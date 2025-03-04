Understanding Microcurrent Gel & Best Conductive Substitutes - Skin Perception (2025)

- July 11, 2024
Using microcurrent conductivity gel or its alternatives and substitutes is a must as it helps to transmit the electric current from the device to the facial muscles, protect the skin from zapping and enables the device to glide smoothly.
In the realm of skincare, microcurrent treatments have gained popularity for their non-invasive approach to toning, rejuvenating the skin, and numerous anti aging benefits. These high-tech tools are often called toning or contouring devices as they stimulate facial muscles, improve facial contour, tighten skin, and provide an overall lifting effect. A crucial component of this treatment is the conductive gel, which enhances the effectiveness of the microcurrent device. Regardless of which device you use, you’ll have to use a microcurrent gel.In this guide, we’ll explore the best microcurrent gels, their benefits, and tips for choosing the right one for your skin type.
What Is Microcurrent Conductive Gel?
Conductive gel is a clear water-based gel that is chemically neutral and electrically conductive. In fact, the conductive properties come from high concentrations of ions (aka electrically charged particles) naturally found in gold, silver, zinc, magnesium, sodium, selenium and calcium. This conductive medium used during microcurrent treatments to ensure that the electrical currents from the device penetrate the skin effectively. It also helps protect the skin and enhances the overall treatment experience.
Since our skin has a natural ability to resist electric current, but microcurrent gel allows electric current to pass through the skin. Overall, this gel type is widely used for medical procedures like ultrasound, electrotherapy, microcurrent therapy, and radiofrequency and ultrasonic devices.
Overall, microcurrent devicesare designed to produce a low frequency pulsating currents of electricity. Once in contact with the skin, the electrical currents release energy into the muscles and mimic our body’s natural currents. Not only this process normalizes physiological activity within the cells, but it also energizes muscles and increases muscle tension, hence lifting and toning effect.
Benefits of Using Microcurrent Gel
- Improves Conductivity: Enhances the effectiveness of the microcurrent device by ensuring optimal delivery of electrical currents.
- Hydrates Skin: Many gels contain hydrating ingredients that leave the skin moisturized and plump.
- Protects Skin: Provides a barrier to protect skin from zapping, prevent skin irritation, and ensure a smooth treatment process.
- Enhances Results: Maximizes the lifting and toning effects of the microcurrent treatment.
How To Choose Microcurrent Gel
All popular microcurrent devices like NuFace, ZIIP, Clareblend, Foreo Bear, and Myolift come with a complementary conductive gel. But you don’t have to purchase a microcurrent conductive solution from the same manufacturer as your device. If a certain microcurrent gel is too expensive or not potent enough, you can switch to a different brand of conductivity gel or use a substitute. Overall, a 2 fl. oz. bottle of microcurrent gel will last for about 4-6 weeks if used 3-4 times a week.
Look for the following properties when choosing microcurrent gel:
- Water-based
- Oil-free
- Hypoallergenic
- Clear/transparent color
- Hydrating ingredients
- Anti-aging ingredients
*Be aware: many conductive gels including ultrasound and electrode gels are formulated with propylene glycol – an ingredient derived from petroleum, which can potentially irritate the skin and build up in the body (read more about propylene glycol safety).
Ideally, a good conductivity gel for the face needs to be water-based, hypoallergenic, transparent in color, and include hydrating and anti aging ingredients. If you decide to use a conductive gel substitute, make sure it does NOT contain any oils. To clarify, oil on the skin or the device will act as a barrier and deflect microcurrent. With this in mind, also stay away from oil-based cleansers when preparing your skin for the microcurrent treatment at home.
Best Microcurrent Conductive Gels for 2024
Incorporating the right microcurrent conductive gel into your routine can significantly enhance the effectiveness of your at-home microcurrent treatments, leading to better skin health and appearance. Here are some of the best microcurrent conductive gels for home use, known for their performance, skin benefits, and user reviews.
