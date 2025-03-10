United Health Care Non-covered Services for Acupuncture Providers - American Acupuncture Council (2025)

<

Let’s talk about what is going on with UnitedHealthcare. I’m sure many of you have received or have seen the letter that indicated about what changes you have to make.

Hey, greetings everyone. It’s Sam Collins, the coding and billing expert. American Acupuncture Council and specifically the American Acupuncture Council network members. And I’m really appealing out to you as well. Not just that we’re not sending it to everyone, but I wanted to keep you updated on what’s new and changing.

As we always promise, we want to make sure you get the information first, have the right information, can use it. I know a lot of you have probably gotten the UnitedHealthcare information about, we have to build differently and put the GA modifier. I wanted to help attempt to make this simpler, more easy to understand, and kind of.

So starting this month, they want all acupuncture providers must bill UnitedHealthcare for all services they’re providing, even if the services aren’t covered. Now, for the most part, let’s be realistic. Probably you’re billing out mostly acupuncture. There isn’t a lot of services that you’re doing that aren’t covered.

But let’s just say there are services that you’re doing that’s not covered. They’re saying now they want it to be billed. So they want these non covered services to be billed, even if they’re not payable. And this will make an added step from what you normally have been doing. Now, keep in mind, the added step is just you’re going to add it.

The reality is, the No Surprises Act, as a lot of you are familiar with, which has been a couple of years, requires that all providers make patients aware of what their costs are. I think acupuncturists have always done an excellent job of that because that’s the number one question every has is how much is it going to cost?

So what this means is you’re going to make sure not only to do that with patients, make sure what they know, the cost are what’s covered and not covered. But more importantly, what’s not covered. We have to make sure the patient’s aware, like by example, if you’re doing cupping or moxibustion, you want to make sure to let them know, okay, this cupping service is not covered.

And therefore, it’s 25, whatever you charge. So again, think of it now, if it’s a therapy, therapies are for the most part covered, so it’s going to be the services that are not covered. Remember, contract and so forth will come into place. If you’re contracted and it’s bundled, it will be. So again, this is going to be services that they normally do.

Do not cover and the patient will be liable for it’s not going to be very many, but there may be instances where this come up. Realistically, this is should be something you’re already doing. Of course, every patient should be aware of, okay, if your insurance is going to cover, what is it going to cover, but also what is it not going to cover?

So therefore the patient understands what they’re having to pay. That’s again, part of your financial agreement. I hope you’re all already doing that to some extent. Now, what does this mean for non covered services though? I’m going to tell you for the most part, I’m going to look at things that are unusual.

Obviously, massage, manual therapy, exercise, heat, those are all covered. But services that aren’t covered, I’m going to put in cupping and moxibustion as being the most likely. Those are ones we’re going to have to outline. Now, by chance, let’s say the policy doesn’t cover therapies. They’re not bundled, then you would include therapies as well.

But for the most part, I’d say they’re covering therapy. So again, non covered services. And what does this apply? And this is where people are confused because it says commercial plans. So you’re wondering what’s a commercial plan? You know what a commercial plan is one that a person buys or they get through their job for the most part, you know, they get as part of their employment.

The only place that doesn’t apply is ones that are called self insured that are just managed by United healthcare. These would be. big giant employers, you know, large union groups and so forth, which aren’t that typical though. Obviously, if you work with a lot of people in those, you might run and cross it, but it’s going to be generally the commercial plans.

One patient’s purchase themselves, get through their job and Medicare advantage plans, but it doesn’t include if it’s self insured. So it is worth asking when you’re verifying. Is this a self insured plan? Because if it is, then you don’t have to do any of this. Again, I don’t see this as very hard. What do we need to do?

We need, oh, did I hit the wrong button here? I apologize. What we need to do is to make sure a few things. Number one, when verifying UnitedHealthcare, inquire if the plan is a commercial or Medicare Advantage. If it is, we have to do this. Now, again, I’m going to emphasize, this should be something you’re already doing.

You should already be making the patients aware of cost and what services aren’t covered But this is now something they want a little bit more detail for them You’re going to complete a financial understanding with the patient with an estimate of cost which means your cost So let’s say you charge 25 for cupping you would indicate this cupping service is not covered and you would indicate something as simple as It’s not covered because it’s not part of your plan.

