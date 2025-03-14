Veins - Sha of Fear Detailed Strategy Guide (Heroic Mode included) (2025)

Introduction

This guide is intended to provide a comprehensive description of theencounter with Sha of Fear in Terrace of Endless Spring. It is targeted at anyonewho desires to understand the fight mechanics.

This guide is updated for World of Warcraft MoP 5.4.

The Sha of Fear is the final boss encounter of the Terrace of EndlessSpring, and it can be considered the final encounter of Tier 14. This is avery long fight.

The encounter will mostly test your raid's DPS and healing, but due to itslength, it also strains your raid members' ability to maintain focus.

1. General Information ↑top

1.1. Health Values Difficulty Sha of Fear Terror Spawn Terrace Guardians Dread Spawns 10-man 138M 4M 14.4 Heroic-only 10-man Heroic 544M 6.1M 23.6M 5M 25-man 554M 11.2M 14.4 Heroic-only 25-man Heroic 1.6B 18.3M 14.4 15M LFR 343M 6.2M 3M Heroic-only 1.2. Enrage Timer The Sha of Fear has a 15-minute enrage timer, after which he will go Berserk, dealing greatly increased damage and wiping yourraid. In Heroic mode, the enrage timer is much longer. It appears to be at least23 minutes, possibly more. 1.3. Raid Composition Difficulty Tanks Healers DPS 10-man 2 2-3 5-6 10-man Heroic 2 2-3 5-6 25-man 3 5-7 16-18 25-man Heroic 3 5-7 16-18 LFR 2 5-6 17-18

2. Loot ↑top

3. Overview of the Fight ↑top

The fight against the Sha of Fear is a very long single-phaseencounter. The Sha of Fear will use a variety of abilities against yourraid, as well as summon adds, throughout the course of the fight.

You will fight the Sha of Fear on a large round platform, where he willremain stationary for the duration of the fight. Adjacent to this mainplatform, there are three other small platforms.

On the main platform, the raid will need to avoid a number of abilitiesfrom the Sha of Fear and often take cover in a safe zone that the tank willcreate by properly positioning themselves (see next section).

At regular intervals throughout the fight, 5 random raid members (always 1tank, 1 healer, and 3 DPS players) will be sent to one of the adjacentplatforms. A hostile Pandaren NPC will spawn and the group will have to defeatit. This NPC uses a number of abilities. When the NPC dies, the raid memberscan (and should) return to the main platform.

The difficulty of the fight is constant from start to finish. In additionto the hard enrage timer, the group of players who is sent away to fight theTerrace Guardian will have have to make sure that they defeat him before theSha of Fear sends another group of players away. This is because if bothtanks are sent away from the Sha of Fear, the raid will wipe.

We will first look at what must be done on the main platform, after whichwe will discuss what must be done on the adjacent platforms.

4. Main Platform: Sha of Fear ↑top

On the main platform, in addition to attacking the Sha of Fear,the raid will have to make good use of the Wall of Light, a safezone activated by the tank being standing in the right place, anddeal with adds that the Sha of Fear spawn at random places on theplatform.

4.1. Wall of Light

On the main platform, you will notice a circle of light on the floor. Thisis where the tank who is currently tanking the Sha of Fear must always stand.Doing so creates a very obvious V-shaped safe zone, called the Wall of Light, behind the tank. Players who stand within the Wall ofLight take 10% less damage from all sources, and are immune to Breath of Fear, one of the boss' most damaging attacks.

Healers can remain within the safe zone for the entire fight.Ranged DPS will sometimes have to exit the safe zone to deal withadds spawning on the platform. Melee DPS will spend most of the fightbehind the boss (so outside the safe zone) and they will occasionally move todeal with the adds that spawn on the platform or to take cover within the safefor Breath of Fear.

4.2. Abilities

The Sha of Fear makes use of several abilities. In addition to this, theboss has an Energy bar that slowly fills up to maximum capacity over a periodof 30 seconds, independently of any factors. When the boss reaches maximumEnergy, he uses his Breath of Fear attack (detailed below), and his Energyresets.

4.3. Strategy

The strategy for the main platform is relatively simple.