Le Mieux O2 Calming Gel
Le Mieux O2 Calming Gel - Conductive Facial Gel with Aloe
- Refreshing, calming gel contains 18 botanical extracts to immediately relieve mild visible skin...
- An excellent aftershave gel, comforting massage or post-extraction treatment for soothing mild skin...
- Features skin loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe, green tea extract, allantoin,...
- Advanced moisture complex intensely hydrates while softening and smoothing skin.*
- No binders, thickeners, fillers, sulfates, or parabens. Cruelty Free, never tested on animals.
Le Mieux skincare is known for its anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative formulas that use hyaluronic acid as a base. The O2 Calming Gel is a light botanical multi-purpose hydrator that can be used with beauty tools including microcurrents, as an aftershave, soothe burns or stinging, calm skin irritation, and address dehydrated skin.
This advanced gel has anti-aging, hydrating, and moisturizing properties, and is suitable for all skin types. Moreover, it is packed with 18 botanical ingredients including hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, green and white tea leaf extracts, oat leaf extract, chamomile flower extract, red algae, and others.
Key features:anti-aging, hyaluronic acid base, calming, multitasking.
7E Wellness Conductive TX Gel
7E Wellness ReStore Conductive Gel with Bio-Active Complex
- Use with the MyoLift Microcurrent Facial Device - The ReStore Conductive Gel aids in proper...
- Restores Your Skin: MyoLift ReStore Conductive Gel focuses on the health and integrity of the skin...
- Includes Collagen Peptides and Hyaluronic Acid: Our formula is designed to support elasticity and...
- Professional Results: Our microcurrent device and accessories are advanced, customizable, and...
- What Makes Us Stand Out: Our unique holistic approach to wellness revolves around seven elements:...
- On a clean face, lightly spray with 7e Wellness RePlenish Spritzer if available. Apply a small...
7E Wellness, one of the market leaders in professional microcurrent technology that came up with MyoLift at-home microcurrent, offers dual-action professional grade ReStore conductive gel with bio-active complex. Thisanti-aging conductive gel for face is designed specifically for mature skin to address fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity, dryness and tone. Moreover, it is infused with green tea, neroli, collagen, peptides, hyaluronic acid, seaweed, copper, and zinc minerals.
Key features:professional grade, great for dry and aging skin.
NuFace Conductive Gel
NuFACE Aqua Gel Activator - Microcurrent Conductive Gel & Activator Powered by IonPlex & Hyaluronic Acid
- Your Device's Must-Have Partner - A lightweight activator gel that locks in hydration for up to 24...
- NuFACE IonPlex® Technology - NuFACE microcurrent facials utilize low-level electrical currents to...
- 24-Hour Hydration - Formulated with hyaluronic acid which can hold up to 1000x its weight in water,...
- Activate + Lift - Before activating, cleanse skin using one of our Prep-N-Glow facial wipes to...
- Clean + Effective Formula - NuFACE Microcurrent Skincare is aesthetician-created and formulated with...
The NuFACE Aqua Gel Activator is a lightweight clear gel that acts as a microcurrent activator and hydrating treatment 2-in-1. Not only it’s packed with nourishing minerals and extracts, but it also includes moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and glacier water. Its formulation ensures effective microcurrent delivery and provides significant skincare benefits such as hydration and skin barrier protection. Overall, it’s a great conductive gel for those with dry, dehydrated and thirsty skin.
>> Discover NuFace Microcurrent Gel Alternatives
Jellen Organic Aloe Conductive Gel
Jellen® Organic Conductive Facial Gel For Microcurrent, Ultrasonic, Galvanic and Radio Frequency Facial Treatment (8 Fl Oz)
- Compatible with ultrasonic, microcurrent, galvanic, radio frequency and other cosmetic skin care...
- Targeted ingredients optimize transmission to the skin and improve facial treatment results.
- 94% Certified Organic formula includes pure Aloe Leaf Juice and Witch Hazel Water.
- 100% free of oils, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, soy, artificial dyes and synthetic fragrances.
