Using a Hair Removal Cream Is the Easiest Way to Manscape (2025)

No matter how or why you manscape, chances are it’s a process. You get out the manscaping groomer, you apply your baby powder, you trim and trim and trim. Then the razor and shaving cream comes out for those areas you want ultra smooth. All in, it can take hours (or is that just us?). Every time we get ready to manscape, we find ourselves thinking that there has got to be a faster way to do this.

That’s where hair removal creams come in. The best thing about them is that there is no razor or trimmer involved. Essentially, you apply the cream, let it sit and then remove it—and magically the hair goes with it. Hair removal creams are especially useful for “people who frequently get cuts or nicks in the skin from shaving, people with chicken skin or where the skin is rough and bumpy and people with curly hair who frequently get ingrowns,” says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York City. Not to mention, they’re great for covering large areas that would take ages to shave.

Nothing is perfect, though, and not all hair removal creams are created equal. Many of them have a terrible smell—thanks to the chemical compounds used to break the hair bonds, according to Dr. Zeichner—and if you have very thick or coarse hair, some may not be strong enough to remove everything. That is why we did the dirty work for you and tested them ourselves to find the very best hair removal creams for every type of guy.