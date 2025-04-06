Upcoming Nintendo Switch games – March 2025 (2025)

Coming soon to Nintendo Switch, explore the vast expanses of an alien world, go on a whirlwind adventure as Carmen Sandiego and more! Check out this selection of games launching in March, and don’t forget to click on any that catch your eye for pre-orders, purchases or to add them to your Wish List!
Carmen Sandiego – March 4th
The scarlet super-thief is back! Don Carmen Sandiego’s signature red hat and play as the vigilante herself, as you navigate a world of espionage and high-tech gadgets. Pursue VILE operatives across the globe and explore the bustling streets of Rio, the majestic landmarks of Tokyo and much more in this whirlwind adventure!
Ever 17/Never 7 Double Pack – March 6th
Two classic visual novels packed with intrigue, mystery and romance from Kotaru Uchikoshi make their western debut in the Ever 17/Never 7 Double Pack! Explore a sunken theme park as you unravel its mysteries in Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity and stop a tragic premonition from becoming reality in Never 7 – The End of Infinity.
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – March 6th
Two legendary RPGs return remastered in . Rise against a renowned hero turned violent tyrant and shape the course of history in Suikoden I, then follow the story of two members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade as the fires of a new war begin to smoulder in Suikoden II.
Sorry We’re Closed – March 6th
Open your Third Eye and peer between worlds in the eccentric survival horror Sorry We’re Closed. Explore unsettling locations with fixed camera angles, fight with demonic weapons and find how to break the curse placed on protagonist Michelle by a powerful demon.
Morkull Ragast’s Rage – March 6th
Take on the role of the god of death in Morkull Ragast’s Rage – a platforming action adventure with a touch of exploration! Morkull is the villain of this story, and he also knows that he is a character in a video game. Help him escape from the Ragast so he can fulfil his evil plans, and get ready for the fourth wall to be obliterated!
On Your Tail – March 13th
An intriguing getaway full of mystery awaits in the story-driven sim On Your Tail. Follow the adventures of the intrepid Diana, as she explores a charming seaside village, meets the eccentric inhabitants, and gets to the bottom of some of the most puzzling local mysteries.
MLB® The Show™ 25 – March 18th
Ignite your passion and build your path to greatness – from high school all the way to the Baseball Hall of Fame in MLB® The Show™ 25! Along the way, connect with iconic baseball stars in fan favourite-modes updated with new ways to play, or try out the brand-new roguelike Diamond Quest mode where you earn rewards through moments, boss encounters and more.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – March 20th
The year is 2054. Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races, and humanity is on the brink of annihilation. A small number of survivors crash land on the vast and untamed planet Mira – and now it falls to you to help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land – March 21st
Collect, combat and create in . Follow Yumia and her companions as they confront their memories, and despite their uncertainties, forge ahead on the path they believe in. Test your skills in real-time combat, craft powerful items, freely traverse the vast continent and uncover the lost history of alchemy.
Bubble Ghost Remake – March 27th
Guide a little ghost and his bubble through an enchanted castle full of danger in Bubble Ghost Remake. Overcome levels filled with challenges and puzzles that will test your abilities with their devilish difficulty, as you try to protect the bubble at all costs. Discover secret rooms, alternative endings and unlock in-game achievements as you relive the classic game with completely renewed art.
Of course, there are plenty more games coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future! Check out everything that’s releasing this March.
Please note: all the dates listed are accurate at the time of publication.