- 100% vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free + made with love in the USA.
This multi-purpose microcurrent conductive gel for the face is made with 95% of organic clean ingredients. It has hydrating, moisturizing, calming and soothing properties, and also promotes skin elasticity. Jellen’s nourishing gel is suitable for all skin types and is available in 8 or 16 fl. oz pump bottle.
ZIIP Beauty Conductive Gels
ZIIP Silver Conductive Gel with Hylauronic Acid. Hydrating & collagen boosting face & neck skin treatment for use with the Facial Device
- AT-HOME SKIN TREA ENT - Complete your at-home ZIIP skin treatment by using our Conductive Gel before...
- CRUSHED PEARL & HYALURONIC ACID - Silver Conductive Gel contains finely crushed pearl and hylauronic...
- FREE OF PARABENS, SILICONE, OIL and FRAGRANCE - Silver Gel is packed with superhero actives chosen...
- TREATS VARIOUS SKIN AILMENTS - When used with your ZIIP nanocurrent and microcurrent facial device,...
ZIIP Beauty, one of the most innovative beauty companies, offers 3 different luxurious conductive gels, which double as an intensive treatment mask. Even though ZIIP conductive gels cost more, they are formulated with potent organic and powerful anti-aging ingredients, and designed to maximize the results of ZIIP treatments. Also, you can get these gels for a discounted price with a gel subscription.
Silver gel – for plumping, brightening, and revealing a healthy glow; includes ingredients like pearl powder, cucumber extract, Japanese hyaluronic acid, and peptides.
Crystal gel – for radiance and repair; includes ingredients like glutathione, Veronica flower, and cedar bark extract.
ZIIP Golden gel – skin firming and for filling lines; includes ingredients like 24-carat gold, five growth factors, snail venom peptide, and bio-placenta.
Related:Discover 5 best microcurrent devices for home use.
Effective Conductive Gel Substitutes/ Alternatives
Even though there is no way around conductivity gels, and you need a conductivity medium for microcurrent treatment to be effective, you can opt for a conductive gel alternative. For example, some of the best substitutes for microcurrent conductive gel include aloe vera gel, colloidal silver gel, and ultrasound gel.
Usually, these common alternative gels are cheaper since they are made of simple components and have concise ingredient list. Nevertheless, they do provide sufficient conductivity.
Aloe Vera Gel
Conductive aloe vera gel, in particular, is favored for its skin-soothing properties and excellent conductivity. Being a medicinal plant, aloe vera leaves naturally contain a clear gel that is used for treating different skin conditions.
Since plain aloe vera is naturally rich in minerals and conductive ions, it serves as an optimal medium for microcurrent devices, allowing the electrical currents to penetrate the skin effectively. No wonder it is considered one of the best conductive gel substitutes. Moreover, you can increase the conductivity of aloe vera gel by simply adding a pinch of salt to a gel.
Not only aloe gel is a more natural alternative to other microcurrent gels, but it’s also an excellent moisturizer, skin soother, and a great source of antioxidants including vitamins A, C, and E. Here are a few good options for organic aloe vera gels:
NTRSNS NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel from 100% Pure Aloe. Great for Hair, Scalp, Face, Dry Skin, Acne, Winter Skin, Sunburn, Sensitive Skin. Unscented, USDA Certified, 12 oz.
EXPERIENCE THE HIGHEST POTENCY OF essential vitamins, minerals, proteins and enzymes!
√ Pros of aloe vera gel: all-natural, rich in minerals and antioxidants, budget-friendly, great for all skin types including sensitive skin.
Χ Cons of aloe vera gel: dries out faster than microcurrent conductivity gel for the face.
Colloidal Silver Gel
Silver gel is known for its antibacterial, antifungal, soothing and natural healing properties. Moreover, silver has naturally high electric conductivity and can be used as a microcurrent gel alternative. As a conductive gel substitute, it will work best for those with acne-prone, blemish-prone or oily skin due to its antibacterial properties.
