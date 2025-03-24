Using a Hair Removal Cream Is the Easiest Way to Manscape (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
No matter how or why you manscape, chances are it’s a process. You get out the manscaping groomer, you apply your baby powder, you trim and trim and trim. Then the razor and shaving cream comes out for those areas you want ultra smooth. All in, it can take hours (or is that just us?). Every time we get ready to manscape, we find ourselves thinking that there has got to be a faster way to do this.
That’s where hair removal creams come in. The best thing about them is that there is no razor or trimmer involved. Essentially, you apply the cream, let it sit and then remove it—and magically the hair goes with it. Hair removal creams are especially useful for “people who frequently get cuts or nicks in the skin from shaving, people with chicken skin or where the skin is rough and bumpy and people with curly hair who frequently get ingrowns,” says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York City. Not to mention, they’re great for covering large areas that would take ages to shave.
Nothing is perfect, though, and not all hair removal creams are created equal. Many of them have a terrible smell—thanks to the chemical compounds used to break the hair bonds, according to Dr. Zeichner—and if you have very thick or coarse hair, some may not be strong enough to remove everything. That is why we did the dirty work for you and tested them ourselves to find the very best hair removal creams for every type of guy.
Pros
- Works well on thick hair
- Smell is not overwhelming
- Most effective we tried
Cons
- May still leave some patches
This men-specific hair removal cream deserves its places at the top of this list because it just gets the job done. It powers through all thicknesses of hair, even on places like your chest where hair can be thickest. Plus, it rinses off easily in the shower with the aid of a washcloth leaving behind baby smooth skin.
Testing Notes: Out of all the hair removal creams we tested, this easy to use cream removed the most hair with the least amount of leftover patches. We tried it on multiple areas—arms, stomach and chest—and it cut through all of them like a knife no matter how thick the hair was. We’re always skeptical when products say “for men” but this one is clearly designed with men in mind as it’s powerful enough to cut through thick hair but still easy to remove in the shower. Plus, there’s a little bit of fresh, deodorant-like scent in there that helps cut down on the stink.
|Size
|13 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Potassium thioglycolate, urea, aloe leaf juice
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
Best Hair Removal Cream for Sensitive Skin
Veet Sensitive Skin Hair Removal Cream For Men
Pros
- Formulated for mens’ thicker hair
- Quick-acting formula
- Comes with a spatula for removal
Cons
- May need to leave on longer than five minutes for thicker hair
Not only is this gel-cream formulated for the thicker, coarser body hair of a man, but it is also hydrating and gentle on sensitive skin (as much as a hair removal cream can be). There’s a dash of ginseng extract in the men’s formula as well, which more than anything helps with the scent, which is less offensive than traditional formulas.
Testing Notes: This well-rounded cream emerged in our testing process as one of the top for a variety of reasons. It really does seem to be specifically formulated for men because it is powerful; we found it just as effective on areas with thicker, coarser hair like the chest or legs as others with lighter fur like arms. Even with the addition of ginseng extract, which certainly helps with the scent, it feels gentle enough to use on sensitive skin and areas. It’s also hydrating—it didn’t leave our skin as sticky or dry feeling as many of the others we tried. It left a few more patches behind than some of the others we tried, but not so many that it was a problem and could possibly be solved by applying a thicker layer.
|Size
|13.5 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Potassium thioglycolate, glycerin, ginseng extract, glycerin
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
Best Smelling Hair Removal Cream
Flamingo Body Hair Removal Cream
Pros
- Pleasant scent
- Thick, easy-to-apply cream
- Comes with a spatula to help with removal
Cons
- May not be strong enough for thick hair
No matter how convenient hair removal creams are, one thing that many people can’t get past is the smell. The distinctive smell is because the “compounds in the creams specifically work on sulfur based bonds within proteins in the hairs,” says Dr. Zeichner and we all know sulfur equals stink. Somehow this cream has minimized the traditional stench and almost completely replaces it with a pleasant, lotion-like fragrance. Oh, and it also works.