One of the tanks should always be in the circle of light, in order to formthe Wall of Light

Your entire raid should be within the V-shaped safe zone provided by theWall of Light. The only exception is for melee players who can stand behind theboss and run inside the Wall of Light whenever Breath of Fear Eerie Skull

Have DPS players venture out of the Wall of Light and kill as manyTerror Spawns as possible, by attacking them from behind. These playersmust always be sure to return to the Wall of Light before the boss casts Breath of Fear

Everyone will need to move (mostly side-stepping) to avoid taking damagefrom the Penetrating Bolts

DPS the Sha of Fear.

4.3.1. Positioning

There are several positioning constraints for your raid during this fight.First of all, the tank who is currently tanking the Sha of Fear (that is tosay, the tank who is not sent to a platform to fight a Terrace Guardian) mustalways stand within the beam of light in order to maintain the Wall of Light. The location is unmistakable, being clearly marked on thefloor of the platform.

Second of all, all players must always attempt to be at spread out more than2 yards apart, to minimise the damage taken from Eerie Skull.

Finally, the entire raid must stand within the Wall of Light safezone, with a few exceptions. Namely, DPS players must venture out of the Wallof Light in between casts of Breath of Fear in order to attack and killthe Terror Spawns. Also, melee DPS can stand behind the boss for mostof the fight, and run inside the Wall of Light for Breath of Fear (they simplyneed to keep track of the Sha's energy bar). Finally, players who are under theeffect of the Fearless buff can afford to remain outside of the Wall ofLight (to make it easier for the players inside to spread, and to maximisetheir DPS uptime on the Terror Spawns).

Additionally, players will have to be careful and move if they are targetedby a Terror Spawn's Penetrating Bolt.

4.3.2. Dealing with Terror Spawns

Terror Spawns are a problem as they constantly bombard your raid with Penetrating Bolt, which means that you have to either be on the move, ortake a large amount of damage. As such, it is imperative that the number ofTerror Spawns that are alive be kept under control.

It is up to your DPS players to leave the safe zone of the Wall of Light,and position themselves behind the Terror Spawns in order to DPS and kill them.This is generally a simple task, but players must pay special attention not tobe caught outside the Wall of Light when the boss is about to reach maximumEnergy and cast Breath of Fear.

It may not always be possible to have the platform clear of all TerrorSpawns, in which case your raid will have to strike a balance between how muchDPS to apply to the adds and to the Sha of Fear. The idea is that there shouldnot be too many Terror Spawns alive, because this will overwhelm yourraid.

4.3.3. Healing Concerns

Healers (and tanks) must be aware of when Thrash is comingup. This will result in a very large amount of damage on the tank, which cankill them if they are not prepared.

In addition to this, healers will need to heal the damage that randomraid members take from Eerie Skull, as well as the damage that playerswill sometimes take from Penetrating Bolt (if they are careless, or ifthere are too many Terror Spawns alive).

5. Terrace Guardian Platforms ↑top

Whenever the boss casts Ominous Cackle (every 90 seconds in 10-man, andevery 45 seconds in 25-man), a group of 5 randomly chosen raid members will besent to a platform adjacent to the main platform, where they will fight aTerrace Guardian. This group of players will always have the composition of 1tank, 1 healer, and 3 DPS players. Even though the players are randomly chosen, it seems that the game splits the raid into groups, and always sends the samegroup configurations to the platforms throughout the fight. The only time wehave noticed a change is when a player is dead, in which case a new playerwill be chosen to fill their place.

All 3 adjacent platforms will present the same challenge do your raid.The Terrace Guardian to defeat has the same abilities on all platforms, althoughits name will slightly change depending on the platform the group is teleportedto. The Terrace Guardian of a platform always respawns after being defeated.

Each platform is round and of relatively small size. Around the edges ofthe platform, there are many pillars, behind which players can move in order toline of sight the Terrace Guardian (who is stationary, in the center of theplatform).

5.1. Abilities

The Terrace Guardians make use of several abilities.

