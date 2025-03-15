Veicomtech Ionic Foot Detox Machine - Professional Spa Cleanse With 2 Arrays & 10 Liners, Black (2025)

Answer

All the orders are shipped in double-boxes and are shipped with full insurance for additional protection. The items are usuallyshipped within 2-3 working days. The company is based right here in the United States. We use secure shipping methods. For your protection, we may contact you for extra order verification of payment method.



The product will be delivered to your doorstep carefully packed to avoid any damage to the product inside. The stigma is around letting channels in between known what is inside the packet which can be not acceptable to many of our customers. To avoid this problem we provide complete DISCREET packaging. The product name, product description or senders name, any such information which hints about the product inside is encrypted. The package received will be completely discreet.



Note:All orders of the value above $250 will need a signature for delivery.



Shipping Destinations

We currently ship to the following countries:





United States

Spain Denmark Slovak Republic Latvia Great Britain Poland Japan Singapore Finland Canada Portugal Hungary Lithuania India Germany UAE Australia Slovenia Estonia France Austria Croatia Bulgaria Turkey Netherlands Belgium Czech Republic Luxembourg Israel Sweden Italy Ireland Saudi Arabia Switzerland

Processing Time

Orders are processed within 1-3 business days.

Shipping Methods & Delivery Times



Delivery times are estimates and may vary bases on customer location and customs processing, weather conditions, or other unforeseen circumstances.



Domestic usually take 3-5 business day to deliver & International order usually delivers in 8-12 business days.

Shipping Costs

Shipping costs are calculated at checkout based on the shipping destination and selected shipping method. We offer free standard shipping within United States.



Customs, Duties, and Taxes

International orders may be subject to customs duties, taxes, and import fees imposed by the destination country. These charges are the responsibility of the customer. Please check with your local customs office for more details.

Order Tracking

Once your order has shipped, you will receive a tracking number via email to monitor your shipment's progress.

Lost or Delayed Shipments

If your package is lost or significantly delayed, please contact our support team, and we will assist you in resolving the issue.

Returns & Refunds

For details on returns and refunds, please refer to our Return Policypage.

For any questions, feel free to contact our customer service team at support@zabiva.com