Your plan may not consider it medically necessary, but anything like that, the bottom line is make the patient aware it’s not covered and they’re paying out of pocket because in order to hold them liable, the plan now is saying their requirements to do that. It says there identify if any. If any are not covered and include a statement.

So some services are going to be covered. Your acupuncture is covered, but services that are not identified and simply again, state it’s not covered or may not be covered. What you’re doing is making clear. You’re not promising them that it’s going to get paid. It is non covered. Now this brings up, what if you’re doing acupuncture and the acupuncture is not covered, you would do the same for that.

I don’t believe we’re billing too many like that, but just in case, then what you’re going to do is bill for those services. Now in the past. We’re pretty much never required to bill for services. They weren’t going to cover. They’re just liable to the patient now What they’re wanting is that we do bill those services to the insurance What we have to do uniquely though is bill it and then put modifier G a so that’s G as an apple Or excuse me G as in George a as an apple and what you’re doing with that is simply indicating that the patient has signed a waiver meaning that financial agreement where they’ve agreed They’re responsible.

What this is really doing is putting in place that patients are never going to be surprised They know what it’s going to cost in addition the insurance now when you bill in this way They’re going to send the EOB back to the patient indicating what they’ve paid for But that service such as cupping like nine seven zero three nine or one three nine would indicate as patient Responsibility and at the fee you’ve charged and remember that fee is the fee you want to charge It’s up to you.

That’s your cash rate. Whatever your fee is and the patient’s paying. That’s all you’re putting there So is this a little bit of a hassle? Yeah, I think so Um, it’s only a hassle in that we need to bill it. Everything else is the same You still have to inform patients you’re doing a service not covered You start to make sure they understand the cost of it.

Now the only difference is that we also have to put it on the claim and when we do so just put it with the GA. So let’s say it’s a therapy this this plan doesn’t cover a therapy. Okay, we would indicate that therapy with modifier GA. Keep in mind it’s not required for services they pay for. This is only for services they’re not going to be paying for.

So they’ll process it and then they’ll indicate patient responsibility. So let’s kind of get back at synopsis here. Let’s go, what’s going on? UnitedHealthcare commercial policies for acupuncture. You are now to make sure a patient is fully aware of services that they’re going to cover, but also not cover.

That’s not different. We’re to make them aware of the cost of the services, whether they it’s covered or non covered, which is also not different. So therefore that’s all going to be the same. That’s something I think acupuncturists do a good job of. Haven’t you always made sure your patients know the cost?

This is just making sure it’s memorialized, if you will, the patient signing it. And now we’re going to bill it. With a GA, if it’s a non covered service. So just a GA. Now you might be saying, well, what type of form do I have to have? It’s going to be a pretty straightforward, simple financial agreement.

Where you would indicate, these are the services we’re being provided. This is the amounts. And here’s the cost. And also indicate if it’s non covered. Now if you’re a network member with me, AAC Network, just contact me. We do have some samples. If you’re not a member, I apologize, but that’s not available to you.

That’s why we do the service. At least you’re getting the information. But for those that are members. get in contact with. We have a couple of examples. It’s not that complicated, but want a straightforward statement that the patients know it’s not covered. Here’s the point. It protects us. Therefore, a patient can’t come and say, I thought it was gonna pay.

You’re gonna point out. No, we said that at the beginning, and so I think it eliminates a lot of that issue. However, there is an extra step. Yes, you’re gonna now have to put everything on the claim. Part of what United Healthcare is stating they want to see the services that are being provided. What my hope is is that they start noticing that, wow, this cupping service is popular, moxibustion, maybe it should be something that we’re covering.

At least that’s what I would think. So, that’s the change. Non covered services, make sure patients are aware they’re not covered, the cost, put them on the bill. Patient still responsible. Nothing crazier than that. Again, if you’re a network member, get in contact with me. If you’re not a network member, the whole reason I’m doing this is to get this out to our network members, though it’s going to everyone contact me, let’s get you started on into the network.

We’ll give you a lot more help. In addition to that, though, we can give you a day to day help as well as forms and other things. We’re here to help. So for all of you, I greet you and say thank you for listening for a few minutes. I hope to see you at a future program as well. Take care.

