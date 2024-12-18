VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (2024)

Table of Contents
7 lighting modalities plus PRIMOS 3D in one fast capture sequence Strengthen your claims with validated imaging tools. VISIA-CR enables batch processing of masking and analysis for clinical research. Spots Wrinkles Texture Pores UV Spots Brown Spots Red Areas Porphyrins Standardized reproducible serial imaging provides invaluable qualitative and quantitative data. Canfield’s expert image analysis team provides customized core lab analytics specific to your program. Tech Specs & Requirements Canfield Care® Support & Training References

This site uses cookies. If you click accept cookies then all cookies will be written. Please review our cookies policy and configure your cookies for your experience.Read more

AcceptReject

  • Imaging Systems

    Imaging Systems Overview

    • Aesthetic Systems
    • Face Imaging - 2D
    • VISIA Skin Analysis
    • IntelliStudio
    • IntelliStage
    • IntelliStand
    • Face Imaging - 3D
    • VECTRA H2
    • VECTRA M3
    • VECTRA H2
    • VECTRA XT
    • Trichoscopy
    • HairMetrix
    • Photo Studio Imaging
    • Mirror Software
    • Custom Photo Room
    • Medical Dermatology
    • Total Body Photography
    • VECTRA WB360
    • IntelliStudio
    • DermaGraphix
    • Digital Dermatoscopes
    • proVEOS
    • D200evo
    • VEOS SLR
    • Optical Dermatoscopes
    • Luminis
    • Magnifiers
    • Optima
    • Research Systems
    • VISIA-CR
    • PRIMOS CR
    • Custom Systems
    • Cameras and Accessories
    • Cameras and Accessories
    • Consumer Engagement
    • ViewMyConsult
    • SculptMyDream
    • Industry Brand Library
    • Support
    • Canfield Care
    • Live Remote Assistance
    • Webinars
    • On-Site Training
    • Contact
    • Distributors
    • Contact Sales
  • Clinical Services

    Clinical Services Overview

    Throughout all clinical trial phases, Canfield delivers exceptional service and expertise. We are with you from the earliest conception of a study to ensure effective image design and clearly documented results.

    More About Clinical Services

    • Clinical Services Team
    • Integrated Solutions
    • Image Analysis
    • Graphic Services
    • Data Management

    VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (2)

  • Support
    • Technical Support
    • Remote Assistance
    • Webinars
    • Payment
  • Distributors
  • About
    • About Canfield
    • News And Updates
    • Research
  • Careers
  • Contact
  • Language

    • For USA

    • English

    • Rest of world

    • Deutsch
    • Italiano
    • 中文

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (3)

Now with video capture for dynamic expression, integrated batch analysis, and optional PRIMOS 3D.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (4)

  • Request A Quote
  • Page Menu
  • Overview
  • Tech Specs
  • Payment
  • Distributors

7 lighting modalities plus PRIMOS 3D in one fast capture sequence

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (5)

Automatically capture Standard, Raked, Cross-Polarized, Parallel-Polarized, Narrow Band Blue Absorption, Narrow Band Blue Fluorescence, and UVA Absorption lighting modes as well as PRIMOS 3D.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (6)

See Also
Visia Skin Analysis — Aesthetics by DesignThe Best Skin Analysis Equipment in 2024Eve V | Skin Diagnosis & Analysis Machine for Brands, Salons & ClinicsObserv - DermaSpark Products Inc.

Automatically capture Standard, Raked, Cross-Polarized, Parallel-Polarized, Narrow Band Blue Absorption, Narrow Band Blue Fluorescence, and UVA Absorption lighting modes as well as PRIMOS 3D.

Assess dynamic expression with VISIA-CR’s video capture.

Assess skin topography with PRIMOS 3D capture at micron resolution.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (7)

Strengthen your claims with validated imaging tools. VISIA-CR enables batch processing of masking and analysis for clinical research.

Spots

Typically brown or red skin marks, distinguishable by the distinct color and contrast from the background skin tone. Spots vary in size and shape, and are normally visible to the naked eye.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (8)

Wrinkles

Furrows, folds or creases in the skin that can increase as a result of sun exposure and are associated with a decrease in skin elasticity.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (9)

Texture

Raised and depressed areas that indicate variations on the skin surface affecting skin smoothness.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (10)

Pores

Circular surface openings of sweat gland ducts. Due to shadowing, enlarged pores appear darker than the surrounding skin tone and are identified by the darker color and circular shape.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (11)

UV Spots

The absorption of UV light by epidermal melanin just below the skin surface results in the display and detection of UV spots that can result from sun damage.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (12)

Brown Spots

Pigmentation and discoloration on and beneath the surface of the skin.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (13)

Red Areas

Concentrated darker red areas, which may be related to a variety of conditions such as inflammation or spider veins.

