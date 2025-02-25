Unlock All-Day Confidence with These Top Natural Deodorants (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
IT'S NO SECRET, a deodorant has a simple job: keep you feeling dry and smelling fresh all day. But if you walk into any deodorant aisle, you’ll see hundreds of different options all claiming to do just that. Also, you'll see tons of natural deodorants that claim to be better for you while still giving you the protection you want. So does that mean you should switch to a natural deodorant? Absolutely.
Best Overall Natural Deodorant
Schmidt's Sandalwood and Citrus Natural Deodorant
Best Long-Lasting Natural Deodorant
Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Natural Deodorant
Best Fragrance-Free Natural Deodorant
Hume Supernatural Fragrance Free Deodorant
Traditional deodorants sometimes contain ingredients that can be irritating to your skin. Some experts claim that antiperspirants can actually make you sweat more. Natural deodorants address these concerns by typically using naturally derived ingredients, like probiotics and essential oils, to address odor and others, like tapioca starch and baking soda, to soak up wetness. (Be advised: some of these ingredients, particularly baking soda, can still cause irritation on your skin.) And just for the record, there is no such thing as a “natural” antiperspirant because to block sweat glands, it must include aluminum—which natural deodorants avoid.
Switching to a natural deodorant could be worthwhile if you’re concerned about what you put on your body affecting your health or have skin reactions to traditional deodorants. What natural deodorant you use and how well it works for you is a matter of personal taste and body chemistry. Whether you’re a natural deodorant newbie or have been on that tip for years, continue reading to see the best natural deodorants that actually work.
What to Consider
Ingredients
The biggest thing to note about the ingredients in a natural deodorant is that there should not be any aluminum. While there may be ingredients like arrowroot powder, tapioca starch and more that are meant to help absorb moisture, they won’t actually stop sweat since, according to the FDA, only aluminum salts are approved to stop sweating. Most people who wear natural deodorants don’t want aluminum (that’s kind of the point), so if you pick up a box and it lists aluminum as an ingredient, it’s not a natural deodorant.
Many natural deodorants will also contain baking soda (sometimes listed as sodium bicarbonate) to help curb odor and soak up some moisture. It’s common to have an adverse reaction to baking soda (if you’ve ever gotten a red itchy rash from deodorant, it could be the culprit), so if you have sensitive skin, it’s best to go for a baking soda-free deodorant. You’ll also often see moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and other plant oils as well as fragrance, either added fragrance or from essential oils.
Scent
Naturally, most deodorants use scent to help curb odor. It’s often either from added synthetic fragrance or from natural essential oils and neither is necessarily better than the other. You’ll want to choose a deodorant with a scent that you like, of course, and the strength of the scent is a personal preference. Typically, stronger scents last longer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the deodorant works better for longer. Many natural deodorants contain additional ingredients to help curb odor even after the scent has worn off. If you have especially sensitive skin, too much scent may cause irritation, so you may want to choose one with a lighter scent or no scent at all.
Size
Keep in mind that you’re probably going to be using deodorant every day, so the size of a deodorant does matter in determining how long it will last. If you’re budget-conscious, it’s good to weigh the cost versus the size of the deodorant, since you’ll be replenishing it when it runs out (however quickly that is).
Cruelty-Free
Cruelty-free means that the deodorant was not tested on animals. Many grooming products are, so while it may not make or break your decision to purchase necessarily, if that matters to you, look for deodorants that specifically say cruelty-free on the label.
How We Selected
Like all products we feature at Men’s Health, our team of editors and experts put these natural deodorants, and dozens more, through rigorous testing to evaluate longevity, efficacy, scent, ease of use and more factors. We take deodorant very seriously, so you can be sure these are actually the best–and actually work.
Best Overall Natural Deodorant
Schmidt's Sandalwood and Citrus Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Great for sensitive skin
- Stays on for all-day comfort and odor protection
- Available in several different scents
Cons
- Won’t completely stop you from sweating
Schmidt’s natural deodorant takes the top spot in our ranking because the real innovation is the new sensitive-skin formula. It's enriched with all the good stuff, like magnesium and activated charcoal, but most importantly, formulated without baking soda. Thus, it's suitable for all skin types. Not to mention, the aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus and spearmint.
Testing notes: Unlike the brand's previous formulas, this one is a godsend, quickly drying down to a smooth matte finish. With just 1-2 swipes, you'll have 24-hour odor protection. The trick to smelling fresh all day: holding the deodorant stick against your skin momentarily to soften the application with your body heat.
While the deodorant won't block sweat, ingredients such as arrowroot powder and magnesium balance to absorb moisture and reduce odors, our testers with sensitive skin found that Schmidt's stick didn't stir up any itchiness or redness, which is a feat in itself.
|Size
|2.65 oz
|Ingredients
|Magnesium Hydroxide, Coconut Oil, Arrowroot Powder, Charcoal Powder
|Scent
|Sandalwood & Citrus
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Long-Lasting Natural Deodorant
Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Lasts all day
- Cruelty Free
- Made with moisture-absorbing kaolin clay and soothing aloe vera
Cons
- Contains baking soda
If you’re just making the switch to naturals, start with this one. By this point, Ursa Major’s deodorant is a classic and there is a reason for that. It consistently outperforms many of the other brands we’ve tried, both in scent and longevity.
