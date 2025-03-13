Understanding A Hair Color Chart: The Ultimate Guide | MACSARA HAIR - Vietnamese Hair Factory (2025)

Experimenting with a new hair color is one of the greatest ways to refresh your look. However, how can you pick the right shade from the numerous hair colors available? It all begins with understanding a hair color chart, which can be a real challenge for beginners. But don’t fret, we are here to help you learn everything you need to know about a hair color chart. After reading this post, you’ll be confident to choose the perfect shade for your next hair makeover. Now, let’s dive into it!

Table of Contents 1. What is a hair color chart?

2. Different types of hair coloring chart

3. Understanding hair color levels and tones First number: hair level First decimal number: primary tone Second decimal number: secondary tone

4. How to choose the right hair color

5. How do you maintain hair color for a longer time?

6. Understanding common hair colors in a hair color chart Black hair color Brown hair color Blonde hair color Red hair color Cool hair colors Customized colors



1. What is a hair color chart?

A hair color chart is a visual reference tool that shows a range of hair colors, often organized in color families, such as black, brown, and blonde. Each color family has different hues, ranging from dark to light and coming with color names or codes. The chart helps people compare different hues and thus select their desired hue more easily.

2. Different types of hair coloring chart

When it comes to hair color charts, there are several types that you can refer to. Now let’s take a closer look at four popular hair color charts with Macsara Hair:

Basic shade chart: This chart displays different hair colors in rows or columns. Various hues are often categorized into warm, cool, and neutral tones.

This chart displays different hair colors in rows or columns. Various hues are often categorized into warm, cool, and neutral tones. Color wheel: A hair color wheel displays twelve colors in a way that shows how they interact, be it complementary or contrasting shades. It helps people understand the color theory, which is about the relationship between primary colors, secondary colors, and intermediate colors. This, in turn, helps people know how to achieve the right tone for their hair condition.

A hair color wheel displays twelve colors in a way that shows how they interact, be it complementary or contrasting shades. It helps people understand the color theory, which is about the relationship between primary colors, secondary colors, and intermediate colors. This, in turn, helps people know how to achieve the right tone for their hair condition. Swatch book: A swatch book is a comprehensive collection of hair color samples organized in a portable and convenient format. Thanks to the physical hair color samples, clients can easily visualize how a specific shade will look on their hair.

A swatch book is a comprehensive collection of hair color samples organized in a portable and convenient format. Thanks to the physical hair color samples, clients can easily visualize how a specific shade will look on their hair. Digital charts: The advance in technology has brought about some apps that allow people to virtually try on different hair colors to choose the perfect match.

3. Understanding hair color levels and tones

Looking at a hair color chart for the first time, you can feel overwhelmed by the codes, such as 1B or 5.1. So what do these numbers and letters mean? They refer to hair color levels and tones, which you need to understand to pick the perfect shade for your hair. With this in mind, let’s decode the hair color numbering system!

First number: hair level

The first number, ranging from 1 to 10, indicates the hair level, also known as the depth level or base color. Level 1 is black and level 10 is ultra blonde.

First decimal number: primary tone

The first number that comes after the period or slash indicates the primary tone, which dominates the hair color, and it can be cool, warm, or neutral. Warm tone hair colors are those that use warm undertones such as yellow, orange, and red while cool tone hair colors use cool undertones such as blue, violet, and green.

Cool tones: .1 (blue ash), .2 (mauve ash violet pearl), .7 (green khaki), .8 (pearl ash brown), or .9 (soft ash blue).

.1 (blue ash), .2 (mauve ash violet pearl), .7 (green khaki), .8 (pearl ash brown), or .9 (soft ash blue). Warm tones: .3 (gold), .4 (copper), or .6 (red).

.3 (gold), .4 (copper), or .6 (red). Neutral tones brown-red: .5 (mahogany).

Second decimal number: secondary tone

Sometimes, you’ll see color codes with two decimal places. In this case, the second decimal number indicates the secondary tone or the color reflection, which will be less visible in the final hair color.

4. How to choose the right hair color

Choosing the right hair color from a hair color chart is not straightforward as there are several factors to consider. Let’s have a closer look at what affects your hair color choice:

Skin tone: Your skin tone is the first factor you need to think of, as the perfect hair color will bring out your natural beauty. A rule of thumb is that warm hair colors go well with warm skin undertones while cool hair colors complement cool skin undertones. For your information, cool undertones have hints of pink or blue, and warm undertones have golden or peachy hues

Your skin tone is the first factor you need to think of, as the perfect hair color will bring out your natural beauty. A rule of thumb is that warm hair colors go well with warm skin undertones while cool hair colors complement cool skin undertones. For your information, cool undertones have hints of pink or blue, and warm undertones have golden or peachy hues Eye color: Choosing a hair color that complements your eye color is just as important for the best look. Warm hair colors, for example, look good on those with blue eyes.

Choosing a hair color that complements your eye color is just as important for the best look. Warm hair colors, for example, look good on those with blue eyes. Lifestyle: How busy you are and your level of commitment also play a role in choosing a hair color. Blonde and cool colors require frequent touch-ups while dark hair colors are more low-maintenance.

If you find it hard to decide on your own, consult with a professional hair stylist, who has the expertise to help you pick the perfect shade.

5. How do you maintain hair color for a longer time?

Once you’ve understood a hair chart color and got your desired shade, you may want to make the most of it for as long as possible. Follow our top tips below to keep your newly colored hair looking fabulous!

Wash your hair less often: After you get your hair dyed, wait for at least 48 hours before washing your hair, which gives the dye enough time to less. You may also need to wash your hair less frequently to prevent your hair from fading quickly.

