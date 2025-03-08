Understanding the Healthcare System in Canada: A Guide for Newcomers (2025)

One of the many reasons newcomers choose Canada as their new home is access to a publicly-funded universal healthcare system. In each Canadian province, the provincial government administers health services through a provincial health plan, paid for by taxes. This enables eligible individuals to receive basic health and medical assistance for free or a fraction of the cost.

TLDR Each province and territory has its own healthcare system with specific eligibility requirements and coverage details. Familiarize yourself with the healthcare plan in your area to ensure you receive the appropriate services. Apply for your provincial health card as soon as possible. Some provinces have a waiting period before coverage begins: if this is the case in your province of residents, consider purchasing private insurance to cover the interim period. Provincial health plans provide essential medical services, but typically exclude prescriptions, dental care, and vision services. Check with your employer for any additional extended health benefits. Register with a family doctor who will be your primary care provider, and who will refer you to any specialists should your health require it. You may need to get on a wait list, but can still access emergency care in the meantime.

Healthcare in Canada is administered at the provincial level, and each province operates differently. There are 13 distinct provincial and territorial health insurance plans. For instance, some provinces have a waiting period of up to 3 months after landing to be eligible for the provincial health plan, while in other provinces, newcomers are eligible for coverage right away. All provinces and territories provide coverage to Permanent Residents, however coverage for Temporary residents including Study Permit holders and Work Permit holders may vary.

Healthcare costs in Canada may be expensive in comparison to your home country. So, if you’re moving to a province that has a waiting period for provincial health insurance, it is recommended topurchase private health insurancefor the first few months.

Here’s a list of the four essential healthcare action items you should familiarize yourself with as a newcomer in Canada:

1. Apply for a provincial health insurance card

In Canada, to get access to medical services, you need a health insurance card. Each province or territory issues these cards to its residents. As a newcomer, you have to submit an application to the provincial government to get the card.

For example: If you’re in Ontario, you should visitService Ontarioto submit an application, while if you’re in Alberta, you should visitService Alberta.

The websites will have addresses to physical locations and also mention the documents required for your application. You can simply walk in at the location that’s closest to you and apply for your health card. All applications need to be submitted in person. The documents required as part of your application may vary by province but largely, all provinces require proof of residency, government-issued ID, and documents proving immigration status.

Once your application is verified, the health card is mailed to your residence. You will need to show this card whenever you visit a hospital or a doctor.

Note:If you are residing in a province that has a waiting period to get public insurance, your timeline for eligibility is counted from the day you land in the province and not from the day you apply. For example, if you are in Vancouver and you landed on March 1, 2025, but submitted an application for your health insurance card on May 25, 2025, you would become eligible within approximately 5 days. And if you submit an application in June, beyond the three month waiting period, you will be covered immediately from the time you submit an application.

2. Understand the health coverage provided

Typically, provincial insurance covers basic medical services. These include doctor’s consultations (both family doctors as well as specialists), emergency or necessary surgeries, and immunizations. Items such as prescription medicines, dental care, physiotherapy, ambulance services, prescription eyeglasses may not be covered by the provincial health plan, and you may have to pay out-of-pocket for these if you don’t have any other private insurance plan. Be sure to check what is and isn’t included in the provincial health care plan for the province you are living in.

Many employers offer some form of extended health insurance benefits to their employees to cover scenarios or situations that provincial insurance does not. So, it’s a good idea to check with your employer about these benefits and be well-informed about your options before signing a job offer letter.

Patients who require medical care but are not covered by the provincial health care plan may be asked to pay for care out of pocket. Depending on your immigration status, the government of Canada may providefree emergency medical services, even if you don’t have a provincial health card.

3. Find a family doctor

Most Canadians have a family doctor as a primary point of contact whenever they need medical care or advice. A family doctor provides you and your family with basic care, and will also be the one to provide a referral if you need to see a specialist.

You can find a family doctor in Canada by:

Asking a friend, colleague, relative or acquaintance

Contacting animmigrant-serving organization(they may be able to recommend a doctor who speaks your home language)

Contacting a community health centre in your area

Checking the provincial websites for finding a family doctor

UseLumino Healthto find a family doctor, dentist, optometrist, or another health-care provider near you

Each province has a dedicated website or webpage and a unique process to find a family doctor. For those in Ontario, the ‘Find a doctor’ page is your starting point, while for those in British Columbia, you will need to start the process by visiting theB.C. College of Family Physicianswebsite.

Some provinces in Canada currently have a shortage of family doctors and it may be difficult to find a doctor accepting new patients right away. You may need to get on a waiting list for one or several doctors, and in some cases, the waiting period can take several months. During this time, if you need to visit a doctor, you can go to a walk-in medical clinic. At walk-in clinics, you can usually see a doctor without an appointment: you will register upon arrival and be seen by the first doctor with an available appointment time. If the clinic is busy you may have to wait.If you have an emergency, it is recommended to visit the nearest hospital.

If you need the help of a translator to speak with your doctor, you may bring a family member or friend or someone else you trust to your doctor’s appointment to facilitate communication to help you get the care you need.

It’s a good idea to look up the location of the closest walk-in clinics and hospitals, and to have this information on hand in case of emergency. In Canada, in case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

Free medical services:

All residents in Canada can get access to free health advice by phone or by visiting a free clinic.

Every province and territory offers free health advice or information via phone. Registered nurses operate the phone lines 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In provinces and territories, you can dial 811 to be connected with a health-care professional. Each province or territory calls it a different name: Manitoba hasHealth Links, and in Ontario, this system is known asTeleHealth. The purpose of these health lines is not to diagnose illness or hand out prescriptions but instead help individuals decide if they can handle the problem themselves or if they should seek medical advice from a doctor.