Testing notes: Time after time, our editors have praised Ursa's classic deodorant, thanks to its reliable performance and healthy ingredients. They've found that it can ward off odor in the midst of the sweatiest, stickiest summer outings. Plus, the Hoppin' Fresh stick can last up to 3-4 months.
|Ingredients
|Tapioca starch, silica, baking soda, kaolin clay
|Size
|2.6 oz
|Scent
|Fresh, Minty
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Fragrance-Free Natural Deodorant
Hume Supernatural Fragrance Free Deodorant
Pros
- Fragrance-Free
- Does not contain baking soda
- Plant-based ingredients
Cons
- Won’t completely stop you from sweating
Most natural deodorants, understandably, use a lot of fragrance to help mask odor. Somehow, this fragrance-free version neutralizes stink without the aid of added scent. It could be the probiotics in the formula that help to maintain good (non-stinky) bacteria. Or it could be magic. Either way, it’s so effective that we gave it a Men’s Health Grooming Award.
Testing notes: During our six months of field testing Hume's stick, our editors found that it helped keep B.O. at bay during even the hottest days outside. While it doesn't stop sweat like our favorite aluminum-based antiperspirants, our editors found that Hume's fragrance-free formula did a bang-up job of helping them smell fresh and clean.
|Ingredients
|Silica, Kaolin Clay, Tapioca Starch, Prebiotics, Probiotics
|Size
|2 oz
|Scent
|Unscented
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Sustainable Natural Deodorant
By Humankind Refillable Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Choose scents and design based on your preferences
- Sustainably-sourced
- Comes in a compostable PLA and straw blend container
Cons
- Contains baking soda
By Humankind offers natural deodorant in a refillable container, which saves our planet from single-use plastic waste. The fun part: you can customize your purchase by choosing the color of your case and your scent. Not to mention, it actually works and controls odor as long as some of our favorite traditional deodorants.
Testing notes: While we wouldn't eat this, which is safe according to the brand's packaging, By Humankind's formula is super natural and gentle. Our wearers found that it didn't irritate sensitive skin, and we love that it comes in a variety of scents such as lavender-citrus and rosemary-mint.
|Ingredients
|Zinc oxide, tapioca starch, magnesium hydroxide, baking soda
|Size
|1.6 oz
|Scent
|Multiple options
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Most Easy-to-Use Natural Deodorant
Native Powder & Cotton Deodorant
Pros
- Fresh and clean smell
- Easy to apply
- Long lasting
Cons
- Contains baking soda, which can irritate sensitive skin
Some natural deodorants ask you to change your routine—they don’t apply as easily as the traditional ones you’re used to. Native, however, goes on smooth and doesn’t need to be warmed up or applied with your fingers. This clean powder and cotton scent is fresh without smelling fake.
Testing notes: Instead of overdosing on harsh antiperspirants and sprays, give Native's offering a test run. Our testers found that it actually helps reduce underarm odor rather than just masking it. That was especially true when one tester used it to play basketball on a hot summer day. He says his pits smelled fresher than when he used lesser natural deodorants. It's worth noting the formula has baking soda, which can be irritating for team sensitive skin.
|Ingredients
|Tapioca Starch, Baking Soda, Magnesium Hydroxide, Coconut Oil
|Size
|2.65 oz
|Scent
|Powder & Cotton
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Premium Natural Deodorant
Corpus Third Rose Natural Plant-Based Deodorant
Pros
- Sleek packaging design
- Luxurious smell
- Contains plant extracts and naturally derived enzymes
Cons
- $$$
Corpus will capture your attention with its luxurious scent and mint-colored packaging, but the real star is the water-based, long-lasting formula. You can bet it leaves out all the things you would expect, like sulfates and parabens, but doesn’t compromise on efficacy.
Testing notes: We love that the packaging and scent have a premium feel, similar to something you’d find in a five-star hotel or high-end gym, ensuring that you won’t be embarrassed to leave it out on your bathroom sink.
While it does not keep you dry, the protection lasts for a long haul and the scent remains at the end of the day. To get the best out of Third Rose, you have to make sure your pits are completely dry before applying it. Otherwise, wet underarms can dilute that product and reduce the chance of it actually working.
|Ingredients
|Alcohol Denat., Parfum / Natural Fragrance, Phenethyl Alcohol
|Size
|2.6 oz
|Scent
|Floral
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Aluminum-Free Deodorant Spray
Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deep Sea Dry Spray
Pros
- High concentration of fragrance
- Easy to apply spray formula
- Long lasting odor protection
Cons
- Ingredients are not as natural as others on this list
- Can’t travel with it
The dry spray formula of this aluminum-free deodorant is by far the easiest to apply on this list and the potent scent makes it great for heavy sweaters or those who need a bit of extra odor protection. It’s as close to a traditional deodorant as you can get without aluminum.
