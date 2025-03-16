Ultimate Racing 2D 2! (Android) (2025)

1.1.8
Fun driving game with top-down view
Ultimate Racing 2D 2! is the sequel to the 2D driving game with a top-down view. In the game, you can take part in exciting races with up to 20 participants. Ultimate Racing 2D 2! has a wide variety of game modes. The first of these is the Career Mode. Here, you can participate in dozens of events, ranging from the most basic karts to the fastest single-seaters. Along the way, you will be able to participate in races with touring cars, prototypes, rally cars and even tractors. Each event is unlocked when you reach a certain level in the game, and you have to reach at least the target set in each event for it to count as completed.
Use coins to unlock cars and tracks
In addition to the Career Mode, you are also free to play other modes, either in a championship designed by you or in a simple quick race on the track of your choice and with the vehicle of your choice. In each race, you can choose the number of laps, if you want there to be qualifying first (if not, you will start last), the difficulty of the AI and the number of cars participating in the race, with a maximum of 20. In all races you get coins as a reward, which you can use to unlock new tracks or new vehicles. You can also get coins by watching ads or using real money.
Gameplay
The controls in Ultimate Racing 2D 2! are very simple. You have a button to accelerate and a button to brake, as well as a button to turn left or right. The camera follows the car around the track, and you can adjust the zoom level in the settings. It is important to brake at the right time so as not to go into the turns too fast, and you also have to avoid going on to the grass or gravel at all costs, as the car will slow right down and you will lose positions. The higher you finish on the grid, the more money you get.
Real circuits
Ultimate Racing 2D 2! has dozens of different circuits. Most of them are based on real circuits, such as Hockenheim, Portimao, Malaysia, Zandvoort, Montmeló, Monza, Spa, Suzuka, Monaco, and many more. Lap times, of course, are faster than in real life, but if you know the circuits, you will be able to go much faster on them.
Download the Ultimate Racing 2D 2! APK and enjoy fun races in this 2D game.
Requirements (Latest version)
- Android 5.0 or higher required
Ultimate Racing 2D 2! 1.1.8
|Package Name
|com.Applimazing.UltimateRacing2
|License
|Free
|Op. System
|Android
|Category
|Racing/Sim
|Language
|English
1 more
|Author
|Applimazing
|Downloads
|401
|Date
|Jun 27, 2024
|Content Rating
|+3
|Not specified
|Why is this app published on Uptodown?
|(More information)
