Veicomtech Ionic Foot Detox Machine - Professional Spa Cleanse With 2 Arrays & 10 Liners, Black (2025)

Shipping information
Answer
All the orders are shipped in double-boxes and are shipped with full insurance for additional protection. The items are usuallyshipped within 2-3 working days. The company is based right here in the United States. We use secure shipping methods. For your protection, we may contact you for extra order verification of payment method.
The product will be delivered to your doorstep carefully packed to avoid any damage to the product inside. The stigma is around letting channels in between known what is inside the packet which can be not acceptable to many of our customers. To avoid this problem we provide complete DISCREET packaging. The product name, product description or senders name, any such information which hints about the product inside is encrypted. The package received will be completely discreet.
Note:All orders of the value above $250 will need a signature for delivery.
Shipping Destinations
We currently ship to the following countries:
|United States
|Spain
|Denmark
|Slovak Republic
|Latvia
|Great Britain
|Poland
|Japan
|Singapore
|Finland
|Canada
|Portugal
|Hungary
|Lithuania
|India
|Germany
|UAE
|Australia
|Slovenia
|Estonia
|France
|Austria
|Croatia
|Bulgaria
|Turkey
|Netherlands
|Belgium
|Czech Republic
|Luxembourg
|Israel
|Sweden
|Italy
|Ireland
|Saudi Arabia
|Switzerland
Processing Time
Orders are processed within 1-3 business days.
Shipping Methods & Delivery Times
Delivery times are estimates and may vary bases on customer location and customs processing, weather conditions, or other unforeseen circumstances.
Domestic usually take 3-5 business day to deliver & International order usually delivers in 8-12 business days.
Shipping Costs
Shipping costs are calculated at checkout based on the shipping destination and selected shipping method. We offer free standard shipping within United States.
Customs, Duties, and Taxes
International orders may be subject to customs duties, taxes, and import fees imposed by the destination country. These charges are the responsibility of the customer. Please check with your local customs office for more details.
Order Tracking
Once your order has shipped, you will receive a tracking number via email to monitor your shipment's progress.
Lost or Delayed Shipments
If your package is lost or significantly delayed, please contact our support team, and we will assist you in resolving the issue.
Returns & Refunds
For details on returns and refunds, please refer to our Return Policypage.
For any questions, feel free to contact our customer service team at support@zabiva.com
Description
Dual Ionic Detox Foot Bath Machine - Your Path to Relaxation and Rejuvenation Experience the ultimate detoxification and relaxation at home with the Dual Ionic Detox Foot Bath Machine by Veicomtech. Designed for spa enthusiasts and those seeking relief from daily stress, this powerful foot spa offers an effective solution for rejuvenating your body and enhancing your well-being. Key Features:- **Ionic Detoxification**: Harness the power of ions to cleanse your body. This professional foot detox machine promotes detoxification, enhancing your body's natural ability to eliminate toxins.- **Enhanced Metabolism and Circulation**: Regular use improves blood circulation and metabolism, leading to better overall health and vitality.- **Relaxing Foot Massage**: Enjoy the soothing massage function that accompanies the detox process, providing relief from fatigue and tension in your feet.- **Durable Design**: Constructed from modern aluminum, this foot bath machine is built for longevity and reliability, ensuring it withstands frequent use.- **Complete Package**: Each unit comes with everything you need - 1 foot spa machine, 2 arrays, 2 wristbands, 2 far infrared belts, a power cord, an aluminum box, and a comprehensive manual.Revitalize your body and mind with the Dual Ionic Detox Foot Bath Machine, perfect for home use, spa clubs, salons, or as a thoughtful gift for loved ones. Enjoy improved sleep, relaxation, and overall well-being with this exceptional foot spa. Specifications:- Input Voltage: 110V- Power: 130W- Color: BlackIndulge in a spa-like experience without leaving your home. The Dual Ionic Detox Foot Bath Machine is your go-to solution for a healthier lifestyle, bringing the benefits of detoxification and relaxation directly to your feet.
Is the shipping free?
Shipping costs are determined at checkout based on your location and chosen shipping method. We offer free standard shipping within the United States.
When will I receive my item?
Delivery times are estimated and may vary depending on your location, customs processing, weather conditions, or other unforeseen factors. Domestic orders typically arrive within 3-5 business days, while international orders usually take 8-12 business days for delivery.
Can I change or return my item?
If you want to change a product into another model, strap color etc., please contact us so we are able to reserve the new item in our stock immediately. You are always entitled to an exchange or refund within 30 days after you have received your package, as long as the item has not been used.