As we have previously mentioned, whenever a group of players defeats a Terrace Guardian, they can return to the main platform by clicking a golden globethat appears near the dead Terrace Guardian. Killing the Terrace Guardian buffsthe raid members with the Fearless buff, which increases damage andhealing done by 60%, movement speed by 60%, and renders the players immune to Breath of Fear for 30 seconds.

5.2. Strategy

Players who are sent to the platform of a Terrace Guardian have a fewsimple tasks to perform. We will summarise them before going intomore details.

Make sure that all the Sha Globes

Dispel players affected by fears from Dread Spray

Hide behind the pillars of the platform when the Terrace Guardian casts Death Blossom

DPS the Terrace Guardian.

As we stated before, the Terrace Guardian is stationary in the center ofthe platform. Your raid should spread around him, and continuously collect Sha Globes as they appear.

While the directions in which the Terrace Guardian fires the volleys of Dread Spray will appear random at first, this is not so, and it follows avery specific pattern. This means that it is possible to avoid being hit byany of the volleys, by memorizing the patterns and positioning yourselfproperly.

We have created a diagram that shows the Dread Spray patterns on eachof the three platforms (credit goes to Magicmoose who posted the original diagram on Wowhead).

We would note that it is not really needed to follow this strategy andavoid all the volleys of Dread Spray, since their damage is not very high.Dispelling the fears is also not recommended, due to their short duration(but using Fear Ward on the healer, where possible, is very helpful).

Line of sighting the Death Blossom spell is always needed, asit deals a very large amount of damage. Sha Globes still need to be collectedduring this time, and the tank is best suited for this task (the damage doneby Death Blossom is Physical, meaning that the tank will take little damageoverall and can afford to run around collecting globes instead of hidingbehind a pillar).

6. A Few Words on Raid Composition ↑top

We would like to mention that in 10-man, it is highly advised (almostmandatory) that you use 2 healers. This allows you to have the required DPSto comfortably keep the number of adds in check, and also allows you to killthe Terrace Guardians faster. It may be possible to complete the fight with 3healers, if you have exceptional DPS, but we believe that this would only makeit harder.

In 25-man, you need to use 3 tanks, because the increased frequency of the Ominous Cackles means that two groups will have to be fighting TerraceGuardians simultaneously (thus using up two tanks), you need to use 3 tanksfor the fight. You can even use 4 tanks, which gives you more time to kill theTerrace Guardians.

7. When to Use Heroism/Bloodlust/Time Warp ↑top

We recommend using Heroism/ Bloodlust/ Time Warp towards atthe start of the fight. This is because the fight does not increase indifficulty, and using Heroism/Bloodlust/Time Warp while all cooldowns andpotions are up is very beneficial.

Alternatively, you can try to use it after a group of players has justreturned from defeating a Terrace Guardian, since they will be dealing 60%increased damage due to the Fearless buff. If another group of playersis away from the main group during this time (something which is likely tohappen), then they can use Heroism/Bloodlust/Time Warp on the Terrace Guardianplatform, or on the main platform after they return.

8. Learning the Fight ↑top

The encounter is not difficult to understand, but learning how to executeit properly will take a bit of practice.

On the main platform, your raid will need to become proficient at avoidingthe impact locations of Penetrating Bolts. In addition to this, you willneed to figure out what the most efficient way of killing theTerror Spawns is for your raid, while also keeping up a good amount ofdamage on the boss himself.

On the Terrace Guardian platforms, players will have to be proficient atpicking up Sha Globes, since you really cannot afford to have theTerrace Guardian healed. Additionally, players here must be aware of their bossmod timers, and get ready to avoid Death Blossom by line ofsighting it.

Other than this, the remaining tasks are relatively simple, and your raidshould be able to learn them through repetition.

9. Achievement: The Mind-Killer ↑top

The The Mind-Killer achievement is part of the Glory of the Pandaria Raider meta achievement. The achievement requires thatyou defeat the Sha of Fear without anyone in your raid being feared by Dread Spray or Breath of Fear.

This is simply an awareness check, since both abilities can be avoidedwithout much difficulty. Avoiding Breath of Fear requires that everyone bewithin the Wall of Light when the Sha of Fear reaches 100 Energy.