Testing Notes: We’re not saying we have a problem with the way hair removal creams typically smell, per se, but they objectively don’t smell great. That’s often a barrier of entry for many people who would otherwise use them more often (us included). In our testing, we found that this cream had by far the most pleasant scent out of all the versions we tried. There’s a little bit of the telltale scent there, but overall it smells more like a nice, slightly-floral smelling lotion than anything else. It’s effective, too, though since it is a unisex product, may not work best for men with super thick or coarse hair. We used it on multiple areas and it left behind some patches that we had to take a razor to later. If you’re not especially hairy or have finer hair, it should do the trick.
|Size
|6.76 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Potassium thioglycolate, urea, shea butter, glycerin
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All, but best for thinner hair
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
Best Hair Removal Cream for Pubic Hair
Nad's For Men Intimate Hair Removal Cream
Pros
- Specifically designed for the groin area
- Works quickly
- No cuts or nicks
Cons
- Thicker hair may need multiple passes
Any time you’re grooming below the belt, no matter what you’re using, it can be slightly terrifying. We will say, out of all the things we have tested over the years to groom our groins, this hair removal cream is probably the easiest to use. The cream is gentle enough to use on your junk, but it really does work. The only thing is that we found we needed to leave it on for the maximum amount of time (10 minutes) and even then, we often had to take another pass the next day to get everything silky smooth, making us think that people with thinner or less dense hair down there would fare better.
|Size
|5.07 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Potassium thioglycolate, urea, glycerin, sweet almond oil, Vitamin E
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Groin and pubic area
Easiest To Use Hair Removal Cream For Men
Nair Nair Hair Remover Mens Spray 6 Ounce (177ml)
Pros
- No touch application
- Great for larger areas
- Works quickly
Cons
- Easy to miss spots
One thing about hair removal—however you’re doing it—is that it can take a long time. This innovative spray helps cut down on that time by delivering a powerful spray foam straight from the can that you don’t need to rub in or even touch at all. It’s especially idea for large areas that need more coverage like your back or shoulders because it’s just so lightning fast to apply.
Testing Notes: You can’t argue with how easy this hair removal spray is to use. It sprays on powerfully and turns to foam on contact with your body for easy coverage with no rubbing or touching required. We found that it works well even on thicker areas like your chest and stomach, but it is easy to miss spots with the spray formula, so make sure you fully cover the area you’re working on (you may need more than you originally think). It’s also idea for large areas like your back, but you’ll still likely need someone to apply it for you to help ensure full coverage. It rinses off easily in the shower as well, but may require a bit more scrubbing than the original Nair Men cream.
|Size
|6 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Potassium thioglycolate, urea, avocado oil
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
Best Hair Removal Cream for Coarse Hair
SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Cream
Pros
- Specifically formulated for coarse hair
- Able to be used on your face and head
- Works quickly
Cons
- May note be suitable for sensitive skin
This hair removal cream shines for multiple reasons. It’s meant to be used on your beard and head which means that it’s gentle enough for those areas where skin is thinner than on the body. It’s also formulated for men of color and people with coarse, textured hair which can be tricky to remove with other formulas. Lastly, even though it’s meant for your face, it’s still powerful enough to use on your body, as well.
|Size
|6 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Thioglycolic acid, shea butter
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|Coarse, textured
|Body Areas
|Face and head
Best Hair Removal Cream System
BallsBALM The Bare Pair “Double Team” King Kombo
Pros
- Formula contains some plant-derived ingredients
- Three part system
- Products work well together
Cons
- May not be great for sensitive skin
The best part of this hair removal set is that it takes all steps of hair removal into account. It includes in exfoliating glove to use in the shower first, Bare Balm to apply to the desired area afterward and actually remove the hair, and a moisturizing Calm Balm to use afterward to soothe and hydrate the skin. It’s one of the most complete and effective sets out there.
Testing Notes: The thing we appreciate most is that this set takes aftercare into account, which we can’t say for many of the other creams we tested. The exfoliating glove to use before hair removal is great, but mostly because it doubles as a tool to wipe off the cream and hair. The hair removal cream itself is super effective, to the point that if you have sensitive skin you’ll definitely want to patch test this before you use it. And the post-removal balm is a nice moisturizing set to ensure you don’t get that weird sticky feeling once you’re done.
|Size
|8 oz, 4 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Calcium Thioglycolate, vanilla bean extract, wild thyme extract
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck but especially groin
Best Hair Removal Cream for Legs and Arms
Null Hair Removal Cream
Pros
- Thick cream provides good coverage
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Especially good on legs
Cons
- May leave patches
- Smell is strong
This Japanese-designed hair removal cream is unsurprisingly super effective. It’s designed to be used anywhere below the belt, but it’s especially good on legs and arms because the cream is thick, rich and easy to cover areas like elbows and knees. It works quickly, in just five minutes for those with less dense hair and comes with everything you need to remove it.
