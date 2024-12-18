VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (2024)

This site uses cookies. If you click accept cookies then all cookies will be written. Please review our cookies policy and configure your cookies for your experience.Read more
7 lighting modalities plus PRIMOS 3D in one fast capture sequence
Automatically capture Standard, Raked, Cross-Polarized, Parallel-Polarized, Narrow Band Blue Absorption, Narrow Band Blue Fluorescence, and UVA Absorption lighting modes as well as PRIMOS 3D.
Assess dynamic expression with VISIA-CR's video capture.

Assess skin topography with PRIMOS 3D capture at micron resolution.

Strengthen your claims with validated imaging tools. VISIA-CR enables batch processing of masking and analysis for clinical research.
Assess dynamic expression with VISIA-CR’s video capture.
Assess skin topography with PRIMOS 3D capture at micron resolution.
Strengthen your claims with validated imaging tools. VISIA-CR enables batch processing of masking and analysis for clinical research.
Spots
Typically brown or red skin marks, distinguishable by the distinct color and contrast from the background skin tone. Spots vary in size and shape, and are normally visible to the naked eye.
Wrinkles
Furrows, folds or creases in the skin that can increase as a result of sun exposure and are associated with a decrease in skin elasticity.
Texture
Raised and depressed areas that indicate variations on the skin surface affecting skin smoothness.
Pores
Circular surface openings of sweat gland ducts. Due to shadowing, enlarged pores appear darker than the surrounding skin tone and are identified by the darker color and circular shape.
UV Spots
The absorption of UV light by epidermal melanin just below the skin surface results in the display and detection of UV spots that can result from sun damage.
Brown Spots
Pigmentation and discoloration on and beneath the surface of the skin.
Red Areas
Concentrated darker red areas, which may be related to a variety of conditions such as inflammation or spider veins.
Porphyrins
Bacterial excretions that can become lodged in pores.
Standardized reproducible serial imaging provides invaluable qualitative and quantitative data.
PRE TREATMENT
POST TREATMENT
Canfield’s expert image analysis team provides customized core lab analytics specific to your program.
Assess dynamic expression using AI Wrinkle algorithms on high resolution video capture.
Advantage markerless tracking algorithms. Quantify skin expansion, compression, directional movement, surface area reduction.
Objective acne measurements to assist with screening enrollment and efficacy claims
Qualitative
Red Spot Detection: 5.28cm2
PRIMOS Analysis
Volume: 0.1945cm3
Surface Area: 4.47cm2
VISIA-CR comes with custom mobile imaging cart, equipped with heavy casters, monitor arm, keyboard tray, and pneumatic posing stool.
With this configuration, subjects are photographed while seated.
Upgrade to clinical workstation equipped with motorized lift so subjects may be photographed while standing for more natural posture and increased efficiency.
Includes vibration-dampening pads for fixed installation, computer shelf, and adjustable monitor arm with integrated keyboard tray, all pre-wired for a clean, professional, high-tech look.
Tech Specs & Requirements
Included with VISIA-CR system
- VISIA-CR imaging booth (PRIMOS 3D is optional)
- workstation-class computer
- 27” 4K monitor
- mobile imaging cart (or upgrade to lift station)
- adjustable posing stool
- collar cloth
Optional upgrades
- PRIMOS 3D
- clinical workstation with motorized lift
- chin-only positioning aid
- neck positioning aid
- hand positioning aid
System power
- 100-120V AC, 50/60 Hz, 10.0A or
- 220-240V AC, 50/60 Hz, 6.0A
- Fuse: T10AH 250V
Capture computer
- Configured and supplied by Canfield. Computers from other suppliers are not supported.
Software
- VISIA-CR Software with Batch Analysis (active Canfield Care Agreement required for Batch Analysis)
- VAM Software
Notes
- We do not support using a server class OS as a workstation.
- WAN Connectivity is NOT supported
- Workstation based cloud licensing
Canfield Care® Support & Training
Canfield Care includes:
- Unlimited expert technical assistance
- Remote diagnostic service
- Advanced hardware exchange
- Marketing support
- Software upgrades
- Remote training
- Unlimited Webinars ($250 value per webinar)
- ViewMyConsult® client portal
- Your Canfield purchase includes 1 year of complimentary Canfield Care support and training.
- Extended Canfield Care is available
- On-site training: Additional on-site training by Canfield experts is available.
- Contact Canfield or your Canfield Authorized Distributor for pricing and additional information.