After you get your hair dyed, wait for at least 48 hours before washing your hair, which gives the dye enough time to less. You may also need to wash your hair less frequently to prevent your hair from fading quickly. Use color-safe products: Opting for a shampoo specifically formulated for color-treated hair is essential to maintaining its color.

Opting for a shampoo specifically formulated for color-treated hair is essential to maintaining its color. Wash your hair with cold water: As hot water will strip away hair color and also moisture, you should wash your hair with cold water to maintain its vibrancy.

As hot water will strip away hair color and also moisture, you should wash your hair with cold water to maintain its vibrancy. Protect your hair from heat: Heat is the worst enemy of hair, especially colored hair. Therefore, take measures to protect your hair from the harmful effects of heat by using a heat protectant on your hair before heat styling and covering it well before going out.

View more: Platinum Blonde Vs Ash Blonde See Also The Best Hair Color Chart with All Shades of Blonde, Brown, Red & Black

6. Understanding common hair colors in a hair color chart

A chart of hair color has various shades, but they can be categorized into common groups as follows:

Black hair color

You may think that there is nothing much to talk about black hair, as there is just one color: black. But in fact, black hair comes in two main shades: 1 and 1B. Hair color 1 is jet black, a very dark and rich black without any underlying hints of other colors. It’s the darkest shade available, giving a bold and dramatic look. On the other hand, hair color 1B is a softer black, often called natural black. It’s a bit lighter and less intense than color 1, aiming to imitate the natural black hair shade for a more understated and natural appearance.

So, which should you go for, 1 or 1B? A general guideline is that darker hair shades complement darker skin tones. Therefore, if your skin tone is on the lighter side, opt for color 1B, and vice versa.

Brown hair color

Brown, also known as brunette, is the second most common hair color. It’s not as simple as saying, “I want my hair to go brown,” because brown is a hair color group rather than a single color. With various shades ranging from dark to light, they can suit almost all skin tones. Whether it’s deep, glossy shades like dark chocolate, chestnut, or mahogany brown, or cooler tones like honey brown, golden brown, and light caramel, the choices seem to be endless, and all of them add an elegant touch to anyone who chooses them.

The guideline for picking a brown hair color is the opposite of selecting a black shade. In general, warmer tones flatter cooler skin tones, and vice versa. If you have neutral tones, you have the freedom to choose any hair color you prefer, but choosing overly warm and overly cool tones is not a good idea.

Blonde hair color

Talking about a hair color chart, we cannot forget blonde – the most sought-after dyed hair color. Nobody can resist the charm and radiance that comes with blonde hair color. Looking at a blonde hair color chart, you will see light blonde and white blonde.

Light blonde hair color is a soft and pale shade of blonde, displaying a gentle and understated look that resembles natural sunlight. This type of blonde can range from almost platinum to a slightly warmer tone with touches of gold or honey. No matter what skin tones you have, you can go for this stunning blonde shade.

On the other hand, white blonde hair color is an extremely pale and cool-toned version of blonde. It often resembles the silvery or platinum shade of freshly fallen snow. While white blonde hair can be strikingly attractive, much maintenance is required to keep it looking its best.

So which blonde shade is suitable for you? White blonde color works well for paler skin tones while a light blonde shade flatters darker skin tones.

Red hair color

If you are seeking to make a bold statement with your hair, red hair color – an attention-grabbing color that symbolizes passion – will never go wrong. Red hair colors offer a lively and captivating range, spanning from gentle copper tones to intense, fiery hues.

To select the perfect red hair shade, it’s crucial to consider your skin undertones. For instance, if you have pink undertones, lighter coppery reds are a good match. Those with medium skin tones can opt for auburn or burgundy shades, while vibrant cherry-red complements darker skin tones for a stunning look.

Cool hair colors

It’s undeniable that cool hair colors are aesthetically pleasing and offer a distinctive and bold appearance. These colors encompass various cool and icy tones such as ash gold, platinum gold, silver, ice blue, and purple. They typically have undertones in shades of blue, green, or purple, resulting in an overall cooler look. However, cool hair colors don’t suit every skin tone. They work best for those with cool skin tones.

Customized colors

Some hair color charts have ombre, piano, or balayage colors that have taken the hair world by storm. These trendy hair colors are so fashionable and they are the best choice for those seeking to express their individuality through their hair. Though each is a different coloring technique, one thing they have in common is that they are created by mixing two or more hair colors in a certain way for aesthetically pleasing effects:

Ombre color: Hair transitions from a darker shade at the roots to a lighter one towards the tips for a gradient effect.

Hair transitions from a darker shade at the roots to a lighter one towards the tips for a gradient effect. Piano color: Hair strands of two or more colors are blended vertically, resembling the keys of a piano.

Hair strands of two or more colors are blended vertically, resembling the keys of a piano. Balayage color: a freehand coloring technique where highlights are hand-painted onto the hair in a sweeping, natural-looking fashion for a sun-kissed effect.

Conclusion

In conclusion, mastering a hair color chart is the key to unlocking endless possibilities for hair transformation. With the knowledge gained from this ultimate guide, you’re equipped to navigate the world of hair color with confidence and precision!

If you are looking to switch up your hair without the commitment of dying your own hair? Colored hair extensions from Macsara Hair – the best Vietnamese hair factory, are the best choice! They are made from 100% human hair for a natural look and feel, helping you transform your hair instantly without damaging your strands. Coming in 60+ colors, especially piano, balayage, and ombre colors that can be customized, our hair extensions cater to every customer’s needs. For more details and the best deals, don’t hesitate to contact us now at our WhatsApp number +84 98 6980 492.