Voluminous Lashes? Try This Double-Ended MascaraRead More