If you find yourself in need of care, without insurance, and a health line suggests seeing a doctor, you can seek out community health centres (CHC) located across the country. While most CHCs accept provincial insurance, they are also an option for those who need it and are waiting for provincial coverage.

If you have an emergency health situation and need urgent medical help, you can go to the emergency department of the nearest hospital or call 911. All calls made to 911 are free. If you have a medical condition (allergies to medication, diabetes, high blood pressure…) that emergency medical services may need to know about, consider using medical necklace or bracelet.Speak to your doctor if you are unsure.

4. Learn more: Healthcare in Canada by province

Now that you’re familiar with the basic overview of how healthcare in Canada works, let’s look at each province and territory to understand their healthcare plans in detail. All provincial insurance plans have the same basic standards of healthcare and share common features. However, there are some subtle differences that may be important to note regarding how long it takes for health coverage to take effect and what exactly is covered.

Alberta

Provincial insurance name: Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan (AHCIP)

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage begins from thedate residency is established(typically, the date of arrival).

Coverage: Includes full coverage for medically necessary physician services, some dental and oral surgical health services, and hospital visits and stays. Partial coverage for podiatry and optometry services.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or accessHealth Link.

British Columbia

Provincial insurance name: Medical Services Plan (MSP)

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage may startthree months after your arrival date.

Coverage: Includes services by physicians and midwives, dental and oral surgery performed in a hospital, necessary eye exams, x-rays, and some orthodontic services. Other services that may be covered include supplementary benefits such as acupuncture, chiropractic, massage therapy, naturopathy, physical therapy and non-surgical podiatry.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or accessHealthLinkBC.

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Provincial insurance name: New Brunswick Medicare and Drug Plans

Eligibility for permanent residents: Once a completed application form is received and eligibility is established,a letter indicating the actual start dateof the New Brunswick Medicare coverage is issued and followed by a New Brunswick Medicare card.

Coverage:Includes physician’s services, certain specified surgical dental procedures, and most hospital services.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Provincial insurance name: Medical Care Plan (MCP)

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage begins from thedate of arrival.

Coverage: Includes physician’s services, hospital visits, surgical, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, pre- and post-operative care, complete maternity care, radiology interpretive services, and certain surgical-dental procedures.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or access811 HealthLine.

Northwest Territories

Territorial insurance name: NWT Health Care Plan

Eligibility for permanent residents: When your application has been approved, you will receive a NWT Health Care Card in the mail. Considering processing and mailing time, ittakes about six weeksfrom the time of application for your health care card to reach you.

Coverage: Includes basic hospital and medical treatment.

Free health advice by phone:AccessTele-Care NWTat 90 sites across the territory.

Nova Scotia

Provincial insurance name: Medical Services Insurance (MSI) Program

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage beginsfrom the date of arrival.

Coverage: Includes physician’s services, hospital services, medical, dental, prostheses, and some optometry services.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or access811.Novascotia.Ca.

Nunavut

Territorial insurance name: Nunavut Health Care Plan

Eligibility for permanent residents: Health coverage may become effective on thefirst day of the third month, provided you meet all eligibility requirements.

Coverage: Includes the cost of physician and hospital services.

Free health advice by phone:Services not available.

Ontario

Provincial insurance name: Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP)

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage begins from date of arrival.

Coverage: Doctor visits, hospital visits and stays, medical or surgical abortions, eligible dental surgery and optometry, podiatry, ambulance services, and travel for health services if you live in northern Ontario.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 1-866-797-0000 / 1-866-797-0007 or accessTelehealth Ontario.

Prince Edward Island

Provincial insurance name: PEI Health Card

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage begins from thedate of arrival.

Coverage: Includes childhood immunizations, primary care such as diagnosis, treatment, education, disease prevention, and screening, and in-patient or out-patient hospital services.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or access811 Telehealth.

Québec

Provincial insurance name: Québec Health Insurance Plan(RAMQ)

Eligibility for permanent residents: Waiting period ofup to three monthsfrom arrival date.

Coverage: Includes medical procedures, anesthetics, medical examinations, eye drops, diagnostic mammogram, urine and glycemia tests, and vasectomy.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or accessInfo-Santé 811.

Saskatchewan

Provincial insurance name: Saskatchewan Health Cards

Eligibility for permanent residents: Health Card applications are usually processed withinsix to eight weeksafter the application is received — not including mailing time.

Coverage: Includes all medically necessary services provided by physicians (inpatient and outpatient services), physiotherapy or occupational therapy, screening mammography, immunization services, sexually transmitted infections (STI) treatment, HIV testing, services for treating alcohol and drug abuse problems, mental health services, problem gambling services, and some supplementary health services.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or accessHealthLine 8-1-1.

Yukon

Territorial insurance name: Yukon Health Care Insurance Plan (YHCIP)

Eligibility for permanent residents: Coverage normally becomes effectivethree monthsafter the date you establish residency in Yukon.

Coverage:Includes hospital and medical services, and certain dental-surgical procedures.

Free health advice by phone:Dial 811 or accessHealthLine 811.

As you settle-in in Canada, one of the things on your checklist should be to familiarize yourself and learn more about healthcare coverage offered by the province or territory you reside in. The things you need to do to get a health card and understand the process to be followed should you need medical assistance. Being well-informed can help you make a healthy transition to Canadian life.

This article is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