Testing notes: Finding a natural deodorant for heavy sweaters can feel like a fool's errand, which is why our editors were so surprised at how effective Old Spice's deep sea spray is on hot, muggy days when we're covered in sweat. We were surprised at how much we liked Old Spice's ocean scent, which was pleasant and helped cover up B.O. without overwhelming our senses.
|Ingredients
|Alcohol Denat., Hydrofluorocarbon 152a, Fragrance
|Size
|4.3 oz
|Scent
|Marine
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Stain-Free Natural Deodorant
Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant
Pros
- Fresh, long-lasting scent
- Contains naturally derived fragrance
- Free of aluminum, baking soda and residue
Cons
- Won’t keep you from sweating
Fighting tough stains can be, well, tough. Enter Malin + Goetz's natural deodorant. With a unique combination of citronellyl and eucalyptus extract, this transparent formula won't leave any traces of residue on your favorite garments.
Testing notes: Our testers don't consider it the strongest antiperspirant, but the cooling scent last longer than others that need to be reapplied often. We've worn black t-shirts at the same time of wearing this deodorant and saw no transfer to the underarm region. Also, we can attest to the fact that it can keep you from being funky whether you're cycling or running.
|Ingredients
|Propylene glycol, sodium stearate, sodium hydroxide
|Size
|2.6 oz
|Scent
|Fresh
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
Best Extra-Strength Natural Deodorant
Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Ingredients include antioxidants and hyaluronic acid
- Satisfying fragrance
- Made without alcohol, parabens and phthalates
Cons
- A bit costly
Salt & Stone incorporates hyaluronic acid and seaweed extract in its natural deodorant to eliminate bad odor, prevent underarm darkening and deliver intense hydration. Not to mention, these ingredients will keep you smelling fresh from morning to night. While most deodorants (natural and otherwise) have alcohol, which can cause blocked pores, irritation and dryness, this vegan option leaves it out of the formula. Another bonus: the santal and vetiver scent smells so good and never clashes with our go-to cologne.
|Ingredients
|Antioxidants, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotics, Spirulina
|Size
|2.6 oz
|Scent
|Santal & Vetiver
|Cruelty-Free?
|Yes
What’s The Difference Between Deodorant and Antiperspirant?
Put simply, a deodorant is used to de-odor your pits and help curb the smelliness that can accompany underarm sweat. Antiperspirants actually block the underarm sweat glands causing them to sweat less. The only FDA-approved ingredient to block sweat glands in antiperspirants is aluminum.
Why Does Armpit Sweat Stink?
By itself, sweat from under your arms doesn’t have a smell. But when it’s released, it mixes with bacteria that live in your armpit which feeds off the moisture and releases a smell. This could be why people’s sweat smells different or why some people tend to smell more than others. It’s also why many natural deodorants include pre- or probiotics to help manage the variety of bacteria that live in the area.
Are Natural Deodorants Better for You?
The most common argument that natural deodorants are better for you is centered around aluminum. Some experts claim that aluminum is linked with Alzheimer’s disease, but older studies have been discredited and there has been no discernable link found between aluminum and Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s also often claimed that aluminum can increase your risk of cancer, particularly breast cancer in women. Research has been conflicted and the general consensus among experts is that more research is needed to determine a link between the two.
There is also usually conversation around preservative parabens, which some claim are linked to cancer as well, and other “chemical” ingredients that natural deodorants often omit from their formulas. While, again, no studies have proven that these ingredients are directly linked to illnesses like cancer, many people like to err on the side of caution. Apart from all this, traditional deodorants often contain ingredients that can irritate skin, like certain kinds of alcohol. Most natural deodorants seek to solve this problem by using naturally derived ingredients that may be more gentle on the skin. The bottom line is that there is no evidence that natural deodorants are better for you than traditional deodorants or antiperspirants, but it is a personal choice.
Are There Ingredients in Natural Deodorants That I Should Avoid?
Many natural deodorants include baking soda which is used to help absorb moisture and curb sweating. However, baking soda can be irritating for many people, especially if they have sensitive skin. If you’ve noticed a reaction under your arms when using natural deodorant, try a baking soda-free formula. These often use ingredients like tapioca starch, clay and silica to help absorb moisture instead.
How We Selected
For the past three years, we consulted with Men's Health's Grooming editors and writers on the best-performing natural deodorants for men. Experts, including our Grooming Editor Garrett Munce, put a number of men's natural deodorants to the test and evaluated their effectiveness, scent, and price point. We also considered top-reviewed men's natural deodorants that had over 100 five-star ratings on e-commerce websites we trust.