Avoiding Dread Spray simply requires that everyone understand and memorizethe patterns of the Dread Spray spell, which we explained above.

10. Heroic Mode ↑top

The Heroic mode of the Sha of Fear is arguably the most difficult raidencounter in Tier 14. It is an extremely long encounter, which requires a greatdeal of concentration from your raid. The fight presents significant changesfrom the Normal mode version.

10.1. Differences From Normal Mode

For the first 34% of the Sha of Fear's health, the fight will play outidentically to Normal mode. That said, there are three differences, which welist here.

The boss and the adds have more health than in Normal mode, and they dealmore damage.

The Sha Globes

The Dread Spray

When the Sha of Fear reaches 66% health, you will enter a brand new,Heroic-only phase. The boss will retreat to a new area called The DreadExpanse, and your raid will be pulled there too. We discuss the abilities ofthis phase in a subsequent section.

10.1.1. Lei's Hope

After you enter the Heroic-only phase (which starts when the Sha of Fearreaches 66% health) for the first time, and until a soft reset of the instancetakes place (or a new lockout starts), you benefit from a raid-wide buff called Lei's Hope. This buff is active for the first 34% of the Sha of Fear'shealth on all subsequent attempts after its activation, and it increases yourentire raid's attack and casting speed by 15%. This is designed to help youget through the non-Heroic phase faster as you progress on the fight.

10.1.2. The Dread Expanse

The Dread Expanse is essentially a very large, open area with noobstacles or any kind of constraints.

While in this phase, the Sha of Fear no longer uses any abilities fromthe previous phase. Instead, it gains a whole new set of abilities.

To begin with, as you transition into this phase, your entire raid ishealed to full health, all your mana is restored, and all your cooldowns arereset, thanks to an ability called Fading Light. The player whowas standing in the beam of light that forms the V-shaped safe zone at the endof the first phase gains a buff called Pure Light as you enter theHeroic-only phase. This buff grants immunity to fear and horror effects, and a30% damage reduction. This player can pass this buff on to another playerthrough the use of an extra action button, Transfer Light (this removesthe buff from the first player). The buff can be passed around players with nocooldown or resource cost.

The Sha of Fear uses the following abilities during this phase.

Huddle in Terror, Implacable Strike, and Waterspout are eachcast once in the interval between two casts of Submerge. There is no setorder or timing (although it seems that Huddle in Terror is always either thefirst or the second ability cast).

10.2. Non-Heroic Phase Strategy

During this part of the fight, everything plays out almost identically toNormal mode.

The only thing that you need to pay special attention to isavoiding taking damage from Dread Spray. You have two options for how todo this. The first option is to use an add-on that will enable you to knowwhere Dread Spray will hit next. The two best add-ons for this areShaOfFearAssistand DreadSprayVR.The second option is to use the diagram weprovided earlier in the guide to work out what the sequence is for each of thethree guardians, and where the safe spots are. Then, you can set up some raidmarkers to help you figure out where you move.

10.3. Heroic-Only Phase Strategy

This phase of the fight plays out like a separate boss fight in its ownright. That said, it is not a very complicated "fight", having only onephase.

The phase lasts for a long time, possibly as long as 12 minutes. While itsdifficulty is not great at the start, as the number of Dread Spawnsincreases with each new Submerge, the difficulty also increases.

We will summarise the strategy briefly, before we detail a few specificissues.

Have your tanks alternate who is tanking the Sha of Fear, so that thetank currently affected by Naked and Afraid

Have the boss facing away from the raid, and make sure no one is hit by Implacable Strike

Make sure that all players move if they are targeted by Waterspout

Be prepared to heal the players affected by Huddle in Terror

Make sure no one stands in the area where the boss emerges after casting Submerge

Kill all the Dread Spawns while passing the Pure Light buffaround so that they never reach their target, and so that their stacks of Gathering Speed Sha Spine

10.3.1. Positioning

The are no stringent positioning requirements during this phase. Your entireraid should be loosely spread out in an arc around the boss. While there is nospecific reason not to stack up, it is best that you do not, since that meansthat more people will need to move for Waterspout.