See Also
VISIA Skin Analysis | Canfield Scientific

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (14)

Porphyrins

Bacterial excretions that can become lodged in pores.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (15)

Standardized reproducible serial imaging provides invaluable qualitative and quantitative data.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (16)

PRE TREATMENT

POST TREATMENT

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (17)

Canfield’s expert image analysis team provides customized core lab analytics specific to your program.

Assess dynamic expression using AI Wrinkle algorithms on high resolution video capture.

Advantage markerless tracking algorithms. Quantify skin expansion, compression, directional movement, surface area reduction.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (18)

Objective acne measurements to assist with screening enrollment and efficacy claims

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (19)

Qualitative

Red Spot Detection: 5.28cm2

PRIMOS Analysis
Volume: 0.1945cm3
Surface Area: 4.47cm2

VISIA-CR comes with custom mobile imaging cart, equipped with heavy casters, monitor arm, keyboard tray, and pneumatic posing stool.

With this configuration, subjects are photographed while seated.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (20)

Upgrade to clinical workstation equipped with motorized lift so subjects may be photographed while standing for more natural posture and increased efficiency.

Includes vibration-dampening pads for fixed installation, computer shelf, and adjustable monitor arm with integrated keyboard tray, all pre-wired for a clean, professional, high-tech look.

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (21)

Tech Specs & Requirements

Included with VISIA-CR system

  • VISIA-CR imaging booth (PRIMOS 3D is optional)
  • workstation-class computer
  • 27” 4K monitor
  • mobile imaging cart (or upgrade to lift station)
  • adjustable posing stool
  • collar cloth

Optional upgrades

  • PRIMOS 3D
  • clinical workstation with motorized lift
  • chin-only positioning aid
  • neck positioning aid
  • hand positioning aid

System power

  • 100-120V AC, 50/60 Hz, 10.0A or
  • 220-240V AC, 50/60 Hz, 6.0A
  • Fuse: T10AH 250V

Capture computer

  • Configured and supplied by Canfield. Computers from other suppliers are not supported.

Software

  • VISIA-CR Software with Batch Analysis (active Canfield Care Agreement required for Batch Analysis)
  • VAM Software

Notes

  • We do not support using a server class OS as a workstation.
  • WAN Connectivity is NOT supported
  • Workstation based cloud licensing

Canfield Care® Support & Training

Canfield Care includes:
  • Unlimited expert technical assistance
  • Remote diagnostic service
  • Advanced hardware exchange
  • Marketing support
  • Software upgrades
  • Remote training
  • Unlimited Webinars ($250 value per webinar)
  • ViewMyConsult® client portal
  • Your Canfield purchase includes 1 year of complimentary Canfield Care support and training.
  • Extended Canfield Care is available
  • On-site training: Additional on-site training by Canfield experts is available.
  • Contact Canfield or your Canfield Authorized Distributor for pricing and additional information.
  • Discover
  • Imaging Systems
  • Clinical Services
  • Imaging Centers
  • Distributors
  • Partners
  • Support
  • Support
  • Online Training
  • Make A Payment
  • Company
  • About Canfield
  • Careers
  • Research
  • Newsletters
  • Contact
  • Contact Us
  • +1.800.815.4330
  • +1.973.434.1200
  • Info@canfieldsci.com
  • Legal
  • Legal Notices
  • Quality Management Systems
  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • End User License Agreements
  • Patents
  • Supplier Agreement
  • © 2024 Canfield Scientific, Inc.
    All Rights Reserved

VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (22)

    • VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (23)
    • VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (24)
    • VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (25)
    • VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (26)
VISIA-CR | Canfield Scientific (2024)

References

Top Articles
How To Save Money: 5 Easy Ways
Ways to Save Money: 101 Practical and Realistic Ideas
A Complete Beginner's Guide to Saving Money
Latest Posts
How to Save Money: Daily, Monthly, and for the Long Term
How to Save Money for Your Big Financial Goals
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jamar Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 5455

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jamar Nader

Birthday: 1995-02-28

Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804

Phone: +9958384818317

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.