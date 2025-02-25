Unlock All-Day Confidence with These Top Natural Deodorants (2025)

IT'S NO SECRET, a deodorant has a simple job: keep you feeling dry and smelling fresh all day. But if you walk into any deodorant aisle, you’ll see hundreds of different options all claiming to do just that. Also, you'll see tons of natural deodorants that claim to be better for you while still giving you the protection you want. So does that mean you should switch to a natural deodorant? Absolutely.

Traditional deodorants sometimes contain ingredients that can be irritating to your skin. Some experts claim that antiperspirants can actually make you sweat more. Natural deodorants address these concerns by typically using naturally derived ingredients, like probiotics and essential oils, to address odor and others, like tapioca starch and baking soda, to soak up wetness. (Be advised: some of these ingredients, particularly baking soda, can still cause irritation on your skin.) And just for the record, there is no such thing as a “natural” antiperspirant because to block sweat glands, it must include aluminum—which natural deodorants avoid.

Switching to a natural deodorant could be worthwhile if you’re concerned about what you put on your body affecting your health or have skin reactions to traditional deodorants. What natural deodorant you use and how well it works for you is a matter of personal taste and body chemistry. Whether you’re a natural deodorant newbie or have been on that tip for years, continue reading to see the best natural deodorants that actually work.

What to Consider

Ingredients

The biggest thing to note about the ingredients in a natural deodorant is that there should not be any aluminum. While there may be ingredients like arrowroot powder, tapioca starch and more that are meant to help absorb moisture, they won’t actually stop sweat since, according to the FDA, only aluminum salts are approved to stop sweating. Most people who wear natural deodorants don’t want aluminum (that’s kind of the point), so if you pick up a box and it lists aluminum as an ingredient, it’s not a natural deodorant.

Many natural deodorants will also contain baking soda (sometimes listed as sodium bicarbonate) to help curb odor and soak up some moisture. It’s common to have an adverse reaction to baking soda (if you’ve ever gotten a red itchy rash from deodorant, it could be the culprit), so if you have sensitive skin, it’s best to go for a baking soda-free deodorant. You’ll also often see moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and other plant oils as well as fragrance, either added fragrance or from essential oils.



Scent

Naturally, most deodorants use scent to help curb odor. It’s often either from added synthetic fragrance or from natural essential oils and neither is necessarily better than the other. You’ll want to choose a deodorant with a scent that you like, of course, and the strength of the scent is a personal preference. Typically, stronger scents last longer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the deodorant works better for longer. Many natural deodorants contain additional ingredients to help curb odor even after the scent has worn off. If you have especially sensitive skin, too much scent may cause irritation, so you may want to choose one with a lighter scent or no scent at all.



Size

Keep in mind that you’re probably going to be using deodorant every day, so the size of a deodorant does matter in determining how long it will last. If you’re budget-conscious, it’s good to weigh the cost versus the size of the deodorant, since you’ll be replenishing it when it runs out (however quickly that is).



Cruelty-Free

Cruelty-free means that the deodorant was not tested on animals. Many grooming products are, so while it may not make or break your decision to purchase necessarily, if that matters to you, look for deodorants that specifically say cruelty-free on the label.



How We Selected

Like all products we feature at Men’s Health, our team of editors and experts put these natural deodorants, and dozens more, through rigorous testing to evaluate longevity, efficacy, scent, ease of use and more factors. We take deodorant very seriously, so you can be sure these are actually the best–and actually work.