10.3.2. Kiting the Dread Spawns

By far the greatest concern of this phase is going to be properly handlingthe Dread Spawns. This is not a difficult concept to understand, but dueto their increasing number, it will prove quite a difficult task inpractice.

Firstly, you need to remember three things.

The Dread Spawns spawn in random locations around the raid, meaning thatthey will not all come from the same direction.

The Dread Spawns will cast Sha Spine Transfer Light

The Dread Spawns will progressively gain speed, and the only way to resettheir speed is to use Transfer Light

For 25-man raids, three players should form a triangle position. Oneplayer (such as a Hunter) should be designated to have Pure Light whenthe adds spawn. This player should be positioned in the very center of theDread Expanse (this is somewhat hard to determine quickly, so you should usethe map/minimap to determine the position and use a raid marker on it) as theadds spawn, and they should wait there until the adds are practically on topof them. The other two raid members should be located some distance away fromhim. When the adds are all close to the player who is in the center of theDread Expanse, this player should cast Transfer Light on one of theother two players, and this player can then do the same when the adds get tooclose.

By doing the above, you ensure that the adds will all become stacked asthey converge on the player located in the center of the Dread Expanse, andthat they will travel together afterwards. This makes it easier to AoE andcleave the adds.

Other alternative strategies can of course work, so feel free toexperiment.

In 10-man raids, you can adopt a more lax approach to the problem, simplyby having Pure Light on one of the healers, and having them stand close tothe center of the room. They can then pass the buff on to whoever is affectedby Huddle in Terror, so that their fear is dispelled.

Since the adds get progressively faster while they are alive, you need toalways keep this in mind when estimating how long is left before they reachtheir target.

Additionally, it is interesting to note that the adds have to be very closeto their target in order to perform melee attacks, so passing the Pure Lightbuff can and should be done at the last moment (although this will probablyrequire a bit of practice).

10.3.3. DPS Priority

While your goal during this phase is to always kill any new Dread Spawns,you must also do a considerable amount of damage to the boss in order to endthe fight before you become overwhelmed by adds or the boss enrages.

That said, for the initial waves of adds (which will consist of one or a fewadds), you should assign only specific players to them, while others shouldcontinue focusing full-time on the boss. When the number of adds becomes toogreat, you should assign any and all classes with good cleaving and AoEpotential to the adds. Finally, when you reach the final waves, you willprobably need to have everyone on the adds, but even at this time you shouldtry to cleave the boss and maintain DoT uptime.

A good time for finishing off any remaining Dread Spawns is when the bosshas just cast Submerge. This is because Submerge is followed byroughly 3-5 seconds when the boss cannot be attacked, so everyone can andshould switch to the adds.

10.3.4. Huddle in Terror

Huddle in Terror cannot be dispelled through normal means, and so itsimply means that the affected players must receive copious amounts ofhealing.

Huddle in Terror can be removed by casting Transfer Light on anaffected player. This is a worthwhile tactic in 10-man, where you can employit regularly, but in 25-man it is not advised. This is because theDread Spawns cast Sha Spine on the whole raid each time TransferLight is used, so it is better to heal the players affected by Huddle in Terrorthan to expose the raid to this damage. 25-man raids must be prepared forsituation where multiple healers are affected by Huddle in Terror, at whichtime defensive cooldowns should be used.

10.3.5. Tanking Concerns

While we have outlined this above, it does not hurt to re-state the twotasks of tanks in this phase with more clarity.

The tanks must alternate tanking the boss due to the Naked and Afraid debuff. Trying to tank the boss with this debuff isessentially a suicide, so whenever one tank is affected by it, the other tankmust take over the boss. The debuff will always expire from the first tankbefore the boss casts it again.

The tanks must also be very careful to move out of the frontal cone attackof Implacable Strike. Running forward through the boss should not beattempted - instead, you should simply run to the left or to the right, out ofthe cone.

11. Concluding Remarks ↑top

This concludes our raid guide for the Sha of Fear. We hope you havefound it helpful. Please do not hesitate to post any feedback you may have onour forums.