Understanding Microcurrent Gel & Best Conductive Substitutes - Skin Perception (2025)

Conductive gel is a clear water-based gel that is chemically neutral and electrically conductive. In fact, the conductive properties come from high concentrations of ions (aka electrically charged particles) naturally found in gold, silver, zinc, magnesium, sodium, selenium and calcium. This conductive medium used during microcurrent treatments to ensure that the electrical currents from the device penetrate the skin effectively. It also helps protect the skin and enhances the overall treatment experience.

Since our skin has a natural ability to resist electric current, but microcurrent gel allows electric current to pass through the skin. Overall, this gel type is widely used for medical procedures like ultrasound, electrotherapy, microcurrent therapy, and radiofrequency and ultrasonic devices.

Overall, microcurrent devicesare designed to produce a low frequency pulsating currents of electricity. Once in contact with the skin, the electrical currents release energy into the muscles and mimic our body’s natural currents. Not only this process normalizes physiological activity within the cells, but it also energizes muscles and increases muscle tension, hence lifting and toning effect.