Visa Bulletin For April 2025 (2025)

*Employment Third Preference Other Workers Category: Section 203(e) of the Nicaraguan and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) passed by Congress in November 1997, as amended by Section 1(e) of Pub. L. 105-139, provides that once the Employment Third Preference Other Worker (EW) cut-off date has reached the priority date of the latest EW petition approved prior to November 19, 1997, the 10,000 EW numbers available for a fiscal year are to be reduced by up to 5,000 annually beginning in the following fiscal year. This reduction is to be made for as long as necessary to offset adjustments under the NACARA program. Since the EW final action date reached November 19, 1997 during Fiscal Year 2001, the reduction in the EW annual limit to 5,000 began in Fiscal Year 2002. For Fiscal Year 2025 this reduction will be limited to approximately 150.

B. DATES FOR FILING OF EMPLOYMENT-BASEDVISAAPPLICATIONS

The chart below reflects dates for filing visa applications within a timeframe justifying immediate action in the application process. Applicants for immigrant visas who have a priority date earlier than the application date in the chart may assemble and submit required documents to the Department of State’s National Visa Center, following receipt of notification from the National Visa Center containing detailed instructions. The application date for an oversubscribed category is the priority date of the first applicant who cannot submit documentation to the National Visa Center for an immigrant visa. If a category is designated “current,” all applicants in the relevant category may file, regardless of priority date.

The “C” listing indicates that the category is current, and that applications may be filed regardless of the applicant’s priority date. The listing of a date for any category indicates that only applicants with a priority date which is earlier than the listed date may file their application.

Employment-

based All Chargeability

AreasExcept

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01JAN23 15APR22 C C 2nd 01AUG23 01NOV20 01FEB13 01AUG23 01AUG23 3rd 01MAR23 15NOV20 08JUN13 01MAR23 01MAR23 Other Workers 22JUN21 01JAN18 08JUN13 22JUN21 22JUN21 4th 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 Certain Religious Workers 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5) C 01OCT16 01APR22 C C 5th Set Aside:

(Rural: NR, RR - 20%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

(High Unemployment: NH, RH - 10%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

(Infrastructure: RI - 2%) C C C C C

B. DIVERSITYIMMIGRANT(DV)CATEGORY FOR THE MONTHOF APRIL

Section 203(c) of the INA provides up to 55,000 immigrant visas each fiscal year to permit additional immigration opportunities for persons from countries with low admissions during the previous five years. The NACARA stipulates that beginning with DV-99, and for as long as necessary, up to 5,000 of the 55,000 annually allocated diversity visas will be made available for use under the NACARA program. Visa numbers made available to NACARA applicants in FY 2024 will result in reduction of the DV-2025 annual limit to approximately 54,850. Section 5104 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 amended the NACARA’s provisions on the DV program such that the number of visas made available under the NDAA each fiscal year will be deducted from the 55,000 DVs annually allocated. These amendments will further reduce the DV-2025 annual limit to approximately 52,000. DVs are divided among six geographic regions. No one country can receive more than seven percent of the available diversity visas in any one year.

For April , immigrant numbers in the DV category are available to qualified DV-2025 applicants chargeable to all regions/eligible countries as follows. When an allocation cut-off number is shown, visas are available only for applicants with DV regional lottery rank numbers BELOW the specified allocation cut-off number:

Region All DV Chargeability Areas Except

Those Listed Separately AFRICA 30,000 Except: Algeria 29,950

Egypt 27,950

Morocco 27,950 ASIA 6,000 Except: Iran 5,950

Nepal 5,950 EUROPE 16,000 Except: Russia 15,950

Uzbekistan 7,750 NORTH AMERICA (BAHAMAS) 20 OCEANIA 1,500 SOUTH AMERICA,

and the CARIBBEAN 2,200

Entitlement to immigrant status in the DV category lasts only through the end of the fiscal (visa) year for which the applicant is selected in the lottery.The year of entitlement for all applicants registered for the DV-2025 program ends as of September 30, 2025.DV visas may not be issued to DV-2025 applicants after that date.Similarly, spouses and children accompanying or following to join DV-2025 principals are only entitled to derivative DV status until September 30, 2025.DV visa availability through the very end of FY-2025 cannot be taken for granted.Numbers could be exhausted prior to September 30.

C. THE DIVERSITY IMMIGRANT (DV) CATEGORY RANK CUT-OFFSWHICH WILL APPLY IN MAY

For May , immigrant numbers in the DV category are available to qualified DV-2025 applicants chargeable to all regions/eligible countries as follows. When an allocation cut-off number is shown, visas are available only for applicants with DV regional lottery rank numbers BELOW the specified allocation cut-off number:

Region All DV Chargeability Areas Except

Those Listed Separately AFRICA 35,000 Except: Algeria 34,500

Egypt 32,500

Morocco 30,000 ASIA 6,500 Except: Iran 6,450

Nepal 6,450 EUROPE 16,000 Except: Russia 15,950

Uzbekistan 9,000 NORTH AMERICA (BAHAMAS) 20 OCEANIA 1,550 SOUTH AMERICA,

and the CARIBBEAN 2,250

D. ANNUAL LIMIT REACHED IN THE EMPLOYMENT-BASED FOURTH PREFERENCE (EB-4) CATEGORY

The State Department, working in close collaboration with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, has issued all available immigrant visas in the Employment-Based Fourth Preference (EB-4) category, which includes visas made available to certain religious workers under the SR visa category, for fiscal year (FY) 2025 and the category was made unavailable on February 28, 2025. Since all available EB-4 visas for FY 2025 have been used, embassies and consulates may not issue visas in these categories for the remainder of the fiscal year. The annual limits will reset with the start of the new fiscal year (FY 2026) on October 1, 2025. At that point, embassies and consulates may resume issuing immigrant visas in this category to qualified applicants.

E. RETROGRESSION OF EMPLOYMENT-BASED FIFTH PREFERENCE (EB-5) UNRESERVED FINAL ACTIONDATES FOR CHINA AND INDIA

Increased demand and number use by China and India in the EB-5 unreserved visa categories, combined with increased Rest of World demand and number use, made it necessary to retrogress the final action dates to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the FY-2025 annual limits. Please note that it may also become necessary to establish a final action date for Rest of World countries if demand and number use continues to increase. This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly.

F. U.S. GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE SPECIAL IMMIGRANT VISAS (SIVs)

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, signed into law on December 22, 2023, may affect certain current and former employees of the U.S. Government abroad, as well as certain surviving spouses and children of deceased employees of the U.S. government abroad, applying for SIVs or adjustment of status, as described in section 101(a)(27)(D) of the INA. This does not affect certain Iraqis and Afghans applying for SQ and SI SIVs. Applicants should contact the consular section at which they filed their Form DS‑1884 for further information on the impact of that law on their case.