Testing Notes: This Japanese-made product is the best hair removal creams that we found in our testing process. While the smell is stronger than some of the others, which is not ideal, we can forgive that by how thick the cream is and easy to get full coverage and how effective it is. We found minimal patches, but those with super thick hair may need multiple applications to get full effects. We also found that it’s ideal for legs and arms that have a lot of nooks and crannies since the cream is so thick and easy to spread.
|Size
|8.81 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Calcium thioglycolate
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
Best Hair Removal Cream With Natural Ingredients
Baldape Parlour Charcoal Hair Removal Cream
Pros
- Thick cream provides good coverage
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Especially good on legs
Cons
- May leave patches
- Smell is strong
A hair removal cream with natural ingredients? It does exist and it actually works. The formula is thick and provides great coverage and it’s tailor-made to attack thick hair with ease, but still rinses off easily. Luckily, it’s still gentle enough on the skin to use down below the belt. We only wish it came in a bigger size.
|Size
|8.81 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Calcium thioglycolate
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
Barenuts Hair Removal Cream For Men
Pros
- Scent is not bad
- Easy to apply
- Contains moisturizing ingredients
Cons
- Users with thicker hair may need to leave it long for longer than directed
This male-specific formula is great to use anywhere below the neck, but it’s specifically designed for your groin and pubic area. It’s easy to apply, the smell is actually not bad and it really is effective. Some users with thicker hair may need to leave it on for longer, but because it’s developed with men in mind, it works well on pretty much everyone.
|Size
|3.5 oz
|Key Ingredients
|Calcium thiolgycolate, sodium hydroxide, glycerol
|Skin Type
|All
|Hair Type
|All
|Body Areas
|Below the neck
What Is a Hair Removal Cream?
Also known as depilatory creams, hair removal creams are meant to replace traditional shaving by removing hair below the skin for a smooth finish. The way they do this is by using specific chemical compounds, usually a version of thioglycolic acid, to “breaking apart the bonds that hold hair together so the damaged hair can literally be wiped off of the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner.
Why Do Hair Removal Creams Smell So Weird
Anyone who has used a hair removal cream before knows that they usually have a very—um—distinctive odor. The smell is because “the compounds in the creams specifically work on sulfur based bonds within proteins in the hairs, says Dr. Zeichner. “Because sulfur molecules are involved in the bond-breaking reaction, there is often a foul odor associated with the use of depilatory creams.”
Are Hair Removal Creams Safe to Use?
According to Dr. Zeichner, “there is no medical benefit to shaving versus waxing versus using a depilatory cream. Depilatories are safe and effective, although they can cause skin irritation in some people, especially if you are sensitive.”
How to Use a Hair Removal Cream
No matter what hair removal cream you’re using, the most important thing is the read (and reread) the directions first. Each hair removal cream is different and you’ll need to know how long the manufacturer recommends you leave on and, more importantly, the maximum time it should be kept on the skin (you’ll want to use a timer). In most cases, hair removal creams follow these steps:
- Apply the cream on dry skin (unless otherwise noted).
- Apply a thick even layer of the cream to the area with the hair you want to remove. Make sure to get the layer as thick and even as possible to avoid patches.
- Leave the cream on for the minimum recommended amount of time.
- Wipe off a small area to see if the hair wipes away easily. If it doesn’t, leave the cream on for a few more minutes.
- Once the time is up (whether the hair wipes away easily or maximum time has been reached), remove the cream with some sort of tool, either a spatula (usually provided) or a damp cloth.
- Shower and wash away any lingering cream.
- Once dry, apply a lotion or moisturizer.
Meet the Experts
- Joshua Zeichner, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York City.
How We Selected
For this story, Grooming Editor tested over a dozen hair removal creams, and evaluated their smell, ingredients, and how well they worked in removing body hair. He also spoke with Dr. Zeichner on what to look for in hair removal creams, as well as how to apply it properly without damaging your skin. Munce has over a decade of experience trying and testing hair removal products.