- SilveBiotics Silver Gel, made with 20 ppm silver liquid solution (4 oz. on Amazon)
- Silver Miracles Colloidal Gel, made with 75 ppm colloidal silver (4 oz. on Amazon)
√ Pros: all natural, has potent antimicrobial and wound healing properties, great for acne-prone and oily skin.
Χ Cons: dries out faster than microcurrent conductivity gel.
Ultrasound Or Electrode Gel
Common ultrasound gel or electrode gel can be used as a cheap substitute for microcurrent conductive gel, but it doesn’t contain any nourishing ingredients, is made of only water and a high percentage of propylene glycol, which is derived from petroleum, and is a somewhat controversial ingredient (read more about propylene glycol safety).
- Aquasonic Ultrasound Gel, 33 oz. (on Amazon)
- Spectra 360 Electrode Gel (on Amazon)
√ Pros: cheap, can be used by all skin types except sensitive.
Χ Cons: no nourishing or anti aging ingredients, might irritate sensitive skin.
Do not use the following as conductive substitute:
- Oil-based products
- Water
- Moisturizers & creams
In conclusion, aloe gel and silver gel are good natural cost effective alternatives to other microcurrent gels. Even though these substitute gels don’t contain anti aging ingredients, they also don’t contain chemicals and skin irritants and provide decent conductivity.
On the other hand, these alternative gels might dry faster than conductivity gels formulated specifically for microcurrent devices. So instead of applying it over the entire face at once, you can apply it in sections to prevent the gel from drying.
Related: Learn more about microcurrent therapy and its benefits.
Conductive Serums
Another alternative to conductive gels is conductive serums, though not as popular due to the high price tag. Most microcurrent conductive serums are highly concentrated, and in addition to providing conductivity benefits, they are also infused with potent anti-aging and top-class ingredients.
Sale
Solawave Wand Skin Therapy Activating Serum | Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides | Enhance Skincare
Skin type: All; Product benefit: Anti-aging, Anti-Wrinkle, Hydrating, Soothing, Calming; Scent: No Scent
How to Choose the Best Microcurrent Gel
When selecting a microcurrent gel, consider the following factors:
- Skin Type: Choose a gel that suits your skin type (e.g., hydrating for dry skin, soothing for sensitive skin).
- Ingredients: Look for beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and collagen.
- Compatibility: Ensure the gel is compatible with your microcurrent device.
- Formula: Decide whether you prefer a leave-on or rinse-off formula based on your skincare routine.
Tips for Using Microcurrent Gel
For at-home use, it is recommended to do microcurrent treatment at least 3 times a week and spend about 5-20 minutes per session for optimal results.
For your safety, most microcurrent devices have to be charged prior to use, and should not be used while charging. It is also recommended to stay well hydrated and drink plenty of water before and after the microcurrent facial.
- Cleanse your Skin:Start by removing all makeup and wash your skin with a mild oil-free cleanser.
- Apply Generously:Use a sufficient amount of gel to cover the treatment area and ensure good conductivity. Instead of applying it to the entire face, apply a generous amount of gel section by section. The goal is to keep the gel wet on your skin and prevent it from drying.
- Gliding Technique: While applying light pressure, slowly make gliding-like upward motions. For best results, follow instructions provided by a particular manufacturer.
- Reapply as Needed: If the gel starts to dry during treatment, reapply to maintain conductivity.
Summary
Microcurrent gels are essential for maximizing the benefits of your microcurrent therapy. By choosing the right gel, you can enhance conductivity, protect your skin, and achieve better lifting and toning results. Whether you opt for a specialized microcurrent gel or a conductive gel substitute, incorporating this step into your skincare routine will ensure you get the most out of your microcurrent device.
All in all, microcurrent therapy will benefit the most those who have sagging facial muscles, loose skin, loss of skin firmness, and decreased elasticity of facial skin. It is a great way to improve muscle tone, lift and tighten skin, and improve facial contour.
